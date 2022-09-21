Finance
Protecting Your Legal Rights After an Auto Accident – The Top 10 Essentials
The moments after an auto accident are a stressful and frightening time. Unfortunately, they can also be the time when you inadvertently give up some of your legal rights to compensation for your injuries or damages. Familiarize yourself with these 10 important steps to take after an auto accident to ensure you receive your just legal due:
1.) Call 911 immediately. Let the dispatcher know if you or anyone at the scene requires medical assistance.
2.) While its tempting to talk to the opposing driver, do not discuss how the wreck happened until the police arrive. Instead of discussing the details of the accident, take this time to get vital details such as name, phone number, address and insurance details from the other driver. Do not rely on the police to collect this information.
3.) Never apologize or admit that a wreck was your fault. Even if you make a general statement like “I am so sorry this happened” you may be inadvertently incriminating yourself.
4.) Collect evident. Always carry a camera or cell phone with picture capabilities in your car and immediately take photos of the scene, the cars, road conditions, traffic signs, and other evidence. If you are injured, photograph your injuries, even if they seem like minor bruises and cuts. Remember, if you don’t take pictures immediately, the evidence will soon be lost. Skid marks fade, cuts and bruises heal, and your proof disappears.
5.) See a doctor immediately after the accident. While you may feel fine after a wreck, you could be suffering from delayed onset injuries. Traumatic brain injuries, especially, can be insidious and only manifest days or weeks later. A doctor will be able to document the extent of your injuries and prescribe a course of treatment.
6.) Use extreme caution when talking to insurance adjusters or even family and friends. Insurance adjusters will appear friendly and sympathetic, but don’t ever forget that they are working for the insurance company, not you. People frequently make misstatements when talking to insurance adjusters that significantly lower the value of their claims. Even misstatements to family and friends can come back to haunt you in court. Retain an experienced auto accident attorney and direct all questions to him or her.
7.) Attend the traffic court trial. It is extremely important to attend any municipal court matters pertaining to your auto accident, even if you plan to file a suite in civil court. If the other driver pleads guilty to causing the wreck, it is an admission of fault that can be used during a civil trial. If the defendant does not plead guilty, your testimony could mean the difference in a guilty verdict. A guilty verdict is not admissible in a civil case, but is valuable for settlement purposes.
8.) Monitor your health. Misdiagnoses are more common than expected, but many people will stop short of seeking a second medical opinion after an accident either because they already saw a doctor or because they hope the pain will simply go away. Do some research on other types of treatment such as chiropractic or neuromuscular massage therapy. Find what works for you. No one will care more about your health than you do.
9.) Confide in your attorney and medical professionals. You must trust your counsel with all details pertinent to the auto accident, even if you feel they will hurt your case. For example, if the victim in an auto accident fails to disclose prior injuries and the insurance company discovers them, they will use that information to discredit all of her previous statements about her injuries.
10.) Do not be in a hurry to settle. The full extent of your injuries may not be known for several months after an auto accident. By being patient, you will allow your health care provider to fully document and treat your injuries, ensuring that you will be in the best position for a fair recovery. Once the matter is settled, you will not be able to recover for additional related injuries that are discovered later.
Action Plan for Personal and Professional Financial Security for Small Business Owners
One of the largest areas of concern for a small business owner is that of personal and professional financial security. Since many small businesses are almost entirely self-run, the two areas can sometimes overlap or combine to become overwhelming. The pressures and responsibilities that go along with both business and family life can often cause you to put budgeting concerns on the back burner. However, if you want to put a plan into action to help you achieve financial success and security, there are a few important questions to ask yourself.
First, determine what you want to achieve. Make sure that you set realistic and reasonable earnings and savings goals for the upcoming year. Figure out your long-term, intermediate and short-term goals, and remember to allow for an emergency cash account. Many business owners only plan for their known assets for a projected fiscal year; having one- to three-months’ salary in an emergency fund will help you to be ready in case of unforeseen expenses.
