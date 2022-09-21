News
“He bodied Ruben Dias a few years ago”
Jack Grealish mocked Manchester City team-mate Ruben Dias as Erling Haaland looked stunned by the new FIFA 23 ratings.
Grealish and Haaland were joined by Cole Palmer and Nathan Ake as players took part in a game where they were asked to guess the notes ahead of the release of the latest version of the popular computer game.
Haaland took on defender Dias and Spain midfielder Rodri in the physical stats category with Ake, Palmer and Grealish all tasked with guessing who has the highest rating between the trio.
Haaland was confident his would be high. “I think it will be 88 [out of 100].
Grealish then replied cheekily: “I think he should be higher because of the way he bodied Ruben a few years ago.
Grealish was referring to the Champions League quarter-final clash between City and Haaland, then of Borussia Dortmund, in 2021.
Pep Guardiola’s side progressed to the semi-final 4-2 on aggregate, but not before a scare the Bundesliga side made a play of it.
Haaland was his usual threatening self on both legs despite not being on the scoresheet and gave Dias the sidestep during the encounter, including a moment at the Etihad where he easily knocked down his opponent.
Haaland was then revealed as 87 for his strength and when asked if he thought he would be superior to midfielder Rodri, the striker quipped: “If [Rodri’s stats are] higher, I will leave.
Rodri rolled out an 84 but it was defender Dias who turned the jokes by beating both players with an 88, prompting a shocked reaction from Haaland and a cheeky dig from Grealish.
“Didn’t you see what Erling did to him two years ago in the Champions League?” Grealish replied.
City will be happy to have Haaland on their side now, given he helped sink his former employers in the second round of Champions League fixtures.
He scored a late goal in City’s 2-1 win over Dortmund at the Etihad.
The Norway international leapt to head a volley past Alexander Meyer to score his third Champions League goal of the season.
The 22-year-old already has 11 Premier League goals in his first seven games as he aims to fire City to a Premier League and Champions League double.
And Dias will be a happy man not to face him anymore.
Ex-cop Thomas Lane to be sentenced for aiding in George Floyd death
A former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.
Thomas Lane is already serving a 2 1/2-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights. When it comes to the state’s case, prosecutors and Lane’s attorneys agreed to a recommended sentence of three years, and prosecutors agreed to allow him to serve that penalty at the same time as his federal sentence, and in a federal prison.
It’s expected that Lane will get a state sentence that coincides with his federal time. Wednesday’s sentencing hearing will be held remotely, and Lane will appear via video from the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood, the low-security federal prison camp in Littleton, Colorado.
Floyd, 46, died in May 2020 after Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pinned him to the ground with a knee on Floyd’s neck as the Black man repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. Lane, who is white, held down Floyd’s legs. J. Alexander Kueng, who is Black, knelt on Floyd’s back, and Tou Thao, who is Hmong American, kept bystanders from intervening during the 9 1/2-minute restraint.
The killing, captured on widely viewed bystander video, sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the globe as part of a reckoning over racial injustice.
Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and was given a 22 1/2-year state sentence in 2021. He also pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating Floyd’s civil rights, and his state and federal sentences are being served at the same time.
Kueng and Thao were also convicted on federal civil rights charges and were sentenced to three and 3 1/2 years respectively. They have not yet reported to federal prison, and are scheduled to go to trial on state charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter in October.
When Lane pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter earlier this year, he admitted that he intentionally helped restrain Floyd in a way that created an unreasonable risk and caused his death. As part of the plea agreement, a more serious count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder was dismissed.
In his plea agreement, Lane admitted that he knew from his training that restraining Floyd in that way created a serious risk of death, and that he heard Floyd say he couldn’t breathe, knew Floyd fell silent, had no pulse and appeared to have lost consciousness.
The plea agreement says Lane knew Floyd should have been rolled onto his side — and evidence shows he asked twice if that should be done — but he continued to assist in the restraint despite the risk. Lane agreed the restraint was “unreasonable under the circumstances and constituted an unlawful use of force.”
Lane did not speak at his federal sentencing and it was not clear if he would speak on Wednesday, though he has a right to make a statement.
Chicago White Sox fall 5 games back in the AL Central after losing 10-7 in 11 innings to the Cleveland Guardians
The Guaranteed Rate Field crowd knew the magnitude of the moment as José Abreu faced Emmanuel Clase with the tying run on second in the 10th inning Tuesday.
Abreu singled to right-center, scoring Elvis Andrus to give the Chicago White Sox hope in a must-win situation against the Cleveland Guardians.
The game went to the 11th, where it all fell apart for the Sox. The Guardians scored five runs in the inning and won 10-7 in front of 23,242.
