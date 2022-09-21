Finance
Insurance Tips to Lower Your Insurance Cost
If you are like me, you do not delight in buying insurance. We all tend to complain about the cost and what we get for our cash. That being said, we need to buy insurance to protect our family and assets. So here are some insurance buying tips to help make the process a little easier.
Take a contrary angle on it. Start by finding out what the policy doesn’t shelter. We often act upon what a policy covers but then end up amazed when we make a claim and learn it is not covered. You can read your policy but it’s also a good idea to get your insurance agent to read and explain it all to you. Then you can judge whether you need to purchase specific coverage for certain exclusions.
Each year when you renew your insurance policies you should take some time to review your needs. Things change from year to year and your current insurance needs to reflect those changes. It would be nice if your agent brought up the subject but few do. So be prepared to do your own analysis.
We all want low cost insurance but remember you usually get what you pay for, so don’t be fooled by exceptionally low prices. If you find what appears to be a really cut-price insurance policy then be sure you are comparing like products. They are not all alike and can differ greatly.
That said, shopping for insurance online can save you anywhere from 15% to 45% depending on the type of insurance and the company. There are several excellent insurance sites online so let your fingers do the walking and do plenty of comparisons.
If you decide to switch insurance providers before your insurance comes up for renewal you’ll have to pay a penalty that is based on how much time is left on the existing policy. It’s always best to change providers when a policy comes up for renewal.
You should also not switch insurance companies too often because in the end you’ll be paying more. Establishing a long-standing relationship with one insurance company may earn you discounts that over time are substantial. So do change insurance companies if there is a good reason but don’t do it haphazardly.
When it comes to filing claims avoid too many small claims. Each claim goes on your insurance record no matter what the size or even when you aren’t at fault. If you do not avoid this you’ll find your premium going up at renewal time. The insurance company will assign you to a higher risk class if you file too many claims. This will result in you paying more at renewal time.
You can also do your part to reduce the risk of loss by making sure you have good dead bolts installed, proper locks on your windows, anti theft devices on your vehicles, home security systems, and anything else that reduces the risk of a claim. Many insurance companies will even give you with a discount if you do these things.
Don’t exclude important details and don’t misguide! For example, telling your agent that you are a non-smoker when you actually smoke will result in a denial of your claim should you file one. In the end, you’ll really be the one to loose and not the insurance company. It goes if you do not disclose your true driving record, home insurance claims you’ve had in the past, or any other relevant information requested by the insurance agent.
Once you get a policy you should read it over carefully and make sure that all the coverage is correct. If something is unclear or wrong, call your agent for clarification.
Insurance is one of those things that annoys you through most of your life but by following these insurance buying tips you can make the process less of a hassle and less expensive.
(c) Copyright 2006 Portal Maker Zone
Finance
US Asylum Laws
The US Immigration Policy on Asylum Seekers is a comprehensive report on the fundamentals of the US asylum policy. Individuals may seek asylum to the US if they are in fear of being persecuted because of their inclusion in a social group, nationality, political viewpoint, race, or religion. Other highlights of the US asylum policy guidelines can be found in this report.
Asylum Proceedings
The two methods for seeking asylum are an affirmative asylum proceeding and a defensive asylum proceeding. Aliens already in the US apply for asylum with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services through an affirmative asylum proceeding. This method entails a USCIS officer to review the application, the testimony of the alien, and the condition of the country the alien is seeking asylum from.
A defensive asylum proceeding is sought through the Executive Office for Immigration Review during a deportation proceeding. If an individual seeks asylum at a US port and expresses a fear of persecution, their application will be considered through the defensive asylum proceeding if he or she is deemed credible.
Aliens seeking asylum must begin apply within one year of their entry into the US unless there is a change of circumstances which can cause the time period to change. Approximately 1,000 asylum cases are allowed in the US per year.
Current policy dictates the distinction between credible fear of persecution and a well-rounded fear of persecution the alien may claim. Credible fear is a significant amount of fear demonstrated by the alien which can be substantiated.
