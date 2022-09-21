Finance
Mortgage Marketing: Creating a Powerful Value Proposition
Are you down with UVP – the Unique Value Proposition? That’s the answer to this question:
If I’m your ideal customer, why should I do business
with you rather than 1000s of competing lenders?
An important step that’s often missed is to make sure your UVP targets your ideal customers. You probably have a good idea who your ideal customers are and what they require, so don’t try to be all things to all people. You will avoid creating a fuzzy, nonspecific UVP that resonates with no one.
What makes a good UVP? What can a UVP do for you? Here’s a great example – why do people choose Geico? 15 minutes can save you 15% or more on car insurance. Why is this so awesome?
– It’s short, memorable and easy to understand. Many people can even repeat it.
– It may be true of other car insurance companies, but Geico is the only one that created this great message and promoted it consistently to millions of drivers. That’s unique.
– This UVP message does not waste time talking about what a great insurance company Geico is. Instead, it quickly and clearly explains potential benefits to prospects – savings of 15% or more.
– The value exchange is clearly stated up front. Prospects know they are expected to spend 15 minutes on the phone, providing information to a Geico rep to receive the potential savings.
Equally important is what a UVP isn’t. It’s definitely not a USP – Unique Selling Proposition. USPs are created from the company’s perspective, not the customer’s. Many people don’t like or trust salespeople, and will wait until the last possible moment before contacting one. People will talk about how you helped them or the value you provided, but they won’t refer you to someone because of your sales skills.
So, what do you and your business offer prospects and clients that they can’t get anywhere else?
-What’s unique about you, your services and your organization?
-Does your UVP clearly state how you help (not sell) your clients?
-Can you confidently state your UVP in one or two sentences?
-Does your UVP appear frequently in your marketing messaging, like Geico’s?
-Is your UVP written down?
Finally, your UVP should be authentic, not just an advertising slogan. Research firm Marketing Experiments says your UVP:
“Has to be what you DO and what you ARE. It can’t be just what you SAY or WANT. All too often companies write value propositions and mission statements that attempt to cover up the cracks in their actual business… with words. That doesn’t work. Your value proposition is not what you say… it is what you are.”
Finance
Peak Experience – Money, Wealth, and Prosperity by Dr Lloyd Glauberman
Money, wealth, and prosperity – these are some of the best things in life. For most people, money is a big problem, not because of what it is, but because of the lack thereof. Without money, your children will starve and you will be homeless. In Peak Experience – Money, Wealth, and Prosperity, Dr. Glauberman uses specialized techniques that literally hypnotize your subconscious mind without realizing it.
The use of Hypno-peripheral therapy is what helps bring forth positive results. It is accomplished by offering a number of positive suggestions by telling a series of stories at the same time. The human mind is naturally programmed to digest these stories, but is fortunately (at least in this case) unable to. The conscious mind is then overloaded and then both the body and mind are put into a deep, relaxed, unconscious state.
The way that your mind perceives the information once this process occurs is entirely different from the way it attempts to perceive everyday information. The overriding of your conscious mind is achieved by utilizing dual induction sensory overload techniques. This is something that occurs all of the time in real, everyday life, but unfortunately, provides the mind with a negative message that creates doubt, anxiety, fear, and produces failure and inaction.
The messages provided are positive and denote positive messages to the brain. It is recommended that while listening to Peak Experience – Money, Wealth, and Prosperity that you wear a pair of headphones so that you can better hear the gentle calm voices along with the relaxing music in the background. The gentle voices and calm music will help to guide you into a much more relaxed state of consciousness and help you to unlock the gateway to your subconscious mind, putting the power of your future in your own hands.
People who do not have enough money are always stressed out. They can’t see the forest for the trees. Instead of thinking about their future, they are unable to because they are too busy thinking about how they will make their next buck, rather than their next fortune. People who are truly prosperous don’t worry about how the next bill will get paid or whether or not they will have a place to live the next wee. They know how to make money, and even better, they understand how to attain prosperity in all areas of life.
