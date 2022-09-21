Finance
Home Improvement Grants Are Free Money You Never Pay Back
Obtaining multiple home improvement grants could easily be the difference between losing a fortune on your property and making a ton. This is a form of free government money that you will never have to pay back once it has been spent on your construction or maintenance expenses. This cash assistance is available every year to American taxpayers who qualify.
Free grant money can raise your property value.
Using free government grant money to make repairs and improvements to your home, whether they are minor cosmetic changes, or major reconstruction projects, will most definitely build instant equity in your home and raise your property value. Many American taxpayers have found that once they had acquired the appropriate free government home improvement grants that they have qualified for, they were able to improve their homes free of charge and actually sell them for much more than they would have been able to prior to the repairs.
You may qualify for several free home improvement grants, and never have to pay any of them back!
The most remarkable thing about receiving free government money for home improvements is that there is absolutely no limit to how many free grants you may apply for, or how much free money to repair your home you may receive. You can apply for grant after grant and quite possibly receive all that you apply for. Millions of American taxpayers will qualify for a great of free financial assistance to remodel or repair their homes this year, and by following the links below, you can find out if you may be one of them.
Medicare Advantage Provider Networks – Which Type Is Best?
Medicare Advantage provider networks are not created equal
One of the biggest factors that can affect how you use your Medicare Advantage Plan and receive benefits is the plan’s provider network. Many people make a common mistake about their plan’s provider network: They only check to see if their providers are included. But there’s a lot more to it than that.
If we are going to decide which type of provider network is best, we must first agree on the definition of best in this circumstance. You certainly want all your providers included, but for our purposes that definition (a network that includes your providers) is too superficial.
All types of networks could include your providers. What you should strive for in an Advantage Plan provider network with flexibility and freedom in how you are able to use your plan and receive benefits.
Provider network types – how they can affect plan usage
Plan availability varies widely and you may not have plans with all the types of networks discussed.
Medicare HMO
HMO’s are more popular in service areas with higher populations. An insurance company that wishes to offer a Medicare Advantage Plan with a HMO provider network must have a lot of provider types and facilities to set up a Health maintenance Organization (HMO).
When enrolled in an HMO, you must choose a primary care provider who then refers you to any needed specialist. The plan will not pay if you attempt to receive services out-of-network. For instance, if you have a rare disease and learn that the recommended treatment is not available in-network, you will be out of luck. Unfortunately, people normally learn about this only after a diagnosis.
Medicare HMO-POS
An HMO Point of Service network is very similar to an HMO except you are able to receive some services out-of-network but only at specific locations. You have a little more freedom and flexibility but you could still find yourself unable to get the leading treatment that is only offered out-of-network.
Medicare PPO
You will still choose a primary care provider when enrolled in a Preferred Provider Organization but will generally not need to get a referral to see a specialist. You can seek service out-of-network but will normally pay more for that flexibility. For instance, if your PPO requires a $10 copay for an in-network primary care visit, you may pay $20 for an out-of-network visit.
The big benefit with this type of provider network is the ability to receive services out-of-network if you choose. If you find yourself in the situation detailed above, you would be able to travel and receive the cutting edge treatment. But, be aware that it may come with a higher price.
If best means more flexibility and freedom, it would seem that the Medicare PPO wins. But, like anything related to Medicare Advantage Plans, the provider network is an individual consideration. The type of network is just one more thing to consider before enrolling in a plan.
Social Security – Direct Express Debit Card Facts
As of September 2008, The Social Security administration has issued a Direct Express pre paid credit card to the 3.9 million people on Social Security and disability nationwide. The purpose of this card is to enable recipients with no bank accounts or those who may not like getting a check in the mail, to now have a card that will automatically have their allotted amount deposited on the debit card every month. This will prevent delays in the check coming in the mail, theft of paper checks and a sometimes difficult attempt to get to the bank and cash it.
Who should apply? Anyone who is on Social Security or disability that likes the idea of having a debit card for their transactions instead of cashing their monthly check and using cash or having to write checks from their bank account. The Direct Express Debit card is accepted anywhere a MasterCard is accepted and can also be used to get cash from ATM machines, retail stores and banks.