Myles Straw broke the 5-5 tie with a two-run double against Jake Diekman. Steven Kwan followed with an RBI single and José Ramírez brought in a run with a sacrifice fly as the Guardians handed the Sox a devastating defeat in the American League Central race.
The Sox trail the Guardians by five games.
The night began with AL Cy Young Award candidate Dylan Cease on the mound for the Sox. He got through some early bumps and allowed one run on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks in six innings.
He received defensive help from second baseman Josh Harrison, who made spectacular plays — one on a grounder and the other a soft liner — to rob Amed Rosario of two hits.
The run Cease allowed came in the second. Andrés Giménez began the inning with a slicer to left. AJ Pollock tripped while running for the ball, and Giménez reached third for a triple. He scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Austin Hedges.
Pollock played a role in helping the Sox take the lead in the sixth.
Andrus led off the inning with a single. He stole second, a call that was upheld after a video challenge by the Guardians. Yoán Moncada walked and the Guardians replaced starter Aaron Civale with reliever Nick Sandlin.
Abreu got hit by Sandlin’s first pitch, loading the bases for Eloy Jiménez, who tied the game with a single to center.
Vaughn struck out, bringing Pollock to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. Pollock hit a grounder to second that looked like it would be an inning-ending double play.
Giménez tossed the ball to Rosario for the force at second, but Rosario’s throw to first skipped past Owen Miller. Two runs scored during the sequence to make it 3-1.
The Guardians took advantage of consecutive walks to start the eighth to tie the game.
Kwan drove in a run with a single, and with two outs and runners on the corners, Ramírez hit a grounder deep in the hole at short and just beat Andrus’ throw to first. A run scored on the infield hit, tying the game at 3.
Rosario tried to break the tie by scoring from second on Josh Naylor’s infield hit. Andrus made a diving stop in the outfield grass and threw to the plate. Catcher Seby Zavala applied the tag, and Rosario was called out to end the inning.
He appeared to beat the tag, but the Guardians couldn’t challenge, having lost the sixth-inning review.
Naylor’s RBI single and a sacrifice fly to center by Oscar Gonzalez gave the Guardians a 5-3 lead in 10th.
The Sox got within a run when Zavala scored on a fielder’s choice. Andrus reached first on the play and stole second. Abreu drove him in with the hit on a 1-2 pitch to tie the game at 5.
The Guardians responded in a major way in the 11th.
Pollock hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 11th, but the Sox didn’t get closer and find themselves in a huge hole with 14 games remaining in the regular season.
Missouri radio host Vic Faust launches off-air rant against co-host Crystal Cooper
A Missouri radio host launched a messy, sexist tirade directed at his co-host – where he called her a bad mother and said he felt sorry for her children.
Vic Faust, who is a Fox 2 news anchor in St. Louis, ripped co-host Crystal Cooper during a swear-filled rant about his appearance and intellect, according to audio obtained by the St. Louis Post Dispatch. The comments were said to have been made during a September 13 commercial break on KFNS, a hard rock station.
“Your children have a terrible (expletive) mother. I feel sorry for them,” Faust said.
A shocked Cooper could only reply “wow, wow”.
Faust also angrily told Cooper “you’re nothing” and “you’re trash” while calling her fat, stupid and mean, the St. Louis newspaper reported.
He said: “You’re a (expletive) mum, you don’t even know the topics we’re talking about. You’re just stupid.
According to the newspaper, the crude verbal abuse apparently stemmed from Cooper taunting Faust about his problems with his computer while the pair were on the air.
Off-air, Faust warned Cooper not to return to the show.
“If you come back, I’ll be in your (expletive) every (expletive) day,” he said.
Cooper defended herself throughout the horrific incident, telling Faust to “grow up” repeatedly.
Faust confirmed the off-air remarks to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He also claimed there was “context” to the incident, but did not elaborate further.
The newspaper said it received the damning audio clip on Friday anonymously.
Cooper apparently left the show the same day endless insults were hurled at him, according to the Post-Dispatch.
As for Faust, it appears his duties at the radio station are on hold, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday, while executives at the television station he works for did not comment on his professional status.
He has worked for the television station for seven years, but was not on the air on Monday or Tuesday, the newspaper reported.
Center fielder Harrison Bader makes Yankee debut seven weeks after Bombers acquired him from Cardinals in exchange for Jordan Montgomery
It took a while, but Harrison Bader made it worth the wait.
The center fielder the Yankees acquired at the trade deadline made his debut with the Bombers Tuesday night with two singles and three RBI as the Yankees rallied for a 9-8 win over the Pirates at Yankee Stadium.