Peak Experience – Money, Wealth, and Prosperity focuses on utilizing Dr. Glauberman’s 30 years of experience to help produce successful and positive changes in your life. Each series lasts approximately 30 minutes and provides all the helpful tips and information needed in order for you to start making real changes in your life right now.
At last, there are no more worries about money and the direction you are headed in. Because of the techniques used, you are personally able to find the answers yourself, identify your goals, and put all your thoughts into action because your mind and way of thinking has been changed. Old thought patterns are tossed out the window, paving the way for the change you need to create a brighter future for yourself.
Finance
Employment Practices Liability Insurance – A Quick Study Guide for Employers
Employment Practices Liability (“EPL”) insurance provides protection arising from legal liability exposures created by myriad federal and state statutes, faced by every business, organization and profession – large or small. They include: the Civil Rights Acts of 1964 and 1991, The Age Discrimination in Employment Acts (“ADEA”) of 1967 and 1985, the Americans with Disability Act (“ADA”) of 1992 and the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993.
Small Companies Can Manage Big EPL Exposures
Smaller companies, with limited resources to preventively address EPL exposures, may ironically be at greater financial risk. EPL insurance provides coverage for defense and indemnification of covered claims brought by former, current and even prospective employees alleging a violation of their legal rights. Insurers underwriting these policies often include complementary risk management resources to assist policyholders to better manage their employment practices risks. EPL coverage may be included within a Business Owner’s policy (“BOP”), as part of a Private Company or Not-for-Profit D&O combination-type policy, or as a ‘stand-alone’ insurance policy. Combination-type policies that include EPL insurance typically share the policy limit with the other coverage grants and the scope of the EPL insurance may not be as broad as what will be available within a stand-alone EPL policy.
Some Employment Practices Insurance Basics
• EPL policies are underwritten on a claims-made basis meaning the claim must be made and reported during the same effective policy period. Importantly, in order to preserve coverage, and avoid a denial of a claim made after the policy’s expiration, employers must also similarly report any circumstances of which they become aware, that may give rise to a claim before the policy expires. Insurers at times may reject these notifications of circumstances unless they contain the level of specificity required by the policy. A perplexing issue arises in connection with the policy application process. An employer’s pre-existing knowledge of circumstances at the time of the EPL insurance application can be enough to void coverage under certain situations. Insurers must be able to prove the policyholder’s knowledge or state of mind by factual evidence. If the applicant discloses knowledge of the circumstances in response to a new or renewal policy application, the insurer will automatically specifically exclude any claims arising from the disclosed circumstances.
In a renewal setting, policyholders should carefully consider reporting circumstances they believe will reasonably give rise to claims, to their incumbent insurer prior to the expiration of the policy period. While the risk of rejection by the incumbent insurer due to insufficiency of notice is a possibility, there is a certainty that the new insurer will exclude coverage for the circumstance-related claims as a result of the applicant’s prior knowledge.
• Most policies contain a “duty to defend” provision that requires the insurer to assign defense counsel and control the defense of the claim. Defense costs paid by the insurer typically erode the applicable policy limit of liability unlike typical Commercial General Liability policies that contain defense coverage “in addition to” or “outside” the policy limits.
• Coverage may be implicated by an administrative proceeding, a written claim, or a lawsuit alleging a policy-defined “wrongful act.”
• Coverage for punitive damages, where insurable, is generally available in a variety of formats. Some insurers carve out a separate sub-limit as a percentage of the policy’s aggregate limit. Other insurers may include punitive damage coverage limits without a sub-limit of the policy’s limit. In any case, punitive damage awards are a significant potential consequence of EPL litigation and purchasers of EPL insurance should familiarize themselves with this provision.
