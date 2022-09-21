Connect with us

Blockchain

Latest Figures Could Induce Investor Trust

Optimism
Optimism is a layer 2 network that operates on top of the Ethereum main chain. Since its launch in June, it has been the focus of investors and buyers due to its steady increase in value.

Despite the fact that the coin’s value is currently below the $1 level and falling as this is written, price fluctuations may be neutralized by recent developments.

Optimism (OP) is currently trading at $0.922285, up 3.5% in the last 24 hours, data from Coingecko show, Wednesday.

The development team has produced a report highlighting the progress made over the past month. From its low point in August, when there were just 563 million OP tokens staked, the TVL, or total locked value, has increased by 6 percent. At present, there are 872 million in TVL.

Optimism Latest Data May Spark Confidence In OP

Despite the fact that this is a decline from the 1.18 billion total value frozen OP tokens on August 7, any rise can boost investor trust in the OP token given the present market conditions.

The Token House Governance Fund is a critical component of the Optimism Network as a whole.

The primary objective of this fund is to finance network-related initiatives. Recent research puts this figure around $40 million. The earlier expansion of the system’s TVL can be partly attributed to this figure.

This expansion is accompanied by mixed news about user data. According to recent data, the first token airdrop in June 2022 generated a considerable increase in the network’s number of new users and transaction volume.

Then, in step with the broader crypto crisis, this figure plummeted.

Optimism: The Governance Fund Incentives 

According to the cited analysis, however, it leveled out, indicating that the network retained the majority of its users even as the crypto market declined. The Governance Fund Incentives contribute to the retention of users.

How will this network’s expansion affect the trading of the token? According to publicly available information, not much. The coin trades between $1.005 and $0.844 per piece. It follows the adverse market trend of the entire cryptocurrency market at present.

This volatility is regarded typical relative to recent crypto market fluctuations. Although current market conditions outside of Optimism Network are difficult, the same cannot be true for the network itself.

The transparency of the Optimism Network to its users has contributed to its good growth. This transparent outlook and democratized proposal system make it one of the most decentralized currencies on the market, if not the most decentralized.

Optimism can be confident that additional users will come to them as a result of the increasing number of DeFi believers.

Crypto total market cap at $896 trillion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from Motivation Grid, Chart: TradingView.com

(The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice).

Blockchain

Wafini, A Cardano DAO Powered NFT Marketplace Closes $200,000 Private Round, Opens Seed Round Whitelist.

Wafini, A Cardano Dao Powered Nft Marketplace Closes $200,000 Private Round, Opens Seed Round Whitelist.
Wafini governance token $WFI will power the Wafini ecosystem, enabling holders to be integral in the development and growth of Wafini.

Wafini just announced that they have closed a $200,000 pre-seed round in July.

Muhammad Ahmad, project manager of Wafini commented on the development outlining that the raised funds will be used to expand the team, extend partnerships and further the development plans of the Wafini NFT Marketplace.

Wafini plans to hold a public seed round of it’s utility token $WFI, with 15 million out of 100 million tokens up for grabs for early adopters at 0.02 ADA a piece.

Early birds can whitelist for the seed round here.

What Is Wafini?

Wafini is a DAO powered NFT Marketplace where users can trade Non-Fungible Tokens & NFT collectibles, users also will be able to mint, list, sell and swap their Non fungible tokens in a simple and easy to use interactive interface.

The Wafini NFT Marketplace which will be powered by smart contracts on the Cardano Blockchain, is poised to become the first truly DAO owned NFT Marketplace on Cardano.

Wafini is designed to be community sustainable without external control or influences.

The Wafini DAO Ecosystem will give the community of $WFI token holders an opportunity to unlock the full potential of the NFT marketplace as it will be the first NFT Marketplace on Cardano to give $WFI Token holders a reflections of trade commissions on the Marketplace.

This will promote an enabling fair and decentralized ownership and governance for the sustainability of the Wafini ecosystem.

