National Auto Insurance Company Review
Automobiles have been a part of American society for about a century now and in today’s society, they are an essential part of everyday American lives. Although in big cities, mass transportation systems such as subways, buses and metros have been developed, most average Americans get to and from work through the means of automobiles. It is for this reason that the Federal Government decided to allow each state to design its own automobile insurance laws, so that they could have a say about under which conditions an automobile was to be used within their respective state borders. With the population of the United States growing everyday and more and more people entering this great country, it is imperative that Americans have automobile insurance so they can drive safely and without risk on the roads of this nation.
Nowadays, most people can find an automobile insurance company within a 25 mile radius from their residence. While there are big car insurance companies such as GEICO, Allstate, and others that are trying to get bigger in order to control this sector of the economy; there are some other ones that are unknown nationally and work within their state’s borders. In this article we will only be discussing those “top dogs” in the auto insurance business by looking at their history, what they offer and how they have become well known through the years.
Esurance: Although this company was founded only in 1999 through the Internet, they have progressed much through the years. The company started in four states and it was quickly bought by the White Mountains Insurance Group. Today, Esurance claims to insure about 85% of the nation’s drivers and they are continuing to grow by providing coverage in 28 states. Since they were founded, this company has strived to give customers the best rates in the market with the best coverage. They pride in their customer service techniques and on the fact that their customer service agents are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This insurance is said to be the first one to offer their products entirely online, making it a little easier and convenient for people to get quotes and enroll from the comfort of their own home of office. The company has grown so much that they have expanded to offer not only automobile coverage, but also life, health, homeowner and motorcycle insurance.
GEICO: One of the biggest automobile insurance companies in the United States, GEICO is best known for their little gecko talking in a British accent, or for the caveman commercials that highlight the fact that getting a quote online is “so easy a caveman can do it.” The Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO) was founded in the 1930’s when the Great Depression was still hitting this great nation. Leo and Lillian Goodwin started the company in the state of Texas because they had a vision of lowering premiums for selected customers. The company became more and more famous around the United States and it was in 1936 that they established operations in Washington D.C. Nowadays, the company is functioning in all the states and its assets have climbed up to a record $21.9 billion. They have an estimated 7 million members, 21,000 associated in 12 major locations nationwide. This incredible growth has been due to three key elements that GEICO focuses on: excellent coverage, low prices and outstanding customer service.
Allstate: With their motto “You are in good hands” this company strives to be the best by giving their customers peace of mind and enriching their quality of life through the excellent management of their risks. The company was founded in 1931 and it only became a public trading company in 1993. Based in Northbrook, Illinois; Allstate is one of the nation’s leading insurers in urban and regional areas and it has offices in all of the states of the nation. They pride in the various numbers of awards they have won through out the years and because they have supported auto and highway safety reforms including seat belts, air bags and teen driver education. A Fortune 100 company with $157.5 billion assets, the Allstate Corporation encompasses more than 70,000 professionals with near 30% minorities and 59% women. The company provides insurance products to an estimate 17 million automobiles and one out of every 9 autos on the road are insured by them
SF Insurance: This Company was founded in 1922 by a retired farmer and insurance salesman by the name of George Jacob Mecherle. He started the company for the sole purpose of lowering automobile insurance premiums for farmers, because he knew they drove way less than the average customer. Today, SF Insurance claims to insure more cars than any other auto insurance company in North America and it is available in all 50 states and in the neighbor country of Canada. In 2006, the company became the first to promote a major film, when they sponsored the Pixar movie CARS and they have extended to life, homeowner and property insurance. The company has over 17,000 agents and 68,000 employers that help over 76 million customers in every single type of insurance imaginable. They are ranked A+ by A.M. Best and they are also 31st in the list of Fortune 500 list of largest companies.
Nationwide: Another “top dog” of automobile insurance in the United States. The company was founded in 1925 by the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation in order to provide excellent low-cost rates for rural drivers in the state and in the span of 80 years Nationwide has been transformed from a small automobile insurance for Ohio farmers to a big company that receives an estimated $157 billion in assets. Nowadays, Nationwide is not only an auto insurance provider; but it offers financial services as well. They are known for excellence in their service simply because their associates have a variety of skills, experiences and backgrounds that make them more compatible to their customers. The company is ranked 104 on the Fortune 500 magazine and has about 36,000 employers. Is also of note to mention that Nationwide ranks as the 6th largest auto insurance company in the United States based on premium ratings as ranked by A.M. Best.