• Intentional acts are universally excluded. It should be noted that even in cases where it is clear that an employee’s acts were intentional, EPL policies typically cover the vicarious liability of the Insured-entity because of its duty to supervise the acts of the employee that caused the loss. The “bad actor”- employee, however, may have an uphill battle securing coverage under the EPL policy if the facts prove the employee’s conduct was intentional.
EEOC Claim Data
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission reported the following statistics for calendar year 2009:
- Total Number of Charges Filed: 93,277
- Harassment charges: 30,641.
- Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Age Discrimination in Employment ACT (‘ADEA’) charges totaled: 21,451.
- Race Discrimination charges: 33,579
- Sexual Discrimination charges 28,028.
- National Origin Discrimination charges: 11,143
- Pregnancy Discrimination charges: 6,196
- Religious Discrimination charges: 3,386
- Equal Pay Act charges: 942
- Title VII charges filed in 2009 totaled 68,710, of which 33,613 claimed some form of retaliation.
According to the EEOC: “The total number of charge receipts resolved under all statutes enforced by EEOC (Title VII, ADA, ADEA, and EPA)” in 2009 were 85,980, with resolutions amounting to $294.2 million. Very importantly, the EEOC states its statistics “Does not include monetary benefits obtained through litigation.”
In 2009, the EEOC filed 314 lawsuits of which 281 were ‘merits’ lawsuits. Of the total number, 188 suits involved Title VII violations, 76 lawsuits involved violations of the Age Discrimination Act and 26 suits alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Some Questions EPL Insurance Purchasers Should Ask
• Definition of Insured Person: Are part-time, leased, seasonal and temporary employees included? Are volunteers included? What about coverage for independent contractors?
• Duty to Defend: Does the insurer permit the retention of an Insured-preferred, pre-qualified attorney?
• Co-insurance: Does paying a percentage of the loss in the form of co-insurance make economic sense?
• Definition of Covered Loss: In addition to defense costs and damages, are pre- and post judgment interest and court-awarded attorney’s fees covered?
• Definition of Wrongful Act: Do the covered wrongful acts adequately align with the enterprise’s EPL risks?
• The “Settlement Hammer” provision: Insurers offer various approaches to resolve situations where the Insured refuses to consent to a plaintiff’s proposed settlement that is agreeable to the insurer.
• Intentional Acts Exclusion: Can this exclusion be applied on the basis of an unproven allegation or is an adjudication required?
• Bi-lateral Extended Reporting Period Option: Does the policy contain this provision and what is the associated cost of exercising this option?
• Third-party Coverage: Does the policy afford coverage for claims brought by non-employee third-parties alleging discrimination?
Third-Party Employment Practices Coverage
Increasing competition for EPL insurance premium dollars resulted in the introduction of a new variety of coverage under the Employment Practices Liability insurance banner.
Third-party EPL coverage is in large measure a misnomer. Instead of protecting the policyholder against claims brought by employees, its coverage protects against claims brought by third-party non-employees who have business contact with the Insured entity such as customers and vendors. Business enterprises with a high degree of contact with the public, such as: retail establishments, the hospitality industry, medical and assisted living facilities, real estate agencies, country clubs, automobile dealers, and restaurants are more susceptible to this risk, and need to carefully consider purchasing this coverage option.
Coverage is typically triggered by claims alleging policy-defined wrongful conduct such as: discrimination, harassment or coercion caused by the Insured entity or its employees.
The Third-Party EPL coverage option is also available for reverse harassment situations, such as, when a third-party harasses an employee of the Insured entity. One example of reverse harassment would be a server being sexually harassed by the customer of a bar or restaurant. Alternatively, an example of a traditional third-party EPL claim might involve an Insured entity’s employee-delivery person making repeated sexual advances to a client’s office receptionist. These situations present factually distinct scenarios, yet both could result in emotional distress claims alleging the Insured entity allowed a hostile work environment to exist.
