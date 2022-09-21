News
Plane tickets to Russia sell out after Putin announces partial military mobilization
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the partial mobilization of his country’s reservists.
Tickets to destinations such as Istanbul and Yerevan sold out after his speech.
A 30-year-old Russian who lives in the UK told the BBC his friends were desperately trying to leave.
Some plane tickets from Russia have sold out after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization on Wednesday.
In a rare address to the nation, Putin announced an immediate partial mobilization as part of the next phase of his ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The announcement led to the sale of some flight tickets from Moscow, according to Reuters and Russian media company RBC.
Flights to countries that still allow Russians to enter visa-free, including Turkey, Armenia, Georgia and Serbia, appear to be in high demand.
Russian state-owned airline Aeroflot has no more flights to Istanbul, Turkey from Moscow for the next three days, according to its website.
Aeroflot’s flights to Yerevan, Armenia, from the Russian capital are also fully booked until the weekend, its website said.
The airline did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Russian travel search platform Aviasales says tickets for flights departing from Istanbul, Yerevan and Belgrade, Serbia on Wednesday are no longer available, according to its website.
Aviasales is Russia’s most popular website for buying flights. Data from Google Trends shortly after the announcement showed an increase in searches on the website, Reuters reported.
Jason Corcoran, journalist based in Moscow, Russia, tweeted Wednesday: “As a senior reserve officer, my brother-in-law would have been the first to be mobilized into Putin’s meat grinder.”
“I’m so glad he’s already fled to Turkey because I think it’s too late for others to scramble for tickets,” he added.
Following Putin’s speech on Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said 300,000 Russians would be called up as part of the mobilization.
Only Russians with previous military experience will be subject to mobilization, Shoigu said, adding that conscripts and students will not yet be called up.
The contracts of soldiers already fighting in Ukraine will also be extended, according to the decree issued by Putin on Wednesday, according to The Guardian.
A 30-year-old Russian who lives in the UK told the BBC after Putin’s announcement: “I also talk to my friends who are in Russia – they also check all the news channels and Telegram to find out if they are allowed to leave Russia today or tomorrow.
“It’s hard to imagine what this mobilization can mean for Ukrainians too, I’m deeply ashamed of my country. I don’t want this war.”
It is unclear how many Russians have left the country since Putin’s invasion began on February 24.
The EU banned air travel from the country after the invasion, but many Russians can still find ways to enter the EU, including overland through certain countries.
Four of the five EU countries that border Russia – Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – began diverting Russians from their countries this week as part of a series of sanctions, Reuters reported. .
Read the original article on Business Insider
Aaron Judge hits home run No. 60 to tie Babe Ruth, one away from tying Roger Maris’ AL record
He’s one away.
Aaron Judge led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a 430-foot shot to left-center field for his 60th home run of the season. Judge tied Babe Ruth’s 1927 record as the Yankees came back against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 9-8 walk-off victory at Yankee Stadium.
Judge is one shy of the American League record set by Roger Maris in 1961, with Maris’ family in attendance at the Stadium to see him challenge his record.
With the shot off of Pirates’ right-hander Will Crowe, Judge became just the sixth player in Major League history (ninth time) to hit at least 60 home runs in a single season, tying Babe Ruth’s long-standing record of 60.
Only Maris, Barry Bonds (73 in 2001), Mark McGwire (70 in 1998 and 65 in 1999) and Sammy Sosa (64 in 2001 and 63 in 1999) have hit more home runs in a single season.
Judge has 14 games left in the season. The next five games are at home, giving Judge a chance to tie and break the home run record in Yankee Stadium. Eight of the last 14 games will be played in the Bronx.
After Tuesday night’s game, Judge is slashing .316/ .393/ .585. He leads the majors with 60 homers and 128 RBI. The slugger is also in the conversation for the Triple Crown award. His .316 batting average leads the American League, which would award the All-Star the Triple Crown award if the season ended today. Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is second in the American League batting average standings, hitting .314.
