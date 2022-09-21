Connect with us

Luis Severino returns from 60-day IL stint that he never thought he needed: 'I've been anxious to get out there for 45 days'

26 seconds ago

Luis Severino Returns From 60-Day Il Stint That He Never Thought He Needed: ‘I’ve Been Anxious To Get Out There For 45 Days’
Luis Severino has been waiting 45 days for this. The Yankees’ right-hander has made that very clear and isn’t backing down.

Severino said there was no reason for him to go on the 60-day injured list the day the team put him on there and he’s spent the last 45 days waiting for a chance to prove that.

“I’ve been anxious to get back out there for 45 days,” Severino said Tuesday, making the point that he felt fine after the normal 15-day IL stint. “Really happy to be back and to contribute to the team.”

For the Yankees, the timing could not be better for Severino to come out and prove he is healthy and prepared for a postseason run. The 28 year old Severino returns from the injured list to make his first start since July 13 Wednesday night against the Pirates at Yankee Stadium.

It comes just a day after Frankie Montas was shut down for at least 10 days and the rest of his season in doubt. The Bombers acquired Montas specifically for his success against the Rays and Astros and with the idea he would be their No. 2 starter behind Gerrit Cole in a playoff series.

Montas has struggled since the Yankees acquired him from Oakland and now that he is shut down with the same shoulder inflammation that sidelined him with the A’s from July 3-21,  it is fair to wonder if he was ever healthy. He certainly has not proven himself a No. 2 starter with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts with the Bombers.

But Severino has certainly shown he can be a weapon down the stretch.

It’s been three long years of serious injuries since Severino was a Cy Young contender in 2018, but he has returned from 2020 Tommy John surgery this season stronger, with good stuff and the same bulldog mentality that had him speaking his mind against the team in July.

After pitching just over 27 innings over the previous three seasons because of the surgery and also a lat strain that cost him almost all of the 2019 season, Severino pitched to a 3.45 ERA in his first 16 starts this season. He struck out 95 over 86.1 innings pitched.

The Yankees, from GM Brian Cashman to manager Aaron Boone, insisted that this was not a workload management maneuver. There was concern about the workload of both Severino, who had been limited by injuries, and Nestor Cortes, who had never pitched heavy innings before in his young career, heading into the season.

Instead, Cashman doubled down that Severino’s lat strain that had him leave a mid-July start early required a very deliberate ramp up. Severino, who of course had experience with the injury from 2019, disagreed. On the day that the Yankees acquired Montas, the trade deadline, the Yankees decided to move Severino from the regular 15-day IL to the 60-day.

That coincidentally made room on the 40-man roster for Montas and Lou Trivino, who they had acquired together from Oakland. They made the move without telling Severino, who told reporters that day he was “not happy,” about it.

Cortes, who was also placed on the IL for a shorter 15-day stint in August with what they said was a left groin strain, and Severino could be crucial to the Yankees rotation down the stretch and into the playoffs.

Cole may be their No. 1 starter by definition, but he’s been struggling to keep the ball in the ballpark. His penchant for giving up home runs this season certainly brings up memories of him being yanked early after giving up two homers and three earned runs without recording an out in the 2021 American League Wild Card Game.

Severino thinks he has been able to keep sharp by facing teammates in live batting practice and minor league rehab starts. He’s been encouraged not just by how he has thrown, but how he has felt physically.

“The more important thing is how I feel the next day,” Severino said. “It feels just really even better than I thought.”

Big Ten Network chooses four Gophers women's basketball games

8 mins ago

September 21, 2022

Big Ten Network Chooses Four Gophers Women’s Basketball Games
The Gophers women’s basketball team will play five times on national television, all five games broadcast by the Big Ten Network, the conference announced Wednesday morning.

On Nov. 30, the Gophers’ Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Wake Forest at Williams Arena will be broadcast by BTN at 7 p.m. Central. Their conference opener against Penn State at the Barn will be broadcast Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. or 7:20 p.m.