Other examples of non-employee third-party claims include claims brought under the Americans with Disabilities Act for failure of a retail establishment to grant public access to patrons with physical disabilities. These public access situations are particularly dangerous for retail chains. An aggrieved person can initiate litigation against the retail chain as a representative class plaintiff on behalf of all those similarly situated patrons that have also been disallowed access.
These types of lawsuits often seek non-monetary or injunctive relief. Insurance purchasers should evaluate the policy’s definition of “claim” to determine to what extent the policy may respond to claims for non-monetary relief.
The Dual System-State Administrative Agencies & The EEOC
Every state has an administrative agency that oversees initial employment-related complaints brought under state law. State administrative agencies have responsibility for investigating the complaint and making a probable cause determination.
Since these state agencies are typically overburdened, they almost automatically issue a “right-to-sue” letter to the claimant, thereby clearing the way for a lawsuit. What is most ironic is that even in those instances where the agency has not determined probable cause exists, it still must issue a “right to sue” letter. Therefore, employers are heading to courthouse either way.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (“EEOC”) has jurisdiction in every U.S. state for all employment-related complaints covered by federal law.
EEOC Mediation Process
The EEOC offers parties a free Mediation Process as an alternative to the traditional investigative or litigation process.
• This informal, confidential process is conducted before an experienced, neutral third party mediator.
• The mediator has no authority to impose decisions, and their sole function is to facilitate a voluntary, negotiated resolution of a charge of discrimination.
• Both parties must agree to the mediation.
• Legal representation is not mandatory.
• Participants must have settlement authority.
• There’s no determination of guilt or innocence.
• Normal investigation process commences if mediation is unsuccessful.
Closing Thoughts
Commercial enterprises, professional services firms and not-for-profit organizations that do not currently have Employment Practices Liability insurance are unnecessarily exposing themselves to real economic risk. The cost associated with defending just one employment practices liability claim may often outweigh the insurance premium required to provide both defense and indemnification protection. The cost-benefit analysis is compelling. Companies that currently purchase EPL insurance should have an expert evaluation of their operational exposures to ensure the policy they have in place will be responsive to their particular business risks.
Finance
Insurance SEO – Local, Regional And National Insurance SEO Defined
What’s the difference between Local Insurance SEO and National Insurance SEO? For that matter, what do SEO specialists mean when they discuss the difference between Regional SEO and National SEO? And how do these three important categories affect the Search Engine Results Pages for leading search engines like Google and Bing?
Let’s start with the basics, a definition of each of these terms:
National Insurance SEO: Search Engine Optimization targeting long-tail keywords which are national in scope, without regional or local modifiers. For example, Business Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance and Directors and Officers Liability Insurance are all examples of general, non qualified, “national” keywords. If a prospect typed this term in their browser, they would receive a national list of the most relevant matches. The long-tail keyword phrase, Property and Casualty Insurance, is searched over 40,000 times per month according to Google.
Regional Insurance SEO: Insurance agents can consider regional SEO as modified national long-tail keyword phrases. For example, if we take a national keyword phrase like Life Insurance and add a state or regional modifier, the resulting keyword phrase would look like this: New England Insurance. New England Insurance is searched 4,400 times per month according to Google.
Local Insurance SEO: Local Insurance SEO requires a different strategy than national and regional, and produces different types of results. If you were to type, Boston Life Insurance, a map appears with up to 10 listings of local businesses which have locations in that geographic area. After the map and the associated listings are displayed, the search engines will list all other relevant search results, which may or may not have an actual location in the area.
Which search is appropriate for your insurance agency or brokerage? That depends on your business profile. Are you a small local firm selling in a confined geographic area? If so, your agency should focus heavily on Local SEO. Are you a regional firm, selling in a multistate area? Then your insurance agency web marketing plan should target Regional Insurance SEO. However, you can still target local insurance SEO, particularly if you have multiple offices in those states. Lastly, if you are a national insurance agency or broker, you should work on national long-tail keywords which will drive the best possible traffic to your site.
