Marketacross Is Named The Official World Crypto Conference 2022 Media Partner

Tel Aviv, Israel, 21st September, 2022, Chainwire

MarketAcross , the leading global blockchain PR & Marketing firm, has been named the official global media partner for the World Crypto Conference (WCC 2023), which brings TradFi and cryptocurrency together under one roof.

Through the strategic partnership, MarketAcross will manage the marketing and PR efforts of the WCC 2023 pre- and post-event. In addition, MarketAcross will enable prominent speakers and thought leaders to take the stage and elevate the highly anticipated event’s global appeal.

WCC 2023 will be hosted in Zurich, Switzerland, between January 13-15, 2023. The event will focus on three crucial pillars in TradFi and cryptocurrency: decentralized finance (DeFi), Metaverse, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Attendees of the WCC 2023 can buy an NFT ticket. That is a conscious decision by the event’s organizers as it embodies the ever-changing environment of the cryptocurrency industry on the road to transitioning to Web3 standards.

What sets the WCC 2023 apart from other industry events is how it bridges traditional finance (TradFi) with cryptocurrency companies. More importantly, it creates an environment for discussing both industries’ current and future state.

The WCC 2023 organizers and the speakers have jointly decided on the list of topics to be discussed during the event. A strong emphasis is put on the current trends in the crypto and blockchain industry, covering topics like:

NFT and art

DeFi in 2023

Play-to-earn games

Metaverse scenarios with real-world implications

And much more, as outlined on the WCC 2023 website .

Whereas cryptocurrencies are currently subjected to a bear market, there will be sunshine after the rain. Preparing for that next cycle is paramount, bringing a lot of attention to the Pitch Competition, investor matchmaking opportunities, and VC-hosted side events. The three-day event is jam-packed with things to do for all attendees and sponsors.

Top speakers during WCC 2023 include Binance, Huobi, Skynet Trading, Warner Bros, Aave, Animoca Brands, Curve Binance, and GMEX Group. More names are added to the event daily, so keep an eye on the WCC website and social media accounts for more updates.

WCC 2023 will host over 3,000 attendees, and key partner MarketAcross will bring the event to the attention of everyone passionate about NFTs, the Metaverse, and DeFi.

About World Crypto Conference (WCC 2023)



WCC 2023 is an international conference focusing on blockchain, digital currencies, and digital assets. The goal of the WCC is to facilitate a connection between blockchain companies & startups, developers, investors, media, and traditional corporates.

WCC 2023 is committed to fostering a welcoming environment to create a knowledgeable and respectful international community close to the idyllic surroundings of the Swiss Alps.

Website | Twitter | Telegram

About MarketAcross

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, MarketAcross is the world’s leading blockchain PR and marketing firm. It provides a complete end-to-end marketing solution for blockchain firms across the globe.

MarketAcross has helped many of the industry’s largest exchanges and blockchain projects, including Polkadot, Solana , Binance , Polygon, Crypto.com, Huobi, and eToro, build their brands among cryptocurrency and blockchain audiences.

For more information about MarketAcross, visit: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

Contacts