How to Make 300 Dollars a Day Every Day Trading Penny Stocks
If you have been trying to figure out how to make 300 dollars a day every day trading penny stocks, you are not alone. Penny stocks are stocks you can buy and sell for pennies. This is the simplest definition for anyone interested in trading stocks for pennies. In other words, it is a stock that costs less than a dollar. One way that smart people are using to make 300, 500, 1,000 dollars online currently is through the use of a day trading robot. This will afford you the opportunity to succeed fast without plenty of hard work and effort.
All you require to make 300 dollars day trading penny stocks is to be prepared to try new and exciting things and subscribe to the day trading robot email newsletter that will be delivered to your email every week. You will receive hot penny stocks to buy for less than $0.36 and sell for profit at $0.78 in your email. As long as you act immediately when you receive the alert, you will surely make money. Imagine day trading 10,000 units of such hot stock. Can you tell me how much profit you will make within 24 hours if you follow the alert?
You can see that making 300 dollars a day every day trading stocks is not complicated and it is not too hard. Anyone can do it! But, will you do it? The secret about being successful with this is to use the day trading robot email newsletter to pick the best penny stocks to invest in every time and once you are ready to have a go; you will make thousands of dollars literally within the first few months online. I am fortunate to have discovered this and I am already making over a thousand dollars a day with the day trading robot.
I will be happy if more and more people can take advantage of this to make a least 300 dollars a day every day provided that you are interested enough to try it.
Accident, Injury & Settlement Tips – What Insurance Coverage Do I Have?
It’s a fact – collisions are the number one cause of death in the United States for people age 4 to 35. There are almost 20 million car collisions each year, so if you haven’t been involved in a collision yet, the odds are definitely stacking up against you.
By way of background, I am a personal injury attorney practicing in Seattle, Washington for over 17 years. I invented an online tool that helps people organize and settle their claim, as well as an injury claim calculator for the Better Business Bureau Video Series. I also wrote and co-produced a national DVD program for the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and American Automobile Association (AAA).
Most people don’t know their rights when it comes to car accidents. Even worse, many insurance companies have built their reputation trying to pay as little as possible to people who have been injured. To be sure, not all insurance companies are the same. But no insurance company hands out awards to adjusters for paying injured claimants more money.
Through these 6 articles, I am going to teach you how to get the compensation you deserve. We’ll start off with what you should know before the accident (i.e. your insurance coverage), then later articles will tackle what you should know during and after a collision.
What insurance coverage do I have?
It’s critical to know what your own insurance policy covers now, before you’ve been in a collision. Most people don’t even read their own auto policy until they’ve been in an accident. By then, it may be too late. Pull out your own insurance policy now and follow along while I explain the most common coverage options.
A. Liability
Liability, the basic coverage required by many states, provides you with protection against property or bodily injury damage you cause.
Coverage is generally provided not only for you, but also for family members who live in your household. People who drive your car with your permission may also be covered.
Typically, you’re also protected when you use a vehicle you don’t own (for example, if you borrow a friend’s car).
This part is very important. Your insurance policy has a dollar limit, known as your “policy limits.” For example, Washington State has minimum liability requirements of $25,000; however, depending on your assets, you may want to consider purchasing more protection. Policy limits work like this – if, for example, your limits are $25,000, and you cause $75,000 worth of damage, your carrier will pay the first $25,000 of damages and you will be personally responsible for the additional $50,000. This is why it’s critical to have insurance policy limits that you’re comfortable with.
These are general guidelines. Make sure to read your entire policy for any exclusions or situations that your policy does not cover.
B. Uninsured Motorist
What happens when you are involved in an automobile collision with a driver who is at-fault but does not have auto insurance? In those circumstances, you would look to your Uninsured Motorist, or U.M., coverage.
Closely related to UM is another form of coverage called Under-Insured Motorist, or UIM. This type of coverage applies in situations when you are involved in a collision with an under-insured driver. You will typically collect the insurance coverage the at-fault driver has and then you will make a claim against your own UIM coverage. For example, if the other driver’s policy limits are $25,000, and your damages are $100,000, the UIM coverage on your own policy would pay the additional $75,000, depending on your UIM policy limits.
UM and UIM typically apply only to bodily injury claims.
While many states require insurance companies to offer UIM coverage, you may not be required to purchase it.
C. Collision
Collision coverage pays for the damage to your vehicle when you’re involved in a collision with another vehicle or object.
Collision coverage is not mandatory. You may choose to purchase this coverage depending on the value of your vehicle. The collision portion of your policy will typically include a deductible. That’s the portion you are responsible for in the event of a loss.
