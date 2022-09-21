News
Frankie Montas’ status for the season in question, MRI shows inflammation in throwing shoulder
The Yankees will try to get Frankie Montas back for the playoffs. The right-hander said that he is dealing with inflammation in his right shoulder, the exact same issue that had him sidelined in July. Montas had a cortisone shot on Monday and will be shut down from throwing for at least at least 10 days. Then, he will have to go through a gradual ramp up. After Tuesday night’s game against the Pirates at Yankee Stadium, the Bombers have 15 days left in the regular season.
“I mean, I still want to go back and try and help the team in the playoffs,” Montas said before Tuesday night’s game. “You know, whenever I can.”
Nestor Cortes Jr., who took the ball Tuesday night in the series opener against the Pirates, has been their most consistent starter this season, but beyond that, the Yankees have some questions in their rotation as they head into the playoffs. Gerrit Cole has shown a tendency to give up home runs, Jameson Taillon has struggled to put hitters away. Luis Severino is coming back feeling healthy, but having not faced a major league lineup since July 13.
And now there is no guarantee that Montas will be back in time.
“It’s certainly possible,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said about Montas’ return. “But we’ll just see how the recovery goes over the next week or 10 days. And then we’ll see where we are from a calendar standpoint, how many pitches we can get him up to, those types of things.”
For now, Domingo German, who has been solid since coming off the injured list in mid-July, will slot back into the rotation in Montas’ spot.
Montas was sidelined for more than two weeks in July with shoulder inflammation with the A’s and said this issue feels the same. He was sent for an MRI after he said he felt something during Monday night’s start in Milwaukee. He met with team doctors that same night. Montas said he also had a cortisone shot to address the injury back in July.
“I probably rushed it,” Montas said of coming back and making two starts with Oakland before the Yankees acquired him at the trade deadline.
The Bombers got him with the idea that he would be the No. 2 starter in a playoff series behind Gerrit Cole. He made just two starts after his initial IL stint in Oakland. The Yankees had a scout at both of those starts to look for signs of the injury.
Since coming to the Yankees, Montas has been less than impressive. With the playoff rotation in mind, the Yankees picked up the righty at the trade deadline specifically because of his track record against the Astors and Rays. So far, he is 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts with the Bombers.
At the same time, the Yankees will get a boost to their rotation if Severino can pick up where he left off after missing two months.
After missing most of the last three seasons with injuries, Severino had pitched to a 3.45 ERA and a 5-3 record, before suffering what he said was a mild lat strain in mid-July.
On Aug. 2, Severino was placed on the 60-day IL against his wishes. He was adamant that the lat strain could have been handled in the usual 15 days. He said repeatedly he was unhappy with the Yankees putting him on the 60-day IL.
But he realizes that he is coming back at a good time. He will have three starts to build up before the playoffs and stretch out.
“I mean, I was resting for 60 days, so yes, of course I’m fresh now,” Severino said of the unwanted time off. “Right now is the best time for me to come back. Montas is gonna, I don’t know if he is going to be out for a long time or a short time, but he was a big piece to us and me coming back, I think it’s going to be very good.”
Center-fielder Harrison Bader makes Yankee debut seven weeks after Bombers acquired him from Cardinals in exchange for Jordan Montgomery
Seven weeks after they traded for him, center fielder Harrison Bader made his Yankee debut in the Bronx on Tuesday. The Bombers traded lefty Jordan Montgomery for Bader, even though Bader had not played since June because of plantar fasciitis. The New York native was excited to put the injury and rehab in the past and get going against the Pirates at Yankee Stadium.
“I’m excited to get on anything. I’m excited to put on any big league uniform and I’m excited to go out there and compete at the major (league) level,” Bader said. “So it’s definitely some special history for me here, I was in the stands here when I was younger.
“But, again, at the end of the day, we got to be effective,” Bader said. “We got a baseball game to win so I’m just gonna focus on taking clean routes to the ball and go out there and just hit my first cut off man.”
Bader, who grew up in Bronxville and went to the private school Horace Mann, was a career .246/.320/.409 hitter in six seasons with the Cardinals. He has 52 career homers and 168 RBI. Bader is recognized as a defense-first player, and one Cardinals official said they were willing to move him because they think he has hit his ceiling offensively.
Bader played in just 72 games this season before being shut down because of the foot issue, which he said had been nagging him since spring training. He spent his first seven weeks with the Yankees just trying to get back on the field.
“I mean, there’s a lot of stuff that went on behind the scenes but I’m not really going to build it up to more than what it is,” Bader said of getting back. “I know we got a familiar opponent for me, obviously a team coming from the NL Central, so I’m just focused on what we have to do to win tonight and put everything that I had to get here on the side because I went through it. It’s in the past and again, I’m just looking forward to being effective tonight.”
