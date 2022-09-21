India Seeing Nfts As Gambling

Rustaggi said crypto trading and NFT collections are considered as risky investments in India.
Totality Corp CEO thinks NFTs, the only way to earn money was speculation.
The founder and CEO of Totality Corp, Anshul Rustaggi, shared cultural and social obstacles in an interview with Cointelegraph. And he said that Indian government regulation prevents the widespread adoption of Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the country.
According to Rustaggi, cryptocurrency trading and NFT collections are considered as risky investments, which are detested in Indian society and fall under the same category as gambling.
The founder and CEO Anshul Rustaggi stated;
With NFTs, the only way to earn money was speculation […] We haven’t yet as a society accepted digital goods.
Totality Corp is an expert in several areas of information technology, such as tool creation, 3D technology, and mobile gaming. Late in 2021, Totality Corp introduced their first Lakshmi NFT. Anshul Rustaggi stated that with a total collection of $561,000 from a collection of 5,555 NFTs, this was the greatest NFT drop in India.
However, India is one of the developing markets with the greatest adoption rates of cryptocurrencies. But the Indian government has followed strict rules and regulations for cryptocurrency. As a result of this, earlier this year, two crypto tax policies were proposed and enforced by the government. Moreover, the majority of the Indian market is yet to accept nonfungible tokens (NFTs) as crypto adoption.
Draft for regulating stablecoins is seemingly to ban algorithmic stablecoins.
Strict regulation to follow for both banking and non-banking issued stablecoins.
U.S House of Representative draft for stablecoins regulation is seemingly to ban algorithmic stablecoins for two years, as per the draft received by Bloomberg. The voting is expected to be carried out in the upcoming weeks and the result is more or less predictable.
The House Financial Services has conducted a study on the “endogenously collateralized stablecoins”. The term gives away the meaning, of coins which are not been pegged to any fiat assets and have a completely different mechanism for growth and value increase.
One such example of the endogenous collateral stablecoin is the TerraClassicUSD (USTC). The token is algorithmic and is co-dependent on its sister coin TerraClassic (LUNC). On May 22, the token had a drastic fall with a loss of $40 B, attaining its ATL of $0.006218.
Draft for Stablecoin Regulation
Chairwomen Maxine Waters and Ranking Member Patrick McHenry, of the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services, head the drafting committee to put on strict regulation over both banking and non-banking issued stablecoins.
The draft also has guidelines for the obligatory study of the algorithmic stablecoins through the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve. With the inclusion of other significant government bodies such as the SEC, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
The banks who wish to issue stablecoin should get approval from the OCC. Similarly, the non-banks have to meet the Fed’s standards after getting state-level approval within 180-days periods.
Before the Ethereum merge event, some experts and investors predicted a fall in the price of Ethereum and hence traded cautiously. Popular analysts referred to the merge hype as a buy the rumor, sell the news scenario.
The Feds reserves tightening and other market factors added to the volatility recorded in the valuations of ETH, BTC, and other Altcoins.
After the merge event, analysts’ predictions proved right as the ETH price crashed below the support level. As a result, several ETH investments got withdrawn, and a few additions were recorded after the merge.
According to reports, ETH investments were reduced by $15.4 million, while BTC investments increased by $17.4 million. The data could imply that investors pulled out from Ethereum to Bitcoin.
Contrary to the hype that followed the Ethereum merge, the ETH price has plummeted seriously. Earlier in September, the merge supporters believed that Ethereum would receive more investments after the merge. However, the reverse seems to be the case with the number of outflows recorded last week despite a smooth transition.
Ethereum Price Drop
Taking track of ETH price from the time before the merge till today, ETH price crashed from $1,800 to $1,300. This kind of record can only imply that several investors who previously held onto their ETH holdings have sold the same. Such a price drop is critical for Ethereum as experts have forecasted a further fall to $1,000 if ETH breaks below $1,250.
In the early hours of September 15, ETH/BTC exchange price was at 0.0817BTC on Binance. ETH value dropped hours later to 0.0746 BTC and continued to decline. ETH price didn’t only fall against BTC; ETH/USD exchange value dropped too. Although ETH holders were not pleased with the price drop, the majority are looking forward to recovery with time.
Among the optimistic investors is Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research at VanEck. Sigel compared the post-merge ETH/USD performance to what BTC experienced after significant changes. He believes ETH would stabilize but is unsure about the time.
Proof-Of-Stake Cryptocurrencies May Be Considered Securities, Says SEC
Last week, the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, commented on staked cryptocurrencies. The regulator said in a Wall Street Journal edition that staked cryptocurrencies might be subject to regulations. He further explained that Staked crypto might be seen as securities.
Following Gensler’s comment, there may be regulatory uncertainties surrounding the new Ethereum proof-of-stake Token. As a result, corporate investors may not want to dive into ETH investment because of regulatory uncertainty.
