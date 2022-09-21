Finance
How To Make Big Money Mowing Small Lawns – Book Review
By: Robert A. Welcome (1983)
ISBN 0-9613552-0-4
Book Price: $16.95
Business success lessons
Robert A. Welcome has written this book, mentioned in Entrepreneur Magazine, San Francisco Chronicle, etc., about his son, John. It expresses John’s lessons on investing, marketing, advertising, estimating, pricing, and scheduling; the disciplines of commitment and reliability that have made him a successful contractor today.
Basic business guidelines
Robert A. Welcome provides 8 chapters brimming with helpful business start-up insights. He reveals such ideas as, “Advertising” (Ch. 2); “Payments: More for less” (Ch. 3); “Estimating… ” (Ch. 4); “Keeping track of income… expenses… ” (Ch. 5); “Advertising using business cards… keep a schedule… be reliable… ” (Ch. 8); & more!
Principles to build a prosperous business
Robert A. Welcome’s no-nonsense style is revealed as he dives directly into his discourse on each point. He discusses income potential, “How much money can you make? It will depend on how ambitious you are. If you’re ambitious, you can make big money. Prices are charged by the job, not by the hour.” Pertinent keys for business.
Topics are transferable across a broad spectrum of businesses. Robert’s focus on lawn-mowing reveals keys for many forms of contracting and service industries, etc. He notes, “When you are the one providing the mower, you’re always able to charge more money for your services. And the customers are willing to pay more.”
Robert’s ideas add practical value. He shares, “… concentrate your advertising efforts on an area that is within a reasonable distance from home… Business cards do the talking for you… Lawn Mowing Service… If you need someone to mow your lawn, please call me. Bill Walker 15 maple St. Tel. 214-3288… Reliable… free estimates.”
Client preferences display Welcome’s business awareness. He relays, “… customers are willing to pay more for less.”
Keen business insights will help any business to become successful. Robert conveys, “Charge the most profitable prices that the majority of customers are willing to pay… The more customers that you have, the more need there will be to have a schedule… Try to get as many of the smallest lawns… They are the most profitable.”
Big money doing smaller projects
Robert A. Welcome helps business owners to begin to make big money doing smaller projects.
Sinclair Community College is an Elite Vanguard Learning College
An urban community college that is located in downtown Dayton, Ohio, in United States, Sinclair Community College is the largest college at single location in the state of Ohio. Ranked among the top community colleges in Ohio, it offers education to students to make them ready to enter the workforce.
Campus
One of the largest campuses among the college campuses in North America in terms of enrollment, the college had 25,349 students as on 2009. Till 2006 the main campus in downtown Dayton was the only learning area for the college. Some classes were held in the area High Schools and YMCAs. Satellite campuses have now been created in cities near Dayton at Englewood, Huber Heights, Eaton, and Mason. Course view campus center in Mason was added in September 2007.
Unique Features
Because of special funding provided by taxpayers of Montgomery County, the college has the lowest tuition fees in Ohio. Cost of total associate degree comes to less than one quarter tuition cost in any other college. Another unique feature of the college is around 180 different online courses and online degrees offered.
Brief History
Sinclair Community College is named after Scottish immigrant David A. Sinclair. It was first founded as adult training school and ultimately became Sinclair College in 1948. During 1975-97 it became model institution for colleges by pioneering various new approaches in both technology and business curricula.
Accreditation
Sinclair Community College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is also a member of the North Central Association and the Ohio Association of Colleges. Study programs are approved by Ohio Board of Regents and the college is authorized to grant associate degrees in arts, science, applied science, and individualized technical studies.
Programs Offered
More than 70 different programs are offered by the college that includes mechanical, engineering technology, packaging engineering technology, electronics engineering technology, automotive technology, and drafting and design technologies, paralegal program, business programs, art and design programs, music programs, and allied health technologies. All these programs are duly accredited by national or state accreditation authorities.
Admission
Sinclair Community College offers open admission. Dual credit, advanced placement, and life experience are accepted as admission credits.
Student Support and Financial Aid
Sinclair Community College offers remedial services, academic and career counseling, PT cost defraying employment, on campus day care and library facilities among others as student support program. Various types of financial aids like federal, state, local, and institutional grants, scholarships, and student loans are also offered the details of which can be viewed on the state university website.
Price of Advertising on Facebook: Different Prices on Different Methods
Advertising on the social networking giant Facebook is in its own right a silent big industry. The price of advertising on Facebook is very affordable even to the smallest of businesses, yet the service and effect of the ads are very expansive. In the eyes of the business, going in to Facebook for ads is really worth the price, because he or she feels he is getting more than what he had paid for.