Mike Lupica: The Yankee legends were alive in Aaron Judge as he hit home run No. 60
It was just a little past 10:30 at the new Yankee Stadium, on Aaron Judge’s side of 161st St., when Judge hit No. 60 to left field off a Pirates reliever named Wil Crowe, and the Stadium, the capital of baseball history, had now seen more. And in this moment, nearly 100 years after Babe Ruth first hit 60 as a Yankee, as Judge gets ready now to take his swing at Roger Maris’ all-time Yankee mark of 61, somehow this became all the times in the last 100 years when the Yankee looked and felt like the biggest baseball team in the world. All because of the man with the biggest number any Yankee has ever had, No. 99.
Judge has been on this remarkable tear since the middle of July, this two-month tear when it sometimes seemed as if he were hitting a home run every single day and sometimes more than that, when it seemed as if nobody could get him out, and sometimes seems as if he was all the Yankees had.
This was a stretch of baseball when Judge looked as dominant and dangerous as any hitter the Yankees have ever had. He was Ruth and he was Mickey Mantle in his Triple Crown MVP year of 1956. He was Roger Maris in ‘61, when he was the one to catch and pass The Babe, even if he didn’t do it as quickly as Aaron Judge has done it in a season full of magic and thunder.
It would have been a night to remember at the Stadium even if the Yankees had lost to the Pirates, because of No. 60. But the Yankees were not going to lose to the Pirates. That was not the way the story was going to be written on this night. Because after Judge’s home run brought the Yankees to within 8-5, the Yankees seemed to load the bases in a blink after that, loaded the bases with nobody out. Then Giancarlo Stanton — who had come within one home run of 60 when he was with the Marlins in 2017, before he got to New York — hit a walk-off grand slam to win the game 9-8 for the Yankees. Another big guy doing that. Making a dramatic swing of his own.
These two big men, 6-6 and 6-7. Big swings from them. Big night. Best of the whole season. One of those Yankee Stadium moments that seemed to have been written in the stars. It all started with their biggest star, in all ways, Aaron Judge, hitting No. 60 over the left field wall.
The Yankees did feel as much like the Yankees in that bottom of the 9th as they have in a long time, and that includes everything they did in compiling that 64-28 record going into the All-Star Break, and looking for all the world as if they really were halfway to the Canyon of Heroes. Great things can still happen in that place, the way they always have, on either side of 161st St.
Now there are three Yankees in history who have gotten to 60: First it was Ruth in 1927 when hi ’27 Yankees became part of the permanent language of baseball, when that was how you measured greatness in baseball. They were the frame of reference. You said somebody was playing or acting like the ‘27 Yankees. Then came Roger Maris to hit 61 in ‘61. Now 61 years later, here comes Aaron Judge. He gets to 60 and now there is no telling how many he can hit between now and the last day of the regular season.
“He hit his 60th,” Paul O’Neill, the old Yankee star, said on the television broadcast. “I never thought I’d get to see that.”
The same year Stanton was hitting 59 for the Marlins, Judge set the all-time rookie record for home runs by hitting 52 for the Yankees, before Pete Alonso came along to hit one more than that for the Mets. There were too many seasons shortened by injuries after that, and you wondered if 52 was the most he would ever hit. Only now comes this kind of home run season for Judge, when he has hit 20 more home runs, exactly, than his closest competition in baseball, because Kyle Schwarber hit No. 40 for the Phillies last night. That is some season. And Judge has seen him his 40, and raised him 20 more. No. 60 last night in the bottom of the ninth, bottom of summer at Yankee Stadium.
It is the season when a giant of a ballplayer has taken his place with giants like Ruth and Maris and of course The Mick, who twice hit more than 50 in his career, once in that Triple Crown year of ‘56, then in ‘61 when he got to 54 and then watched Maris keep going.
“At the time, it was just a solo shot in the ninth,” Judge would say of his historic home run later.
“You never imagine as a kid getting mentioned with (Ruth and Maris and Mantle),” he said in the interview room.
“I don’t think about numbers,” he said again.
Everybody else has. He was a Yankee chasing Ruth and Maris, chasing history at Yankee Stadium, where the best baseball history has been made for over 100 years, since Ruth got to New York. Judge was hitting home runs like this in the place where Ruth had once invented the home run in baseball. Aaron Judge didn’t just get to 60 last night. He got to The Babe. Oh, baby. Oh, what a night.