Non-essential purchases can slowly eat away at your cash and credit reserve. For one month, meticulously track each and every purchase you make. At the end of the month, make a clear delineation between those purchases you need and those purchases you can do without. Make every effort to eliminate the latter. You’ll be surprised at how much your company’s expense account saves per month!
Secondly, ask yourself what exactly you need to prepare yourself for. Use your calendar-year budget to help you prepare for the very long term. The first thing to do is to make sure that you are involved in some type of long-term retirement program, such as a 401(k). If your company doesn’t or can’t currently offer a 401(k), make sure that you “max out” your monthly contribution to another IRA or other tax-qualified retirement instrument.
With the financial demands of the here and now, it can be tempting to procrastinate and put off creating a long-term savings plan. But time matters. It can be one of your greatest allies as you develop strategies to reach your financial goals. Successful savers are in charge of their own destinies, run their own daily lives, fulfill their dreams, and enjoy a sense of accomplishment when it comes to their finances. In short, successful savers run successful businesses.
If you are able to make responsible choices, your small business’s financial future should be secure. Remember, the hardest thing about financial planning is getting started. Once you get the ball rolling, you can let it carry you into a place where you can take bigger risks with your business, and experience the larger rewards which come with them.
How A Personal Injury Lawyer Can Help Reduce Stress After An Accident
If you’ve been in an accident, you’ve probably received a lot of well-meaning advice from strangers, family and friends alike. Instead of listening to advice from well-intentioned, but misinformed people, turn to a personal injury firm. These lawyers are experienced in helping accident victims fight the insurance company to get what’s rightfully theirs. Going through this process on your own can be difficult and can only add to the stress you’re under after an accident.
A Personal Injury Firm Can Help Recommend Doctors Or Chiropractors
Whether you’ve been in a car accident or suffered a fall, you might need ongoing medical care. If you don’t have a regular family doctor, or you’ve never seen a chiropractor, you might not know how to find one. An attorney who handles injuries on a regular basis will be able to recommend a qualified medical practitioner. While your attorney can’t determine whether you need to be seen by a medical professional, a personal injury lawyer should be able to point you towards a good one.
An Attorney Will Deal With The Insurance Company Directly
Without a personal injury attorney, you’ll be stuck dealing with the insurance company on your own time. Insurance companies are experienced in settling a case using the least amount of resources possible. This means that the insurance company employees you deal with will do everything they can to reduce the amount of money they’ll award you, as well as try to get out of paying for car repairs, medical bills and more. While the insurance company representatives might be nice and kind, they’re ultimately working for the other side and want to do whatever they can to minimize a payout.
A personal injury lawyer will take care of all correspondence with the insurance company regarding your care. They’ll work for you so you can be sure to get the most out of your settlement, but because they handle everything for you, you can sit back and know that you’re being taken care of.
A Personal Injury Lawyer Can Help Increase Your Settlement
Many people worry that if they work with an attorney, they’ll see less of a settlement after the lawyer takes his or her fee. While it’s true that these lawyers do take a fee, most times these cases collect more because of the lawyer’s expertise, even after the attorney is paid. This is because lawyers are often well-versed in the types of injuries that can be caused by an accident. The best part is that lawyers who take these types of cases often work on a contingency basis, which means they don’t require payment up front. If you’re off work due to your accident, knowing that someone is working tirelessly to get you the settlement you deserve can be a big load off your shoulders.
Knowing a personal injury attorney has your back and is watching out for your best interests can reduce your stress levels a great deal after an accident. Whether you’ve been in a car collision, you’ve suffered a fall or been bitten by a dog, an attorney can help you get the settlement you deserve without putting you through a lot of stress.
Insurance Tips to Lower Your Insurance Cost
If you are like me, you do not delight in buying insurance. We all tend to complain about the cost and what we get for our cash. That being said, we need to buy insurance to protect our family and assets. So here are some insurance buying tips to help make the process a little easier.