$WFI Token

The $WFI is a Cardano Native token that also doubles as the utility and governance token of the Wafini NFT Marketplace and there will be only 100,000,000 $WFI Tokens ever minted.

Users can stake their $WFI Tokens to earn rewards and can also boost their staking rewards with the Wafini Genesis Passport NFTs.

The Genesis NFTs is termed the passport NFT because it gives it’s holders a place in the Wafini NFT Marketplace DAOboard.

$WFI Token Sale

There will be two early bird Wafini token sales followed by a public sale. The seed sale allocation has an allocation of 15 percent of the total supply which could be accessed at 0.02 ADA per token.

The Wafini Token Seed round is set to launch on the 1st of October, whitelist  is already open for early birds who want to get hold of $WFI tokens before everyone else through this link.

After the Seed Sale, there will be a Pre-Sale with a token allocation of 10,000,000 and finally a public offering with an allocation of 20,000,000 tokens.

Interested participants can read a detailed guide on how to buy $WFI Tokens on the link from the Wafini’s documentation page.

The incentivized public launch of the Wafini marketplace is scheduled after the Vasil Hard Fork.

Wafini Seed Sale Whitelist

Whitelisting for the $WFI Seed Sale is ongoing and have recorded almost 100 whitelisted participants.

Each whitelisting participant is required to maintain a minimum of 500 ADA balance on their Cardano compatible wallet to access and pass for a whitelist spot.

Whitelisting will be capped at 1000 participants and only whitelisted wallets will be allowed to join the Seed Sale.

The team will constantly remain innovative in its mission to provide solutions to take the NFT ecosystem to the next level.

About Wafini

Wafini is a Web 3.0 community driven decentralized NFT Marketplace for Non-Fungible Tokens & NFT collectibles where users will be able to mint, list, sell and swap their Non fungible tokens utilizing the Cardano Blockchain.

 

 

Blockchain

Dubai Royal Family Joins With CoinCorner Platform

Uae’s Day To Day Hypermarket Accepts Crypto Payments
  • The recent partnership will promote Bitcoin transactions across the UAE.
  • CoinCorner will be able to expand its activities throughout the Middle East.

CoinCorner, a UK-based Bitcoin and Lightning Network services, has recently partnered with Seed Group, a company run by the royal family of Dubai, to speed up Bitcoin transactions in the United Arab Emirates.

CEO of Seed Group, Hisham Al Gurg stated: 

Apart from individuals, a large number of companies are ready to embrace Bitcoin and other digital currencies as legal tender for future transactions.

He further added that, by creating a digital currency ecosystem, the UAE intends to provide fintech enterprises with a growth-oriented atmosphere. The digital economy of the Emirates offers enormous possibilities for businesses dealing in cryptocurrencies.

Dubai’s Approach Toward BTC

According to the recent collaboration, CoinCorner will benefit from Seed Group’s assistance as they grow their operations throughout the Middle East, reach their target market, and gain access to the top decision-makers in both the public and commercial sectors.

Danny Scott, CEO of CoinCorner expressed:

We are pleased to enter into a mutually beneficial partnership with Seed Group. We are committed to making Bitcoin transactions the new normal in the UAE with the help of our unique solutions, facilitating instant and frictionless payments.

Through the partnership, CoinCorner will have access to one of the economies that are expanding the fastest and will have more opportunities to connect with potential customers in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. 

Currently, Dubai is preparing to take over as the global center of cryptocurrency. Dubai has been promoting the expansion of the cryptocurrency sector by establishing a regulatory framework to draw crypto enterprises and expertise to the city as regional economic competition heats up. Numerous crypto-based platforms have already opened headquarters in Dubai, making it the world’s crypto capital.

Recommended For You: 

Blockchain

Can The Top Altcoin End Bitcoin’s Dominance Post Merge?

Ethereum
Ethereum (ETH), dubbed as the ‘leader of all altcoins’ has long carried the burden and pressure of supplanting Bitcoin (BTC) as the king of all cryptocurrencies.