News
Peanut Butter-Glazed Salmon and 4 other recipes for fall weeknights
Hello, everyone. I missed writing to you when I was out on my summer vacation, though I didn’t miss trying to come up with different ways to say “delicious.” (“Toothsome!”)
I returned and plunged directly into fall madness — a maelstrom of back to school, back to office, back to everything. Naturally, as I tried to determine who in my home had to be where and at what time, I wondered what I was going to have for dinner. (What, you’re not constantly thinking about what you’re going to have for dinner?)
I find that after Labor Day, a switch flips, and the collective yearning for summer food comes to a halt. Enough with the pan con tomate; it’s time for roast chicken. So this week, for me, is all about those meals: not heavy, but not light either, and sufficiently filling for the hectic early days of fall. And, because of the aforementioned crazy schedules, it’s also about speed and ease.
PEANUT BUTTER-GLAZED SALMON AND GREEN BEANS
This fast and fun weeknight meal reveals an unexpected use for peanut butter, transforming it into a savory five-ingredient sauce. The pantry favorite is combined with tangy lemon juice, fragrant ginger and toasted sesame oil to create a rich, supernutty glaze that pairs well with fatty salmon. Here the salmon is roasted on a rack of green beans, but a bed of broccoli florets would be an excellent alternative. The sweet-salty glaze can be made a day ahead and brought to room temperature before using.
By Kay Chun
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 pound green beans, trimmed
- 1 bunch scallions (about 6), halved lengthwise then cut crosswise into thirds
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 3 tablespoons neutral oil, such as safflower or canola
- Salt and black pepper
- 1/4 cup smooth peanut butter (either conventional or natural works)
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice, plus lemon wedges for serving
- 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon grated peeled ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 4 (6-ounce) center-cut salmon fillets
- 1/4 cup chopped unsalted roasted peanuts (optional)
Preparation:
1. Heat oven to 450 degrees. On a large rimmed baking sheet, combine green beans, scallions, garlic and 2 tablespoons of the neutral oil; season with salt and pepper. Toss to evenly coat, then spread in an even layer.
2. Prepare the peanut butter glaze: In a small bowl, combine peanut butter, lemon juice, soy sauce, ginger, sesame oil and 1 tablespoon water. Season with salt and pepper, then whisk until smooth.
3. Rub salmon with the remaining 1 tablespoon neutral oil and season with salt. Arrange salmon on top of beans and spoon half of the peanut butter glaze on top of the fish. Roast for 5 minutes, then spoon over the remaining glaze. Roast until salmon is cooked to medium and beans are crisp-tender, 5 to 7 minutes more, depending on thickness.
4. Divide salmon and beans among serving plates. Top with peanuts and serve with lemon wedges.
PAD KRAPOW GAI (THAI BASIL CHICKEN)
As dynamic as it is speedy, this ground chicken and green bean recipe from “Night + Market” (Clarkson Potter, 2017) by Kris Yenbamroong and Garrett Snyder, delivers a wallop of flavor with punchy ingredients that stir-fry in just 15 minutes. While this popular Thai street food can be whipped up using a range of proteins, Yenbamroong refers to his riff as “low-rent” because it’s prepared with ground chicken rather than pricier slices of meat. It’s piled with basil; Thai basil or holy basil provide more assertive licorice notes, but sweet basil adds herbal bursts of brightness. Spiked with Thai seasoning (see tip below), the chicken mixture is salty on its own, but it’s inextricably linked with rice and imparts the right amount of salinity when dispersed.
Recipe from Kris Yenbamroong
Adapted by Alexa Weibel
Yield: 2 to 4 servings
Total time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 pound ground chicken (preferably dark meat)
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic (from 2 cloves)
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh bird’s-eye chile or other fresh chile (from 1 chile)
- 8 ounces green beans, trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 1 1/2 cups)
- 3 tablespoons oyster sauce
- 2 tablespoons fish sauce
- 1 tablespoon Thai seasoning sauce (such as Golden Mountain; see tip below)
- 1 cup loosely packed basil leaves (preferably Thai basil or holy basil)
- Ground white pepper, to taste
- Steamed jasmine rice, for serving
- 4 crispy fried eggs (optional)
Preparation:
1. Heat a wok or large nonstick skillet over medium-high, then swirl in the oil. Once the oil is shimmering, add the ground chicken and cook, actively breaking the chicken up into small pieces, until it is mostly cooked, about 6 minutes.