Take a contrary angle on it. Start by finding out what the policy doesn’t shelter. We often act upon what a policy covers but then end up amazed when we make a claim and learn it is not covered. You can read your policy but it’s also a good idea to get your insurance agent to read and explain it all to you. Then you can judge whether you need to purchase specific coverage for certain exclusions.
Each year when you renew your insurance policies you should take some time to review your needs. Things change from year to year and your current insurance needs to reflect those changes. It would be nice if your agent brought up the subject but few do. So be prepared to do your own analysis.
We all want low cost insurance but remember you usually get what you pay for, so don’t be fooled by exceptionally low prices. If you find what appears to be a really cut-price insurance policy then be sure you are comparing like products. They are not all alike and can differ greatly.
That said, shopping for insurance online can save you anywhere from 15% to 45% depending on the type of insurance and the company. There are several excellent insurance sites online so let your fingers do the walking and do plenty of comparisons.
If you decide to switch insurance providers before your insurance comes up for renewal you’ll have to pay a penalty that is based on how much time is left on the existing policy. It’s always best to change providers when a policy comes up for renewal.
You should also not switch insurance companies too often because in the end you’ll be paying more. Establishing a long-standing relationship with one insurance company may earn you discounts that over time are substantial. So do change insurance companies if there is a good reason but don’t do it haphazardly.
When it comes to filing claims avoid too many small claims. Each claim goes on your insurance record no matter what the size or even when you aren’t at fault. If you do not avoid this you’ll find your premium going up at renewal time. The insurance company will assign you to a higher risk class if you file too many claims. This will result in you paying more at renewal time.
You can also do your part to reduce the risk of loss by making sure you have good dead bolts installed, proper locks on your windows, anti theft devices on your vehicles, home security systems, and anything else that reduces the risk of a claim. Many insurance companies will even give you with a discount if you do these things.
Don’t exclude important details and don’t misguide! For example, telling your agent that you are a non-smoker when you actually smoke will result in a denial of your claim should you file one. In the end, you’ll really be the one to loose and not the insurance company. It goes if you do not disclose your true driving record, home insurance claims you’ve had in the past, or any other relevant information requested by the insurance agent.
Once you get a policy you should read it over carefully and make sure that all the coverage is correct. If something is unclear or wrong, call your agent for clarification.
Insurance is one of those things that annoys you through most of your life but by following these insurance buying tips you can make the process less of a hassle and less expensive.
US Asylum Laws
The US Immigration Policy on Asylum Seekers is a comprehensive report on the fundamentals of the US asylum policy. Individuals may seek asylum to the US if they are in fear of being persecuted because of their inclusion in a social group, nationality, political viewpoint, race, or religion. Other highlights of the US asylum policy guidelines can be found in this report.
Asylum Proceedings
The two methods for seeking asylum are an affirmative asylum proceeding and a defensive asylum proceeding. Aliens already in the US apply for asylum with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services through an affirmative asylum proceeding. This method entails a USCIS officer to review the application, the testimony of the alien, and the condition of the country the alien is seeking asylum from.
A defensive asylum proceeding is sought through the Executive Office for Immigration Review during a deportation proceeding. If an individual seeks asylum at a US port and expresses a fear of persecution, their application will be considered through the defensive asylum proceeding if he or she is deemed credible.
Aliens seeking asylum must begin apply within one year of their entry into the US unless there is a change of circumstances which can cause the time period to change. Approximately 1,000 asylum cases are allowed in the US per year.
Current policy dictates the distinction between credible fear of persecution and a well-rounded fear of persecution the alien may claim. Credible fear is a significant amount of fear demonstrated by the alien which can be substantiated.