Bader was hitting seventh in Tuesday night’s lineup and manager Aaron Boone was eager to see what he has in the outfielder.
“I know he’s been champing at the bit for a while. I feel like his rehab over the last week was going really well. He’s been able to rack up some at-bats. He feels like he’s moving really well. I know he’s been really encouraged over the last couple of weeks about where he’s at and how he’s feeling,” Boone said. “He’s felt, like, kind of getting over that hump. So, I just want him to go out and play his game. And that’s being athletic in the center of the field.”
INJURY UPDATES
Matt Carpenter, who has been out since Aug. 9 with a fractured foot, is expected to get his foot re-examined and tested this week.
“He’s scheduled to get X-Ray and scans at some point this week. And then hopefully, that shows enough healing to where we can start progressing, but I don’t know what day that is,” Boone said. “But it’s scheduled this week.”
Carpenter’s lefty bat had been a huge boost to the Bombers lineup and their second half struggles coincides with him suffering the injury.
Right-hander Scott Effross, on the IL with a right shoulder strain, was expected to be activated off the injured list Wednesday night.
Michael King, who is out for the season after fracturing his elbow, said he is scheduled to have an MRI on the elbow Thursday. He was unable to straighten the elbow so the initial images of the joint did not conclusively show whether the ulnar collateral ligament was damaged or not.
“Four out of five doctors think it’s fine, but we’re doing it to make sure,” King said.
Any significant damage to the ligament would require King to have Tommy John surgery.
Man City star Erling Haaland has scored over 13 Premier League sides so far and could smash 64 goals this season if the current pace continues
Erling Haaland is on track to set many records this season and has already scored more goals than 13 teams in the Premier League so far.
The Norwegian has dominated the top flight since joining Manchester City in the summer and having already broken records, he looks set to break many more.
His tally of 11 goals in seven games makes him the league’s top scorer at the start of the international break.
The striker has scored in all but one game this season and sits above several teams in the goalscoring charts.
Haaland upgraded:
- West Ham (3)
- Wolves (3)
- Everton (5)
- Bournemouth (6)
- Nottingham Forest (6)
- Villa Aston (6)
- Southampton (7)
- Crystal Palace (7)
- Newcastle (8)
- Chelsea (8)
- Manchester United (8)
- Leicester (10)
- London (10)
How many goals?!
The City striker is currently scoring at the rate of one goal every 52 minutes, which means he could theoretically reach 64 goals this season.
Of course, that’s unlikely as Haaland is expected to play every minute of the rest of the season while scoring at this rate.
But those staggering numbers even being possible show just how good the 22-year-old has been so far this campaign.
The current record for most goals in a 38-game Premier League season is 32 goals, achieved by Mohamed Salah in 2018.
It’s becoming more and more likely that Haaland will challenge or even surpass that number at the end of the season.
Scary for the rest of the league, Pep Guardiola has revealed he believes his striker can be even better after the Citizens beat Wolves last weekend.
He said: “He’s an exceptional striker, I’ve said that many times. But at the age he is, and I think he has ambition, he wants to be better, and I think he will get better.
“He’s a perfect person to deal with. He’s a nice guy and that’s the most important thing. The quality he has, he had before he came here, he continued to do what he did. We haven’t added a lot of stuff.
If he improves like he and his manager believe, then Haaland will likely add more records to his collection.
In the match at Molineux on Saturday, Haaland became the first player to score in his first four Premier League away games.
Prior to that, he had already broken Sergio Aguero’s record of eight for most goals scored in the first five games of the season by netting nine.
In Europe, the striker is the youngest player to reach 20 Champions League goals and was also the fastest player to do the same, achieving the feat in just 14 games.
With 31 games remaining in the league and more in Europe, he is on course to end the season with his name scattered in the history books.
Magic training camp countdown: Where do they stand healthwise?
With the 2022-23 NBA season approaching, the Orlando Sentinel is unveiling a five-part series of Orlando Magic storylines to keep an eye on heading into training camp, which kicks off on Sept. 27 at their new state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center. Part one addressed whether the Magic did enough to turn around their shooting woes.
Part Two: Health
The Magic’s season hasn’t started yet, but they already have injury-related questions.
Player-availability inquiries came frequently for president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and coach Jamahl Mosley in light of the Magic having the most games missed (449) because of injuries and the league’s health and safety protocols according to ManGamesLost.com, an injury analytics website.
They’ll face similar questions on Media Day, which takes place Monday, because of the uncertainty of Gary Harris and Jonathan Isaac’s status.
