Los Angeles Attorneys
Los Angeles is the second largest city in the US. It is an important financial center. It houses major divisions of operation of companies from Asia. So the placement of Los Angeles on the world map demands a broad listing of attorneys.
Attorneys understand today’s most complex business issues and offer complete solutions. They serve clients from traditional blue chip companies to new and innovative emerging companies. The wide array of industries in which they have expertise are technology (including online services and computers and software), electronics health care, finance, manufacturing, franchise, entertainment, and media and sports, as well as the retail and fashion sectors.
The attorneys are very much focused on the client’s needs. They combine exceptional local talent with the available resources of the particular firm to accomplish their clients’ goals. With in-depth knowledge of the clients’ industries, they analyze individual needs, anticipate business challenges, offer guidance, and dispense aggressive and responsive solutions. Realizing that merely following the law is not enough, the attorneys also are thought leaders. They routinely speak, write, and provide commentary on cutting-edge legal and business topics of the day. Along with great skill, the lawyers are able to bring experience, energy, and enthusiasm to their work.
One can spot the best attorney by various options. Looking for “”State Bar-certified lawyer referral services”” in your local phone book will do great help in finding the best local attorney. It is also preferred to check if the attorney is a part of the Los Angeles County Bar Association. This organization mainly aims at increasing access to justice. It offers legal or law-related services to the public at a very modest fee and in some cases, for free. The public interest groups and the free and low-cost legal agencies are also reliable sources. The attorneys now maintain a web profile, which indeed provides a deep insight into the lawyer’s experiences or abilities.
Effective Website Design: How to Turn a Visitor Into a Customer (Part One)
One of the biggest challenges of a business website is how to turn a visitor into a customer. You only have a few seconds to grab the attention of your prospect, keep it long enough to build your credibility, and make them choose you over your competition. How do we convert these potential customers into a sale?
You do it with effective website design.
Your website design determines whether they like you, and whether they want to do business with you. It’s as simple as that. If you can build enough interest, there will be a tipping point that turns them from visitor into a customer. I am going to share with you some effective website design elements that will deliver those customers. This article is part one.
Website Branding
When I sit down with a client who wants to build a website for their business, the first thing I ask them is if they have a logo. Why? Because this is a good starting point to see if they have created any kind of branding for their business. What’s a brand? It’s a visual element (or a group of elements) that helps your target market identify you from your competition. When the market sees your brand, they think of you. For example: When you think of the insurance giant Aflac, what comes to mind? The duck, right? You might also think of their logo with its specific font, specific shade of blue, and of course, the duck with the orange beak. Your website should be no different. When someone lands on your home page, you need to arrest them with a very distinct look and feel that sets you apart from your competition.
A recent example of this is from a client’s website we just launched a month ago. Even though he had been in the label business since 1995, he had absolutely no branding; just a really lame logo with no colors, and a lousy font. As I started researching the competition, I noticed that most of his competitors’ websites also had terrible branding (which made me happy), and were rather impersonal. Something I noticed about my client was that he had only one leg (he had lost it the previous summer from diabetes). So, I went for broke and said, “Let’s make you the icon of your business with your one leg”.
He loved the idea.
So, I took a picture of him with his one leg, and put it up on the site. I wrote a few paragraphs with the heading, “A Leg Up on the Competition”. It was written from his point-of-view. We had him talk about losing his leg, and not being discouraged about it. I then had him urge people to donate to the American Diabetes Association. Instant personality and branding. It was real, and real engaging. After doing some search engine optimization for his website, we now have it in the top 10 (nationally) for the search term, “labels for bottles” on Google. He is starting to get some good feedback from his site even though it has only been launched a few months.
By creating a good brand for your company up-front, you’ll have a much easier time building a website that connects with your intended audience. Good branding will set you apart from your competition, and make your potential customers choose you to do business with instead of other websites.
There are three other elements to capturing visitors to your website, and turning them into customers. I will be writing parts 2-4 for EzineArticles.com in the coming months, but if you would like to read about these three other elements now, you can visit my original article on the subject of effective website design (link shown below).
