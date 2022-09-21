Nft Marketplace Magic Eden Launches ‘Magic Ethen’

First disclosed in June when the company announced a $130 million round.
Today, Magic Eden, the most popular Solana NFT store, extended its reach to the Ethereum network by adding support for many prominent collections. These include the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Pudgy Penguins, and Otherside. New initiatives will be included in the coming days.
First disclosed in June when the company announced a $130 million round at a $1.6 billion valuation, the “Magic Ethen” push was launched in August as the first phase in Magic Eden’s transformation. Instead of developing their own Ethereum-based marketplace, Magic Eden is just collecting listings from various venues and adding them to their own system.
Expanding Beyond Solana
Jack Lu, co-founder and CEO of Magic Eden, discussed the multi-chain concept at length. The conversation covers a lot of ground, from Magic Eden’s meteoric rise (it began a year ago this week) to the unpredictable nature of the NFT market and the potential use of NFTs for a broad range of important future applications, to name just a few topics.
Lu claims that adopting multi-chain was always part of the strategy for Magic Eden. Going all the way back to the company’s first investor presentations. However, Solana was “seen as a frontier ecosystem” last year, so that’s where the business put its first focus. Magic Eden swiftly surpassed the other, smaller Solana markets, and eventually became the dominant player.
Lu confessed that the Magic Eden team was “worried about” the response from its extremely SOL centric fan base. When it came time to introduce Ethereum support in August. A superficial look at the markets might lead you to assume otherwise, but he disagrees.
As a means of decreasing supply, the LUNC plans to use the Tax Burn strategy.
The approved plan will take effect at the block height of 9,475,200.
Perhaps the worst cryptocurrency crash ever occurred in May 2022, when the Terra-collapse LUNC occurred. Terra’s native token, LUNA, the biggest algorithmic stablecoin in the world, almost reached zero in value in a single week.
Before the disaster, this venture was among the more successful ones, with an all-time high of $119.18 in April. This meteoric ascent, however, set the stage for a spectacular fall. Investors and consumers alike panicked as the death spiral continued.
1.2 % Tax Burn Strategy
The Terra community recently voted in favor of a proposal that would add a 1.2% tax burn to all on-chain transactions in an effort to revitalize LUNC.
As a means of decreasing supply, the LUNC plans to use the Tax Burn strategy. One can count on this strategy to hold up until there are ten billion LUNC in circulation. At that point, the system will shut down, and the total supply will remain at 10 billion.
On September 20, 2022, or at the block height of 9,475,200 in Terra Classic, the approved plan will take effect. However, due to the shifting block periods, the proposed launch time may be delayed or advanced. Upon the completion of the tax burn, Crypto.com will no longer be able to process deposits or withdrawals.
Crypto.com is temporarily blocking deposits and withdrawals until the network upgrade is complete to guarantee the smooth rollout of the tax burn. Once the Exchange determines that the network is stable after the update, it will reopen deposits and withdrawals.
Trading at an 11% weekly loss, LUNC’s price was in the red. As market sentiment becomes gloomy, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are selling at lows around $20,000 and $1,400, respectively, demonstrating the bears’ power in this current LUNC drop.
Safuvest, a digital asset platform that will offer seamless crypto tailored services has announced the Safuvest utility token presale.Safuvest token Presale is live and will go on for 45 days until the hard cap is filled.This comes after initially raising $100,000 private sale round.
Soeterbroek, Safuvest project manager stated:
“We are excited to launch our presale event; another important step in our roadmap is completing our audit and launching the platform in beta”
Interested investors wishing to join the presale can participate in the $SAFV token presale. The presale kicks off on 20th September 2022 and ends 4th November 2022.
What is Safuvest?
Safuvest is a blockchain powered platform that will allow digital asset holders trade and swap their assets, use it as collateral to borrow stablecoins or stake their assets to earn interests.
SAFV Utility Token
SAFV is the native utility token of the Safuvest ecosystem. Users who who hold SAFV tokens, the utility token of the Safuvest platform will be able to pay for trading fees in the platform and also be able to boost their interest rates on the Safuvest platform. SAFV will also be used to offer rewards to users who stake their SAFV tokens.
