News
Hurricanes’ Tyler Van Dyke prefers road games because Hard Rock Stadium doesn’t have ‘college atmosphere’
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke had the chance to play in front of a massive, hostile crowd at Texas A&M last Saturday.
Those types of environments are what he prefers. He told reporters last week that he likes “going into another team’s stadium and making plays, making the crowd quiet.”
The third-year sophomore expanded on that answer when speaking to former Florida Gators and NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer on his show, The Room.
“We don’t really have much of a college atmosphere because we play at Hard Rock,” Van Dyke said in the interview, which was posted on Jordan Palmer’s TikTok on Saturday. “So we’re about 25 minutes away from campus, so a lot of students don’t go up most of the game unless it’s a big game.
“That’s why I like going into away stadiums and seeing that college atmosphere and making the crowd quiet.”
Palmer agreed with Van Dyke that road games were preferable.
“When you silence a crowd, when you throw a touchdown pass on third and long — it was just as loud as it gets, instantly it just got quiet and the only people celebrating are the people who actually put in the work with you: the coaching staff, the trainers, equipment managers, people on the sideline and the players,” Palmer said. “Some of my most memorable games I was a part of were just like huge road wins.”
Playing in front of more than 107,000 people at Kyle Field on Saturday, Van Dyke went 21 of 41 for 217 yards. Miami lost 17-9 in their first road game of the season. Van Dyke has a career record of 2-3 on the road, with losses to Florida State, Texas A&M and UNC, and wins over Duke and Pittsburgh.
Miami has announced a total attendance of 103,217 people for its first two games of the season, which were against Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss. The season-opener drew 56,795 fans while the second game drew 46,422. Hard Rock Stadium, which is about 22 miles from UM’s Hecht Athletic Center, has an official capacity of 65,326.
News
Aaron Judge’s record home run balls could be worth over $1 million combined, according to California-based auction house
That’s a whole lot of money for some baseballs.
Aaron Judge is at the brink of achieving history as he is one home run shy of tying Roger Maris’ American League and Yankees home run record of 61. With 13 games to go, the slugger is on pace to finish the season with 65 homers.
A lucky fan who catches Judge’s 62nd home run could land themselves a nice payday worth at least $500,000, according to SCP Auctions President David Kohler.
Kohler added that Judge’s final home run ball of the season after surpassing Maris’ milestone, which would be the new record, could worth upwards of $1 million.
“It’s based on other sales we’ve made in the past,” Kohler said when asked how his company came up with estimates for Judge’s home run balls. “We’ve handled a lot of home run balls over the years.”
The California-based auction house, which has been in business for over 40 years, sold Barry Bond’s record 756th home run ball for $752,467 in 2007. Also, the auction house sold Alex Rodriguez’s 600th home run ball $97,710.
Kohler, who founded the company, said Judge’s clean history adds to the value of the home runs.
“The Yankees are beloved,” Kohler said. “Aaron Judge is beloved. There’s no negativity here like the steroid era in the past”.
None of Judge’s home run balls have made it over to SCP Auctions.
The 60th home run caught by a Yankees’ fan was returned to Judge Tuesday night. Yankee Stadium security staff approached the fan and agreed to return the ball after the walk-off victory. The fan received signed baseballs from Judge and a signed bat. The All-Star also took a photo with the fan and his friends.
Roger Maris’ record 61st home run ball was sold for $5,000 after Maris told the lucky fan to sell the ball.
“Somebody will pay you a lot of money for the ball,” Maris told the fan six decades ago. He’ll keep it for a couple of days and then give it to me.”
News
Backed by $250 million from feds, Sunrise Banks to double ‘impact’ lending to small businesses, underserved communities
Sunrise Banks, which brands itself “the world’s most socially responsible bank,” already issues more than $100 million in loans each year to underserved communities, from undercapitalized small businesses to low-income residents and prospective homeowners of color. A new $250 million investment from the U.S. Treasury Department will allow the St. Paul-based bank system to more than double its “impact” lending.
That’s a major service evolution that could entail opening new branches or exploring a merger or acquisition. It could also position the 38-year-old bank, which has $2 billion in total assets, to eventually double in size.
“The ultimate beneficiaries of this will be the communities of the Twin Cities and urban suburbs,” said Sunrise chief executive officer David Reiling in an interview Thursday.
RELIEF FUNDING
As a longstanding federally-regulated Community Development Financial Institution, or CDFI, Sunrise became eligible for a share of the $9 billion in relief funding that the U.S. Department of the Treasury made available through its emergency capital investment program (ECIP). The investment funding, aimed at federally-regulated financial institutions that lend to vulnerable clients, was one of the last pieces of major legislation signed into law by President Donald Trump in January 2021.