Reasons to be barred from Asylum
Aliens can be barred from asylum because of the following reasons:
• The alien has resided in another country before arriving in the US;
• The alien had participated in any way in the persecution of another person;
• The alien had been convicted of a serious crime,
• The alien would pose a security threat; and
• The alien belongs to a terrorist organization or has engaged in terrorist activity.
If you or a family member are seeking asylum, work with an immigration lawyer to have the best chance for your application to be accepted.
Finance
What is National Insurance and Can I Reduce My Obligation?
Generally, most contractors who enter the UK will have the same set of questions when receiving their first pay cheque, the one question that features prominently is, what is National Insurance and why do I need to contribute to it? Your NI Number acts almost as your own personal account number.
The number ensures that the NI contributions and tax you are paying is properly recorded onto your records. You pay Insurance to build up your entitlement to certain social security benefits, including the State Pension, unemployment pay and incapacity benefits. This number also acts as a reference number for the entire UK social security system. Each employee’s National Insurance is made up of two parts, namely, Employee and Employers NI.
There are various ways to in which you can reduce your obligations. The main way for contractors to accomplish this is to utilise the services of an Umbrella Company or a Limited Company. In these payroll structures, contractors are able to vastly reduce their taxable pay by claiming expenses that are wholly and exclusively for business purposes. This, in turn reduces the contributions due. Another way in which you can save is by claiming a rebate.
Most contractors are unaware that they are able to claim back contributions whilst working in the UK. It must be mentioned that you cannot claim your full contributions but only a portion thereof. The rebate allows you to transfer all monies from your 2nd state pension into a personal pension policy which is set up under your own name. A National Insurance rebate can be claimed at anytime and only needs to be done once, it should be noted that you cannot back date claim your NI , you can only claim for the current tax year and years going forward.
Finance
Health Care Reform: More Coverage for Seriously Injured in Car Accidents
Controversy continues to surround the recent health care reform bill enacted by Congress in March of this year. For many, there are some clear advantages to its passing, however. The legislation includes a requirement that by 2014 all Americans must buy health insurance or pay an annual fine. Meeting this goal may seem like a daunting task, but once reached, it has the potential to help many people who suddenly face critical medical emergencies.
One particular group who stands to benefit are victims of severe car accidents.
In many cases, auto insurance companies provide compensation for people injured in crashes. Although states like California mandate that all drivers carry a minimum amount of financial responsibility to pay for injuries to other parties, many people continue to recklessly operate their vehicles as uninsured motorists.
Even when the law-abiding citizens who maintain the lowest level of auto liability coverage are involved in accidents, injured victims may not be able to appropriately settle with the insurers if their medical costs exceed the policy limits. For example, California liability minimums are $15,000 for one person and $30,000 for multiple people. If a driver causes a collision with another motorist who is badly injured or killed, the $15,000 cap could easily be surpassed. The policyholder would then be personally responsible for paying any outstanding accident-related expenses for the other driver.
But what if the at-fault driver does not have the money to cover the remaining medical bills, as is often the case? What happens when the person who was seriously hurt has no medical insurance?
The new federal health care plan will give injured car accident victims in these dire situations one more option for help.
The reform bill makes health care more affordable through state government-based exchanges with subsidies. This in turn leads to more accessible medical insurance, especially for the formerly uninsured. As a result, anyone who experiences sudden and acute bodily harm, such as in a vehicle crash, will not have to rely on potentially insufficient auto insurance coverage or uninsured motorists to get the care they need.
While the health care reform legislation is being implemented, it is recommended that motorists in states like California consider purchasing more comprehensive auto insurance policies with higher payout limits to protect themselves from personal financial liability. In the near future, though, car accident victims will have somewhere to transfer the burden of expensive medical treatment following a serious injury.