How to Buy SAFV Token in Presale
Early investors looking to acquire SAFV tokens early can visit the token sale page, sign up and join the presale below. Safuvest is one of the biggest investment opportunities that anyone can get right now and here is a guide on how to buy Safuvest tokens from its presale. To learn more about Safuvest and how to join in the token presale, please visit Safuvest website here or join the Safuvest telegram group.
The 3air project aims to resolve the perennial issues that created and continue to contribute to the economic underdevelopment of many regions globally, starting with African cities. The project will launch on the global MEXC exchange on the 22nd of September, 2022 at 10:00 AM / 12:00 PM CET.
The project arrives at a pivotal time in global history when the world depends on connectivity for many reasons, including global economic participation. 3air leverages its novel wireless broadband Internet connectivity solution – K3 Last Mile – to provide stable internet connection in places where it was previously impossible using traditional methods. It also provides access to innovative financial and digital identification solutions available through the 3air platform.
3air’s success has come with the aid of an impressive list of partners and backers that have supported its growth in achieving its goal to foster global economic equality and access to financial opportunities using blockchain-based innovations.
3air raised more than $3.5 million from its Seed, Private, Public and IDO rounds.
3air’s native token ($3AIR) will be officially listed on the MEXC exchange on the 22nd of September, 2022, at 10:00 AM UTC / 12:00 PM CET.
The 3air Project
3air aims to connect people in African cities to the global economic ecosystem using its proprietary technology to bring affordable, high-speed, and stable broadband internet, digital TV, and IP telephony. 3air uses K3 Last Mile technology to provide up to 1 Gbps dedicated internet connectivity, over 150 digital TV stations, and IP telephony through the air. 3air’s blockchain-based platform will allow easy access to digital services, identity management, payments, and credit line building. Its native token, 3AIR, is currently available on BSC, with deployment on the SKALE blockchain in view. It will be used as the payment method for 3air’s digital services, including digital identities, internet broadband services, digital TV, and IP telephony.
The 3air project will be executed over three stages –
The first stage is expanding throughout Africa, providing broadband connectivity to everyone, everywhere.
The second stage is the implementation of the 3air platform. The platform will facilitate access to telecom services, identity management, payment solutions, and credit line building.
The final stage involves leading the revolution within the telecom industry as the premier blockchain-based, decentralized, permissionless ISP platform, tokenizing bandwidth and other services. It also aims to facilitate secondary markets, improve security, roaming, IoT, and connect ISPs globally.
Providing Free Broadband Access Locally
The 3air project is progressing steadily towards its goal to provide the infrastructure to connect users in African cities to the internet at high speed and low rates.
As part of its development plan, 3air, in collaboration with K3 Telecom, installed its novel K3 Last Mile solution at Saint Joseph’s Secondary School (SJSS) to provide internet connectivity at the school. The project will provide a fast, reliable, and stable connection to access educational resources and growth opportunities more easily.
The SJSS internet connectivity project highlights 3air’s dedication to providing the infrastructure to improve the quality of opportunities throughout African cities, starting from Sierra Leone.
Launch on Synapse
The native token – $3AIR – opened on the Synapse Network. The IDO had an allocation of $50 000 at $0.065 price per token. It opened to the winners from the Gleam competition (50 winners) on Wednesday, 14th September at 09:00 AM UTC (11:00 AM CET). The FCFS sale for SNP stakers and the general public opened on Thursday, 15th September.
Token Launch
The 3air token’s launch is a few days away, and we are prepared for a monumental event in our roadmap. Our launch will happen on the MEXC exchange on the 22nd of September, 2022 at 10:00 AM (12:00 PM CET).
Our launch will mark the debut of the 3air platform along with its ecosystem of blockchain-based connectivity and financial solutions. The excitement is palpable within the 3air community, and our CEO, Sandi Bitenc, appreciates the support we have received so far.