Reasons to be barred from Asylum
Aliens can be barred from asylum because of the following reasons:
• The alien has resided in another country before arriving in the US;
• The alien had participated in any way in the persecution of another person;
• The alien had been convicted of a serious crime,
• The alien would pose a security threat; and
• The alien belongs to a terrorist organization or has engaged in terrorist activity.
If you or a family member are seeking asylum, work with an immigration lawyer to have the best chance for your application to be accepted.
What is National Insurance and Can I Reduce My Obligation?
Generally, most contractors who enter the UK will have the same set of questions when receiving their first pay cheque, the one question that features prominently is, what is National Insurance and why do I need to contribute to it? Your NI Number acts almost as your own personal account number.
The number ensures that the NI contributions and tax you are paying is properly recorded onto your records. You pay Insurance to build up your entitlement to certain social security benefits, including the State Pension, unemployment pay and incapacity benefits. This number also acts as a reference number for the entire UK social security system. Each employee’s National Insurance is made up of two parts, namely, Employee and Employers NI.
There are various ways to in which you can reduce your obligations. The main way for contractors to accomplish this is to utilise the services of an Umbrella Company or a Limited Company. In these payroll structures, contractors are able to vastly reduce their taxable pay by claiming expenses that are wholly and exclusively for business purposes. This, in turn reduces the contributions due. Another way in which you can save is by claiming a rebate.
Most contractors are unaware that they are able to claim back contributions whilst working in the UK. It must be mentioned that you cannot claim your full contributions but only a portion thereof. The rebate allows you to transfer all monies from your 2nd state pension into a personal pension policy which is set up under your own name. A National Insurance rebate can be claimed at anytime and only needs to be done once, it should be noted that you cannot back date claim your NI , you can only claim for the current tax year and years going forward.
Health Care Reform: More Coverage for Seriously Injured in Car Accidents
Controversy continues to surround the recent health care reform bill enacted by Congress in March of this year. For many, there are some clear advantages to its passing, however. The legislation includes a requirement that by 2014 all Americans must buy health insurance or pay an annual fine. Meeting this goal may seem like a daunting task, but once reached, it has the potential to help many people who suddenly face critical medical emergencies.
One particular group who stands to benefit are victims of severe car accidents.
In many cases, auto insurance companies provide compensation for people injured in crashes. Although states like California mandate that all drivers carry a minimum amount of financial responsibility to pay for injuries to other parties, many people continue to recklessly operate their vehicles as uninsured motorists.
Even when the law-abiding citizens who maintain the lowest level of auto liability coverage are involved in accidents, injured victims may not be able to appropriately settle with the insurers if their medical costs exceed the policy limits. For example, California liability minimums are $15,000 for one person and $30,000 for multiple people. If a driver causes a collision with another motorist who is badly injured or killed, the $15,000 cap could easily be surpassed. The policyholder would then be personally responsible for paying any outstanding accident-related expenses for the other driver.
But what if the at-fault driver does not have the money to cover the remaining medical bills, as is often the case? What happens when the person who was seriously hurt has no medical insurance?
The new federal health care plan will give injured car accident victims in these dire situations one more option for help.
The reform bill makes health care more affordable through state government-based exchanges with subsidies. This in turn leads to more accessible medical insurance, especially for the formerly uninsured. As a result, anyone who experiences sudden and acute bodily harm, such as in a vehicle crash, will not have to rely on potentially insufficient auto insurance coverage or uninsured motorists to get the care they need.
While the health care reform legislation is being implemented, it is recommended that motorists in states like California consider purchasing more comprehensive auto insurance policies with higher payout limits to protect themselves from personal financial liability. In the near future, though, car accident victims will have somewhere to transfer the burden of expensive medical treatment following a serious injury.
If you or a loved one was recently injured in a vehicle crash and you have questions about who to go to for assistance, contact a California personal injury attorney. A local lawyer will know the standard procedures for dealing with auto and medical insurance companies and may be able to help you receive compensation for your pain and suffering, lost wages and medical expenses.