D. Comprehensive/ Non-collision
Comprehensive covers those damages to your vehicle that are non-collision related, such as fire, wind, hail, vandalism, or theft. Typically, a deductible applies to this coverage.
E. Towing
Another item to look for in your policy in the event of an accident is towing coverage. Immediately after the collision, your car may not be drivable – or you may be injured. If you purchased towing coverage and your vehicle needs to be towed, your insurance company will pay, usually up to a limit of $50 – $75.
F. Rental
If you have Rental Reimbursement Coverage, your insurer will provide payment for a rental car while your vehicle is being repaired. You should expect to rent a comparable vehicle to your own. There is usually a daily limit and a maximum total rental expense. For example $30 per day and $900 per incident.
G. Personal Injury Protection (PIP)
A very important part of your insurance policy deals with medical coverage. After a collision, there may be an immediate need for medical payments. You need to understand what coverage you have – before a collision occurs.
1. If You Have PIP
Your insurance company is required to offer Personal Injury Protection or “PIP” and must obtain your written refusal if you decide not to purchase it. “PIP” benefits include payments to you, your family, or your passengers for medical bills, lost wages, and home nursing care. Your PIP coverage may also provide protection when you are riding in someone else’s car or even when you are injured as a pedestrian.
In order for PIP to apply, the medical treatment must be related to injuries caused by the collision and the treatment must be reasonable, necessary, and provided by a licensed practitioner.
You should not hesitate to utilize your PIP coverage if you need treatment. However, if you receive compensation for your injuries from the person that caused the collision, you may need to reimburse your carrier for their PIP expenses.
In many states, however, there is a “made whole” rule. That means if you are not made whole by your recovery (e.g. you collect the insurance policy limits), you may not have to reimburse your insurance company or health insurance carrier for the medical payments they have made on your behalf.
2. If You Do Not Have PIP:
If you do not have PIP coverage, look for payment of your medical bills from your own health insurance. The same principle of reimbursement applies if you are able to recover compensation from the at-fault party. Many states have the “made whole” rule discussed above.
If you do not have health insurance, you may be able to locate a provider to treat you on a “lien basis.” This means the provider will not require payment for services until you are able to recover compensation for your injuries. Remember, you will owe the provider even if you never recover any compensation.
While it is possible to ask the other party’s carrier to pay for your treatment, it would be unusual and may only occur if it is absolutely clear their insured is completely responsible for the collision.
If the other party’s carrier does agree to pay for your treatment, they may require that you provide a recorded statement describing the collision and your injuries.
This is extremely important: You should not provide a statement without first consulting with an attorney. You are welcome to email or call me – there is no charge.
H. Umbrella Policies
An umbrella policy is sometimes referred to as an “excess” or “catastrophic” policy. It is an additional layer of liability protection on top of your regular insurance.
For example, if you have auto insurance liability limits of $100,000, you may be able to purchase an umbrella policy that will cover you for an additional $1 million of liability protection. In order to purchase an umbrella policy, most insurance companies require at least $100,000 in underlying limits – and some require even more.
An umbrella policy would not only cover car collisions, but also other instances where you have become liable. Umbrella policies generally provide coverage after your primary insurance has been exhausted. Be sure to check your umbrella policy for exclusions.
If you’re in a serious accident, it is often necessary to sue the other driver and perform discovery (written questions the other side answers under oath) to find out if they have an umbrella policy. Most insurance companies will not voluntarily disclose their insured’s limits or whether there is an umbrella policy. I have had a number of cases where we later discovered (and recovered) the umbrella policy for our clients.
I. Policy Limits
You can sometimes obtain much higher protection on your automobile policy for a relatively small increase in premium cost. You should definitely consider increasing your limits if you have assets to protect – here’s why:
If you cause an accident, you never know what a jury may award the person you injured. With low liability limits, a jury could easily give an award that exceeds your limits – leaving your assets vulnerable to collection. I’ve personally had experience with collecting money from people over their insurance limits. This is not a pleasant experience for the person who has to pay out of their own pocket – most of the time because they didn’t realize they purchased the minimum insurance limits required by law.
The other reason you may consider increasing your limits is to make settlement attractive to the injured party. If you have seriously injured someone and your limits are $300,000, the injured person (and their lawyer) may be willing to take this amount to settle the entire case. A very important secret for you to know: your insurance company cannot pay the injured person the $300,000 unless the injured person agrees the case is over and completely releases you forever! Therefore, having high limits could be enough incentive to get you out of a very large potential judgment – even one in excess of your policy limits.
