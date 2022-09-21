Mike Lindell Says Sellers Are Abandoning His Mystore Platform Because They Don'T Want To Be Associated With An Fbi Investigation

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillowJeff Swensen/Getty Images

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says four vendors have abandoned its MyStore e-commerce platform.

Lindell told Insider that these companies “don’t want to deal with MyStore” for fear of an FBI investigation.

Lindell’s phone was seized by the FBI last week during a Hardee drive-thru in Minnesota.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told Insider on Tuesday that four entrepreneurs whose businesses were to be listed on his MyStore e-commerce platform have opted out of the plan.

Speaking to Insider, Lindell said after the FBI seized his phone from a drive-thru in Hardee last week, at least four companies told him they “don’t want to deal” with his MyStore platform. .

“You know, they don’t want to have the FBI connection. The FBI scares them,” Lindell said of the sellers.

“They don’t want to be cancelled, you know? ” he added.

Lindell did not name the contractors but said they had “really good” products, adding that he had signed deals with them that have since failed. The businessman told Insider he was also notified last week that a ‘private lender’ had canceled ‘two to three million dollars’ of support for one of the four companies that were looking to sell. products on the MyStore platform.

“That money was already going to one of those sellers, one of those contractors, so they had enough products and got listed on MyStore,” Lindell said. “And then they (the lenders) canceled the loan because they found out it was related to MyStore. It’s very sad.”

MyStore launched in April 2021 as Lindell’s “patriotic” response to Amazon. The store now lists a range of products, including the Lindell-backed MyCoffee, a range of ground coffee with the businessman’s face emblazoned on the packaging.

MyStore’s withdrawal is not the first time Lindell has run into trouble with financial institutions and collaborators over former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud.

In February, one of Lindell’s banks severed ties with him, citing him as a “reputational risk,” after he was subpoenaed by the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 over his phone records.

In June, Lindell accused Walmart, MyPillow’s largest distributor, of “cancelling it” and pulling its pillows from their stores.

Lindell told Insider last week that the seizure of the phone was linked to an investigation into Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, a pro-Trump election official from Colorado accused of facilitating an election data leak.

On Tuesday, the businessman filed a lawsuit against the FBI and the Justice Department for seizing his phone and accusing authorities of violating his constitutional rights.

Represented by a legal team that includes conservative attorney Alan Dershowitz, Lindell’s lawsuit claims the FBI violated his “First, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment” rights. He also demands that his cell phone be returned to him and that any information obtained from his phone by the FBI or DOJ not be disclosed.

Separately, Lindell told Insider on Tuesday that he had trouble accessing his money and transferring money to his businesses without his phone.

“I can’t do money transfers,” Lindell said, telling Insider the codes he needed were all on the phone that was seized. “They took the files from there, and it really crippled me at work.”

