Finance
Free Start Up Money is Available With Business Grants
There are many costly expenses associated with starting your own new business, but if you qualify for small business grants, you can get free government money to do it, and never have to pay it back. There are hundreds of extremely beneficial grant programs available to American taxpayers, and business is one of the most enterprising ways to take advantage of this free money.
What exactly is a small business grants? Free money!
The United States government has over eight five billion dollars per year in free government money that is in part provided by you, the American taxpayer, in every tax dollar you spend or earn. The government has a fiscal responsibility to allocate generous portions of that money in business grants to qualified applicants who wish to establish new businesses. Since this is an investment gift, not a loan, approved recipients will never be required to pay back any of the free money, and are quite often able to fully finance the start up costs of their new businesses.
What type of businesses qualify for free government money?
Any type of company or enterprise may be found qualified to receive free government business grants. Most ideas, if they appear profitable and enterprising, will be approved for this type of funding no matter what size or genre of business is being pursued. You may be able to acquire a few hundred dollars to assist you in starting an online business based in your home, or few hundred thousands to open a strip mall. The award sums, and possibilities are endless, as long as you have a good idea and solid detailed business plan.
Where do you apply for free government business grants?
By following the links provided below, you can search the grant database to find the government grant agencies in your area. Once you have found this information you will then be able to complete a government grant application to any, and all small business grants that you may be eligible to qualify for and be off to independence and self employment without spending a dime on start up costs.
Finance
Medicare HMO – What You Don’t Know Could Hurt You
What is a Medicare HMO?
A Medicare HMO is a Medicare Advantage Plan with a Health maintenance Organization as the provider network. Most Advantage Plans are network-based but not all work the same way.
When enrolled in a Medicare HMO you must abide by the rules set by the plan. There are two things that distinguish an HMO from other types of Advantage Plan networks.
- You must choose a primary care provider and get referrals from that provider to use the services of other specialists and facilities.
- You must receive all of your services from the Health maintenance Organization network.
On the surface those two points are acceptable, but they could pose problems under certain circumstances. You could be frustrated later on if you don’t think these things through before you enroll in a plan.
Don’t let this happen to you
While getting referrals for every issue limits you freedom to manage your healthcare, the bigger problem arises when you need a provider or a specific type of procedure that is not offered within the HMO network.
Let’s assume for a minute that you are diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. The good news is, it treated in-network with some success, but the leading treatment with the highest record for success is only available at a specialty hospital which is not in your network.
You know that this leading treatment exists and you know that the positive results are real. But you cannot go out-of-network for treatment. Your Medicare HMO will not pay for it. And as long as you are enrolled in the HMO, Medicare won’t either.
If you had original Medicare or original Medicare and a supplement, you would have no problem getting the leading treatment. If enrolled in a Medicare PPO, you could pay a little more and go out-of-network and get the leading treatment. But not with the HMO.
How should you proceed?
Medicare HMOS are popular. You will often find more HMOS in service areas with major metropolitan areas than other types of Advantage Plan networks.
It’s enticing to enroll in this type of plan because the cost-sharing amounts (deductibles, copays and coinsurance) are often lower than plans with other types of networks. And often these plan have richer ancillary benefits, like dental, vision, hearing and gym memberships than some other non-HMO plans.
Before you enroll in a plan you need to investigate the network thoroughly. No one has a crystal ball, but doing some research before you enroll can give you a better idea about what services are available. Consider your health and your family’s health history to play the what if game. Thinking through possible scenarios could save you some frustration in the future.
Finance
Portable Credit Card Machines Are Here
Merchants use mobile or portable credit card machines during point-of-sale (POS) purchases. They have become all too common and are extremely practical to have at a store or restaurant.
POS card machines are used everywhere. They process credit and debit cards. What many customers do not realize is that these wireless credit card machines are a new technology. The newest machines do not need a power cord because they are operated remotely. Many of them are so small that they can fit into a pocket.
Some mobile credit card machines have been upgraded to accept smart cards and food provision cards for people who need government assistance. A merchant can purchase a machine that has been programmed to allow gift cards as well.
Credit and debit card machines were designed for efficient, safe, and convenient transactions between the customer and the service provider. Merchants and customers do not have to worry about a lengthy wait because these little machines can be connected through Wi- Fi, cable and DSL.
It also provides peace of mind to the customer because the POS can be conducted in their presence since the device is movable. Purchasers do not have to be concerned with an employee taking their card to swipe and stealing private information from them. These hands-free machines have eliminated those worries.