Changes in South Carolina DUI Law Stiffen Penalties For Drunk Drivers
South Carolina is second in the nation for the highest number of deaths each year that are caused by someone who was driving while intoxicated. In an effort to decrease the number of deadly accidents in South Carolina, new DUI laws came into effect in February 2009 that impose harsher sentences for drunk drivers.
New laws impose bigger fines and more jail time for DUI convictions.Depending on your Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) when you are arrested, there is a new set of fines and required jail time.
The following is the guideline:
For Blood Alcohol Content from 0.08-0.09:
First Time Offenders: 2-30 days in jail OR 48 hours of community service, $400 fine
Subsequent Offenders: 5 days to 1 year in jail, $2100-$5100 fine
For Blood Alcohol Content from 0.10-0.15:
First Time Offenders: 3-30 days in jail OR 72 hours of community service, $500 fine
Subsequent Offenders: 30 days to 2 years in jail, $2500-$5500 fine
For Blood Alcohol Content from 0.16 and above:
First Time Offenders: 30-60 days in jail OR 30 days of community service, $1000 fine
Subsequent Offenders: 90 days to 3 years in jail, $3500-$6500 fine
Additional changes to the South Carolina DUI, effective July of 2009 include:
1. Required alcohol and drug rehabilitation for ALL offenders;
2. Underage drinkers will have their license suspended for six months;
3. Additional six month license suspension if you refuse a breath-test.
As you can see, there are severe consequences if you refuse to have your breath tested. South Carolina has an implied consent law that requires that you give consent to a blood, breath, or urine test if you are suspected of driving under the influence in South Carolina. No one is exempt from these laws—All drivers are dangerous drivers when they are intoxicated. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) hopes that these laws will deter motorists from even thinking about mixing drinking and driving.
The SCDPS also launched a media campaign in order to gain support and awareness of the new laws. To spread awareness of the new DUI law, TV commercials, billboards and additional public safety and Sheriff’s Department check points are abound across the state of South Carolina.
Therefore, if you choose to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you should be aware that if you are caught, you may be subject to high fines and long jail time if you are driving with a BAC of.08 or higher, are under 21 and driving with a BAC of.02 or higher, or are a Commercial Vehicle Driver with a BAC of.04 or higher.
In conclusion, even if you have just had a few drinks, it is not worth it to get behind the wheel in South Carolina. A drunk driving accident can have a devastating affect on your life, as well as the lives of others in the path of a drunk driver on the road. Do yourself and others a favor. Please do not drink and drive yourself, and please do your part to educate others about the consequences of driving under the influence in South Carolina.
Auto Accident Attorneys, Serious Injury, and Personal Injury Law in New York State
Auto accident attorneys in New York State know there’s something special about car accidents. Article 51 of the Insurance Law says car crash victims have to show they have a serious injury before they can get any money for pain and suffering. What does this all mean?
It means very little when it comes to medical bills, lost wages, and some other relatively minor items. New York No-Fault law guarantees that the injured person will be compensated in these areas. The insurance company for the car you were in should pay for your medical expenses and lost wages. In nearly all cases you will not need a lawyer. While we are starting to see insurance companies unreasonably refuse to pay in some instances, this is still rare. Also, for most of these denials, the amount of money involved is not enough to justify the legal expense. We advise our clients when it comes to any No-Fault denials, and in cases where the problem is substantial, we do represent them. Usually we fight the denial in an arbitration.
The auto accident serious injury threshold is a compromise, in theory at least. Since routine expenses were covered by the personal injury protection line of insurance under No-Fault, liability expenses were supposed to be reduced on the bodily injury liability line. There could be a vigorous debate about whether this compromise was wise or fair, but someone else can write that article.
The standard for what is a serious injury is fairly complicated. There are several categories of serious injury. The most common that we see involve fractures, other injuries that cause a significant limitation, or a substantial amount of time out of work.
You would think the fracture category would be pretty straightforward. In most auto accident cases it is. But there are a few kinds of fractures where it’s not so clear. Court decisions suggest that a fracture of a bone meets the criteria. Fractured cartilage normally will not qualify, and the same is true of a fractured organ. We had one case with a “liver fracture.” Sounds odd, but that’s what the doctors called it. The case settled so we never tested that in Court. The other issue is when is a fracture a fracture? A hairline fracture counts, but a “greenstick” fracture does not.