Isaac hasn’t played since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the bubble on Aug. 2, 2020, after the league returned from a four-month hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harris, who signed a 2-year, $26 million contract extension to return to Orlando before free agency officially started July 1, had arthroscopic surgery on Aug. 31 to perform a meniscectomy in his left knee after tearing cartilage.
Jalen Suggs also had surgery in late April to address a “slight” stress fracture in his right ankle, but he’s expected to fully participate in camp after progressing to on-court work in mid-June and playing in at least one pickup game during the offseason.
The most uncertainty surrounds Isaac.
Isaac’s missed the last two seasons because of the ACL injury.
He had a setback when he suffered a “minor right hamstring injury” that required surgery during his March 15 rehab session — a couple of hours after the team announced he’d miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
The Magic, like most NBA teams when it comes to injuries in recent years, have been hesitant to put a timeline on Isaac’s return throughout his rehab.
But there have been encouraging signs for his progress.
Isaac hasn’t been seen wearing a brace or sleeve over his left leg during his individual sessions in several months. He also posted an Instagram story of himself dunking in late August after mostly being seen by the media taking standstill jump shots before his hamstring injury.
“As for JI, he’s progressing,” Mosley said on the Magic’s official podcast, Pod Squad. “He’s following all of the protocols we have for him for rehab. He’s staying on that track day by day and they keep monitoring it to see how he continues to progress. No grand news on time of when [he’ll return], but he stays on the same path every day with his work ethic, habits and wanting to get back out there. Nobody’s working harder.”
There’s a greater grasp on Harris’ injury.
Daniel Kharrazi, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, told the Sentinel a meniscectomy is a “very common procedure,” adding it generally can take up to two months for an athlete to return.
“Think of the meniscus as a cushion between the bones and joints that gives you padding,” Kharrazi said. “When that tears, it creates inflammation and pain inside the knee. In professional players, if it creates symptoms, we recommend arthroscopically fixing it so it can go back to normal.”
A 6-8 week recovery period would give Harris a tentative return time frame for mid-to-late October.
Orlando plays seven games in the opening month, so Harris shouldn’t miss too much of the season — if he misses any. He’ll likely be sidelined or at least limited for most of camp.
Tony Wanich, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon at the HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York, said getting back full range of motion and giving the knee enough time to adapt are emphasized for post-meniscectomy rehab.
“Any time you do any sort of knee/joint surgery, there’s a risk for scar tissue formation, which would lead to loss of motion and stiffness in the knee,” Wanich added. “Focusing on making sure they recover their range of motion is important. The other part is making sure the knee has enough time to adapt to this new situation. What I mean by that is you’ve got this knee where it’s lost a little bit of a cushion. Every time you do run and jump, there’s more impact that gets put on that bone. The body adapts to that, but this is why you’ve got to worry about rushing players back too quickly. If the bone doesn’t have enough time to adapt and adjust, that could delay the recovery because it’s putting too much impact on the bone.”
Harris and Isaac could have vital roles for the Magic in 2022-23.
The last time Isaac played, he was one of the league’s best defenders and was building a résumé to be considered elite on that end of the floor. That was more than 2½ years ago, but Isaac could still have the skillset to be a high-level defender.
Harris was one of the Magic’s most consistent 3-and-D contributors last season and could fit in several lineups Mosley decides to use. He had a bounce-back 2021-22, playing more games (61) and scoring more efficiently than he has in a few seasons.
How impactful they’ll be will depend on where they’re at healthwise to start camp.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Duluth actor Daniel Durant shows his stuff on ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Actor Daniel Durant and his dance partner, Britt Stewart, earned cheers, both signed and audible, on Monday night as they danced the tango in the “Dancing with the Stars” season kickoff. Based on the scores of onscreen judges and votes from fans at home, they’re among the teams advancing to another week in the reality TV competition.
“That was amazing!” said judge Carrie Ann Inaba after the dance. “You are such a leading man. It was debonair. It was powerful. The lines were gorgeous and stunning. You brought us through all the shades of an amazing tango.”
With a score of 27, Durant and Stewart placed sixth among the 16 teams by the judges’ estimation. The early front-runner, to no one’s surprise, is Charli D’Amelio, a longtime competitive dancer who’s become a TikTok celebrity. D’Amelio and her partner, Mark Ballas, scored 32 out of a possible 40.
The two-hour episode, which was the first live show to air on the streaming service Disney+, was packed with performances and bios spanning all the teams. After a short introduction citing Durant’s acting career in projects including the Oscar-winning film “CODA,” viewers saw previously recorded video of Durant (along with his interpreter, Gabriel Gomez) meeting Stewart and beginning to rehearse.