Now mobile credit and debit card machines are used by most merchants and vendors because they can walk around and handle business transactions anywhere. This makes it effortless for retailers to take it anywhere that they conduct business. Restaurants, open-air markets, swap meets, expos, and flea markets are prime locations for these machines. This is due to the fact that the machine can be moved around each customer with ease.
The mobile credit card machines have been popularized because they decrease the expenses of operating a business. There are fewer chances of fraudulent behavior from customers because the merchant is present at the POS transaction. The newest models of these machines can issue an immediate alert to the merchant if the card being swiped has been declared stolen or has a frozen account.
A Notebook and laptop can be converted into a portable credit/debit card machine too. It is amazing that this technology exists. There is software that can be purchased for a computer’s conversion into a POS device. After a credit card swiper has been plugged into the laptop, business can begin. This is an inexpensive option for small businesses that want to maintain low costs. If a printer has already been installed then the business can also print out receipts for customers.
The most cutting edge technology on the market is the cell phone processing machine. This will be the new wave of the future and it has not become well known but it will be famous soon. A vendor can simply punch in the credit or debit card number for processing and hook a printer up to the phone to access receipts. Cell phone credit card swipers have already been invented but they are just entering the hi-tech market and will see increasing demand.
An efficient POS purchase can be made anywhere in the world with safety and assurance for business owners and the clients. The service industry and purchasing just became a little more like the space industry with this new remote equipment. It is going to change the way everyone handles business.
Finance
Protect Yourself By Having Renters Insurance
If you own your own home, you will be required to have an insurance policy that covers your home and your possessions. However, renters are often not subject to a similar requirement. Nevertheless, it is often a good idea for anyone renting an apartment or a house to protect themselves by carrying renters insurance. The following article will list some of the ways in which renters insurance can help insulate you from significant financial losses.
Even though your landlord should have homeowners insurance, this will only protect his property. Any damage that may occur to your own possessions will not be covered by his policy. Having a renter’s policy will ensure that you will be protected in case something happens to the building or your property.
Especially in multi-unit apartment buildings, you may not always be able to reduce the risk of fire as much as you want. Should the worst happen and a fire damages or destroys your home and possessions, you may have a hard time replacing everything that has been lost on your own. Renters insurance can help cover much of the replacement cost so you do not have to pay it all on your own.
When someone visits you in your home, you can be liable for any injury that happens to them, even if you do not own the property. If they fall, or are injured by an animal, they may decide to sue you for the damages. A good renter’s policy can help cover the costs of a successful lawsuit.
Virtually everywhere in the country faces some risk of natural disasters, whether it is from tornadoes, floods, earthquakes, or hurricanes. Even blizzards and hailstorms can cause serious damage to your possessions. By protecting yourself with a good renters insurance policy, you can make sure that much or all of the cost of replacing your damaged property is covered. In the aftermath of a disaster, the last thing you want to have to worry about is whether you will be able to afford to replace your possessions.
As you have seen, there are many good reasons for renters to protect themselves from significant losses by carrying renters insurance. If you purchase a policy ahead of time, you will be protected from having to pay a substantial sum should your apartment or house be damaged or destroyed. Remember what you have learned from this article, and take action to protect yourself today.
Finance
Tools of Internet Marketing – How to Earn Money Online
I was laid off, beating my head against the wall looking for a job and trying to figure out how to earn money. I started to look around for ways that I might turn my experience into a job online. There are hundreds of ways that you can earn online however, there are many people out there trying to scam you out of a buck. Learning how to earn money online doesn’t have to be difficult you don’t need a huge investment but you do need to focus on your tasks and keep plugging away at it. There is no magic bullet, hard work and consistent effort will provide you with a descent income.
Those starting out learning how to earn money online will probably focus on Affiliate Marketing. This is promoting another person’s product. There are several places to sign up to do this. If an information product is desired ClickBank is the place to look. If physical products are to be promoted, Commission Junction or Amazon both have affiliate programs that will work for you. The way that Affiliate Marketing works is that you promote a product, you direct your visitors to the products sales page where, if you are successful, they will purchase the product. The vendor then will pay you a commission for the sale.
Promoting affiliate products can be one good way to earn online. There are a few other ways for how to earn money online. If you look carefully, there are places that will pay you to fill out surveys. Each survey is worth a few dollars, when you do enough of them you can earn some spending money. This income source will never make you rich but if you need some walking around money this can work for you. Job boards are always looking for people to complete certain tasks. If you know how to program or can write code you can find many people willing to pay for your talents.