The significant limitation category has led to hundreds of cases discussing when a limitation is significant, and what the injured person has to prove to show it. The defendant’s attorney will often move for summary judgment to dismiss the case. After having the injured person looked at by their own doctor in an independent medical examination (also known as an IME, and many of us dispute the use of the word “independent”), the defense attorney submits the expert’s report which generally indicates the injured person is fully recovered. Then the plaintiff’s auto accident attorney responds, usually with a report from the treating physician, describing the details of the injury and why it is, or was, significant. If the plaintiff’s response is insufficient, the case often gets dismissed. To avoid this, the evidence must show that the injury was more than mild, minor or slight, and that this is connected to objective findings (like an abnormality on an X-ray or MRI, or in many cases a finding of spasm.
The category about being out of work is known among attorneys as the 90/180 category. This refers to the law which requires that the person be impaired from substantially all of their daily activities for 90 or more days out of the 180 days following the accident. Most of the time this means three months out of work in the six months after the accident happened. Responding to a motion, the plaintiff attorney must show, through medical evidence, that the person had to stay out of work for the three months, and that this was connected to objective medical findings.
For both of the latter two categories, we often win the motion by pointing out a key flaw in the IME. In most cases the IME doctor does not discuss much about the past problems and treatment. We argue that this means the defense did not meet their burden on their motion. They didn’t show the Court that the limitation was not significant, or that the time out-of-work was inappropriate, because the IME doctor doesn’t discuss those issues. In our experience, most judges understand this and keep the case alive.
There are other categories and a number of other complex issues that can come up in car accident cases involving the serious injury threshold, but that’s a good start.
Buying Auto Insurance – Direct Vs Brokers
Auto insurance is one of the highest marketed products and there had been many advertisements encouraging the people to buy one. Consumers often have doubts in identifying a company whether it is a brokerage or a direct carrier and also in realizing the merits and demerits of buying direct vs. through a broker.
In order to avoid such doubts, many states necessitate the companies, selling auto insurance policies, to be defined properly as a direct carrier or a broker. A good example can be seen in California where the brokerages are restricted to use the words “insurance company” in their title in order that the consumers will not be misled. Brokerages are allowed to have suffices like “insurance agency” or “insurance services” or “insurance brokerage”.
In order to select the better of the two options, you need to consider many factors. The direct carrier offers the following advantages.
- Direct claims support from the carrier
- Direct customer service together with instant changes whenever needed
- No start up or endorsement or renewal fees
- No opportunity of the company going out of business
- No mediators
- A brokerage provides the following merits:
- Larger variety of carriers – Probably for lower rates
- More personalized services offered to customers to decide based on the customer’s requirements
- The facility to switch carriers in the same brokerage when not satisfied by the current carrier
- Lower hold times on call
- Proficient enough to pay in office location
- Receive documents immediately without any fax or email requirements
- Possibly open weekends
- Certain companies only accessible through brokerages
The truth is that both the options have their own merits and demerits. Hence there is no better way out and depends mainly on your requirements and the current situation. Suppose you have already thought up of a specific brand and only willing to pay a higher premium for the brand of your choice, it is in fact a good idea to go to a direct carrier instead of to a broker. While multiple insurance rates are compared, you may even be surprised to know that the company which offers the lowest rates might be one of the recognizable brands.
Another way to buy auto insurance is through online. Online auto insurance sites offer their products in an easier and a quicker manner. Hence this serves to be a great option to buy the policy. Besides, you can have full control and access to the policy from your home. Some of the online carriers offer services 24×7 services which help in filing the claims at any time and any day.
The online carriers just need you to fill a simple application on their website. They also offer services like comparing the rates provided by various companies like AIG, Infinity, Progressive, GMAC and many more. In addition to this, some states offer services to compare rates from companies like SafeCo, Mutual, Esurance, Liberty, MetLife Auto, The Hartford and many more. Besides, the purchase of auto insurance online has been facilitated by some states.
Facial Recognition Technology Enhances DOOH Advertising
As technology evolves in today’s competitive market, advertisers are faced with increasingly diverse options when it comes to putting their message in front of consumers. At the same time, traditional advertising media such as television, radio and print are becoming less and less effective in capturing consumers’ attention. Advertisers, then, are searching for more innovative ways to get their message across. In many cases that means using some form of digital out-of-home advertising.