It’s important to note that SEO is only one aspect of Insurance Search Engine Marketing. Driving traffic to your insurance agency website is the result of an integrated approach, combining agency website development, insurance social media marketing, blogging, vlogging, ePublshing and to some extent directory submissions and link building. Take a comprehensive Insurance Search Engine Marketing approach to optimize all SEO initiatives.
Finance
Top 5 Bicycle Accident Prevention Tips
With the beautiful Washington sunshine beginning to peek its way through the clouds this summer, many of us will get that renewed urge to take our bicycles out for a ride. To have as much fun as possible, it is important to understand and protect against the risks involved with biking in urban environments. As a Seattle personal injury lawyer and King County car accident attorney, I have dealt with clients in bicycle accidents, and understand the potential hazards we have to face. In 2008, bicycle accidents took 716 lives nationwide. Bicycle injuries are far more common as well, with over 52,000 people getting hurt on a bike in 2008. While these numbers make up a small percentage of total auto-related accidents and fatalities, it can be drastically lowered with certain safety precautions.
Riding a bicycle down the streets in crowded neighborhoods can be very tricky. Cities like Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue, Spokane, Everett and many others have busy roads that can be tough for a bicyclist to navigate. Through my time working with bicycle accident clients, I have developed a list of my 5 most important pieces of advice to lower the risk of an accident while riding a bike.
1. Stay off the sidewalk: Bicycle lanes are great both for drivers and people on bikes and should always be used when available. When there is no bike lane, however, the legal and safest way to ride your bicycle is in the street. Sidewalks are filled with pedestrians and make the existence of a bicyclist almost non-existent to drivers on the road. There are many potential accidents that can occur this way. The most common would be a situation where you are approaching a crosswalk and a car from the other side of the street is making a left-hand turn. In a sea of pedestrians, a bike can be invisible to a driver. Because of this, the person making the left-hand turn may not be able to recognize your speed on a bike, and turn right into you. Accidents are split-second mistakes, which are made much easier when visibility is altered in some way. Stay on the street, because that is where oncoming traffic can see you.
2. Protect your brain! While it may not be a state law just yet, many cities and counties require bicyclists to wear helmets. Just to name a few, King County, Tacoma, Renton, Puyallup, Spokane, Lakewood and many others have this law in effect. As a personal injury lawyer, I have seen first-hand, just how different the medical repercussions can be between someone wearing a helmet, and someone who is not. Your parents didn’t lie to you back when you were a kid. Studies show that helmet use reduces head injuries by 85%. A helmet can save your life, and also save you some hassle having to deal with insurance not paying for all of your damages.
3. Don’t go against the grain: Riding against traffic may feel just the same or even more comfortable to you than riding with the traffic, but it is much more dangerous. Reaction time is drastically cut down when you are going against the traffic, because both you and the automobiles on the road are approaching each other at fairly high speeds. Riding with the traffic means that cars will be coming at you from behind, which gives them time to make adjustments to you if necessary. A common accident that can occur when riding against traffic is when a car from an intersecting street approaches the one that you are on. If they want to turn right onto your street, they will be looking to their left because that is where all of the cars will be coming from. You, however, would be going against traffic, thus coming from this car’s right. Having not seen you, this is an accident waiting to happen, and the car could turn right into you.
4. Be well lit: If you don’t have a headlight and a flashing backlight, either don’t ride at night, or immediately go to the store and buy them. Without lights, you are just asking to be in an accident. Not only are these lights a very smart idea for night riding, but they are required by law as well. You may have the greatest eyesight in the world and can see at night as if it were the day, but these lights are just as much for drivers on the road as they are for you. Just as it is with driving, riding a bike at night adds risk. Make yourself as noticeable as possible, or just stay in and wait for some sunlight the next day.