On the flip-side, if you’ve been seriously injured you want to find out what the other side’s policy limits are. If the limits are low enough, you may be able to make a “policy limits demand” to their insurance company. If the policy limits are offered to you and you accept, you will collect the insurance money and must release the other driver. Again, feel free to contact me before you make or accept a policy limits demand.
Talk to a qualified attorney for free: If you get in an accident, you should speak to a qualified attorney. It’s almost always free. There’s many reasons you should do this (see my article entitled: Top 10 Reasons To Make A Free Call To An Attorney First). The key is to make sure the attorney is qualified.
If you like, you may call me or email me and I’d be glad to help you find the top attorney in your area. The best way to email me is to get your claim value by filling out the 10 questions in the free Claim Calculator link below. That will give me both your email address and specific information about your case (amount of property damage, medical bills, wage loss, etc.) I’m able to find, through trial lawyer association list-serves and other means, the top attorneys in every area of the United States. I communicate directly with the attorney about your case particulars, and if he’s willing to meet with you, I connect you with the attorney so you can schedule a time to meet or speak about your case.
Getting Government Grants For College – Free Money For School
With the help of government grants for college, current and returning students can receive federal financial aid to pay for school. This is cash that is made available through various government programs that can help individuals, working mothers and adult learners pay for school without having to bear the financial burden.
There are many benefits to obtaining government grants for college rather than student loans. For one, this is money that never has to be paid back. Grants are not loans. It is federal funding that is provided to help students pursue their dreams, get an education and increase their ability to obtain a high paying job post graduation.
Government grants for college can often be obtained over and over. Once approved for the education grant that you need to pay for tuition, books and other expenses, you are often automatically eligible to receive the money each new school term. That’s can add up to a lot of money that is provided to students to help them pay for school.
Applying for an education grant from the government is fairly simple and straightforward. There are a number of government agencies that provide grants for college students, so you’ll want to start by contacting your financial aid office to discuss the options that are available to you.
However, your school’s financial aid office may not have access to or be aware of all options. If you are still undecided on the college you would like to attend, there may not be a financial aid office available for your to visit either. For either of these scenarios, individuals can search for available scholarships and government grants for college students online. By using the resources that are freely available, you can quickly find the money you need to make your education an affordable one.
Choose Between the Shazada Market and a Prepaid Debit Card to Transfer Money to Dubai
Perhaps you have made a business deal with someone in Dubai, and you need to send money. There are a few effective ways to transfer money to Dubai. Some use the latest technology while other methods are more traditional. Your choice likely depends on where you live.
The currency in Dubai is the UAE dirham, and it is linked to the U.S. dollar, so as one goes down in value, so does the other. Currently, $1 is equal to 3.674 dirham. Residents of the area can hold a bank account, and there are few restrictions on the amount of money they import or export, unlike many other countries. This makes transferring money there easier than ever before. For a personal transaction, the amount your recipient can receive without explanation is $5000, but if you can prove it is a business transaction, there is no limit.
If you live in or around Afghanistan, one of the more popular ways to send money is through the Shazada Market. Considered the area’s Wall Street, it is where you go if you need to transfer money to Dubai. In fact, though you can send money to about 175 countries through this market, nearly everyone sending money there send it to Dubai. You can show up at the market if you live nearby, or call one of the money changers and give him you and your recipient’s information. Fees change depending on the day and the world market, so be prepared.
If your recipient does not mind, one way to avoid outrageous fees charged by banks or similar companies that send money is to use a prepaid debit card. In this case, you would purchase a debit card, send it to the person you are doing business with, and wait for them to receive it in the mail. You would then call with a PIN, and upload the agreed upon amount to the card.
This usually costs $5 to $8, no matter how much you load to the card. Your recipient could then either use the debit card to purchase items, or take cash out for a small fee. Debit cards are widely accepted in Dubai, though some small stores charge a small fee to use it, and haggling will not work if you take out a debit card. However, presuming your recipient is a resident of Dubai, he or she likely is aware of this.
Compare the prepaid debit card method with wiring money from your bank to your recipient’s. Most banks charge upwards of $20 to wire hundreds of dollars, including Dubai Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, HSBC, First Gulf Bank, Citibank, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, and more. If you need to transfer money to Dubai and live near Afghanistan, using the Shazada market might work, if you don’t mind varying fees that you don’t know until you call or show up. If you want to be able to budget in advance for your fees, and your recipient in Dubai does not mind using a debit card, a prepaid debit card might be your best bet.
Flight Attendant Careers – Looking to Get Yours Off the Ground and Into the Air?
Flight attendant careers with any of the major or legacy carriers are sought after for good reason. The lifestyle and benefits of an airline flight attendant is envied by everybody and sought by many.