On Wednesday, the White House and the federal Treasury announced the 162 recipients of $8.28 billion in investments in CDFIs and minority-owned banks. Sunrise, the only Minnesota-based CDFI to receive backing through the ECIP, has received $250 million structured as a sale of perpetual preferred stock, effectively turning the Treasury into a bank owner.
Sunrise, registered with the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office as the University Financial Corp., GBC, will be expected to pay 2 percent of that figure back to the U.S. Treasury annually, or roughly $5 million.
The funds will allow Sunrise to increase its lending to underserved communities several times over, Reiling said.
Overall, “60 percent of our loans year-in and year-out are to low and moderate-income people. It allows us to do more of that lending because we have more of a capital base,” he explained. “A $10 loan has to equal $9 of deposits and $1 of capital. (With this $250 million capital investment), the bank could grow its lending another $2.5 billion.”
MORE STAFF, BRANCHES, SERVICES
That won’t happen overnight. Increasing lending — and increasing deposits in step with the new capital to back that lending — will likely require adding staff, branches and digital services, or even absorbing another bank.
“In simple terms, the bank today is basically $2 billion in total assets,” Reiling said. “It would allow the bank to more than double its size, to go from $2 billion to $4.5 billion. … It requires more bank lenders to do that, to meet with small business owners, to be engaged in the community. At the same time, you have to raise the deposits to match the loans. It could mean opening new branches. It could mean acquisitions. … We’re putting the infrastructure into place to be able to loan more.”
Reiling has led the bank, founded in 1984, for 27 years. He said its impact lending has ranged from business loans to personal loans and loans geared toward community development, and the federal investment will allow Sunrise to expand in each area. “All of the above,” he said.
News
Wild expect Jordan Greenway, Jon Merrill back early regular season
All Wild players were present and accounted for on the first day of training camp Thursday, but two were limited and won’t be ready for the start of the regular season Oct. 13 against the New York Rangers at Xcel Energy Center.
Forward Jordan Greenway and defenseman Jon Merrill are still recovering from injuries, general manager Bill Guerin said, and won’t play in any of the Wild’s six preseason games, which start Sunday against Colorado at the X.
“But they’re progressing as they should,” Guerin added.
Greenway, who signed a three-year, $9 million contract on Jan. 31, had surgery in July to repair an upper-body injury. Merrill, a defenseman who had four goals and 20 points in 69 games for the Wild last season, had arm surgery to repair an injury incurred in an IIHF World Championships game against Great Britain in May.
“They’re on schedule, and five, 10 games in(to the season), they should be ready,” Guerin said.
News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson resumes throwing at practice; WR Devin Duvernay, CB Marlon Humphrey return
After wearing a protective sleeve over his right elbow during practice Wednesday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back to normal Thursday.
The right-handed Jackson threw without any apparent limitations during the half-hour period of practice open to reporters. He was listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report after not throwing to receivers at practice, but he said he expected to play Sunday against the New England Patriots.
“It’s just a normal course-of-the season-type thing,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday of Jackson’s sleeve. He appeared to bang his arm against fullback Patrick Ricard during the second half of the Ravens’ loss to the Miami Dolphins. “He practiced today. He’ll play; he’ll be playing on Sunday.”
The Ravens got good injury news elsewhere Thursday. Every player on the team’s 53-man roster was available to practice, including wide receiver Devin Duvernay (concussion) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin), who missed Wednesday’s workout with injuries.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and tight end Nick Boyle, who started the season getting Thursdays off as they worked their way back to full strength, also were at practice.
This story will be updated.
News
Securian Financial donates $1 million to new inpatient mental health unit at St. Paul’s Children’s Hospital
In a philanthropic move that breaks with its traditional giving guidelines, Securian Financial has donated $1 million to Children’s Minnesota hospitals to support its new 22-bed inpatient mental health unit in St. Paul.
The gift from the St. Paul-based insurance and financial planning giant represents the first major corporate backing to the hospital’s expanded mental health program at 345 Smith Ave. The new unit — the health system’s first, and the first in the east metro to serve kids under 12 years old — is expected to care for more than 1,000 patients annually. It will begin serving kids and teens later this fall.
Securian, which is based in St. Paul, said the donation was spurred by a growing sense of urgency. In 2021, Children’s — which operates hospitals in both St. Paul and Minneapolis — saw a 30 percent increase in kids arriving at its emergency departments in mental health crisis. Other hospital systems have reported similar upticks.
“When you see the numbers and hear the stories, it’s devastatingly clear that we are facing an unprecedented crisis right now with our kids and their mental health,” said Nicole Hansen, executive director of the Securian Financial Foundation, in a statement. “So many people, including our employees and customers, have children experiencing mental health crises. Even though this donation to Children’s technically falls outside of our current giving guidelines, we feel strongly that we have an obligation to step up and help our community on this critical issue.”