If you or a loved one was recently injured in a vehicle crash and you have questions about who to go to for assistance, contact a California personal injury attorney. A local lawyer will know the standard procedures for dealing with auto and medical insurance companies and may be able to help you receive compensation for your pain and suffering, lost wages and medical expenses.
Finance
Appropriate Objections in a Deposition
Have you ever taken a deposition and had your opponent continually assert inappropriate objections? One after the other: “Irrelevant;” “hearsay;” “assumes facts not in evidence,” “calls for an opinion.” Obnoxious, isn’t it?
Or worse yet, an attorney makes speaking objections blatantly designed to coach the witness, such as: “Calculated to mislead the jury into believing his side of the story, i.e., that the cardiologist failed to review the abnormal EKG and focused exclusively on the mucus in the lungs, when in fact the evidence suggests that the EKG was not conducted until after this witness examined the patient. I instruct the witness not to answer on the grounds that doing so would be prejudicial.”
Considering that depositions cost a thousand dollars or more to take and sometimes require weeks or months to convene, inappropriate objections can be pretty infuriating. This begs the question: Which objections are appropriate in a deposition?
The first thing to remember is that depositions are for conducting discovery. And the scope of permissible discovery includes “any matter not privileged, that is relevant to the subject matter involved . . . [that is] itself admissible in evidence or appears reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence.” Code of Civil Procedure §2017.010.
Therefore, at all times during a deposition, be attuned for questions that seek information that is privileged, not relevant to the subject matter or that are not reasonably calculated to the discovery of admissible evidence. Objections to such questions, if well-taken, are most likely to be proper.
Privileges are fairly easy to grasp and “not reasonably calculated” questions are those questions that could only logically uncover inadmissible matter. The harder concept to understand is “not relevant to the subject matter.” This is not the same thing as “relevancy” as a test for “admissibility,” as used in Evidence Code §350. Rather, “relevant to the subject matter” for purposes of discovery is best thought of as helpful for evaluating the case, preparing for trial or facilitating settlement. Gonzalez v. Superior Court (City of San Fernando) (1995) 33 Cal. App.4th 1539, 1546.) Also, there is a balance that comes into play when probing into irrelevant matter. Courts consider whether the benefit of allowing the discovery outweighs the burden. See, Bridgestone/Firestone v. Superior Court (Rios) (1992) 7 Cal.App.4th 1384, 1391.
The main thing to remember is that the scope of permissible discovery is very broad. “Reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence” means that you are allowed to probe into areas that may themselves not be admissible, if doing so would shed light on other evidence that is admissible. See, Greyhound Corp. v. Superior Court (Clay) (1961) 56 Cal.2d 355, 384. Therefore, the scope of proper grounds for objecting to questions in a deposition is narrower than at trial.
For example, it is permissible to ask a deponent questions that call for hearsay, information that might itself be technically irrelevant to an issue or that calls for an opinion, even from a lay witness. The answers to those questions might be inadmissible at trial, but might lead to follow-up questions that uncover admissible evidence. Thus, objections such as “hearsay,” “irrelevant” and “calls for an opinion” are generally improper in a deposition.
Case law specifically allows asking questions that call for hearsay in a deposition because it might lead to other admissible evidence. Smith v. Superior Court (Alfred) (1961) 189 Cal.App.2d 6, 11-12. Likewise, it is permissible to seek information that is cumulative, so an objection on that ground would be improper. TBG Ins. Services v. Superior Court (Zieminski) (2002) 96 Cal.App.4th 443, 448. The one exception to this general rule involves discovery taken from non-parties, against whom fishing excursions far afield of the issues are not likely to be permitted.
Asserting a privilege is a proper objection in a deposition. Such privilege objections include attorney-client (Evid. Code §950), doctor-patient (Evid. Code §990), psychotherapist-patient (Evid. Code §1010), clergy-penitent (Evid. Code §1030), slef-incrimination (Evid. Code §940), spousal communications (Evid. Code §980), trade secrets (Evid. Code §1060), tax returns (Webb v. Standard Oil (1957) 49 Cal.2d 509, 513-514), matters discussed in mediation (Evid. Code §1152), and others.