Games at Iowa (Dec. 10) and against Rutgers (Jan. 12) also will be televised by BTN. The Gophers’ Feb. 26 game against Purdue is a possible wildcard BTN game. All the team’s games will be streamed live on the BTN+ streaming service.

The Gophers open their season Nov. 7 against Western Illinois, and the women’s Big Ten tournament will be held at Target Center March 1-5. For a full schedule, go to

Trump and adult children sued by New York attorney general for fraud

13 mins ago

September 21, 2022

Trump And Adult Children Sued By New York Attorney General For Fraud
NEW YORK –

Donald Trump and his adult children were sued on Wednesday for fraud by the New York state attorney general, who has been conducting a civil investigation into the former US president’s business practices for more than three years, according to court records.

The lawsuit, filed in New York state court in Manhattan, accused the Trump Organization of engaging in “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” in preparing Trump’s 2011 annual financial statements. to 2021. She also named the Trump Organization, former President Donald Trump Jr.’s son and daughter Ivanka Trump as defendants.

Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation focused on whether the Trump Organization misjudged the values ​​of its real estate properties to secure loans and tax breaks.

James said the investigation found “significant evidence” that Trump and the company had fraudulently valued many of his assets.

The Republican former president denied any wrongdoing and described James’ investigation as a politically motivated witch hunt. James is a Democrat. The Trump Organization called James’ allegations “baseless.”

Wednesday’s trial follows a contentious investigation in which James accused Trump, his company and some family members of using delaying tactics to ignore subpoenas and avoid testifying.

On August 10, Trump declined to answer questions during a lengthy closed-door deposition at the attorney general’s office, citing his constitutional right against self-incrimination more than 400 times.

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump agreed to sit for depositions only after court rulings required it.

Another of Trump’s children, Eric Trump, invoked the right against self-incrimination more than 500 times in a 2020 deposition.

The lawsuit marks one of the biggest legal blows for Trump since he left office in January 2021. Trump plans to run for president again in 2024.

The FBI conducted a court-approved search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Aug. 8 as part of a criminal investigation into its handling of presidential records, including classified documents.

Trump also faces a criminal investigation in Georgia for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

He has denied wrongdoing in the various investigations.

James’ civil investigation is separate from a criminal tax evasion investigation against the Trump Organization led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The company is due to go to trial in October, accused of paying employee benefits. Its longtime former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, has pleaded guilty and will testify against the company.

James assists Bragg in his criminal investigation.

USA voanews

Billy Napier on Gators' backups: Jalen Kitna growing, Jack Miller on the mend

19 mins ago

September 21, 2022

Billy Napier On Gators’ Backups: Jalen Kitna Growing, Jack Miller On The Mend
Florida’s quarterback situation behind Anthony Richardson is improving as the Gators’ starter works his way out of a recent funk.

Coach Billy Napier said Wednesday redshirt freshman Jalen Kitna is coming off his best week of practice. The son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna is the No. 2 quarterback entering Saturday’s visit to Tennessee despite having not thrown a college pass.

“In particular last Thursday he was extremely sharp,” Napier said. “He had a good day of practice [Tuesday]. Jalen has done a great job of making good decisions, he’s been very accurate and each week he gets a better understanding of our system.

“Been pleased with Jalen and the progress.”

The 6-foot-4, 208-pound Kitna’s emergence coincides with redshirt freshman Jack Miller’s recovery from mid-August surgery to his broken right thumb. Miller, who faced a 4-6 week recovery, has “made significant progress,” Napier said.

The Ohio State transfer was in line to back up Richardson until the injury. Miller’s status is day to day.

“Jack is still to be determined relative to his role Saturday and potentially going forward,” Napier said. “He’s got a football in his hands now. It’s just more about his comfort level physically and mentally with the thumb and where it’s at.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.

Find out if Bachelorette Rachel sees a future with Aven

25 mins ago

September 21, 2022

Find Out If Bachelorette Rachel Sees A Future With Aven
It was the comeback that rocked Bachelor Nation.