If you need to advertise about your business, you need to know quantitatively who your market will be, to what extent, and how much are you going to spend. Many small businesses find the price of advertising on Facebook site cost-effective due to its creative schemes that lead to your brand or business goal’s popularity.
Facebook flyers or advertisements for instance, allow you to specify your target including the geographical locations, schools, organizations, groups, gender, age unlike other social networking media. In addition, your flyers could be of great use since many businesses, groups and organization could easily find your poll of opinion and ideas.
If you put into your ads the idea of contest or questions that allows viewers and visitors to share their ideas on the poll, it will attract more people all over the internet to join. When this happens, your business all over the social media will get loads of traffic and publicity as well.
What is the price of advertising on Facebook?
After setting your ad account and advertisement on Facebook, your next job is to choose which campaign you are going to take on advertising your business or product. You can do either CPC or CPM campaign with the minimum fee of $5 per day. CPC stands for “cost per click” which means each “Like” you receive for your page or brand requires payment. CPM stands for “cost for thousand impressions” where you will pay for every 1000 impressions you receive from the audience.
You can set your own budget on Facebook advertisement for your business or brand ads. It is up to you if you will make it $10, $100, $1000, etc., depending on how much you can afford. You can also utilize the setting of your focus or target market whether you want to be connected with colleges of certain states, organization, age or gender.
Successful advertisers on Facebook don’t pay for the maximum suggestion rate of cost per click or whatever bidding you engage. It is up to you how much you can afford. Advertising on Facebook may take some time for you to feel the effect so there’s no need to rush things.
In general, the price of advertising on Facebook can be described as very flexible and advertiser-friendly. This is because if your business has a geographical constraint, you can easily target users with addresses similar to where your business is located. For global products, say online games, you can target age range, while not limiting to wherever city or country the target users are.
Facebook is mainly a social networking site for people from different walks of life. They are there to socialize with their friends, long distance family and long lost relatives and to share what they want to talk about. Advertisers can ride with the tide and make the most out of the huge crowd of users to their advantage. What’s really important is that you continually provide customer support where they can interact with you freely become a part of your ever-expanding business. Trust me, the returns and future sales generated from you ads overwhelm the price of advertising on Facebook that you paid.
Justification For a Mesothelioma Cancer Lawsuit Due to Asbestos Exposure
There has been much talk in the media that Mesothelioma Lawyers are taking advantage of people who are dying or already deceased due to Mesothelioma Cancer. While it is true some Mesothelioma cancer lawyers are making large sums of money in asbestos class action suits and lawsuits, these fees are justified, due to the large amount of time involved in research and in court proceedings.
It takes much time and research to prove that a company and or person was negligent, when employees have been subjected to asbestos exposure in the workplace for example. It is even more time consuming to provide evidence of environmental asbestos exposure such as the case of a demolition or reconstruction site, where asbestos contaminated debris can blow over an entire neighborhood. Therefore, from the point of view of time invested, the fees charged by mesothelioma asbestos lawyers are not out of line.
These mesothelioma lawyers are doing a service to all of the mesothelioma cancer victims and their families, that have been exposed to asbestos in a negligent manner. In addition, each new asbestos class action lawsuit adds more visibility to the problem of asbestos exposure. To this day, many people are not aware of these dangers, even though asbestos and mesothelioma cancer lawsuits have been filed many times since the first one in 1929, against asbestos manufacturers. The lawsuit settlements resulting from these large number of lawsuits has reached into the several billions of dollars. This has helped ease the financial pain endured by the victims and their families.
While these class action lawsuits are a drain on the court systems time and resources, they are successful in bringing some closure to the victims of mesothelioma cancer, as well as their families. At the same time, they maintain the focus of the press on the dangers of asbestos exposure. This will help keep the pressure on the governments of those countries that still have not banned the production of asbestos.
Until the entire world is asbestos manufacturing free, it will continue to be beneficial and justified for any Asbestos or Mesothelioma lawyer to proceed with a new cancer lawsuit whenever and wherever it is warranted.
Asbestos Lawsuit Information [http://www.asbestos-lawsuit-info.net] provides detailed information on Asbestos Lawsuit, Mesothelioma Lawsuit, Mesothelioma Lawsuit Attorneys, current and past Mesothelioma class actions, and more. Asbestos Lawsuit Information [http://www.asbestos-lawsuit-info.net] is not affiliated with any law firms.
A Warning That Drowsy Driving Increases When Daylight Saving Time Ends
Recently, we turned our clocks back an hour in observance of the end of Daylight Saving Time. According to a research study titled, “Daylight Saving Time Transitions and Road Traffic Accidents,” transitioning into and out of DST can lead to sleep disruption, drowsiness, and considerable stress to the body. Since alertness while driving may be decreased when DST ends, drivers should take extra precautions to avoid traffic accidents.