According to the Journal, Ethereum’s proof-of-stake caught SEC’s attention. He further noted that proof-of-stake coins have contract attributes and will require SEC regulations. Gensler’s comments came out hours after the completion of the Ethereum merge.
Although Gary didn’t categorically point at Ethereum, his comment might have contributed to the fall in Ether price last week.
We’re in a post-merge world, and the lessons keep arriving. As it turns out, the mythical Merge was a sell-the-news event for Ethereum. Technically, the event was a success and Ethereum kept a 100% uptime as optimistically predicted. Economically, the asset has been bleeding for the whole post-merge season. As a result, Ethereum lost ground against bitcoin, and bitcoin dominance is back up.
Let’s go to Arcane Research’s The Weekly Update for the exact stats and numbers:
“Since the merge, Ether (ETH) is down 17% in USD and down 13% compared to BTC, with ETHBTC currently trading at 0.07. ETH has found support at 0.07 ETHBTC, which represents the average ETHBTC price over the last 365 days.”
Will this become a tendency or are these just the post-merge jitters?
The Post-Merge Post-Mortem
For a rational analysis, let’s quote The Weekly Update:
“Ether traded idly after the merge, and volatility remained low until U.S. markets opened down. The ETH blow was related to a correlated environment to risk assets, but excess leverage from long traders contributed to exacerbating Ether’s relative underperformance versus BTC.”
And the fact of the matter is that the old adage “buy the rumor, sell the news” applies perfectly here. Fuelled by hype, Ethereum’s price ballooned before the event. It was still far away from its all-time high of around $4,8K, but $1.7K was great for the market we’re in. The asset outperformed bitcoin and threatened its dominance. It was overbought, though. Post-merge, people sold and ETH is now in a downtrend. Textbook behavior that shouldn’t surprise a soul.
The chart to watch, though, is that of Ethereum’s issuance. The main difference between the post-merge Ethereum and its predecessor is that the new coin will be much more scarce. And that could affect the price tremendously.
ETH price chart for 09/21/2022 on Bittrex | Source: ETH/USD on TradingView.com
State Of The Ethereum Forks
One of the drivers of the pre-merge rally was the expectation that there might be forks and there might be airdrops. Two brand new Ethereum forks emerged from the messy situation. Those two suffered the most during this post-merge period. Back to The Weekly Update:
“Ether has not struggled in isolation, Ether forks have experienced severe headwinds, and both ETHW and Poloniex’s competitor fork EthereumFair (ETF) have seen more than two-thirds of their valuation slashed since launch.”
This brutal smackdown was to be expected. All forks generate something akin to an airdrop, as people received the equivalent to the ETH they had in ETHW and ETF. Users exchanged that free money for harder currencies pretty fast. And now it’s time for those forks, who the all-powerful stablecoins don’t support, to prove their worth.
An older fork was also in the news because of the merge and has been struggling as much as its cousins.
“Ethereum Classic has also underperformed versus ETH. Amid the merge, many miners migrated to ETC, leading ETC’s hashrate to peak at 300 TH/s. However, as the difficulty has increased in ETC, the hashrate in ETC has declined to 186 TH/s”
Some people thought that Ethereum Classic, who remains a Proof-Of-Work blockchain, was going to thrive post-merge. So far, they’ve been proven wrong. But we’re in the early innings and things might drastically change for old reliable Ethereum Classic.
ETHBTC price chart on Binance | Source: The Weekly Update
Conclusions
Apparently, the merge was a success but the price didn’t hear the news. However, we should take into account that September is usually a bad month for cryptocurrencies in general. That, mixed with the classic “buy the rumor, sell the news” behavior have ETH against the ropes. For now.
Featured Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay | Charts by TradingView and The Weekly Update
The Climate Pledge has now attracted over 300 businesses from 51 industries and 29 countries.
As the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple lawsuits continue, Ripple is taking new steps for the future. Ripple, a blockchain company, has signed the Climate Pledge, a pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 to avoid potential climate crises.
Ripple Stated :
When it comes to the climate crisis, crypto must do its part to help build a more sustainable future. Yesterday, we signed the @ClimatePledge and joined 375+ businesses that are prioritizing the planet.
The Climate Pledge is a pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, ten years before the Paris Agreement. In 2019, Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge to create a cross-sector community of companies, organizations, individuals, and partners working together to address the climate crisis. Businesses and organizations can sign on as part of the fight against climate change and the effort to reduce carbon emissions. Over 375 people have signed it since it was passed in 2019.
Numerous Organizations Joined
Marathon, a Bitcoin mining company, recently stated that regulators should create incentive programs for renewable energy for cryptocurrency mining activities. However, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, has significantly reduced its energy consumption following the successful Merge upgrade that occurred in recent weeks.
To achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040, signatories to the Climate Pledge must agree to neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets. More than 300 businesses from 51 industries and 29 countries have now signed The Climate Pledge, committing to meeting the Paris Agreement ten years early.