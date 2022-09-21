Connect with us

Lekki Free Zone Set to Partner Gluwa On Blockchain Technology

1 day ago

Lekki Free Zone Set To Partner Gluwa On Blockchain Technology
San Francisco, California, 21st September, 2022, Chainwire

As part of a drive to strengthen its contribution to the Nigerian economy, the Lekki Free Zone Development Company (LFZ) is in talks with Gluwa, a blockchain technology company. The pair are looking to partner and use blockchain to foster trade collaboration, growth, and sustainability among new and existing Free Zone enterprises. The partnership would also explore the creation of a Virtual Free Zone within the Lekki Free Zone.

Lekki Free Zone’s Head of Strategy, Innovation & Special Projects, Mr. Tomiwa Idowu, has disclosed that discussions are ongoing between LZF, the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority, and the Gluwa team.

In a statement, Idowu explained that the partnership, when finalized, will create a dashboard for the tokenization of goods into NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and provide digital asset-backed loans for new and existing enterprises who are looking to fund operations and/or expand their businesses, similar to the integration of OpenSea and Compound.

Idowu shared his vision for innovating the trading and industrial sector in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, bringing it into the modern information age with the Lekki Free Zone at the epicenter.

“I am extremely excited by the enormous potential of such a partnership, which would further establish Lagos State as Africa’s leading sub-national in terms of innovation, economic development and revenue generation,” said Idowu.

He commended the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as a beacon of progress and hope for the nation in general, saying: “Our Governor has always been a firm believer in fast-paced development, which involves using technology to leapfrog bureaucracy and going straight to solving immediate problems.”

Chief Executive Officer at Gluwa, Tae Oh, noted that the firm is keen to partner with the Lekki Free Zone as it is the largest and most developed Free Zone in Nigeria with proximity to the deep-sea port as well as the Dangote refinery, saying: “Trading has been the bedrock of the Nigerian economy, with annual volumes running into billions of dollars.”

He added: “We believe the digitization of the sector can allow us to harness its full potential. For instance, a standard process to digitize goods manufactured or processed within the zone in tandem with a market system on web3 will allow manufacturers to trade globally via the blockchain.

“All trades will be registered and benefit from the incentives of the Lekki Free Zone, such as zero taxation and free circulation of goods. As soon as the goods get settled for export by the in-Zone Customs Processing Center, they will get shipped out straight from the Lekki Free Zone via the deep-sea port.

“This will reduce delays, eliminate human errors, exponentially drive up Nigeria’s non-oil exports and sustain a positive trade balance for the nation. While we are still working out the fine details and a specific framework with NEPZA, we believe it is the future of commerce and trade in Africa.”

About Gluwa

Gluwa is an Open Finance platform, connecting capital from developed markets to emerging market lending opportunities using blockchain technology. By providing the decentralized infrastructure rails to raise and disburse capital anywhere in the world, investors can use the Gluwa Invest platform to partake in debt-financing deals with emerging market fintech lenders, earning up to 15% APY.

Blockchain

Will October Bring Fearfulness To Crypto For 200 Straight Days?

31 mins ago

September 23, 2022

Will October Bring Fearfulness To Crypto For 200 Straight Days?
Data shows the crypto market has been fearful for 171 days already, will the streak continue in October and reach 200 days?

Crypto Fear And Greed Index Points At An Extremely Fearful Market

As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the crypto market has been continuing to show a fear sentiment since April of this year.

The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that measures the general sentiment among investors in the cryptocurrency market.

For representing the sentiment, the metric makes use of a numeric scale that runs from zero to hundred. All values of the index greater than 50 imply the market is greedy, while those below the threshold suggest fearful investors.

In these main sentiments, there are two zones that have historically been particularly important for prices of coins like Bitcoin. These are the “extreme greed” and “extreme fear” regions and they occur at values greater than 75 and below 25, respectively.

The relevance of the extreme sentiments is that tops have usually taken place in the former type of periods, while bottoms have formed in the latter ones.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the crypto fear and greed index over the last year:

The value of the metric seems to have gone down in recent days | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 37, 2022

As you can see in the above graph, the crypto fear and greed index recently observed a small surge as the Ethereum merge came around, but as soon as the investors realized it was a sell-the-news event, the sentiment dropped back down sharply.

Two days ago, when the report came out, the indicator had a value of 23, which would suggest extremely fearful mentality. Since then, it hasn’t budged much as today’s value is still 22.

The crypto market has been in a state of fear since the month of April, making it a continuous run of such sentiment for 171 days now.

Back during the relief rally in August, the indicator came the closest to escaping from this region and ending what has become the longest streak of fear in the history of the index. However, before investors could embrace greed, the rally ended and the sentiment immediately plunged down.

Currently, it’s unclear when the run would finally come to an end. If it keeps on and runs through October, crypto investors would have observed 200 days of fear.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.2k, down 5% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 10% in value.

Bitcoin Crypto Price Chart

Looks like the price of the coin has been mostly moving sideways in the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Thought Catalog on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research

Blockchain

Russia To Legalize Crypto For Cross Border Payments

47 mins ago

September 23, 2022

Bitmex Exchange Bans Russian Users In Eu From Operating Services
  • The Russian Ministry of Finance and its central bank have agreed on a proposed law.
  • Crypto mining should be restricted to areas with plenty of available electricity.