In his first game since June 26, with the Cardinals, Bader tied his season high with three RBI — the most by a Yankee in his team debut since Giancarlo Stanton had four on Opening Day in 2018.
It was all the more special for Bader, because he grew up in nearby Bronxville rooting for the Yankees.
“With all due respect to Yankees fans, I mean, I think it is great for the fans here to have a New York native and a lot of the fans that have cheered us on during the games,” Bader said. “I was that when I was younger, so it definitely is special. And again, I just want to be the best version of myself for them. I think Jeter said it best when he said that fans boo because they want to cheer. So I’m gonna go out there and do my best to give him something to cheer for. And hopefully it’s a win after nine innings.”
After striking out in his first at-bat, Bader singled in a run in the fifth inning. He scored from second on an excellent read of Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds trying to come in on Jose Trevino’s shallow flyball. In the sixth inning, after a wild pitch put runners on second and third, Bader singled through a drawn-in infield to bring in both runners.
The Bombers traded lefty Jordan Montgomery for Bader, even though he had not played since June because of plantar fasciitis. The New York native was excited to put the injury and rehab in the past and get going Tuesday night.
“I’m excited to get on anything,” Bader said. “I’m excited to put on any big league uniform and I’m excited to go out there and compete at the major level. So it’s definitely some special history year for me here, I was in the stands here when I was younger.
“But, again at the end of the day, we got to be effective,” Bader said. “We got a baseball game to win so I’m just gonna focus on taking clean routes to the ball and go out there and just hit my first cut-off man.”
Bader, who grew up in Bronxville and went to the private school Horace Mann, was a career .246/.320/.409 hitter in six seasons with the Cardinals. He has 52 career homers and 168 RBI.
Complete list of Yankee Slugger home runs in 2022 – The Denver Post
Home run #1: April 13; against the Toronto Blue Jays; Yankee Stadium; 5th round against Jose Berrios (solo). — Final: Blue Jays 6, Yankees 4.
No. 2: April 22; against Cleveland Guardians; Yankee Stadium; 3rd round against Eli Morgan (2 points).
No. 3: April 22; against Cleveland Guardians; Yankee Stadium; 5th round against Tanner Tully (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Goalies 1
Number 4: April 26; against the Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; Round 8 against Alex Wells (solo). — Final: Yankees 12, Orioles 8
No. 5: April 28; against the Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 8th round against Paul Fry (3 points). — Final: Yankees 10, Orioles 5
Number 6: April 29; against the Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 7th round against Dylan Coleman (3 points). — Final: Yankees 12, Royals 2
TOTAL APRIL: 6 home runs
* * *
No. 7: May 1; against the Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 1st round against Daniel Lynch (solo).
No. 8: May 1; against the Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 9th round against Josh Staumont (solo). — Final: Yankees 6, Royals 4
No. 9: May 3; against the Toronto Blue Jays; Rogers Center; 6th round against Alex Manoah (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Blue Jays 1
No. 10: May 10; against the Toronto Blue Jays; Yankee Stadium; 9th round against Jordan Romano (3 points). — Final: Yankees 6, Blue Jays 5
No. 11: May 12; against the Chicago White Sox; Guaranteed rate field; Round 7 against Ryan Burr (solo). — Final: Yankees 15, White Sox 7
No. 12: May 13; against the Chicago White Sox; Guaranteed rate field; 4th round against Vince Velasquez (solo). — Final: Yankees 10, White Sox 4
No. 13: May 17; against the Baltimore Orioles; Camden yards; 3rd round against Spenser Watkins (solo).
No. 14: May 17; against the Baltimore Orioles; Camden yards; Round 5 against Joey Krehbiel (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Orioles 4
No. 15: May 22; against the Chicago White Sox; Yankee Stadium; 8th round against Kendall Graveman (solo). — Final: White Sox 3, Yankees 1
No. 16: May 23; against the Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 1st round against Jordan Lyles (solo).
No. 17: May 23; against the Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 5th round against Jordan Lyle (2 points). — Final: Orioles 6, Yankees 4
No. 18: May 29; against the Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana field; 8th round of Colin Poche (solo). — Final: Rays 4, Yankees 2
TOTAL MAY: 12 circuits
* * *
No. 19: June 2; against Los Angeles Angels; Yankee Stadium; 3rd round against Shohei Ohtani (solo). — Final: Yankees 6, Angels 1
No. 20: June 3; against the Detroit Tigers; Yankee Stadium; 3rd round against Elvin Rodriguez (solo). — Final: Yankees 13, Tigers 0
No. 21: June 4; against the Detroit Tigers; Yankee Stadium; 1st round against Beau Brieske (solo). — Final: Yankees 3, Tigers 0
No. 22: June 7; against the Minnesota Twins; target field; 1st round against Cole Sands (2 points). — Final: Yankees 10, Twins 4
No. 23: June 11; against the Chicago Cubs; Yankee Stadium; 1st round against Matt Swarmer (solo).