The next group of proper objections in a deposition involve objections to the form of the question. Under Code of Civil Procedure §2025.460, subdivision (b), unless objections to the form of a question are raised in the deposition, they are waived. Such objections include assertions that the question is ambiguous, confusing, compound, calls for an undue narrative, calls for speculation, is argumentative or leading.
These objections need not be controversial. If your opponent objects to the form of your questions, do not butt heads about whether the objection was proper or not. Simply rephrase your question and move on.
I have seen defense attorneys intimidate plaintiffs and inexperienced plaintiffs’ attorneys in depositions by taking out a copy of the complaint and asking the plaintiff to explain the legal contentions. These are improper questions in a deposition and objections to them would be well-taken. See, Rifkind v. Superior Court (Good) (1994) 22 Cal.App.4th 1255, 1259. Asking the plaintiff questions about factual contentions from the complaint, however, is permissible.
I have also seen attorneys instruct their clients not to answer questions following objections. This is only proper if the objection involves a privilege. Indeed, Code of Civil Procedure §2025.460, subdivision (a) actually requires you to object to a question and instruct your client not to answer in order to preserve the privilege objection or it is waived.
But instructing a witness not to answer a question on any other grounds is improper. Stewart v. Colonial Western Agency (2001) 87 Cal.App.4th 1006, 1015. It is also annoying, since it impedes the flow of information and tends to embolden the witness to look to the lawyer for a side door any time the questions get tough.
Other proper grounds for objection in a deposition include objections to defects in the deposition notice, defects regarding the oath or affirmation, and objections involving misconduct by a party, an attorney for a party or the court reporter.
Finance
Facing The Truth About Paper: What You Probably Suspected, But Hate To Admit!
Losing a piece of paper can cost you piece of mind, a harmonious relationship, valuable time, an account, a promotion, or even your job! October is National Clean-Out Your Files Month — a great time to face the facts about paper.
According to research sited by Abigail Sellen and Richard Harper in The Myth of the Paperless Office (MIT Press 2002), by the year 2005 there will be 50% more paper in offices than there was in 1995. In addition, the average person spends over 150 hours a year looking for misplaced information. It’s clear that the concept of the paperless office is a myth, not to be realized in our lifetime. But let’s face it! Check out the homes and offices all over America and it is imminently clear that using traditional filing methods, the problem of managing paper will never be solved. There simply aren’t enough human resources to make file labels and put files in alphabetical order!
An international office products company did a study which rated filing as the most hated job in the office. (I hope they didn’t pay much for that survey!) But the problem is much bigger than that! Here’s the real question: “How do you find the information in the filing system about the company car?” Is it “car,” “auto,” “vehicle,” or “Ford?” And then when you want the insurance policy for that car, is it “car insurance,” “insurance – car,” or “State Farm?” The only person who knows is the person who filed it – and he was laid off months ago (or maybe it was your spouse who just can’t understand why you can’t find anything in the files yourself!)
The solution is simple: a numerical filing system. When many people think of a numerical filing system, they think of a hierarchal system, such as the Dewey Decimal system. A hierarchal system presents its own set of problems. If a book is about anthropology and sociology, where does it go in the hierarchy? Taming the Paper Tiger solves this challenge, and lots of other filing challenges as well, by using a random numerical system.
More importantly, The Paper Tiger system is not just a filing software program – it is a filing methodology which can turn any non-functioning filing system into an effective “finding system!”
Here are three of the most important Paper Tiger principles:
Today’s mail is tomorrow’s pile(TM).
If you ordered Taming the Paper Tiger, installed it on your computer (or maybe it’s still on your shelf?), you’re missing the chance of a lifetime. Research shows that 80% of what we keep we never use, so ignore the old piles, the filing systems that don’t work – and start over! With The Paper Tiger, you can use the File Clean-Out Report to keep the new filing system ship-shape.