According to a report from the Russian news agency Tass. The Russian Ministry of Finance and its central bank have agreed on a proposed law that would legalize the use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment for international trade transactions.

Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev stated:

The bill “as a whole writes out how cryptocurrency can be purchased, what can be done with it, and how cross-border settlements can or cannot be made.”

Crypto Adoption to Avoid Sanction

The deal comes after a report in which Moiseev said that, given the present sanctions situation. It was difficult for Russia to conduct foreign commerce without using bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Moreover, the Russian government’s financial watchdog. The Central Bank of Russia (CBR), and the Ministry of Finance (Minfin) have come to a consensus. On how cryptocurrency mining should be governed. Both as a lucrative sector and a means of supplementary income, crypto activities. Especially in the energy-rich country of Russia has been growing.

During the Kazan Digital Week conference, Anatoly Aksakov, chairman of the parliamentary Financial Market Committee, said that draught legislation providing rules for the industry will shortly be filed to the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament. His words, as reported by RBC Crypto, “In the near future, the bill will appear in the State Duma, we will work to pass it faster.”

It was interesting to hear the Russian lawmaker’s perspective on the issue. According to Aksakov, crypto mining should be restricted to areas with plenty of available electricity and forbidden in those with shortages.

Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin requested a unified stance on proposed federal regulations governing the issue and circulation of digital currencies, including their mining and use in international settlements, back in early September.

Russian Prime Minister Keen on Planned Crypto Adoption

Blockchain

Algorand Price Moves Against The Tide, Rises 22% In One Week

1 hour ago

September 23, 2022

Algorand Price Algo Algousdt
While large cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, trade in the red, the Algorand price continues to see profits. Over the last day, this cryptocurrency has been one of the best-performing assets in the sector.

At the time of writing, Algorand price trades at $0.36 with a 14% profit and a 21$ profit in the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively. The cryptocurrency’s performance over this period has only been surpassed by XRP with a 28% profit and Chiliz (CHZ) with a 29% profit.

ALGO’s price on a rally in the 4-hour chart. Source: ALGOUSDT Tradingview

Algorand Price Reacts To Ecosystem Developments

Data from DeFi Llama indicates that the Algorand price short timeframe rally is supported by a spike in network activity and ecosystem growth. Over the past week, Algorand’s total value locked (TVL) has followed the price with a 13% spike or $250 million onboarding the network.

Algorand’s TVL growth has surpassed Binance Smart Chain, Stellar network, Arbitrum, Avalanche, and others. This trend seems to be rooted in a hike in development activity in Algorand.

Additional data from research firm Santiment indicates that Algorand has been the 4th blockchain in terms of activity on a weekly timeframe. Surpassed by Ethereum, Polkadot, and Solana, Algorand has seen over 70 projects build on its ecosystem.

Algorand Price Algo Algousdt Chart 2
Source: Santiment via Polkadot Insider

This coincides with a series of partnerships, and projects announced for the ecosystem. The most important seems to be a cooperation with the Federation International Football Association (FIFA) to host a non-fungible token (NFT) and marketplace.

In the coming months, FIFA will celebrate the world cup with the best football teams in the world. This event attracts the attention of millions of fans around the world. The Algorand-based project called FIFA Plus Collect will provide people with a unique experience by allowing them to “own the greatest moments in football history”.

Can ALGO Sustain Its Gains?

In addition to important partnerships and development activities, the Algorand price seems to be positively reacting to a mainnet network upgrade. Implemented with AVM 7, this update is said to bring quantum security to the blockchain with an improvement over its smart contract functionality.

The announcement seems to have captured the attention of market participants. The Algorand price’s performance seems to be a translation of the upgrade and network activity.

At the time of writing, Algorand’s price is coming into heavy resistance at its current levels. In order to sustain the current bullish momentum, the cryptocurrency must break above 3 critical levels: $0.36, $0.43, and $0.51.

The current state of the crypto market might cap ALGO’s price upward trajectory. The market is reacting to macroeconomic force, but if Bitcoin and Ethereum can reclaim higher levels, Algorand might gather enough momentum for a breakout above resistance.

Blockchain

Top Exchanges Extend Support to Cardano Vasil Hard Fork

2 hours ago

September 22, 2022

Top Exchanges Extend Support To Cardano Vasil Hard Fork
Altcoin News
  • The Plutus V2 Cost Model network upgrade will also be implemented.
  • Binance has also expressed its support of the upgrade.

The long-awaited Vasil update for Cardano (ADA) is almost here. Everything that has to be checked off in order to proceed with the update has been accomplished. The Vasil update isn’t the only thing happening in September; the Plutus V2 Cost Model network upgrade will also be implemented then.

Binance has also expressed its support for the update. In a tweet and a blog post, Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, declared its approval of the update. The exchange has announced that it will halt ADA deposits and withdrawals at 20:45 UTC on 2022-09-22 and 20:45 UTC on 2022-09-27 as it upgrades its network. Normal service will resume once the updated network is stable.

