Blockchain
MarketAcross Is Named The Official World Crypto Conference 2022 Media Partner
Tel Aviv, Israel, 21st September, 2022, Chainwire
MarketAcross, the leading global blockchain PR & Marketing firm, has been named the official global media partner for the World Crypto Conference (WCC 2023), which brings TradFi and cryptocurrency together under one roof.
Through the strategic partnership, MarketAcross will manage the marketing and PR efforts of the WCC 2023 pre- and post-event. In addition, MarketAcross will enable prominent speakers and thought leaders to take the stage and elevate the highly anticipated event’s global appeal.
WCC 2023 will be hosted in Zurich, Switzerland, between January 13-15, 2023. The event will focus on three crucial pillars in TradFi and cryptocurrency: decentralized finance (DeFi), Metaverse, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Attendees of the WCC 2023 can buy an NFT ticket. That is a conscious decision by the event’s organizers as it embodies the ever-changing environment of the cryptocurrency industry on the road to transitioning to Web3 standards.
What sets the WCC 2023 apart from other industry events is how it bridges traditional finance (TradFi) with cryptocurrency companies. More importantly, it creates an environment for discussing both industries’ current and future state.
The WCC 2023 organizers and the speakers have jointly decided on the list of topics to be discussed during the event. A strong emphasis is put on the current trends in the crypto and blockchain industry, covering topics like:
NFT and art
DeFi in 2023
Play-to-earn games
Metaverse scenarios with real-world implications
And much more, as outlined on the WCC 2023 website.
Whereas cryptocurrencies are currently subjected to a bear market, there will be sunshine after the rain. Preparing for that next cycle is paramount, bringing a lot of attention to the Pitch Competition, investor matchmaking opportunities, and VC-hosted side events. The three-day event is jam-packed with things to do for all attendees and sponsors.
Top speakers during WCC 2023 include Binance, Huobi, Skynet Trading, Warner Bros, Aave, Animoca Brands, Curve Binance, and GMEX Group. More names are added to the event daily, so keep an eye on the WCC website and social media accounts for more updates.
WCC 2023 will host over 3,000 attendees, and key partner MarketAcross will bring the event to the attention of everyone passionate about NFTs, the Metaverse, and DeFi.
About World Crypto Conference (WCC 2023)
WCC 2023 is an international conference focusing on blockchain, digital currencies, and digital assets. The goal of the WCC is to facilitate a connection between blockchain companies & startups, developers, investors, media, and traditional corporates.
WCC 2023 is committed to fostering a welcoming environment to create a knowledgeable and respectful international community close to the idyllic surroundings of the Swiss Alps.
Website | Twitter | Telegram
About MarketAcross
Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, MarketAcross is the world’s leading blockchain PR and marketing firm. It provides a complete end-to-end marketing solution for blockchain firms across the globe.
MarketAcross has helped many of the industry’s largest exchanges and blockchain projects, including Polkadot, Solana, Binance, Polygon, Crypto.com, Huobi, and eToro, build their brands among cryptocurrency and blockchain audiences.
For more information about MarketAcross, visit: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn
Contacts
- Dan Edelstien
- MarketAcross
- Da[email protected]
Blockchain
Lido Gets All-Clear Signal From Blockchain Auditing Experts Statemind
The firm behind the recent success story, where $350M in damages were prevented from hitting the Avalanche blockchain, has released an in-depth audit report of the popular Ethereum liquidity staking solution, Lido.
The report has ultimately given Lido an all-clear signal, noting that no significant vulnerabilities were discovered. Here is what newcomer blockchain auditing firm Statemind did find in their Lido report.
Lido Tasks Statemind With Keeping Billions At Stake Secure
Lido is designed to provide liquidity for staked assets with daily rewards and no lock up periods. Lido staking solutions are available for Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Terra, Kusama, and Polkadot. Without solutions like Lido, staking Ethereum, for example, requires locking up as much as 32 ETH for many years without being able to use or sell the tokens. When staking Lido you mint staked tokens which are issued 1:1 to your initial stake. With Lido, your staked tokens can be used across the DeFi ecosystem as collateral, for lending, yield farming, and more.
As Lido expands its stronghold over liquid crypto staking solutions, the need for the underlying code to be squeaky clean and without any potential complications becomes imperative. Billions of dollars in value are at stake across millions of users. Lido has tasked blockchain auditing firm Statemind with reviewing its code and ensuring no critical vulnerabilities exist — and if they do, snuff them out before they become an issue.
Statemind Makes Huge Splash At Launch, Saving Avalanche $350M
Statemind did just this but outside of its regular clientele, while simultaneously making a huge splash across the cryptocurrency development community. A proactive review of several top blockchains revealed that Avalanche and associated chains were exposed to a critical vulnerability. Estimated damages top over $350M that Statemind was able to save.