What if the Direct Express card is lost or stolen? This debit card is like any other debit card and you will have a personal pin number that protects you if it is. You can call immediately to report this and your debit card will be replaced. It is also protected and insured by the FDIC.
Does the card cost anything? No, it is free with no monthly account fee and has free services like: optional notifications of deposits made to your card by phone, text or email, optional alerts when your balance falls below a certain level and a once a month, no charge ATM withdrawal at participating ATM machines. There is also a toll- free, 24 hour customer service number 7 days a week.
Are There Any Other Fees? For certain things like ATM withdrawals after the first free one cost only $0.90. Other fees include a bill pay fee of $0.50 each time you pay a bill, $0.75 for a monthly Direct Express card statement that is mailed to you monthly, $4 to replace a lost or stolen card each year and $13.50 to replace it with overnight delivery, $1.50 to transfer funds to a US bank account and $3 plus 3% of the transaction to withdraw funds from an international ATM machine.
How To Get the Direct Express Card There is a toll free number, 1-877-212-9991 or an online sign up site at- http://www.USDirectExpress.com. You can also call Social Security at-1-800-772-1213 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and a representative will help you. For the hearing impaired: 1-800-325-0778.
Credit Card Debt Settlement Rip-Offs!
You probably have noticed that many companies are advertising services to settle your credit card debt. These companies are hard to miss if you watch television or read the newspaper. While the idea of debt settlement sounds great, in reality many of those companies are scam artists.
There is a law in Washington that regulates credit card debt settlement companies. That statute defines “debt adjusting” as “the managing, counseling, settling, adjusting, prorating, or liquidating of the indebtedness of a debtor, or receiving funds for the purpose of distributing said funds among creditors in payment or partial payment of obligations of a debtor.” A debt adjuster is any person or business that engages in the business of credit card or home loan settlements for compensation. The Attorney General’s Office on Consumer Fraud and the Department of Financial Institutions enforce this statute. Violation of the Statute is also a per se violation of the Consumer Protection Act, entitling the debtor to treble damages in civil litigation.
Washington regulations limit the fees that can be charged for credit card settlements. The fee retained by the company from any one payment made by or on behalf of the debtor may not exceed fifteen percent of the total amount of that payment. Further, the Act requires that company distribute at least 85% of each payment received by a debtor to creditors not more than forty days after it is received. If a debt adjuster contracts for, receives, or makes any charges in excess of the maximums permitted, the debt adjustor’s contract with the debtor “shall be void” and the debt adjuster “shall” return all payments received from the debtor and not distributed to creditors. Finally, all monies received by debtors must be placed in a trust account by the debt adjuster and billed against.
This is a powerful statute. It means that 85% of each and every payment you make to a debt settlement company must be applied to your debt. If the company fails to so apply even one payment, you are entitled to the return of everything you have paid them. However, the State of Washington does little or nothing to prevent debt settlement scams. A review of DFI’s “Consumer Alert” webpage found no warning against debt settlement companies. DFI’s focus is on home loan modification scams, but even there it does relatively little. The Attorney General’s Office does not do much more.
Where does this leave you if you have been ripped off by a debt settlement company? The Debt Adjusters Act is still a powerful tool, but it is left to you to use it.
Compare Cheap Auto Insurance
When it comes to cheap auto insurance, your choices are vast, with hundreds of insurance companies trying to woo you with the best possible cheap auto insurance rates and quotes. With the increase in the number of vehicles on the road in general, the competition among insurers is as just as intense as it is among the manufacturers of these sleek beauties. This makes the task of seeking the right auto insurance really difficult, unless you are aquatinted with at least some of the basics concerning obtaining cheap auto insurance policy.
You can go through the comprehensive Web resources of these insurers to learn in detail what the various insurers have to offer and what their comparative cheap auto insurance rates and quotes are. Most of these online resources are the easiest way to compare different insurers. All you need to do is to fill in a form and behold, an entire comparison chart will be listed in front of you in a matter of seconds. You can then go through each of these insurers’ policies, before deciding on the one best suited for you.
You can also get in touch with your friends, family members or colleagues to find out what kind of auto insurance they have. They are in a great position to provide you with honest information regarding auto insurance. You can also go through the policies of different insurers in detail to find out more. Every aspect of the policy needs to be thoroughly looked into, including the premium, policy period, and payment terms, to mention only a few important aspects.