The new inpatient mental health unit will be one of the few in the state equipped to care for children with complex medical conditions. It will feature 22 private rooms with enough space to allow parents to stay overnight with their child, as well as designs focused on natural light, sensory-friendly spaces and safe access to the outdoors.
“As a nonprofit, the commitment of remarkable business supporters like Securian Financial is vital to ensuring our kid experts can deliver the mental health care our patients deserve,” said Jenny Soderholm, senior vice president, chief development officer and president of the Children’s Minnesota Foundation, in the statement. “We could not do this critical work without our donor community.”
Children’s, the seventh-largest pediatric health system in the nation, maintains two hospitals and 12 primary and specialty care clinics in Minnesota, in addition to seven rehabilitation sites.
News
Prosecutors drop some charges in Florida nursing home deaths
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Prosecutors on Thursday dropped manslaughter charges against three nurses who were present when 12 nursing home patients suffered fatal overheating five years ago after Hurricane Irma knocked out air conditioning of their establishment.
The Broward County District Attorney’s Office dismissed charges against Althia Meggie, Sergo Colin and Tamika Miller, but not Jorge Carballo, the house administrator. He is still due to stand trial next month and prosecutors said Meggie, Colin and Miller will testify against him.
The victims, aged 57 to 99, had a body temperature of up to 108 degrees (42 degrees Celsius), paramedics reported. Staff were criticized for not taking patients to a hospital across the street which had air conditioning.
Carballo’s attorney, James Cobb, did not immediately return a call Thursday seeking comment. He sent a letter to Broward State’s Attorney Harold Pryor last week, saying, “I have never seen such malicious and misguided prosecutions in my life.”
He told Pryor that lead prosecutor Chris Killoran admitted to him that Carballo would be acquitted. He said Pryor and Killoran had “no reasonable good faith belief that you can get a conviction from Mr. Carballo”.
Pryor, in a Thursday letter, replied: “I am aware of the challenges ahead; however, we believe we have a good faith basis to pursue your client. »
The deaths began at the Hollywood Hills Rehabilitation Center three days after Irma knocked out a transformer that powered the cooling system at the 150-bed, two-story facility in suburban Fort Lauderdale. Otherwise, the installation has never lost power.
A state report said that before the storm hit on September 10, 2017, Carballo and his team made proper preparations. They bought extra food and water and seven days’ worth of fuel for the generator.
Administrators also participated in statewide conference calls with regulators, including one where the governor at the time. Rick Scott said nursing homes should call his cell phone for help.
After the air conditioner was taken out of service, Carballo and his installation manager contacted Florida Power & Light. When that didn’t work, they tried calling Scott’s cell phone and county and city officials. No help came.
Temperatures that week were in the upper 80s (about 31 degrees Celsius). On September 12, two days after the storm, serious problems began to arise.
Employees tried to use portable air conditioners to keep patients cool, but they weren’t properly installed. The first floor units were vented into the ceiling which meant they moved heat to the second floor. This is where 11 of the 12 victims lived.
In an internet chat room managers used to communicate, the housekeeping manager wrote, “Patients don’t look well. The report says Carballo never responded but ordered the installation of large ventilators.
In the early afternoon, Hollywood paramedics made the first of several visits over the next 16 hours: a 93-year-old man had breathing problems. A paramedic asked about the high temperatures – staff said they were having the air conditioner fixed. Paramedics took the man to hospital across the street, where doctors measured his temperature at 106 degrees (41.1 degrees Celsius). He died five days later.
Carballo told investigators that when he left at 11 p.m. the temperature inside the house was safe. The report concluded that “not credible”.
At 3 a.m. on September 13, paramedics returned to treat an elderly woman in cardiac arrest, with one telling investigators that the temperature in the house was “unbelievably hot”. The woman’s temperature was 107 (41.7 Celsius) and another person’s too. Paramedics were called to a room where Colin, the lead nurse, was performing CPR on a dead man.
Paramedics told investigators the man had rigor mortis, meaning he had been dead for hours, undermining staff’s claim that they were monitoring patients closely. The report says security video shows no one visited the man for seven hours.
Paramedics said Colin tried to stop them from checking on other patients, saying everything was fine. Lt. Amy Parrinello said she replied, “You told me that before and now we have several deceased patients, so with all due respect, I don’t trust your judgement.”
At 6 a.m., Fire Captain Andrew Holtfreter arrived and was summoned to another corpse. A paramedic began treating a patient whose temperature was so high it could not be measured – thermometers in the ward topped out at 108 degrees (42.2 Celsius).
Alarmed by the arrival of patients at its emergency room, Memorial Hospital staff crossed the street. A nurse said the house felt like “a hot flash” inside a car that had been in the sun all day.
Firefighters ordered the evacuation of the house.
Soon the Hollywood homicide detectives arrived – around the time FPL came to fix the air conditioner.
The house never reopened.