What if you are not a coder? Many places are looking for writers, they are interested in your expertise. Like to cook, there are people looking for explanations on the way to cook a chicken. Is your hobby visiting State Capitols, write up a description of what is available in downtown Harrisburg or Washington DC. If you have expertise in a subject, you can probably find a place that is willing to pay you to write up a description that they can use.
Finance
What Are Catastrophic Accidents? Where Attorneys Look For Insurance and the Statute of Limitations
There is nothing more emotional for the family whose family member suffers a catastrophic injury that leads to paraplegia, triplegia or quadriplegia. Even a serious neck or back injury or burn can be catastrophic if that person is out of work for any length of time. However, whether you or a person you know suffered their injury in San Diego, or Orange County, in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Temecula, Palm Springs or anywhere in between, the law is the same. Unfortunately, time can be short to file a lawsuit, depending on the defendant involved, and evidence can disappear.
Despite the fact that many serious injuries result from fun activities such as cheerleading, and mountain biking, serious injuries are often used interchangeably with the term “catastrophic injuries” which to a catastrophic injury lawyer is incorrect.
While you can argue, what injury isn’t serious or catastrophic when it can lead to pain for the rest of your life, years of medical treatment, wage loss and injury to your psyche. But an injury that leads to paralysis, or the loss of one or more arms or legs, the loss of vision of one or both eyes, or brain damage that leads to the loss of faculties, is truly catastrophic.
Unfortunately, it is rare that the person at fault for the true catastrophic injury has the insurance policy to cover the true value of such a case.
Some instances where there is sufficient insurance to cover such injuries are accidents involving public entities such as city governments, bus companies, trucking companies, the company whose driver causes your accident, train accidents, airlines, hotels and restaurants, and wealthy homeowners.
Even when you have been injured in a motor vehicle accident it is important for your attorney to explore whether the party at fault had an umbrella insurance policy which covers them for damages over and above their auto insurance policy. Where the party at fault has only a minimal or other small policy limit on their insurance policy, a good attorney will ensure that he or she has determined if there is additional coverage on their own client’s policy under the underinsured policy coverage that many people have.
Where serious or catastrophic injuries have occurred and there still is less than sufficient insurance coverage on the vehicles involved, a good attorney will look for other possible defendants. Questions that need to be asked are, was the roadway safe? Was there any other associated cause of the accident, such as the action or inaction of a mechanic in tightening the lug nuts of a wheel? If drinking was involved, was the driver under the influence a minor, and if so, was he or she served drinks at a restaurant or bar or in someone else’s home?
In major disasters, investigation reports are prepared by agencies such as the National Transportation Safety Board, but such reports can sometimes take longer to be released than you have to file your claim. Police reports are usually available within 10 days to two weeks, depending on the police department, but other evidence can disappear before even those reports are available. That’s why it’s important to speak with an attorney as soon as you are emotionally or physically able.
In California, you have a two year statute of limitations to file a wrongful death lawsuit. But you have only six months to file a claim if a public entity is involved and delay in speaking with an attorney can make it difficult to obtain evidence such as vehicle skid marks after it rains.
Finance
SEO Copywriting Tips and Secrets – How to Write For Google, Yahoo, and Bing
Google as an Editor
Google is not only the world’s largest search engine. Google is also the world’s most prolific editor. As a marketer or small business owner, you should think of Google as you would the editor of your local newspaper. To get “earned media” or “free press coverage,” you need to write in the style he or she prefers, and follow his guidelines on how to pitch articles.
In this brief article, we explain some of Google’s “secret” preferences for selecting websites to summarize on its search results, focusing especially on the writing style preferred by Google.
Tags and SEO-friendly Keywords
HTML is the language of the Web, and it is Google’s language. HTML intersects with humans via Tags. Tags like the TITLE, H1/H2, STRONG, B, EM, I, A HREF, and others communicate to the Web browser how to display the characters on the page – what size, what font (in some situations), and even if one word is a ‘link’ to another. What many humans do not realize, however, is that these tags also create the syntax of a special language: the language of HTML as a communication between your website and Google. Google reads your website, and interprets the relationship of your tags to your keywords to figure out what your website it about.
The first secret to writing Google-friendly SEO prose is to identify your target keywords. If you are a personal injury attorney in New York, for example, you might generate a keyword list of –
Personal Injury Attorney, Lawyer, Lawsuit…
Medical Malpractice, Hospital Malpractice… (One practice area)
New York, NY, Manhattan, NJ, New York Area…
Auto Accident, Car Accident, Car Injury, Auto Injury… (Another practice area)
The second secret is as you write your prose for Google is to prioritize your SEO keywords. Outside of your home page, each individual page on your website should generally focus on just one keyword phrase. So you might have one page that targets ‘Medical Malpractice Attorney New York,’ and another quite distinct page that focuses on ‘Auto Accident Lawyer New York.’ Stated in other terms, the second secret of Google-friendly prose is focus. You must focus your page on just one keyword / keyphrase.