Clutter is postponed decisions®. Do you ever sit down and your desk, or look at the kitchen counter, and say, “OK, today’s the day – I’m going to clean up this mess!” You pick up the first piece of paper, and wonder “Should I keep this?” “How long should I keep this?” “What should I call this?” “How can I find it when I need it?” – Or the really big one, “How will I even remember I have it?”
Think FAT: File, Act or Toss The good news is you have only three options – File, Act, or Toss. For practical reasons, let’s reverse the order. 1. Toss: Ask yourself, “What’s the worst possible thing that would happen if I didn’t have this?” Can you live with your answer, toss or recycle it! 2. Act: Is the ball in your court to do something? Pay a bill, plan a meeting, research a problem, solve a problem. In Paper Tiger, this is an Action File – and you’ll find 60 Action tabs in your Paper Tiger kit. (Use the “Category” field to identify your Top 10 actions.) 3. File: You don’t know if you’ll ever need this again, but you simply don’t have the nerve to throw it away. Not a problem. Your Paper Tiger kit comes with 320 Reference File tabs. Group items of interest in their largest category first, and use keywords to remind you what’s there. When the file gets too bulky, start another one.
If you’re concerned that a numerical system in general or The Paper Tiger system in particular, won’t work in your home or office, let’s talk! Give us a call at 800-427-0237 or send an e- mail to [email protected]
Finance
Holiday Time: Accident Attorneys Are Needed
If you are driving an automobile someone else’s vehicle may hit your motorcycle, resulting in an accident. The accident might leave you with a smashed motorcycle and a few broken bones. In such a traumatic situation an accident attorney can help you deal with the financial losses.
With holidays around the corner, incidents of Driving under Influence (DUI) are anticipated to rise. The patrol services promises to keep the highways safe during the period. Unfortunately, the highway patrol policemen cannot stop all drunken drivers, and more accidents are bound to occur during this period. Statistics prove that a third of the highway accidents in the US are alcohol related.
If you suffer from emotional and physical damage due to no fault of yours, you may want to get compensation for suffering the pain and losing wages due to absence from work. You may also want to claim reimbursements for the medical expenses which you had to incur. As an accident victim, you are entitled to certain assured rights. But, you need to act fast and file for the compensation, so that you get rewarded for numerous claim items. But how should you approach? Well! You need an accident attorney to assist you with the process of filing such claims.
Please do not leave your damage compensation to fate. It is sensible to avail the services of an experienced accident attorney. They usually counsel for the first time without charging any fee. He/she probes whether you have gone through all the processes necessary to file for the compensation. In case you need more documents to prove your innocence these lawyers complete the necessary legwork. If the accident attorney makes you his/her client, you do not have to pay the fees immediately, if they are using a contingency payment system. If the case is won on your behalf, you pay the agreed amount if you lose the case, you do not have to shell out anything for your lawyer.
Extensive research is conducted for all cases. The filing should be devoid of loopholes. Thus an accident attorney ensures that you get enough financial aid to cover up the losses.
If you need a competent Accident Attorney- Denver residents may visit the website- http://www.larsonandlarimer.com or visit the office of Larson & Larimer. This is a reputed legal firm committed to provide quality representation to ensure that you win your rights.
Insurance Tips to Lower Your Insurance Cost
Peanut Butter-Glazed Salmon and 4 other recipes for fall weeknights
Safuvest Token Presale is Live, How to Buy $SAFV Token
US Asylum Laws
Meloni denounces BHL’s comments on Italy – RT in French
Aaron Judge blasts home run No. 60 to tie Babe Ruth, then Stanton wins it with game-ending grand slam
What is National Insurance and Can I Reduce My Obligation?
Health Care Reform: More Coverage for Seriously Injured in Car Accidents
Roger Federer says he knows it’s the right decision to retire
Road construction near Lake Elmo airport to close 30th Street through mid-October
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online