As a robust technology, digital signage can provide multiple rich media messages on a minute-by-minute, hourly or weekly programmed schedules, with real time updates to regional preferences, lifestyles, buying patterns and any other issues key to connecting with customers, such as local events and weather conditions outside the venue.
Digital-Out-Of-Home advertising revenues are estimated to reach $3.7 billion in 2013, representing an astronomical annual growth rate of 13.5 percent (BIA/Kelsey). In an April 28, 2008 DOOH forum sponsored by the Wall Street Journal, media executives named DOOH as the “hottest medium” today; spreading even faster than the Internet in its early days because of its ability to reach consumers when they are away from home and in buying mode.
A 2010 Arbitron digital place-based video study found that more than 70% of the U.S. population, or 181 million people, have viewed a digital video display out of home in the past month, while 52% of the population, or 135 million, have viewed a digital video display in the past week. The study also found that digital video in public venues reaches more Americans each month (70%) than video over the internet (43%) or Facebook (41%).
What’s more, Arbitron found that nearly half (47%) of those who had seen a place-based video in the past month specifically recall seeing an ad, while one in five (19%) viewers made an unplanned purchase after seeing an item featured on a digital screen.
It’s clear that DOOH advertising is a powerful medium for companies to create brand awareness and sell their products or services. Digital signage becomes an even more effective advertising medium when it’s enhanced with facial recognition technology.
Facial recognition technology is a software system that identifies humans by using a biometric system to detect and analyze a person’s facial characteristics when captured by cameras placed in a public place. Digital screens (typically LCDs) can be outfitted with high-resolution wide dynamic range (WDR) cameras to record images of people watching the advertising. The non-invasive facial recognition software uses those images to create data reports based on audience viewership metrics including: gender, age group, average attention time, and total number of viewers per month, day, week, hour, minute, and second.
As a result, advertisers who use digital signage enhanced with facial recognition technology can employ the audience measurement reports to fine-tune their marketing campaigns for the optimal return on investment (ROI).
The Scoop on Musician and Musical Instrument Insurance
Whether it is a baby’s lullaby, a classical piece or pop music of the generation, music certainly plays a large role in our lives. Entertaining, a song can uplift, make us laugh or cry, get us up and moving, or engaged in the moment like no other.
Being able to create music can be learned, but the true artist has the ability already there since birth – a powerful talent that stirs emotions of anyone who listens.
Like any entertainer or public performer though, the professional musician has certain undeniable risks. The exposures to the risks are varied due to the differences in each type of music player.
What factors determine the difference in the exposure? You might say they can be categorized by the following issues:
1. What type of musical instrument the musician uses
2. What type of audience the musician plays for
3. What type of management the musician uses for performances and business distribution of music
To explain number one: what type of musical instrument is used: it really depends on the kind of instrument. No one will deny there is a difference in a guitar and a grand piano and the exposure to injury or harm is also different. There is a further variance, however and that is in reference to value. Just as the guitar and piano differ in cost, so does it for the trombone, a saxophone, a fiddle, a harp, a violin, a drum set and so on. Clearly, insurance for the pricier instrument will be more involved.
The second consideration, of course, is what type of crowd the performing musician plays for. A special event in a large outdoor stadium that houses thousands and a hundred-people event in a local social hall obviously has differing exposures.
Naturally, as well, the musician that fends for him or herself to get hired and have his or her music produced for the public will need to get busy with acquiring the right type of coverage as opposed to the music guy that signs up with a talent agent that handles engagements, recordings and distributions, travel arrangements along with associated commercial insurance coverage.
For those musicians that think their Homeowners Insurance will cover them if their musical instrument is stolen, lost or damaged, it is time to think again. A standard Homeowners policy solely covers the amateur player. Musical instruments played by professionals need a floater that ensures coverage for transporting them by car, truck, van and so on, as well as for off-premises exposures.
Music to the Ears in a Different Sense
It is essential for the musician to speak with an experienced independent agency in order to determine the type of coverage that is the right fit.