“Counting is never fun, but counting down to our launch has been surreal. It is a lot of hardwork, but seeing our efforts over the last few years come together coupled with the support we’ve had so far has made the ride smoother than we could have thought. Under the proper conditions, blockchain technology can and will resolve the problems that underserved regions face, and we are excited to be leading this initiative in Africa. Our experience, proprietary technology, and ecosystem of partners combine to become the perfect solution for perennially underserved regions, and we are delighted to facilitate equal growth opportunities globally.” – Sandi Bitenc, CEO of 3air.
Learn more about 3air by visiting 3air.io or reading the documentation at docs.3air.io.
Bullish WRX price prediction is $0.3238 to $1.3482.
WazirX (WRX) price might also reach $2 soon.
Bearish WRX price prediction for 2022 is $0.1584.
In WazirX’s (WRX) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about WRX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
WazirX (WRX) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of WazirX (WRX) is $0.210593 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31,170,946 at the time of writing. However, WRX has increased by nearly 4.7% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, WazirX (WRX) has a circulating supply of 456,517,027 WRX. WazirX (WRX) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Gate.io, KuCoin, FTX and Poloniex.
What is WazirX (WRX)?
WazirX is one of India’s most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges. WRX is the utility token of WazirX. It is based on Binance blockchain WRX token holders will be rewarded with various benefits on the trading exchange like trading fee discounts, WRX trade mining, token airdrop, margin fee, and some more. The main goal of the WazirX is to make crypto accessible to everyone in India.
WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2022
WazirX (WRX) holds the 253rd position on CoinGecko right now. WRX price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of WazirX (WRX) laid out the Horizontal channel pattern, also known as the sideways trend. In order to indicate how the price is constrained between the upper line of resistance and lower line of support, horizontal channels are trend lines that join changeable price highs and lows.
Currently, WazirX (WRX) is in the range of $0.2226 If the pattern continues, the price of WRX might reach the resistance levels of $0.2294, $0.3138 and $0.5683. If the trend reverses, then the price of WRX may fall to $0.1660.
WazirX (WRX) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of WRX.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of WRX.
Resistance Level 1
$0.3238
Resistance Level 2
$0.5438
Support Level 1
$0.8334
Support Level 2
$1.3482
Support Level 3
$0.1584
WRX Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that WazirX (WRX) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, WRX might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $1.3482.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of WazirX (WRX) might plummet to almost $ 0.1584, a bearish signal.
WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of WazirX (WRX) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of WRX lies above the cutoff line, indicating strong participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of WazirX (WRX) is shown in the chart above. Notably, WazirX (WRX) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, WRX has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of WRX at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the WRX is 51.11. This means that WazirX (WRX) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of WRX may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of WazirX (WRX) . It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of WazirX (WRX) . Currently, the ADX of WRX lies in the range of 44.4102and thus, it indicates a strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of WazirX (WRX) . RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of WRX lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of WazirX (WRX) is at 51.11 thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of WRX with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and WazirX.
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of WRX is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of WRX increases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of WRX decreases.
WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, WazirX (WRX) might probably attain $3 by 2023.
WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, WazirX (WRX) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, WRX might rally to hit $4 by 2024.
WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2025
If WazirX (WRX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years, WRX would rally to hit $5.
WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2026
If WazirX (WRX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, WRX would rally to hit $6.5.
WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2027
If WazirX (WRX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, WRX would rally to hit $7.5.
WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2028
WazirX (WRX) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, WRX would hit $8.5 in 2028.
WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on WazirX (WRX) , it would witness major spikes. WRX might hit $9.5 by 2029.
WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in WRX for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, WazirX (WRX) might hit $10 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the WazirX Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for WRX. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of WazirX (WRX) in 2022 is $1.3482. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of WazirX (WRX) price prediction for 2022 is $ 0.1584.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of WRX would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $5.88 very soon. But, it might also reach $2 if the investors believe that WRX is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is WazirX?
WazirX is one of India’s most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges. WRX is the utility token of WazirX.