Earlier studies have shown that the difference of only one hour of sleep can increase fatigue enough to lead to traffic accidents. In fact, some studies have suggested that the loss of one hour of sleep is comparable to the same effect as three-hour jet lag. Fortunately, within a week’s time, most drivers have adjusted.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, NHTSA, fatigued or drowsy driving causes 100,000 crashes a year, with 40,000 injuries and 1,550 fatalities. An astounding 37% of drivers have admitted to falling asleep while driving and up to 60% have driven while drowsy.
In addition to an increased incidence of drowsy driving in the week following the transition to standard time, commuters must also adjust to driving in the dark on their way home from work. Driving at night is more difficult for most people; moreover, traffic deaths are three times greater at night.
The main reason that driving in the dark is so dangerous is that 90% of a driver’s ability to react depends on his or her vision. Obviously, vision is severely limited at night. In addition to vision limitations, peripheral vision, color recognition, and depth perception are also restricted.
Here are some safety tips for driving at night:
- Check your lights at least once a year to ensure proper working order.
- At night, you should be able to stop within the distance illuminated in your beam.
- Reduce your speed and increase your following distance
- If you find yourself driving at night much of the time, maintain your car on a regular basis. Breaking down on a dark, deserted road is not safe for anyone.
- Keep all of your lights cleaned properly, as this can affect the efficiency by 90%
- Lower your dashboard lights and avoid any sudden bright lights while you drive.
- Avoid smoking when your drive, as nicotine and carbon monoxide hamper night vision
- If an oncoming vehicle doesn’t lower beams from high to low, avoid glare by watching the right edge of the road and use that as a steering guide.
- Have your vision checked regularly. Your eyes become more sensitive to bright lights and glare as you age. See an eye doctor every three years if you are between the ages of 40-60 and every year after that.
Driving is an attention-intensive activity. After the shift back to standard time, take measures to avoid drowsy driving, such as going to sleep early to account for the loss of time in the morning. If extremely tired during your commute, stop for coffee or to rest for a while.
Travel Agency Strategic Positioning: Analyzing the Competition
In order to develop and refine your own positioning, it is important to understand your competitors’ positioning. The purpose of this article is to provide you with practical tools for analyzing your competitors.
What is Competitor Analysis?
Competitor analysis is the systematic examination of competitors’ strategies, service offerings, strengths and weaknesses. Ideally, we would like to have the same information about competitors as we have about our own agencies. Clearly, this ideal condition will never exist. It is surprising, however, how much information about competitors is available if one takes the time and effort to dig for it. A detailed examination of competitors will help you identify potential threats to your business and opportunities for differentiation.
Competitor Positioning Maps
One useful technique used in competitor analysis is called Competitor Mapping. A map is simply a graphic representative of competitors’ relative positioning along two or more dimensions. The dimensions should be attributes which allow you to make meaningful distinctions between competitors. In general, these attributes should reflect how customers perceive distinctions between competing agencies. Attributes of importance to leisure travelers when selecting a travel agency, for example, might include location, agent destination knowledge, range of vacation packages offered, price, hours of business, credit terms, and parking facilities.
Competitor mapping is a useful tool for summarizing information about competitors and displaying it in a way that aids understanding and decision making. It can help answer such questions as, “Why am I losing business to the agency down the street?” or “What new services or products could I offer which are not currently offered by a competitor?”
What Information Do You Collect?
In deciding what information to collect, remind yourself of the reasons for undertaking the exercise in the first place. You want to understand your competitors’ positioning, their strategies, capabilities, resources, strengths and weaknesses. An understanding of your competitors’ past action (strategies) combined with knowledge of their capabilities helps you predict future strategy and action. Such insights are invaluable in identifying threats and opportunities in your market and in formulating your own strategies.
Below is a checklist of the basic information you should have about your competitors. Accumulating this information over time will enable you to put together a comprehensive picture of a competitor’s situation.
Sources of Competitor Information
• Internet (Google, etc.)
• Trade publications
• Local newspapers
• Vendors (e.g., Airline, hotel, car representatives)
• Customers (and competitors’ customers)
• Employees
Trade publications and newspapers are excellent ongoing sources of information. You should make it a habit to regularly clip articles about, or quotation from, competitors. Snippets of information which, by themselves which, by themselves, do not appear meaningful, can provide important clues to competitors’ philosophies, strategies and plans when analyzed as a whole.
Airline representatives have an excellent general knowledge of competitors which they will often share, providing that such sharing does not violate confidentiality requirements.
