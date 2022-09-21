Luis Severino returns from 60-day IL stint that he never thought he needed: ‘I’ve been anxious to get out there for 45 days’

Donald Trump and his adult children were sued on Wednesday for fraud by the New York state attorney general, who has been conducting a civil investigation into the former US president’s business practices for more than three years, according to court records.
The lawsuit, filed in New York state court in Manhattan, accused the Trump Organization of engaging in “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” in preparing Trump’s 2011 annual financial statements. to 2021. She also named the Trump Organization, former President Donald Trump Jr.’s son and daughter Ivanka Trump as defendants.
Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation focused on whether the Trump Organization misjudged the values of its real estate properties to secure loans and tax breaks.
James said the investigation found “significant evidence” that Trump and the company had fraudulently valued many of his assets.
The Republican former president denied any wrongdoing and described James’ investigation as a politically motivated witch hunt. James is a Democrat. The Trump Organization called James’ allegations “baseless.”
Wednesday’s trial follows a contentious investigation in which James accused Trump, his company and some family members of using delaying tactics to ignore subpoenas and avoid testifying.
On August 10, Trump declined to answer questions during a lengthy closed-door deposition at the attorney general’s office, citing his constitutional right against self-incrimination more than 400 times.
Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump agreed to sit for depositions only after court rulings required it.
Another of Trump’s children, Eric Trump, invoked the right against self-incrimination more than 500 times in a 2020 deposition.
The lawsuit marks one of the biggest legal blows for Trump since he left office in January 2021. Trump plans to run for president again in 2024.
The FBI conducted a court-approved search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Aug. 8 as part of a criminal investigation into its handling of presidential records, including classified documents.
Trump also faces a criminal investigation in Georgia for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
He has denied wrongdoing in the various investigations.
James’ civil investigation is separate from a criminal tax evasion investigation against the Trump Organization led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
The company is due to go to trial in October, accused of paying employee benefits. Its longtime former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, has pleaded guilty and will testify against the company.
James assists Bragg in his criminal investigation.