Benefits such as:
- Worldwide travel benefits which can include your next of kin and friends
- Medical cover including dental plans and eye care
- Life insurance for you and your significant other
- Profit-sharing plans within the company and retirement planning
- Achievement awards
- Vacation rewards
- Gifting programs
- Human resources support including workers assistance for security of emotional health.
Is it any wonder that Flight Attendant careers are sought after for the many benefits that they offer alone?
And while benefits are one thing, the lifestyle of a flight attendant can be champagne too. With luxury 5 Star hotels to stay in while over-laying, the opportunity to see the world at literally no expense, the thrill of shopping to your hearts’ content, and the educational brilliance of meeting with and experiencing foreign cultures. Yes you can literally travel and experience the world and get paid for it.
Be one of those that hold down Flight attendant careers with Delta Airlines for example and the world will literally be your oyster with flight services to six continents and some 575 destinations including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and New Zealand, The Caribbean and South Pacific, Indonesia and the Middle East. Perhaps Southwest airlines is more your type of airline or preferred route structure with services to 35 States and 68 cities including Chicago, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Okland, Olando and Los Angeles.
Flight attendant careers are open to anyone who can meet with minimum educational requirements and certain restrictions. Delta Airlines require you to be at least 18 years of age as do Southwest Airlines however some airlines stipulate a minimum age of 21. Educationally you must possess at least a H.S. diploma/GED equivalent or similarly year 12 in other parts of the world. A common requirement for flight attendant careers with any airline is that you are a people person as you are the font-line service professional to its customers. Delta Airlines state that, ‘you are the face of the company’ and that ‘you must be passionate about maximising each customers experience while promoting the brand’.
Similarly, Southwest Airlines state that, ‘Our people are our single greatest strength and our most enduring long-time competitive advantage’. In essence your service acumen, customer focus and the ability to represent and promote the company positively are just some of the factors you’ll need to consider if applying to their flight attendant careers HR department. Your grooming must be impeccable and your communication and team work abilities a proven skill on interview day.
Other ‘must have’ requirements will be a Senior First Aid certificate and a Responsible service of Alcohol certificate. Practically you must be able to swim 50 metres (150 feet) fully clothed and be able to then board an aircraft life raft unassisted. And while you must be able to speak the native tongue of the airline that you join, a foreign language in any of the destinations flown to will put you in a good position on their flight attendant careers application short list.
Flying is a passion for some and for others it’s a lifelong dream for obvious reasons. Turning dreams into a lifestyle starts with making the first step and before looking at flight attendant careers with any airline your first step is to be able to satisfy the minimum requirements. This will open the gateway to pursuing your chosen airline and see you get the opportunity to literally make your flying dreams become a reality.
Article Marketing Tips – Earn Cash Money Online
Article writing will allow you to earn money fast online, and is integral to the success of any internet marketing business. Well written articles can direct massive traffic to one’s site. Article marketing is an important element in earning money through your site, or blog. The internet marketer must, with wisdom, include articles which will give relevant information and earn the benefits he/she is expecting to receive through the site.
Articles give sites a high-ranking with search engines and direct traffic to a site. When a site gets a high- ranking the greater the percentage of traffic will be directed to the site. The higher the traffic the greater the profits will be.
It is important to follow the rules of article writing. Care must be taken not to stuff the site with articles. Well written articles will, along with giving relevant information, keep your customers wanting more and be attracted to your site. These customers will encourage other customers to visit your site.
Listed below are a few tips which will help you to produce successful articles.
1. Keywords: The live blood of any article is its keywords. The customer goes to the internet and uses a word or phrase to search for product, and information. These words are called keywords. Your article should therefore have keywords that are relevant to the purpose of the site.
2. Keyword stuffing: Well written articles will allow one to earn money fast online. Articles should have about 300 to 700 words. Search engines do not like an article that has the keyword repeated to many time within the article. A good article should have the keyword written in the first line and about at the fourth word, in the middle, and in the last paragraph/the resource section.
3. Article content: Articles are written to give information. Rather than filling the article with keywords, research the topic well and give relevant information, which will make the customer feel satisfied that he/she has learn something new. If the customer is satisfied he/she will return to the site looking for other articles written by you. The article can lead the customer to purchase a product, hence allowing you to earn money.
4. Article links: It is important to provide a link in the article which will carry the customer to you site. This link should be located in the resource box at the end of the article. Please note that the majority of the article should used to give to the customer. The resource box is your taking section. You may also include a giveaway in the resource box.