Customers can provide you with valuable market intelligence such as what a competitor is offering in proposals. Even a competitor’s customers will talk to you, if you approach them on the grounds that you want to understand what services they currently receive, so that you might offer more or better services. Customers are your best source of information for determining current positioning-both yours and your competitors’.
Employees are an often overlooked source of information. Some of your employees have worked for competitors at one time or another. It is not unethical to discuss competitors with employees, providing they feel comfortable doing so. In addition, don’t forget your salespeople-they are exposed to the competitor every day.
Gearing Up for Competitor Analysis
Competitor analysis is an ongoing task that requires some internal discipline. The first time through demands the most effort. After that maintaining competitor files is relatively painless. Following are some tips for “systematizing” competitor analysis.
Make Someone Responsible-Place responsibility for tracking competitors with a trusted lieutenant or take it yourself. Ensure that the responsible person makes the function a regular routine.
Develop an Intelligence Network-Cultivate contacts which can provide you with information which they read or hear. If necessary, consider using a clipping service.
Keep Files-Sounds obvious, but it is often overlooked. The true value of a competitor intelligence system will become apparent after a significant volume of data has been accumulated.
Competitor Information Checklist
VITAL STATISTICS
• Size ($, location, employees)
• Market share and growth
• Business mix (commercial/retail)
• Customer mix (large accounts, small accounts)
• Consortia affiliation
• Carrier affiliation
• Ownership (private/public, family/corporate)
• Years in business
• Number of outlets
PRODUCTS/SERVICES
• Website
• Range (broad vs narrow, general vs specialized)
• Customer segments serviced
• “Brand” image
• Pricing
MARKETING AND SELLING
• Advertising (media, frequency, content/emphasis, spending
• Proposals, promotional material
• Sales force (how many, how good)
• Preferred vendors
• Target customers/market segments
• Recent new account additions/losses
HUMAN RESOURCES
• Number of employees
• Level of expertise
• Turnover
• Compensation/incentive systems
• Training programs
• Productivity
• Recruiting policies/practices
FINANCIAL STRENGTH
• Profitability
• Access to financing
• Over position
• Cost of operation
ORGANIZATION
• Structure and reporting relationships
• Management skill, experience, depth
• Ability/willingness to adapt to change
• Management philosophy
• Succession plans
OPERATIONS
• Facilities (size, room for expansion, appearance)
• Automation (computers, phone system)
• Centralized vs decentralized reservations
• Capacity for new business
• Delivery systems
OTHER
• Overall reputation and image
Benefits Of Employing An Auto Accident Lawyer
Based on a study by an auto accident lawyer, auto accident fatalities have increased recently. There are claims that the increase is because of more cars on the road, larger engines, elderly motorists, unlicensed drivers, and drunk driving, among other things. If you are a victim of an accident it is imperative that you acquire representation from an accident lawyer who has the experience and understanding necessary to effectively represent you in the courtroom.
If you or your loved one sustain an injury because of somebody else’s action, maybe it seems normal that the person would offer to pay you for your injury, or that their insurance company will do the right thing and offer you a fair settlement. Unfortunately, that rarely takes place. Many individuals won’t take responsibility for their actions, and insurance companies make money from under compensating injury victims. Insurance providers and their attorneys also know the governing law well, and they know that most non-lawyers have no knowledge of what legal remedies and rights they possess.
It’s at all times a good idea to take care of negotiations for a claim in writing — particularly a large or complex claim. Verbal claims, if they are not recorded, are subject to the memory of both sides, and it’s all too easy for either party to “modify” its version of events in statements. Additionally, car insurance companies employ claims adjusters to work over the telephone and handle claims — typically to the benefit of the insurance company. Make sure that any arrangements you make will restore you to your full health or cover all long-term costs for your health care as well as loss of earnings.
A vehicle accident lawyer is something that most people have to seek the services of at one point in time. The method of choosing a good car crash lawyer isn’t all about searching for some top guns but about choosing the suitable individuals who serve your needs. One also needs to know the work that the lawyer should be performing for you, how he ought to be leading the case and only then can you get into a fair contract for counsel with the attorney. This article deals with particular helpful suggestions that one must always take into account prior to hiring a vehicle accident lawyer.
Hiring an auto accident lawyer is important if you’ve been seriously wounded in an automobile crash. You need to retain the services of a reliable attorney who has the knowledge, experience and resources needed to acquire the best possible outcome. Locating an excellent automobile lawyer is not as easy as it sounds but it is neither too difficult. You will discover numerous websites to get more details about vehicle accident attorneys. You can sign in to these sites and get the rates, services and quotes from a variety of legal firms. You may gather them and assess them before selecting the best lawyer around. You may even book an online service and chat with a lawyer via these web services.
