Homeowners Insurance Quotes: Tips For Getting The Best Ones

Once you have found the home that you would like to buy and have begun the process of closing on the house, you will need to begin searching for a Homeowners insurance policy that meets your needs and your budget.

Depending on the part of the country you plan to live in, the size of the home being purchased, and the amount of theft prone possessions inside, insurance price quotes can vary greatly. But most price quotes from a private insurance company will fall between $300 and $1500 a year.

Hopefully you are working with a helpful realtor who has already informed you of the importance of shopping around for Homeowners insurance price quotes before deciding on a coverage plan that is right for you.

If a realtor has not told you already, it is best to call at least three different insurance companies to get price quotes for your home. You may already have an insurance company in mind, possibly one that handles your parents’ insurance needs or one that already handles your car or life insurance.

If you don’t already have an insurance company then don’t be afraid to simply search online or through the telephone book for insurance companies. You may also recognize names from advertisements. Feel free to use these names as a starting point for a price quote.

Whichever insurance companies you decide to begin your search with, make sure you get at least three different price quotes from three different agencies before settling on the best quote for your home.

Before you begin calling the insurance agencies regarding a price quote, it is best to have hard knowledge about the home you are purchasing. This includes the current appraisal value of the home or an estimate from before the house was put up for sale.

You will also want to have a list of the dimensions of the home and the amenities inside the home, such as the square footage of each room and any special flooring, countertops or architectural design that adds to the value of the home.

As well, before you get started have a list of belongings that will add value to the home, such as appliances, furniture, jewelry and any major artwork or collectors items. Having all of this information ready can speed up the rate quote process.

With the advent of technology and computers, many major home insurance companies have begun placing information for quick 10-15 minute rate quotes online. This frees you up from having to speak to a representative on the phone, who may be trying to talk you into insurance that you don’t need.

Many of these websites also provide information explaining different types of insurance, so you can feel free to sit and read over the information without feeling as though you are asking too many questions.

Some of the major insurance companies that have information available online, as well as quick rate quotes for Homeowners insurance include Allstate, State Farm, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers insurance companies. Of course there are several other insurance companies available online, so take time to research these companies if you have access to a computer and the Internet.

If you have tried several insurance companies and still aren’t happy with the price quotes being offered, try switching up the details of the plan. Before locking yourself into an insurance rate you are unhappy with, ask about changing the deductible, the coverage costs or even the personal liability insurance.

It really is a personal preference as to how much insurance is enough insurance for your family, so keep in mind that if you feel like you can’t afford the price quotes being offered, there are ways to make payments more manageable.

One of the best ways to manage the yearly payment of Homeowners insurance is simply to increase the deductible, or the amount the homeowner will pay before the insurance company steps in and begins paying for damages or loss. Most insurance companies will require a minimum deductible of either $250 or $500 but the homeowner can easily change that deductible to $750 or $1000 to reduce the annual payment.

If this still doesn’t work in giving you a fair price quote, speak to the insurance agent and ask for options regarding reducing the rate. If you give them a ballpark figure of how much insurance you can afford a year, most often they will work to help you attain these figures.

You may even want to consider adding security or fire safety features to the home, if that insurance company offers a discount for these features. Although it may cost a bit of money out of your pocket to add these features, it will save your insurance premium in the long run.