To this date, it hasn’t succeeded or has come close into completing that mission. Not even The Merge could catapult Ethereum to the top and frankly, it hasn’t been able to even just leave a dent on the wall that was built by Bitcoin to keep its position.

In terms of price, there is considerable gap between the two crypto assets. Tracking from CoinGecko shows that as of this writing, Bitcoin is trading at $19,003 while Ethereum is at $1,338. Both currencies experienced price drop for the last seven days, 5.8% and 14.9%, respectively.

Image: Zipmex

Misplaced Confidence And Hopes With Merge

Last July during an interview, Ethereum Researcher Vivek Raman expressed confidence that The Merge will enable to altcoin alpha to finally topple the biggest of its hurdles and surpass Bitcoin, becoming the new most prominent cryptocurrency.

The Merge refers to an upgrade that was completed this September that will put Ethereum to a proof-of-stake (PoS) system. It was also deemed to change the network’s monetary policy, making it more environmentally friendly while reducing ETH supply.

But since the migration, Ethereum hasn’t been able to respond with an appropriate bullish run. Instead, along with Bitcoin and all other altcoins, it continues to deal with plummeting prices.

A Moment Of Victory For Ethereum

While it still fails to rise in the same level of prominence as that of Bitcoin’s, Ethereum did have a moment of victory against the crypto king after The Merge, courtesy of a rather strange observed trend reversal in crypto market. 

Bitcoin’s trading dominance came to an abrupt end after ETH trading volume soared to greater heights and ultimately hit an all-time high.

Experts, however, believe that this effect of The Merge to Bitcoin is minimal and there will be resultant price movements, it will be transient. This is because the shift to a proof-of-stake mechanism has always been part of the plan for Ethereum since day one.

Hiro CEO Alex Miller said Bitcoin has already established itself as “the core asset,” calling the crypto “the digital gold.” For that matter, he believes Ethereum surpassing its rival in terms of market capitalization remains improbable as of this time.

Zhrb4Goj

ETH total market cap at $165 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image Coinpedia, Chart: TradingView.com
(The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice).

Blockchain

New York Judge Demands Tether To Produce Financial Records

New York Judge Demands Tether To Produce Financial Records
Altcoin News
  • Katherine Polk Failla is the judge who presided over the case.
  • The Tether exchange’s Bitfinex, Bittrex, and Poloniex account information was also requested. 

Legal action was taken against the Tether (USDT) network because of allegations that it artificially inflated the price of Bitcoin [BTC] by releasing USDT. There has been a new development in this market manipulation litigation that has been going on for quite some time. Sadly, stablecoins didn’t do well this round.

Tether to Submit Documents

The request filed by Tether to prevent the publication of its financial documents was recently denied by a U.S. Judge in New York. As a result, the network must now generate several papers proving the credibility of USDT. General ledgers, balance sheets, income statements, cash flow statements, and profit and loss statements are included in this group. Additionally, the stablecoin provider must provide evidence of all cryptocurrency and alternative stablecoin transactions. It was also necessary to know the exact timing of the transaction.

Katherine Polk Failla, the judge who presided over the case, said that the plaintiffs “plainly explain why they need this information: to assess the backing of USDT with US dollars.”

The judge further stated:

“The documents sought in the transactions RFPs appear to go to one of the Plaintiffs’ core allegations: that the … Defendants engaged in crypto commodities transactions using unbacked USDT, and that those transactions “were strategically timed to inflate the market.”

The Tether exchange’s Bitfinex, Bittrex, and Poloniex account information was also requested.  Bitfinex and Tether settled a lawsuit with the New York Attorney General for a hefty sum of $18.5 million. The lawsuit that began in April 2019 and lasted for a total of 22 months has concluded. The company also confirmed that it will no longer provide trading services to New York residents.

Blockchain

Binance and FTX Bidding To Acquire Voyager Digital Assets

Binance And Ftx Bidding To Acquire Voyager Digital Assets