As we teach in our classes in Page Tags at the JM Internet Group, you then ‘weave’ your keywords strategically into your tags. Start first and foremost with the page TITLE tag. That tag should succinctly characterize the SEO keyword target of your page. For example,
Repeat, Repeat, Repeat (But Don’t be Obvious)
Matt Cutts and other prominent Googlers argue that you should write prose for Google that is essentially the same as the prose you write for humans. We respectfully disagree. SEO-friendly prose is, on average, quite a bit more redundant than prose that would be written for humans. SEO-friendly prose targets a particular keyword or keyphrase and repeats that keyword. Now the trick is to repeat the keywords in different ways, in different syntax, in different organizations so that your page is at once keyword heavy and at the same time not so obvious or ridiculous that Google will kick it out as spam.
For example, let’s look at one of our favorite SEO-friendly websites: geico.com. Here is a sample from their page targeting Motorcycle Insurance. We have highlighted the occurrences of motorcycle below –
Before You Get Your Motor Running, Get a Motorcycle Insurance Quote
Rev up your savings with motorcycle insurance from GEICO. No matter what you own – a sport bike, cruiser, standard, touring bike, or a sweet custom ride you can turn to us for great rates and the best coverage. We even offer scooter insurance. Enjoy the freedom of the open road knowing that the gecko®’s got your back! Get free motorcycle insurance quotes anytime. Why Choose GEICO for Motorcycle Insurance?
Thought that GEICO was all about car insurance, did you? Think again! We take motorcycles as seriously as you do, and we’re pleased to provide you with top-quality coverage for your bike. With GEICO, you get:
Outstanding customer service (rated 4.7 out of 5 by our motorcycle insurance policyholders).
Affordable premiums and flexible payment plans.
Secure online payment and account management.
24-hour access to our licensed insurance professionals at 1-800-442-9253.
Get a motorcycle insurance quote and see what GEICO can do for you.
Read more at http://www.geico.com/getaquote/motorcycle/
What’s the point? The point is keyword repetition and keyword density. Despite what the Googlers may say, successful SEO-friendly prose is actually rather keyword heavy. Not obscenely so, but definitely more heavy in terms of keywords than you would write for mere humans. Google prefers keyword heavy text, and use the Geico pages as examples of what I would call Google-friendly Prose. Successful SEO-friendly copywriting is a heavier, clumsier brand of prose than we were used to, pre-Internet.
Another great example of SEO-friendly prose can be found at http://www.sfflowershop.com/ – scroll to the bottom of the page, and do a CTRL+F for FIND in Firefox. Type in the word Flower.
Finally, notice that both Geico and SFFlowershop.com do very well in terms of the SEO for their target keyword searches. They are successful in their SEO. Type ‘Online Motorcycle Insurance Quote’ into Google, or ‘Motorcycle Insurance Quote,’ and you’ll find Geico. Type ‘San Francisco Flower Delivery’ and you’ll find sfflowershop.com. They have both their tag structure and their keyword density in good shape.
Abnormal and Normal Keyword Density
So, to sum up. First, identify your target keywords. Next, realize that a major secret to successful SEO-friendly copywriting is focus. Geico’s motorcycle page focuses on just one type of insurance and one major keyword family: motorcycle insurance. Yours should do the same. Third, make sure to strategically place your target keywords in your major tags such as the TITLE and H1 tag. Fourth, write SEO-friendly copy. That means frequent and repetitive use of the target keyword. Don’t go overboard. Don’t be crazy and repeat the keyword zillions of times. Google is hip to that!
Instead, use the target keyword frequently in your written copy. Read it aloud. It should sound clunky and repetitive as Geico and Fillmore Florist do above. But it should neither sound overly modest, nor insanely repetitive. Be balanced, and strike for the middle ground! Finally, use a keyword density tool like http://www.keyworddensity.com/ to compare your keyword density with other sites that are performing well for your target keywords. Stay at the top of the pack in terms of density. Just a tad more dense than the top performers, but do not over do it.
Google has created a new style of English prose. Clunky, keyword heavy prose written primarily for Google, and not for humans. So who said writing is dead? Writing has simply evolved with the Internet.