5. Stay where they can see you: Probably the simplest steps, saved for last. Riding slow makes your ride safer in two ways. First of all, it is much easier to avoid potholes, or debris in the road when you are going slow, because it gives you time to react to what you see. Riding slow also gives drivers on the road more time to see you before you get to an intersection, or someplace where an accident may occur. Avoiding blind spots on a bike is equivalent to avoiding blind spots in a car when next to a truck. It is not easy for a truck driver to see a car, and it is not easy for a car to see a bicyclist. Avoid a potentially bad situation by staying behind or in front of cars, especially at stoplights.
Finance
Avoid These Mistakes When Buying Long Term Care Insurance
Whether it is a religious or personal choice of preference, some people do not like to apply for health insurance where a physical or medical examination is involved. The same can be applied to long-term care insurance because some people do not know when it is the right time to apply for insurance, or what is the best quote to obtain. You have a wide range of care options and benefits to choose from when it comes to buying long-term care insurance so make the right choice. You do not have to pick a policy where a medical exam is required. Some companies offer no medical exam policies when buying insurance.
Here are some of the most common mistakes you should try to avoid when deciding to buy long care insurance:
1. Thinking that most or all insurance companies require a medical or physical examination along with a submitted application before you can apply for long care coverage-
The reality is that some people are afraid of needles so they look for policies without exams. You may have a religious or personal reason as well so try to find the type of long-term care policy to buy from.
2. Relying on average benefit amounts-
Consider how big of a daily benefit you need. Do not buy more coverage than you actually need on a daily basis, and be careful with rising average costs.
3. Skimping on the waiting period-
You may be able to lower your premiums by choosing a longer waiting period before your benefits kick in. If you wait too long of a waiting period, the daily bills cost will be much higher than before when you consider the future cost of long-term care.
4. Picking the wrong type of inflation protection-
The best inflation protection automatically increases your interest and benefits annually, with the rising cost of care. While these policies often double the cost of coverage, your premiums continue to remain the same and your benefits keep increasing as well.
Future policies will require no medical screening, at least when they start off costing only half as much as policies that automatically increase your benefit amounts. However, these policies soon end up being expensive because of the increased benefits when you are priced at your age. You can choose not to carry out future care options, but then you have to make up for the loss of benefits or savings.
5. Assuming group coverage is the best deal-
Just because you work for a big employer does not mean that you are always getting a good special deal when buying term care insurance. Your employer may not even be able to help you find a policy that requires no medical or physical examination. As a matter of fact, group coverage usually costs married couples that do not want medical examinations more than if they bought individual policies with the same coverages. So if you have health issues or good health, then consider individual policies first to see whether you are offered a much bigger discount.
Finance
Stay Alive When You Drive: The Keys to Defensive Driving
According to many Defensive Driving course instructors, there are five vital rules to defensive driving. If everyone followed just these five rules, experts agree that car accidents would be reduced by at least 98%.
So, do your part to reduce the dangers of driving, and to further protect yourself and your loved ones from dangerous and possibly fatal accidents. Read on to discover what you can do to be more safe on the road – and don’t be fooled by the simplistic nature of these rules. You may believe they are common sense, but we can guarantee that either you or someone you know breaks at least two of these rules on a regular basis!
Defensive Driving Key #1. Pay Attention and Focus on the Task of Driving
Yes, this one seems the most obvious! But how often have you been on your cell phone while driving? Or fiddled with a handbag, papers, a map, or kept digging for something in your pockets? Splitting your attention from the process of driving immediately puts your driving on auto pilot. You are no longer consciously involved in operating your two ton box of metal – you find you can’t remember what you saw, or that you changed lanes a mile back. Most importantly, your response rate is reduced and impaired. You cannot react quickly to new stimuli because your conscious brain is not involved in the active reception of such information.
So how can you increase your ability to pay active attention while driving? Never chat on your cell phone – in some states like California, it is now illegal to drive and talk on the phone. Try not to daydream, and if someone else is in the car with you, do not look at them while talking – keep your eyes and attention on the road. Averting your eyes, for even two seconds, while talking to a passenger, could put both your lives in serious danger.
