Flipkart Rolling Out Into Metaverse On Big Billion Day Sales
  • In recent times Large IT giants are preparing to enter into Metaverse, Web 3, and ecommerce.
  • Flipkart is expect to make an official announcement of Flipverse soon.

Flipkart is launching Flipverse in India, an engaging virtual shopping destination. According to sources close to the initiative, the eCommerce giant has partnered up with social network behemoth Meta and Ethereum scaling solution Polygon for the project.

Polygon Co-Founder Sandeep has retweeted the influencer Mukul Sharma 

The source has stated that Flipkart has expected to make an official announcement of Flipverse. On Flipkart’s big billion days Which will take place during Diwali.

Flipverse Features

Flipverse will offer games, contests, drops, NFTs, brand activations, product launches, and mystery boxes. According to the source, it can be access via any phone or browser.

The Metaverse shopping experience will revolutionize ecommerce from 2D static product catalogs to real-time experiences. That allow customers to ‘walk’ around a store while viewing 3D-rendered retail displays.

Earlier this month, the homegrown ecommerce behemoth announced the opening of Flipkart Labs, an in-house innovation capability for developing Web3 applications. Flipkart Labs is assisting its group firms in testing innovative Web3 and Metaverse use cases with real-world applications. Such as NFT-related use-cases, Virtual Immersive Storefronts, Play to Earn, and other Blockchain-related use-cases.

Most IT giants are prepare to enter the Metaverse, Web 3, and ecommerce. Meta, Microsoft, and Apple have all embraced the Web3 world.

TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra are among the Indian IT firms looking for a piece of the Metaverse market. Infosys recently established the Infosys Metaverse Foundry to assist businesses in navigating their Metaverse experience.