In the more reactive Lido research prompted by the client themselves, Statemind, fortunately, discovered zero critical, high, or medium-severity bugs. Only informational bugs were found, which are easily patched and pose no threat, said Statemind.
🧘New Audit Report🧘
Statemind has completed a full Audit of @LidoFinance MEV-boost relay allowlist.
No Critical Vulnerabilities Found
Read our full report here: https://t.co/GthoW7Osd7
— Statemind (@statemindio) September 21, 2022
The Results And Recommendations Of The Lido Audit Report
Statemind further outlined the results of the MEV-Boost relay allowlist project and Lido audit in a nine-page report. According to the report, the on-chain relay allowlist is “used by Node Operators participating in the Lido protocol after the ETH Merge to extract MEV.” Node Operators use the contract to ensure up-to-date software configuration at all times.
“Key recommendations involve checking the number of relays right after the msg.sender check, removing the zero address check for msg.sender, checking if the token address is a contract in the function _safe_erc20_transfer, and utilizing mapping that maps URI to index of relay in the array,” Statemind explained in a blog post.
What You Need To Know About Statemind Blockchain Safety Audits
Lido is just one of many of Statemind’s clients, which also include 1INCH and Yearn.Finance. In addition to finding a critical vulnerability in Avalanche, Statemind also just announced the discovery of a two-year-old exploit in Andre Cronje’s latest project, Keep3r Network.
Statemind is a brand new blockchain security auditing firm with over 100,000 LoC of Solidity and Vyper experience combined. Thus far, Statemind audits have secured over $10B in TVL, and the examples above have only added to this rapidly-growing number. To learn more, visit Statemind.io.
Blockchain
Why “Low” Capitulation Might Hint At More Pain For Bitcoin Price
The Bitcoin price is stuck in a tight range following yesterday’s U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) announcement on monetary policy. Macro forces have taken over global markets increasing the correlation across all asset classes.
For a deep dive into how the Fed 75 basis point hike affected the Bitcoin price, and a look into the crypto market’s internal dynamics, check out the analysis from our Editorial Director Tony Spilotro. Link below:
At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades at $18,900 with a 2% and 7% loss in the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively. The entire crypto top ten by market cap is recording losses on similar time periods with the exception of XRP which continues to trend to the upside with a 29% gain over the past week.
Why The Bitcoin Price Needs To See More Capitulation
As NewsBTC reported yesterday, the crypto market has completed every major price catalyzer in the short term with the Ethereum “Merge”. Now, the market is moving in tandem with macroeconomic factors and with traditional markets.
This might provide room for a relief rally or for more downside if major financial indexes trend in one direction or the other. According to Jurrien Timmer, Director of Macro for investment firm Fidelity, there has been “little capitulation” for the S&P 500.
Despite the fact that the equity index has been on a downtrend since reaching an all-time high at 4,819 into its current levels at 3,837, Timmer believes the market has been resilient and might need to see more capitulation before forming a bottom. Via Twitter, the expert said the following sharing the chart below:
It’s surprising how little capitulation there has been in the market. Yes, the sentiment surveys are all negative, but actual flows have not been. This seems consistent with the lack of volatility in the market (…).
The above coincides with analyst Dylan LeClair look into previous Bitcoin cycles. The analyst believes BTC forms a bottom following a “final capitulation” of the mining sector. This event might lead to a crash in the network hashrate, which is yet to be seen. LeClair said:
I believe with macroeconomic conditions as the catalyst, something similar will repeat. We’re not there yet.
Will Bitcoin Re-Test Its 2020 Lows?
But how low can the Bitcoin price and the crypto market crash? The benchmark cryptocurrency is already trading 80% lower than its all-time high, $69,000. This has historically marked a bottom for BTC’s price and has formed a barrier against further downside.
In that sense, rather than a fresh leg down, the cryptocurrency might see more sideways movement across 2022 as the Fed continues to hike interest rates and traditional markets trend to the downside. This thesis might be supported by a potential downside pressure for the U.S. dollar (DXY).
The currency has been trending higher, moving opposite to the Bitcoin price and risk-on assets, but seems to be at a critical resistance area. This might provide the crypto market with room for a relief rally. As seen in the chart below, the DXY Index could be above to see a spike in selling pressure.
Blockchain
Cardano (ADA) Surges as It Ready for Vasil Upgrade
- AADA’s Total Value Locked had significantly increased by $366,898.
- Currently, Cardano has 60K active addresses.
