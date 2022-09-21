Protecting Your Legal Rights After an Auto Accident – The Top 10 Essentials

Pin 0 Shares

The moments after an auto accident are a stressful and frightening time. Unfortunately, they can also be the time when you inadvertently give up some of your legal rights to compensation for your injuries or damages. Familiarize yourself with these 10 important steps to take after an auto accident to ensure you receive your just legal due:

1.) Call 911 immediately. Let the dispatcher know if you or anyone at the scene requires medical assistance.

2.) While its tempting to talk to the opposing driver, do not discuss how the wreck happened until the police arrive. Instead of discussing the details of the accident, take this time to get vital details such as name, phone number, address and insurance details from the other driver. Do not rely on the police to collect this information.

3.) Never apologize or admit that a wreck was your fault. Even if you make a general statement like “I am so sorry this happened” you may be inadvertently incriminating yourself.

4.) Collect evident. Always carry a camera or cell phone with picture capabilities in your car and immediately take photos of the scene, the cars, road conditions, traffic signs, and other evidence. If you are injured, photograph your injuries, even if they seem like minor bruises and cuts. Remember, if you don’t take pictures immediately, the evidence will soon be lost. Skid marks fade, cuts and bruises heal, and your proof disappears.

5.) See a doctor immediately after the accident. While you may feel fine after a wreck, you could be suffering from delayed onset injuries. Traumatic brain injuries, especially, can be insidious and only manifest days or weeks later. A doctor will be able to document the extent of your injuries and prescribe a course of treatment.

6.) Use extreme caution when talking to insurance adjusters or even family and friends. Insurance adjusters will appear friendly and sympathetic, but don’t ever forget that they are working for the insurance company, not you. People frequently make misstatements when talking to insurance adjusters that significantly lower the value of their claims. Even misstatements to family and friends can come back to haunt you in court. Retain an experienced auto accident attorney and direct all questions to him or her.

7.) Attend the traffic court trial. It is extremely important to attend any municipal court matters pertaining to your auto accident, even if you plan to file a suite in civil court. If the other driver pleads guilty to causing the wreck, it is an admission of fault that can be used during a civil trial. If the defendant does not plead guilty, your testimony could mean the difference in a guilty verdict. A guilty verdict is not admissible in a civil case, but is valuable for settlement purposes.

8.) Monitor your health. Misdiagnoses are more common than expected, but many people will stop short of seeking a second medical opinion after an accident either because they already saw a doctor or because they hope the pain will simply go away. Do some research on other types of treatment such as chiropractic or neuromuscular massage therapy. Find what works for you. No one will care more about your health than you do.

9.) Confide in your attorney and medical professionals. You must trust your counsel with all details pertinent to the auto accident, even if you feel they will hurt your case. For example, if the victim in an auto accident fails to disclose prior injuries and the insurance company discovers them, they will use that information to discredit all of her previous statements about her injuries.

10.) Do not be in a hurry to settle. The full extent of your injuries may not be known for several months after an auto accident. By being patient, you will allow your health care provider to fully document and treat your injuries, ensuring that you will be in the best position for a fair recovery. Once the matter is settled, you will not be able to recover for additional related injuries that are discovered later.