Aven Jones made a shocking appearance in the dramatic finale on September 20 the bacheloretteappearing out of nowhere after co-Bachelorette Rachel Rechia had a moving last conversation with Franco-Franco. It was a pleasant surprise for fans, who moments earlier saw their engagement come to an amazing end after it was revealed that Tino had cheated on Rachel after filming wrapped.

Dressed in an elegant beige suit, Aven asked Rachel, “Do you want to get out of here and catch up?” to which Rachel replied, “I wouldn’t love anything anymore.”

Aven and Rachel’s relationship came to a dark end during the first part of the Bachelorette finale on September 13 when Aven was unable to commit to an engagement, forcing Rachel to send him home.

But hey, what about second chances?

“Obviously I was shocked and surprised to see him there,” Rachel exclusively told E! New. “I was just very curious. He finally told me he wanted to be there as a support system because he knew it was going to be a really, really tough conversation. He was always kind of my space. security.”

Entertainment

Theo Epstein, former Chicago Cubs president, lists Lakeview home for $3.75M

40 mins ago

September 21, 2022

Theo Epstein, Former Chicago Cubs President, Lists Lakeview Home For $3.75M
Former Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein and his wife, Marie, on Monday publicly placed their six-bedroom, 7,000-square-foot brick and limestone mansion in Lakeview on the market for $3.75 million.

Now a consultant for Major League Baseball, Epstein, 48, oversaw the Cubs’ baseball operations from 2011 until stepping down in November. Among his achievements was leading the team to the 2016 World Series title.

In Lakeview, Epstein and his wife paid $3.25 million in late 2011 for the house, which at the time was newly built. In purchasing the home, the Epsteins outbid then-Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Sharp.

Now, with Epstein’s time with the Cubs over, he and his wife have put their house on the market. On Sept. 1, the couple first listed the house for sale for $3.6 million through the real estate agents’ private listing network, and the house briefly went under contract. After that deal fell through, the Epsteins and listing agent Jeff Lowe of Compass decided to list the mansion publicly at a higher $3.75 million asking price.

Lowe declined to comment on the deal that fell through or on his clients’ identities. However, he told Elite Street that the reason for the higher asking price is because while the mansion was listed in the private listing network, buyer traffic was very strong. In addition, he said, he subsequently learned of an off-market comparable home value of which he had not been previously aware. Those two data points prompted Lowe and his clients to revise the asking price.

Situated on an extra-wide, 37.5-foot lot, the house has five full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, millwork and built-ins throughout, high ceilings, a living room with a custom limestone fireplace, a curved staircase with a skylight and a kitchen with a marble island, a walk-in pantry and commercial-grade appliances, including an espresso machine, two dishwashers and a separate beverage refrigerator.

Other features include a great room with high ceilings, a walkout patio and a primary bedroom suite with floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace, two walk-in closets, a wet bar and a marble bathroom with separate vanities, a steam shower and a separate soaking tub. The home also has a great room, an attached four-car garage with a rooftop deck and a lower level with radiant heat, a theater room, an oversized bar and an additional rec room with built-ins.

The house had a $41,497 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.

Bob Goldsborough is a freelance reporter.

Join our Dream Homes Facebook group for more luxury listings and real estate news.

Large-scale wildfire drill to take place Oct. 1 in Douglas County

45 mins ago

September 21, 2022

Large-Scale Wildfire Drill To Take Place Oct. 1 In Douglas County
A large-scale forest firefighting exercise will be conducted in the Franktown area of ​​Douglas County on October 1.

The drill, hosted by the Douglas County Office of Emergency Management, will simulate a fast-moving fire and begin around 9:45 a.m. near Colonies 83 and 86. It will then move into the Burning Tree Subdivision.

The objectives of this exercise will be to test: alert and warning protocols; evacuation plans and protocols; initial response and fire attack; and the coordination and operation of the emergency operations center and incident management team.

A heavy police and fire response with sirens and emergency lights is expected in the area, and there will also be a heavy presence at Sagewood Middle School where the command center will be located.

Homeowners from a number of Franktown-area HOAs will also be part of the drill, practicing evacuating their homes to a designated shelter.

denverpost