Many exciting developments leading up to the Cardano (ADA) Vasil hard fork. Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), is preparing the whole upgrade process, and the final Cardano upgrade scheduled on September 22nd. Following this, Aada, a lending protocol on the Cardano mainnet also increased. According to DeFiLlama a TVL aggregator, AADA’s Total Value Locked (TVL) had significantly increased by $366,898, in the previous seven days.
The Cardano ecosystem’s non-custodial decentralized exchange, ADAXPro, was also impacted by this Vasil hard fork upgrade, and ADAX has increased by 2564% during the previous 30 days. With all these increases, Cardano’s TVL value reached $80.88 million.
Also, Cardano’s daily active addresses increased significantly. The ADA’s 24-hour active addresses had risen, and currently, Cardano has 60K active addresses, as per Santiment data. Following that Cardano circulation maintained certain consistent levels from September (34.13B).
Cardano Gained Prominent Exchanges Support
Before moving into this significant upgrade, Cardano received some further boost from 39 prominent exchanges, including Binance, Upbit, and AAX, which are the key actor in this upgrading process, and Coinbase, which is in the in-progress state.
As of now, Binance, the largest world’s largest cryptocurrency by daily trading volume declared on its Twitter account that it was also supporting the upgrade. This addition improved liquidity readiness by up to 98%.
The price of ADA increased by over 1.30% from the day before. At the time of writing, Cardano (ADA) traded at $0.45769 with a trading volume of $1,021,664,355, and ADA holds a market cap of 15 billion, as per CoinMarketCap.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Taps $18,100, Why This Is Dangerous For The Market?
- BTC price tabs $18,100 for the second time as price respect weekly downtrend.
- Price continues to trade below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe.
- BTC price bounced on the four-hourly chart after a bullish divergence appeared.
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has had a rough week against tether (USDT) as the price plummeted following the Federal Open Market Committee news (FOMC). Following the news that the Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by 75 bps, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell from $19,700 to a region of $18,100. (Data from Binance)
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The price of BTC continues to struggle to keep its head afloat after seeing the weekly candle closing bearish, with the new week looking more bearish ahead of the expected FOMC meeting.
BTC price tried showing some relief bounce ahead of the new week as price moved to a region of $19,500, but this bounce was cut short as the news of an increased rate hike harmed the price seeing the price of BTC drop to previous all-time high causing worry as this has been a strong support zone for the price of BTC.
If the price of BTC continues to tap this region of $18,100, it will weaken the support, and we would likely revisit lower support areas of $17,500-$16,000, acting as high-demand zones.
For BTC’s price to restore its bullish move, the price needs to break and hold above $24,000 as the price has continued to respect the downtrend resistance on the weekly chart preventing the price of BTC from trending higher since falling from its all-time high.
The price of BTC is currently faced with resistance to breaking above $19,500; If the price of BTC fails to break and hold above this support zone, we could see the price going lower to its $18,100 support and lower if this support fails to hold off sell orders.
Weekly resistance for the price of BTC – $19,500.
Weekly support for the price of BTC – $18,000-17,500.
Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for BTC prices continues to move in range in an asymmetric triangle; the price of BTC needs to break out of this range with good volume for the price to trend to a high of $20,800.
On the daily timeframe, the price of BTC is currently trading at $18,900 below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), acting as resistance for BTC price. The price of $20,800 and $28,000 corresponds to the resistance at 50 and 200 EMA for the price of BTC. The price of BTC needs to reclaim 50 EMA for a chance to trend to $22,000.
Daily resistance for the BTC price – $20,800.
Daily support for the BTC price – $18,100.
Featured Image From Quit falling, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
SupraOracles Releases Roadmap to Mainnet While Starting 550+ Signed Web3 Project Integrations
Zug, Switzerland, 22nd September, 2022, Chainwire
Unveiling multiple technological breakthroughs, SupraOracles is excited to announce its novel cross-chain oracle infrastructure enabling highly accurate, robust data porting across a multitude of blockchains and DLTs with only 3-5 second finality. Now, with over 550+ signed integration partners, they’re officially announcing the launch of their Alpha testnet as they progress towards mainnet in early 2023.
To jumpstart momentum, Supra has partnered with Dorahacks, the host of BNB Grants and BNB Global Hackathons, by sponsoring and providing its oracle service to over 4,000-5,000 developers worldwide. Developers interested in adding this new, institutional grade oracle to their Web3 toolkit are invited to apply to the Supra Network Activate Program: https://join.supraoracles.com/network-activation-program
Oracles play a key role in Web3 projects. Developers need oracles to securely connect their decentralized applications (dApps) with timely, accurate data originating from other blockchains or real-world sources. This opens up a world of use cases such as exotic derivatives backed by real-world assets, options markets, multi-lateral clearing and settlement across public blockchains and DLT networks, that otherwise are simply not feasible with incumbent oracles today.