“I’ve never had the opportunity to teach anyone that is deaf, so I’m going to have to find a new approach on how we communicate,” Stewart said on the show. “I don’t know ASL, but I want to learn.”
Performing in striking green outfits, Durant and Stewart performed a muscular tango to the actor’s choice of songs, “Barbra Streisand” by the electronic group Duck Sauce.
“When I first heard that song at the club,” said Durant, who has been deaf since birth, “I went right up to the speaker and I felt the bass all through my body.”
“If Streisand was watching, she would be very, very pleased, and so am I,” judge Bruno Tonioli said. “You are a magnetic performer.”
During the performance, Durant’s mothers, Duluthians Lori Durant and Mary Engels, were shown signing applause and love for their son. Together, Durant and Stewart have named themselves Team Sign To Shine.
“First, ‘CODA’ wins an Oscar. Next, I’ve got to get a Mirrorball,” Durant said on the show, referencing the “Dancing with the Stars” trophy. “It’ll happen.”
The next episode of “Dancing with the Stars” will stream live on Disney+ at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26.
12 charged with racketeering in downtown Minneapolis phone theft ring
Eight people from St. Paul and four from Minneapolis and Bloomington have been charged with running a year-long cell phone theft ring in downtown Minneapolis that victimized more than 40 people and resulted in $300,000 in losses, according to prosecutors.
The Hennepin County attorney’s office announced Tuesday that 11 men and one woman were charged by warrant with one count each of racketeering in connection with the “highly organized criminal enterprise” that spanned June 2021 through May.
According to the 26-page criminal complaint against the defendants:
Some in the group would target people on the streets of downtown — mostly intoxicated bar patrons at closing time — and steal their phones through distraction, trickery or violent robberies. One theft also happened in Dinkytown.
Other group members then used the phones to access the owner’s bank, cash and digital currency and transfer the funds to others of the theft ring.
The phones then were sold, often to a single known buyer, Zhongshuang Su, a 32-year-old Minneapolis man who resold them locally and abroad.
Nearly 50 shipments of phones were sent to Hong Kong, while another 30 shipments were sent to an address next to Lepot Chinese Hotpot, a Southeast Minneapolis restaurant co-owned by Su, who was known by the group as “the iPhone Man,” the charges against him state.
The criminal complaint details 33 incidents that were organized by the group and resulted in the victims losing $159,000 in cash, $85,000 in cryptocurrency and $25,000 in stolen phones.
In addition to Su, others charged are St. Paul residents Aaron Johnson, 25, Sharlotte Green, 21, Charlie Pryor Jr., 18, Charlie Pryor Sr., 41, Alfonze Stuckey, 23, Sherrod Lamar, 23, Emarion White, 18, and Antonio Green, 19; Bloomington resident Lawrence Miles, 22; and Minneapolis residents Heiron Birts and David Mullins, both 26.
A racketeering conviction carries up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of three times the gross value gained during the operation, according to the attorney’s office.
Hurricanes’ Tyler Van Dyke prefers road games because Hard Rock Stadium doesn’t have ‘college atmosphere’
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke had the chance to play in front of a massive, hostile crowd at Texas A&M last Saturday.
Those types of environments are what he prefers. He told reporters last week that he likes “going into another team’s stadium and making plays, making the crowd quiet.”
The third-year sophomore expanded on that answer when speaking to former Florida Gators and NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer on his show, The Room.
“We don’t really have much of a college atmosphere because we play at Hard Rock,” Van Dyke said in the interview, which was posted on Jordan Palmer’s TikTok on Saturday. “So we’re about 25 minutes away from campus, so a lot of students don’t go up most of the game unless it’s a big game.
“That’s why I like going into away stadiums and seeing that college atmosphere and making the crowd quiet.”
Palmer agreed with Van Dyke that road games were preferable.
“When you silence a crowd, when you throw a touchdown pass on third and long — it was just as loud as it gets, instantly it just got quiet and the only people celebrating are the people who actually put in the work with you: the coaching staff, the trainers, equipment managers, people on the sideline and the players,” Palmer said. “Some of my most memorable games I was a part of were just like huge road wins.”
Playing in front of more than 107,000 people at Kyle Field on Saturday, Van Dyke went 21 of 41 for 217 yards. Miami lost 17-9 in their first road game of the season. Van Dyke has a career record of 2-3 on the road, with losses to Florida State, Texas A&M and UNC, and wins over Duke and Pittsburgh.
Miami has announced a total attendance of 103,217 people for its first two games of the season, which were against Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss. The season-opener drew 56,795 fans while the second game drew 46,422. Hard Rock Stadium, which is about 22 miles from UM’s Hecht Athletic Center, has an official capacity of 65,326.