One person who can give you extensive information on cheap auto insurance is an insurance agent. Since many insurance agents represent more than one company, they have first-hand knowledge of the latest offering from insurers. They are best placed to advise you on the right kind of policy, based on your age, gender, car, driving record, and your ability to pay a particular premium.
Earn Money Online From Home Business Tips
With the current economic hardship, a lot of people are looking for a better way of augmenting their source of income. The good news is, you can earn money online from home full time or part time. In this home business tips, we are going to take a look at some ways to make money on the internet from the comfort of your home.
Affiliate program is one of the ways people earn a living on the internet. You will need to sign up with an affiliate company and start promoting their products. Most affiliate companies pay on commission, meaning you are only paid when you generate income. People who are hard working and ready to explore a new way to generate income on the web find this business profitable.
Article writing offers a great income opportunity for those who love writing. You can offer your services to a freelance company or individuals. If you are looking to work on your own you will need to put up a site and include a sample of your works. You can pick from a variety of topic as well making it more fun.
Site flipping is about buying an existing site and selling it for a higher amount of money. Once you have acquired a new site, you will need to do some modification before offering it for sale.
Ad sense is a program from the search engine giant Google that allow ordinary people to share in their Google ad revenue. In this kind of business you will get paid for every click you send to Google ads. To get started you need to sign up for this program and insert the code you will be provided into your site.
Blogging is another way to earn money online from home. There are several ways you can go with blogging. You can sell ad space, promote affiliate products, sell your own products, and monetize your blog with Google ad sense program and much more.
When it comes to earning money online from home the list is endless. I hope you find this home business tips educative.
Best Wishes, John
Dental Insurance: Caring for Your Teeth
Brush your teeth before bed. Floss every day. Avoid sugary foods. These words have been spoken by parents everywhere. Instilling good dental hygiene habits in your children is necessity, but once these children become adults, many of them begin to neglect their teeth. Although it is crucial that your teeth are carefully attended to in the early stages of life, it is as important to maintain this care throughout your adult and senior years. In fact, as you age, a number of issues may potentially arise that can cause irreparable and often costly damage. Clearly, caring for your teeth is a lifetime commitment.
Once a child has their first tooth, they are susceptible to tooth decay. At this early age it is imperative that parents dedicate themselves to establishing a dental care routine. This includes regularly paying a visit to the dentist, which dentists recommend should first take place around the age of one. At the age of two or three, many children have all their baby teeth. Sadly, it is not uncommon for a two-year old to develop a cavity. With a dental hygiene routine in place, this can be avoided.
In actuality it is not age that causes tooth decay, but neglect. It is a certain guarantee that adults who do not care for their teeth will invariably develop dental problems. Unfortunately, there are serious issues that may arise despite your best dental hygienic efforts in your adult years and these include: cavities, gum disease, tooth misalignment, and root decay. While these issues may be impossible to avoid, you must still exercise diligence in taking care of your teeth and monitoring them for signs of trouble.
Undeniably, suffering from cavities or recovering from root canal can be painful and disruptive to your life. Moreover, in regards to your teeth, there is not just the cost to your health to take into account, but also the cost to your wallet. Dentists are highly trained professionals whose services do not come cheap. Without financial assistance, many people are forced to go without dental check-ups and are left to suffer the consequences.
In Canada, there are very few provinces that offer coverage for dental services. At best, a province may provide basic dental care until the age of 12, or may provide coverage in the case of someone who is receiving social assistance. For a large portion of Canadians who do not have an employee health plan, the financial burden falls solely on the individual. Planning ahead for the cost of braces for your children, surgery for yourself or dentures as you age is imperative if you hope to avoid costly expenses. Purchasing dental insurance is your best defense against expensive dental bills.
Having supplemental health insurance enables you to follow a set dental hygiene routine that includes regular trips to the dentist. Dental insurance plans will vary but several exist that can adequately meet your needs. Opting for a basic supplemental dental insurance plan for example can provide you 50% coverage for your first $1,150 of eligible services in your first year of coverage. This would increase to 80% for the first $300 of services in your second year.
Whether you are visiting the dentist for a check-up or for an unexpected dental problem, you should prepare yourself for the financial cost. Caring for your teeth is a lifelong commitment and a job that you must take seriously.