No. 24: June 11; against the Chicago Cubs; Yankee Stadium; 5th round against Matt Swarmer (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Cubs 0
No. 25: June 15; against the Tampa Bay Rays; Yankee Stadium; 1st round against Shane McClanahan (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Rays 3
No. 26: June 22; against the Tampa Bays Rays; Tropicana field; Round 4 against Shane Baz (solo).
No. 27: June 22; against the Tampa Bays Rays; Tropicana field; 7th round of Colin Poche (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Rays 4
No. 28: June 26; against the Houston Astros; Yankee Stadium; 10th round against Seth Martinez (3 points). — Final: Yankees 6, Astros 3 (10)
No. 29: June 29; vs. Oakland A’s; Yankee Stadium; 1st round against Cole Irvin (2 points). — Final: Yankees 5, A’s 3
JUNE TOTAL: 11 home runs
* * *
No. 30: July 6; against the Pittsburgh Pirates; Cabin crew; 8th round against Manny Banuelos (grand slam). — Final: Yankees 16, Pirates 0
No. 31: July 14th ; against the Cincinnati Reds; Yankee Stadium; 8th round against Jeff Hoffman (solo). — Final: Reds 7, Yankees 6
No. 32: July 16; against the Boston Red Sox; Yankee Stadium; 5th round against Nick Pivetta (solo).
No. 33: July 16; against the Boston Red Sox; Yankee Stadium; 6th round against Kaleb Or (2 points). — Final: Yankees 14, Red Sox 1
No. 34: July 21; against the Houston Astros; Minute Maid Park; 9th round against Brandon Bielak (3 points). — Final: Astros 7, Yankees 5
No. 35: 22nd of July ; against the Baltimore Orioles; Camden yards; 3rd round against Tyler Wells (3 points).
No. 36: 22nd of July ; against the Baltimore Orioles; Camden yards; 5th round against Tyler Wells (solo). — Final: Yankees 7, Orioles 6
No. 37: July 24; against the Baltimore Orioles; Camden yards; 3rd round against Dean Kremer (2 points). — Final: Yankees 6, Orioles 0
No. 38: July 26; vs Mets; Citi field; 1st round against Taijuan Walker (solo). — Final: Mets 6, Yankees 3
No. 39: July 28; against the Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 9th round against Scott Barlow (solo). —Yankees 1, Royals 0
No. 40: July 29; against the Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 3rd set against Kris Bubic (2 points).
No. 41: July 29; against the Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 8th round against Jackson Kowar (grand slam). — Final: Yankees 11, Royals 5
No. 42: July 30; against the Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 2nd round against Jonathan Heasley (2 points). — Final: Yankees 8, Royals 2
TOTAL JULY: 13 home runs
* * *
No. 43: 1st of August ; against the Seattle Mariners; Yankee Stadium; 2nd round against Marco Gonzales (2 points). — Final: Yankees 7, Mariners 2
No. 44: August 8; against the Seattle Mariners; T-Mobile Park; Round 9 against Ryan Borucki (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Mariners 4
No. 45: August 10; against the Seattle Mariners; T-Mobile Park; Round 7 against Penn Murfe (solo). — Final: Mariners 4, Yankees 3
No. 46: August 12; against the Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 3rd round against Nathan Eovaldi (solo). — Final: Red Sox 3, Yankees 2
No. 47: August 22; vs Mets; Yankee Stadium; 3rd round against Max Scherzer (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Mets 2
No. 48: August 23; vs Mets; Yankee Stadium; Round 4 against Taijuan Walker (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Mets 2
No. 49: August 26; vs. Oakland A’s; Ring Central Coliseum; 5th round against JP Sears (3 points). — Final: Yankees 3, A’s 2
No. 50: August 29; against Los Angeles Angels; Angel Stadium; 8th round against Ryan Tepera (solo). — Final: Angels 4, Yankees 3
No. 51: August 30; against Los Angeles Angels; Angel Stadium; 4th round against Mike Mayers (3 points). — Final: Yankees 7, Angels 4
AUGUST TOTAL: 9 home runs
* * *
No. 52: September 3; against the Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana field; 9th round against Jason Adam (solo). — Final: Rays 2, Yankees 1
No. 53: September 4; against the Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana field; 1st round against Shawn Armstrong (solo). — Final: Yankees 2, Rays 1
No. 54: September 5; against the Minnesota Twins; Yankee Stadium; 6th round against Trevor Megill (2 points). — Final: Yankees 5, Twins 2
No. 55: September 7; against the Minnesota Twins; Yankee Stadium; 4th round of Louie Varland (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Twins 4
No. 56: September 13; against the Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 6th round against Nick Pivetta (solo).
