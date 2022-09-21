Interesting Altcoins To Surpass Its Resistance Level – HNT, CVX & KSM

As it is a hectic moment for all crypto users experiencing a bear market, here are some altcoins which began to head up leading the gainers list. The top three tokens are Helium (HNT), Convex Finance (CVX) & Kusama (KSM). Surprisingly these altcoins just rose high surpassing its resistance regions. Following, the popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) is rising slowly, trading above $19,000 at present.

Further, witnessing the market fluctuations, altcoins have become the favorite assets for many crypto users recently. Thus, some of these alternative coins are surging high at any time unexpectedly. Now, HNT, CVX and KSM became the recent talk of the town for boosting up out of their levels.

1. Helium (HNT)

Despite the slumping market status, Helium (HNT) marked a rise in its price level massively. Early September, HNT price went high up-to $6 and took a stand at that point. Particularly today, the altcoin HNT is performing a bullish green trend all through the day.

According to CoinMarketCap, the current market value of Helium is $4.59. In addition, the asset is rising high with 3.48% in the last 24 hours.

2. Convex Finance (CVX)

For the last 2 days, Convex Finance (CVX) has been sloping high on its plane. Despite the downturn of the market, CVX rose high breaking its resistance levels. As a matter of fact, CVX is witnessing a rise after the LUNA crash in May 2022.

As per CoinMarketCap, the CVX price is standing at $4.89 trading in a green margin. In the last 24 hours, altcoin is witnessing an increase of 4.72% in its value.

3. Kusama (KSM)

Over a couple of months, Kusama (KSM) is experiencing market fluctuations with both bear and bull trend. As this altcoin was tired facing a downfall for a period of time, currently it rose leading the gainers list. The tremendous change for the asset took place in just one day.

According to CoinMarketCap, the live price of Kusama is $42.08 with a rise of 6.18% in the last 24 hours.