Supra’s PhD driven research team, led by the renowned Dr. Aniket Kate, has prioritized a number of novel principles in their design that brings a new gold standard to how oracles should perform. The most crucial being security of the core data, decentralization of nodes and consensus, auditability of data provenance, and cost efficient, predictable budgeting for consumers.
With these innovations, Supra has received recognition from Web3 incubators like Mastercard’s Start Path program, Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator, and Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play, which recently named Supra among their top 10 up-and-coming Web3 projects.
Supra is drawing near to the launch of their incentivized testnet in Q4, with a roadmap that includes activities for developers to begin their testing:
- 2022 Early October: Launch Data Dashboards, documentation for Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Aptos testnet chains
- 2022 Late October: Supra’s VRF service documentation
- 2022 November: Node Operators Onboarding launch
- 2022 December: Incentivized testnet live, whitepapers unveiled
- 2023 Early Q2: Mainnet goes live
Node Operators interested in learning about Supra’s block rewards and incentivization programs are invited to join the Discord community to know more: https://discord.io/supraoracles.
SupraOracles CEO, Joshua Tobkin commented, “We’ve built oracles that will undoubtedly exceed the typical expectations of cross-chain solutions, and we’re proud to bring forth a world-class product to the industry to help blockchains do even more incredible things.”
About SupraOracles
SupraOracles is supercharging oracles for a better, decentralized future. Blockchains need better, faster, accurate, and more secure off-chain data. SupraOracles provides a next-generation cross-chain oracle solution so smart contracts and blockchain apps work better.
After 5+ years of research, and thousands of hours of R&D and simulations, SupraOracles’ revolutionary technical breakthrough helps solve the Oracle Dilemma while improving performance across the board. The team’s academic mindset forms the bedrock of the organization and reinforces their commitment to deep research and a rigorous scientific process in everything they design and build.
Contact
Media contact
- Christopher Sealey
- SupraOracles
- [email protected]
Blockchain
Playdapp & Mikey NFT Stands Out In The Bustling NFT Marketplace And Gets Sold Out Within Three Hours
Seoul, South Korea, 22nd September, 2022, Chainwire
The NFT Marketplace Calls out To NFT Investors To Grab its Super Successful NFT Before The Launch Of Its New Game ‘Tournaments’ That Will Give Special Access To Existing NFT Holders.
As soon as the Blockchain Gaming Platform and NFT Marketplace, PlayDapp, launched its Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection ‘PlayDapp Members+ Mikey NFT’, the entire collection of 10,000 free minting NFTs was sold out within three hours. The collection featured DJ Mikey, a badass teenage red panda triumphing his way to Superstar DJ status.
PlayDapp Members+Mikey NFT collection was traded in the marketplace from September 6th to 18th 2022, making a transaction volume of $17,296. With the starting daily floor price for Mikey NFT being at $4.39 during the time of its launch, its floor price skyrocketed to $5.91 marking an increase of 34.6% on its last day of trade. A total of 3,992 NFTs were transferred or sold.
With the success of its PlayDapp Members+Mikey NFT collection, the PlayDapp team hopes NFT enthusiasts will join the community and it’s exclusive club before the main utility and feature of the NFTs kick in with the soft-launch of its newest hyper-casual game ‘Tournaments’ on September 26 that will bring a world of perks to its NFT holders.
PlayDapp’s NFT holders are granted special access to the game tournaments where they will receive more token rewards of $PLA, the Ethereum token that powers PlayDapp, as compared to its non-NFT holders. Moreover, PlayDapp NFT holders are granted more chances to play the game than non-NFT holders which implies that the former potentially gets more chances to try to win the $PLA rewards.
“We are over the moon to have our NFT collection sold out in just 3 hours. From what started as a free minting NFT, the market added value to it making it our top-seller,” says Peter Song Head of Global Marketing at PlayDapp. “It is a very exciting time for us, and now we can’t wait to introduce our new game Tournaments to the market which will boost the demand for our NFTs and make them more valuable,” he adds.
About PlayDapp:
PlayDapp is a global blockchain middleware provider that provides companies with the opportunity across many different industries to integrate blockchain technology into their business models and easily turn their assets into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). PlayDapp’s blockchain-based C2C Marketplace allows gamers and users to freely buy, sell and trade their digital assets with each other.
To buy PlayDapp Members+ Mikey NFT, please click on the link here.
For more information, please visit https://members.playdapp.com
PlayDapp is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.
Contact
Head of Global Marketing
- Peter Song
- PlayDapp
- [email protected]