No. 57: September 13; against the Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 8th round against Garrett Whitlock (solo.) – Final: Yankees 7, Red Sox 6 (10)
No. 58: September 18; against the Milwaukee Brewers; American Family Field; 3rd round against Jason Alexander (solo).
No. 59: September 18; against the Milwaukee Brewers; American Family Field; Round 7 against Luis Perdomo (solo). — Final: Yankees 12, Brewers 8.
No. 60: September 20; against the Pittsburgh Pirates; Yankee Stadium; 9th round against Will Crowe (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Pirates 8.
Aaron Judge hits home run No. 60 to spark rally that helps Yankees earn a comeback walk-off victory over Pittsburgh Pirates
Aaron Judge sheepishly climbed up the stairs for the curtain call and ducked back into the dugout as quickly as he could. The Yankees slugger had just tied Babe Ruth with 60 home runs in the season, becoming one of just three Yankees ever to reach that plateau, one behind the American League and team record of Roger Maris’ 61. But Judge was kicking himself for not doing it earlier.
“Why didn’t I do this with the bases loaded, a little earlier in the game,” Judge was saying to himself as he rounded the bases and the Stadium in the Bronx went berserk. Four batters later, Judge lost his mind. Judge’s historic home run sparked a five-run rally in the ninth, capped by Giancarlo Stanton’s walk-off grand slam to beat the Pirates 9-8 in front of 40,157 in the Stadium.
Anthony Rizzo followed Judge’s historic homer with a double and Gleyber Torres drew a walk. Josh Donaldson had his fly ball to shallow center drop in and Stanton crushed his 27th homer of the season to win it.
On the night that Judge’s name moved into the rarified air of Ruth and Maris, he was more excited about Stanton breaking out of his slump and pulling a win out at the last minute.
“It was an all around great team game,” Judge said. “That’s what this team is made up of. We were kind of slow to start, especially against a good rookie pitcher, but guys worked hard until the very end. So I will remember those four at-bats leading up to Giancarlo’s grand slam walk off.”
Judge became just the sixth player in major league history (ninth time) to hit at least 60 home runs in a single season, tying Ruth’s 1927 mark of 60. That’s the second-most in Yankees history and one shy of the team and American League record set by Maris in 1961.
Only Maris, Barry Bonds (73 in 2001), Mark McGwire (70 in 1998 and 65 in 1999) and Sammy Sosa (64 in 2001 and 63 in 2001) have hit more home runs in a single season. Of course, Bonds, McGwire and Sosa hit their marks during the steroids era.
“It’s unreal. It’s amazing to watch and … we get to see all the internal stuff and all the behind the scenes work. He hit 60 tonight and it’s like nothing happened. He’s got more work to do,” said Stanton, who was the last major leaguer to reach the 59-home run mark. “And that’s the mindset and that’s how it will always be and this is fun to be a part of.”
Judge leads the majors with his 60 homers, the next closest is Kyle Schwarber with 40. The 60 home runs in 147 games are the most by a Yankee and the third most by any major leaguer. He’s hit three homers in his last two games and five in his last six.
That means that there might start to be a little bit of looking past Maris’ record of 61 and perhaps at the 73 hit by Barry Bonds in 2001.
“I think there’s no limit and there’s no jumping the gun,” Stanton said. “It’s one at-bat at a time, one pitch at a time. When he gets the next one, he’s gonna go on to the next one. The next step , the next at-bat, but as the distractions and everything else come to him that’s when he has to have more tunnel vision and just just be ready for what’s coming.”
Judge has handled this entire season with tunnel vision, from turning down an extension that would have paid him $230 million over the next eight years on Opening Day and betting on himself, to ignoring the historic numbers he is putting up. Going 1-for-4 Tuesday night, Judge’s batting average is at .316, the best in the American League. With his 128 RBI, he moved into position to win the first Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.
Still, Judge isn’t interested in numbers and curtain calls.
“I haven’t really been thinking about numbers or stats and stuff like that. I was just trying to go out there and help my team win and at the time, it was a solo shot in the ninth, still down by a couple of runs,” Judge said of not waiting to take the curtain call. “But this team we’ve always had a never-die attitude, you know, fight till the end and you got four guys right behind me with great at-bats one after the other against a great closer makes it that much sweeter that’s for sure.”
()