2. Where can you purchase WRX?
WRX has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Gate.io, KuCoin, FTX and Poloniex.
3. Will WRX reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the WRX platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of WazirX?
On April 05, 2021, WRX reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $5.88.
5. Is WRX a good investment in 2022?
WazirX (WRX) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of WRX in the past few months, WRX is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can WazirX (WRX) reach $2?
WazirX (WRX) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then WazirX (WRX) will hit $2 soon.
7. What will be the WRX price by 2023?
WazirX (WRX) price is expected to reach $3 by 2023.
8. What will be the WRX price by 2024?
WazirX (WRX) price is expected to reach $4 by 2024.
9. What will be the WRX price by 2025?
WazirX (WRX) price is expected to reach $5 by 2025.
10. What will be the WRX price by 2026?
WazirX (WRX) price is expected to reach $6.5 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Arbitrum will join Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, and Klaytn as the fifth network.
Periodic declines have hit other markets including LooksRare and Rarible.
OpenSea, a prominent NFT marketplace, has said it would include Arbitrum, a layer-2 Ethereum scaling solution. After tomorrow’s successful deployment, Arbitrum will join Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, and Klaytn as the fifth network available on the marketplace.
Among the first NFT collections to be made available on the marketplace, OpenSea said to expect Smolverse, GMX Blueberry Club, and Diamond Pepes. According to the company, “creators will need to find their collections in OpenSea and set their creator fees directly,” preferably at the time of launch.
Decline in Sales Volume
As the integration occurs, OpenSea’s monthly trade volume has reached levels not seen since the summer. These numbers are much lower than the all-time high of $4.8 billion set in January of this year, for reference.
Similar periodic declines have hit other markets including LooksRare, Rarible, SuperRare, and Magic Eden. Most of Arbitrum’s NFTs are presently listed on secondary markets like Stratos and Agora.
According to DeFiLlama statistics, however, the network’s most popular collections have already attracted millions of dollars in investments. Between PancakeSwap and Treasure, the Seed of Life collection has enabled $11.79 million in trades, while Legions Genesis has facilitated $11.25 million.
If more collections like this are brought into OpenSea, usage may increase. On September 21 at 6 pm UTC, Arbitrum will hold a Twitter Spaces to go into additional depth about the relationship and the benefits it presents for makers and collectors on both ends of the chain.
Users of OpenSea, a decentralized marketplace, may purchase and trade non-fungible tokens amongst one another. The NFT exchange launched in 2017 and has now extended beyond the collectibles market it originally served.
The firm hopes to release the beta version of its own metaverse platform, BNV World.
This platform will exhibit elaborate and sophisticated works of digital fashion.
The booming digital fashion space, which can be loosely defined as designers and programmers working to dress the virtual avatars that will come to populate the still-emerging metaverse, faces the challenge of balancing the needs of traditional fashionistas with those of early adopters of Web3 technologies.
The “permissionless” nature of some of the most popular metaverse platforms, such as Decentraland and The Sandbox, has helped them acquire significant popularity in Web3 communities. This means that digital assets, such as a virtual clothing, may freely flow into and out of these environments.
Vivid Experience For Users
However, these same platforms often include fairly basic 3D designs, which severely restricts their potential as fashion presentations. “The reality is, a lot of brands don’t really look at The Sandbox—or any voxelated environment—as being conducive to fashion,” Richard Hobbs, CEO of digital fashion platform BNV
Hobbs thinks that BNV, which not only creates digital fashion items but also acts as a conduit between conventional fashion firms and creative tools for the metaverse, might provide a solution to this problem. The firm hopes to release the beta version of its own metaverse platform, BNV World, within the next month. This platform will dedicated to exhibiting elaborate and sophisticated works of digital fashion to users inside the metaverse.
BNV World has a platform-exclusive marketplace. For BNV items and a fashion show where visitors may display fashion outfits. That too from a variety of designers in photorealistic 3D. Event halls and digital fashion show runways will also created in virtual reality. NFT holders will have “various degrees of accessibility and wearability” to the platform’s locked regions.
