Nft Marketplace Magic Eden Launches ‘Magic Ethen’

Bullish WRX price prediction is $0.3238 to $1.3482.

WazirX (WRX) price might also reach $2 soon.

Bearish WRX price prediction for 2022 is $0.1584.

In WazirX’s (WRX) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about WRX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

WazirX (WRX) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of WazirX (WRX) is $0.210593 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31,170,946 at the time of writing. However, WRX has increased by nearly 4.7% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, WazirX (WRX) has a circulating supply of 456,517,027 WRX. WazirX (WRX) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Gate.io, KuCoin, FTX and Poloniex.

What is WazirX (WRX)?

WazirX is one of India’s most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges. WRX is the utility token of WazirX. It is based on Binance blockchain WRX token holders will be rewarded with various benefits on the trading exchange like trading fee discounts, WRX trade mining, token airdrop, margin fee, and some more. The main goal of the WazirX is to make crypto accessible to everyone in India.

WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2022

WazirX (WRX) holds the 253rd position on CoinGecko right now. WRX price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

WRX /USDT Horizontal channel pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of WazirX (WRX) laid out the Horizontal channel pattern, also known as the sideways trend. In order to indicate how the price is constrained between the upper line of resistance and lower line of support, horizontal channels are trend lines that join changeable price highs and lows.

Currently, WazirX (WRX) is in the range of $0.2226 If the pattern continues, the price of WRX might reach the resistance levels of $0.2294, $0.3138 and $0.5683. If the trend reverses, then the price of WRX may fall to $0.1660.

WazirX (WRX) Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of WRX.

WRX/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of WRX.

Resistance Level 1 $0.3238 Resistance Level 2 $0.5438 Support Level 1 $0.8334 Support Level 2 $1.3482 Support Level 3 $0.1584 WRX Resistance & Support Level

The charts show that WazirX (WRX) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, WRX might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $1.3482.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of WazirX (WRX) might plummet to almost $ 0.1584, a bearish signal.

WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of WazirX (WRX) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of WRX lies above the cutoff line, indicating strong participants in the current trend.

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of WazirX (WRX) is shown in the chart above. Notably, WazirX (WRX) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, WRX has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of WRX at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the WRX is 51.11. This means that WazirX (WRX) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of WRX may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of WazirX (WRX) . It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

The above chart represents the ADX of WazirX (WRX) . Currently, the ADX of WRX lies in the range of 44.4102and thus, it indicates a strong trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of WazirX (WRX) . RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of WRX lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of WazirX (WRX) is at 51.11 thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of WRX with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and WazirX.

BTC Vs ETH Vs WRX Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)

From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of WRX is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of WRX increases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of WRX decreases.

WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, WazirX (WRX) might probably attain $3 by 2023.

WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, WazirX (WRX) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, WRX might rally to hit $4 by 2024.

WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2025

If WazirX (WRX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years, WRX would rally to hit $5.

WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2026

If WazirX (WRX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, WRX would rally to hit $6.5.

WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2027

If WazirX (WRX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, WRX would rally to hit $7.5.

WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2028

WazirX (WRX) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, WRX would hit $8.5 in 2028.

WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on WazirX (WRX) , it would witness major spikes. WRX might hit $9.5 by 2029.

WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in WRX for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, WazirX (WRX) might hit $10 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the WazirX Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for WRX. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of WazirX (WRX) in 2022 is $1.3482. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of WazirX (WRX) price prediction for 2022 is $ 0.1584.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of WRX would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $5.88 very soon. But, it might also reach $2 if the investors believe that WRX is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is WazirX? WazirX is one of India’s most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges. WRX is the utility token of WazirX. 2. Where can you purchase WRX? WRX has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Gate.io, KuCoin, FTX and Poloniex. 3. Will WRX reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the WRX platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of WazirX? On April 05, 2021, WRX reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $5.88. 5. Is WRX a good investment in 2022? WazirX (WRX) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of WRX in the past few months, WRX is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can WazirX (WRX) reach $2? WazirX (WRX) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then WazirX (WRX) will hit $2 soon. 7. What will be the WRX price by 2023? WazirX (WRX) price is expected to reach $3 by 2023. 8. What will be the WRX price by 2024? WazirX (WRX) price is expected to reach $4 by 2024. 9. What will be the WRX price by 2025? WazirX (WRX) price is expected to reach $5 by 2025. 10. What will be the WRX price by 2026? WazirX (WRX) price is expected to reach $6.5 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