2. Stir in the garlic, sugar and chile until evenly distributed and fragrant, about 2 minutes, then add the green beans, oyster sauce, fish sauce and Thai seasoning, and cook, stirring constantly, until the chicken is fully cooked, the green beans are crisp-tender and the krapow is glossy, about 2 minutes.
3. Remove from heat, add the basil and a dash of white pepper and toss to combine. If the sauce seems to cling too tightly to the mixture, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of water to make it loose and glossy.
4. Serve over rice, and top with a crispy fried egg, if desired. Serve with additional Thai seasoning to sprinkle on top, according to taste.
TIP: Golden Mountain is made with fermented soybeans, like soy sauce, and imparts sweetness along with its jolt of salinity. It can be purchased in Asian supermarkets or online and lasts indefinitely. A dash of it adds complexity to stir-fries, curries, fried rice, and cooked proteins and vegetables.
SHEET-PAN BAKED FETA WITH BROCCOLINI, TOMATOES AND LEMON
When baked, feta gains an almost creamy texture, similar to goat cheese but with feta’s characteristic tang. In this easy vegetarian sheet-pan dinner, broccolini (or broccoli), grape tomatoes and lemon slices roast alongside the feta until the broccolini crisp, the tomatoes burst and the lemon rinds soften. (Remember, broccolini has a tender, delicious stalk so only the bottom 1/2-inch needs to be trimmed.) Serve this dish over a pile of orzo for a complete meal. If you like, cut the broccolini, feta and lemon into bite-size pieces and toss with the orzo.
By Yasmin Fahr
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 bunch broccolini, ends trimmed, thick stalks split lengthwise, or broccoli, stalks trimmed and cut into bite-size pieces
- 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved (about 2 cups)
- 1 small red onion, peeled, quartered and cut into 2-inch wedges
- 1 lemon, 1/2 cut into thin rounds and the remaining 1/2 left intact, for serving
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for serving
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 2 (6- to 8-ounce) blocks feta, cut into 1-inch slices
- Cooked orzo or farro, for serving
- 1/2 cup fresh basil or cilantro leaves and fine stems, roughly chopped (optional)
Preparation:
1. Heat the oven to 400 degrees with a rack set in the lower third. On a sheet pan, combine the broccolini, tomatoes, onion and lemon slices with the olive oil and toss. Add cumin and red-pepper flakes, season with salt and pepper, and toss again until evenly coated. Nestle the feta slices into the vegetables. (It’s OK if they break apart a little.)
2. Roast 15 to 20 minutes, stirring halfway through but leaving the feta in place, until the broccolini is charred at the tips, the stems are easily pierced with a fork and the tomato skins start to blister and break down.
3. Serve over orzo or farro. Drizzle with olive oil and serve with the remaining lemon half for squeezing. Top with fresh herbs, if using.
BAKED MUSTARD-HERB CHICKEN LEGS
“A model of simplicity” is how Mark Bittman described this 2004 recipe from San Francisco chef Gary Danko. Painted with mustard and tossed in an herbed mix of breadcrumbs, they go right into an oven, to be pulled out about 30 minutes later. It’s dinner party-worthy fare, made just as easily on a weeknight.
Recipe from Gary Danko
Adapted by Mark Bittman
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients:
- 4 leg-thigh chicken pieces, cut in 2, or 8 thighs
- 1 1/2 cups coarse fresh breadcrumbs
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon or other herb
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 6 tablespoons Dijon mustard
Preparation:
1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Trim excess skin and fat from chicken. Combine breadcrumbs, garlic, parsley, tarragon and salt and pepper on a plate or waxed paper. Use a pastry brush to paint mustard lightly on chicken legs. Carefully coat chicken legs with breadcrumb mixture.
2. Gently place chicken in a roasting pan and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until completely cooked. Serve hot or cold.