Also form good driving habits. For instance, if you’re making a trip to a new destination, get familiar with your map or directions before getting into your car. Make sure that you can recall most of them from memory so that you are not forced to finger through, or constantly look at your papers while driving. In addition, pace yourself – if you’re hungry, stop and eat at the restaurant. Don’t drive through and eat while driving. If you’re tired, pull over and rest. Don’t gamble your life and another’s just because you’re in a hurry or you believe you won’t fall asleep. Driving is hypnotic – eventually you will fall asleep if you are not well rested.
Defensive Driving Key #2. Maintain Your Distance
This is particularly difficult for those of us living in Southern California. We’re practically raised on tailgating! But nevertheless, following too closely behind another vehicle accounts for 40% of vehicle accidents. Plus, in the event of a rear-end collision, the fault automatically falls on the rear vehicle – even if the driver honestly believes the front vehicle stopped too suddenly.
This is because if you maintain the proper distance, it’s almost impossible to hit the vehicle in front of you – because you’ve allowed yourself enough reaction time to stop.
So what is the proper following distance? A good rule of thumb is the “two second” rule. You want to always remain a two-second count behind the vehicle in front of you. However, the faster your speeds are, the more space you must allow. At freeway speeds, maintain a good 4 to 5 second leeway.
If counting seems difficult to measure while driving, consider car lengths…always have at least one car length between you and the car in front of you. At freeway speeds, lengthen that space to roughly two car lengths or more. If you find yourself having to brake every time you see the car in front of you brake, then you are following too closely.
Defensive Driving Key #3. Don’t Speed
If you love to drive, you hate the admonition to not speed. However, driving too fast for road conditions or traffic exponentially increases your chances of getting into an accident. First of all, your speeds leave you with less reaction time than may be needed to avoid a crash and the faster you drive, the longer it will take for your brakes to successfully stop your moving vehicle.
Yes, inertia’s a witch. But it’s a law of physics and no pouting will change that. So work with the universe and watch how fast you’re going. The easiest way to manage your speeds is to keep pace with the traffic around you. And most importantly, don’t change lanes or weave in and out of traffic when at high speeds.
Defensive Driving Key #4. Don’t Drive Impaired
If you have any alcohol, you must wait two hours for every drink consumed before you drive. And always follow up alcohol with an equal amount of water. It will allow you to maintain your “buzz” for a good length of time, but will help your body return to full capacity when you begin winding down (provided you wait the prescribed amount of time after drinking before driving).
And don’t kid yourself. Just because you think you can walk in a straight line doesn’t mean you can drive adequately. Just as talking on a cell phone impairs your ability to drive defensively and safely, having any alcohol in your system when you’re driving will impair your ability to react to road conditions or other drivers.
This also goes for being sick, tired, or otherwise impaired. If you do not feel you have a clear head, do not drive. If your eyes or head hurt too much, don’t drive. If you have trouble staying awake, or you’ve had to take medication that makes you drowsy, don’t drive.
Defensive Driving Key #5. Buy and Maintain Safe Driving Equipment
If you drive an older model vehicle, find out what equipment your car has and consider upgrading. You want to ensure that you have ABS (anti-lock) brakes, traction control systems, and air-bags. Auto engineering continues to impress – consider the latest in safety technology: run flat tires, SOS systems that will automatically notify paramedics if your vehicle is in an accident, and active systems that assist with safely managing your vehicle, such as Active Cruise Control that will automatically change your speed to match a slower vehicle in front of you, and to maintain a pre-determined distance behind.
Because upgrading an older vehicle to these new technologies can get exceedingly expensive, you may consider selling your used car for a newer model. If this is the case, we can help. We are the largest and most respected auto buying service in Los Angeles and all of Southern California, having bought and sold over 50,000 cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. We guarantee to offer you more for your car than any dealer and we get that cash into your hands within 24 hours. Visit us at Cash4UsedCars.net to learn more.