Undisputed Support

Furthermore, Crypto.com has continued to support the update. Due to the upcoming update, the exchange will temporarily halt deposits and withdrawals on September 22 at 18:00 UTC and September 27 at the same time.

For a long time now, Gate.io has been behind Cardano’s Vasil update. In July, to commemorate the improvement, the exchange offered a giveaway of ADA and will support the upgrade.

Various additional exchanges, like Kraken, HitBTC, Kucoin, etc., have also signaled their approval of the update. Like the other services, deposits and withdrawals will be halted during the upgrade period before resuming once the network is stable. Only Coinbase, one of the largest trading platforms, was yet to announce official support. However, this morning the company tweeted its support.

According to CMC, the Cardano price today is $0.451096 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,105,578,737 USD. Cardano is up 1.26% in the last 24 hours.

Vasil Hard Fork Upgrades Cardano’s Smart Contracts Ecosystem

Blockchain

Cardano’s Diffusion Pipelining Explained – TheNewsCrypto

2 hours ago

September 22, 2022

Cardano'S Diffusion Pipelining Explained - Thenewscrypto
Altcoin News
  • The new feature would facilitate the rapid dissemination of freshly produced blocks.
  • Increased throughput may be achieved thanks to diffusion pipelining.

The limited functionality of Cardano’s smart contracts has been a point of contention. With the Vasil hard fork scheduled for tomorrow, many features will be updated in the Cardano ecosystem. Cardano’s blockchain, in contrast to Ethereum’s, keeps track of the coins that remain in users’ wallets after a transaction is executed by recording UTXOs, or Unspent Transaction Outputs. This method is quite similar to that used by Bitcoin. And it adds unnecessary complexity and delay to the blockchain ledger. The EUTXO notation is used by Cardano, which stands for extended unspent transaction output.

Increased Throughput

Diffusion Pipelining, a proposed scaling improvement, would facilitate the rapid dissemination of information about freshly produced blocks around the network within five seconds of their creation.

Increased throughput may be achieved thanks to diffusion pipelining. It decreases the length of time it takes for a block to spread. In essence, it simplifies how nodes in the network disseminate data about freshly formed blocks. This update is intended to guarantee that blocks may be broadcast (propagated) to the network no later than five seconds after they are created. To do this, diffusion pipelining disseminates blocks before they have been fully validated. Thus combining the two processes into a single one.

The block header, which contains a reference to the hash of the preceding block, is also transmitted properly thanks to pipelining. Even without complete block confirmation, the block’s content is still accessible. Through the metadata supplied in the next block, making it resistant to DDoS attacks.

A more scalable environment may be achieved by the use of diffusion pipelining, which allows for larger blocks and enhanced Plutus scripts.

Cardano (ADA) Surges as It Ready for Vasil Upgrade

Blockchain

Fed Interest Rates Hike Spur Crypto Market Liquidations Of More Than $330 Million

3 hours ago

September 22, 2022

Crypto
The FOMC meeting held on Wednesday and its subsequent results deeply affected the state of the crypto market. Given the large swings in price during and after the meeting, liquidation volumes had quickly risen across the market. Tens of thousands of traders were caught in the crossfire in what has come out to be the largest liquidation trend in the last few months. 

Crypto Liquidations Reach $330 Million

On Wednesday, the Fed had announced that it was raising interest rates by another 0.75 points. This decision directly impacted the crypto market as well as the broader macro markets, causing the price of bitcoin to plummet about 8% before a swift recovery.

The decline triggered massive liquidations across the market. By Thursday, the total liquidation in the crypto market had crossed $330 million, with more than 88,000 traders affected. Given the decline, long traders had obviously suffered the most, but since the price had seen sharp recoveries too, short traders were also hit heavily. 

Liquidations cross $330 million | Source: Coinglass

Of the $336 million in liquidations recorded in the last day, 58.96% were from long traders, meaning $138.13 million were from short liquidations. The largest single liquidation came from the Okex exchange, with a single trade worth $3.13 million across the BTC-USDT-SWAP pair.

Ethereum Takes The Lead

In recent times, the focus has been on Ethereum after the digital asset had successfully upgraded from proof of work to proof of stake. This increased attention has amplified the performance of the cryptocurrency and its traders in recent times as well.

ETH liquidations made up almost half of the $336 million in liquidations recorded across the crypto market in a 24-hour period. With 117.73K ETH liquidated, it came out to a dollar value of $151.45 million during this time.

Crypto Total Market Cap Chart From Tradingview.com

Market cap at $884 billion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com

In contrast, the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, recorded a total of 5.50K BTC liquidated during this time period for a total of $105.31 million. This means that ETH liquidation volumes came out to about 50% more than that of BTC.

XRP was another token that saw massive liquidations, although to a lower extent compared to bitcoin and Ethereum. XRP saw $9.77 million in volume, while SOL and ETC reached $6.73 million and %5.61 million, respectively. All other cryptocurrencies saw liquidation volumes below $5 million.

Featured image from The World Economic Forum, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