PASTA WITH FRESH TOMATOES AND GOAT CHEESE
This pasta’s sauce comes together using the same trifecta found in lemon-ricotta pasta: a juicy fruit, a creamy cheese and a salty cheese. This recipe makes good use of those summer tomatoes with juices just barely contained by their thin skins. The creamy cheese is goat cheese, whose tang balances the sweetness of the tomatoes. Parmesan adds salty depth, while herbs and red-pepper flakes complete the dish. For a more filling pasta, feel free to add shrimp, corn or green beans to the boiling pasta in the last few minutes of cooking.
By Ali Slagle
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
- Kosher salt
- 2 pounds very ripe tomatoes, coarsely chopped
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme or oregano leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes, plus more as needed
- 2 ounces Parmesan cheese, coarsely grated, plus more as needed
- 1 pound fusilli or another spiral pasta
- 1 (4-ounce) log goat cheese, crumbled
Preparation:
1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, thyme, red-pepper flakes and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Mash with a fork or potato masher until tomatoes are juicy. Stir in the Parmesan. Set aside while the pasta cooks or up to 2 hours at room temperature.
3. Add the pasta to the boiling water and cook according to package instructions until al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta.
4. To the bowl of tomatoes, add the goat cheese and 2 tablespoons of the reserved pasta cooking water. Stir until the cheese is mostly melted. Add the pasta and stir vigorously until the noodles are well coated. Add more pasta water as needed until the sauce coats the noodles. Season to taste with additional Parmesan and red-pepper flakes.
Meloni denounces BHL’s comments on Italy – RT in French
The leader of Fratelli d’Italia reacted strongly after being targeted by an outing by the French writer BHL, according to whom the choice of voters is not “respectable” when it concerns candidates opposed to “certain values” .
The leader of Italy’s radical right-wing Fratelli d’Italia (FdI) party, Giorgia Meloni, sharply replied to French writer and filmmaker Bernard-Henri Lévy (BHL) who said that “voters should not always be respected” when their choice “is not respectable”. Questioned on September 19 on the public television channel Rai 3 a few days before the legislative elections of September 25 in Italy, BHL had estimated that a “fascist who comes to the polls does not automatically convert into a democrat”, without hesitation placing the formation of Giorgia Meloni in this political family.
“No, you don’t always have to respect the voters. You know, when voters bring to power Benito Mussolini, or Adolf Hitler, or even Vladimir Poutine, this choice is not respectable”, he asserted. “Democracy is two things: it is the popular will of course, but it is also respect for a certain number of values and fundamental principles which also characterize democracy”, further developed BHL from Paris. . “The day when [Benito] Mussolini, you know better than anyone in Italy, the day Marshal Pétain is invested by the National Assembly, they do not become democrats, ”added the writer, continuing his historical parallels.
Giorgia Meloni, whose formation is the favorite in the September 25 election, ahead of the Democratic Party (PD, center-left), and who could become head of the Italian government, replied on his Twitter account. “The public service invites a French writer – who once defended the communist terrorist Cesare Battisti [condamné à la perpétuité pour sa participation aux actions armées des Brigades rouges] – to explain to us the idea that the left has of democracy and to compare Italy led by the right to the worst regimes”, she reacted. “In other words: if the Italians vote FdI and the League, we must not respect their choice,” she added.
Il servizio pubblico ospita uno scrittore inglese – che già difese il terrorista comunista Cesare Battisti – per spiegarci l’idea di democrazia della sinistra e paragonare un’Italia a guida centrodestra ai peggiori regimi. Cioè: se italiani votano FDI o Lega non vanno rispettati pic.twitter.com/oZMEgtNZ4W
— Giorgia Meloni ن (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 20, 2022
Bernard-Henri Lévy clarified that he did not know Giorgia Meloni personally. However, he debated a few years ago with Matteo Salvini, leader of the League and member of the right-wing coalition formed with Fratelli d’Italia and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia. “I found him pathetic and ridiculous,” he said, calling him “a character of flagrant weakness.” According to him, the prospect of a victory for the right-wing coalition is “sad for Italy, the cradle of Europe, of the republican idea and of the democratic idea”.
FdI seized the audiovisual police, while Matteo Salvini’s League demanded the resignation of Rai boss Carlo Fuortes, denouncing the fact that these statements were made without contradictory advice on the air, while the election campaign will end on 23 September.
