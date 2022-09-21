Finance
Reacting to an Auto Accident
When a person is involved in an auto accident, a ton of things run through their mind. Are they hurt? Is anyone else hurt? Are they sure that they didn’t cause the wreck? Is their insurance going to cover this? Does the other driver have insurance?
The swarm of worrisome thoughts that go through your mind right after you realize you’ve just been involved in an auto accident can be overwhelming to say the least. To make matters worse, you and the other person have a lot to lose in the first moments after the crash. If you both determine that you are at fault for the accident, you could end up paying tons of money for insurance and medical bills. Not only might you have to pay for your own medical bills, but also for those of the other driver. Of course, they are concerned about having to pay for your medical bills.
Usually soon after an auto accident has occurred, a police officer will arrive on the scene to write an accident report and try to determine who is at fault. The cop will probably give the person at fault a ticket for not driving properly, so this is one more thing you’ll have on your mind.
The number one thing you need to be in a hurry to do as soon as you realize you have become involved in an auto accident is contact your auto accident lawyer. Personal injury lawyers in your area will be able to provide professional legal guidance that will help you steer clear of additional financial costs related to the accident.
Although you may have been raised to trust other drivers and police officers, it is in your best interest to contact a personal injury lawyer immediately upon becoming involved in an auto accident.
Why an Independent Insurance Agency?
Whether you are in the market for homeowners, renters, auto, commercial, property, workers comp, life, umbrella, or any other insurance, you want the most tailored plan at the cheapest quote. As a layman though, it all seems so puzzling. Besides the complicated insurance jargon, it certainly is difficult for you to assess your needs accurately – let alone find the precise insurance source to get you the right policy at the right price.
What you need is a specialist – someone who really comprehends all the ins and outs of the insurance world – someone who will gladly take the time to review your individual situation along with any existing coverage that you may have. Moreover, you need a trusted source that will be able to configure every aspect of customized protection to your benefit.
To whom do you turn to for matters as important as protecting assets, property, business and the like? Ask anyone in the know about the industry and they will steer you to an independent agency that has rights to do direct dealings with many of the leading insurance companies. As opposed to a dependent agency or a single company representing itself, the independent agency has no ulterior motive in directing you to one insurance company over the other. Partnered with an extensive network of underwriters, this type of agency searches its set of connections to come up with what works best for you. Equipped with a list of all sorts of policies there is no reason to settle on anything but the optimum.
The Independent Agent – piecing the puzzle pieces together for the customer
An experienced independent agency has your best interest in mind as it
– Emphasizes the client’s needs above all else
– Clarifies any questions about the differing policies
– Goes to great length to locate tailored coverage with a pleasing quote
Finding the agency that looks out for the customer the way you want it also requires some research, however. This is because not all independent agencies are alike in excellence. Though any insurer may claim to harbor a close connection with any given strong insurance company, there are variances to the type of bond they enjoy. In order to gain from dealing with a truly winning broker, the customer must link itself with an establishment that has superior access to the indemnity that matches requirements. In addition, it’s imperative to find an agency that is all-rounded – from before the sale, during the sale and after the sale – willing to act as your staunch advocate even when there is a claim.
Before sitting down with an insurer, make sure you are sitting down with someone with the capability, and strong ethics that will indeed make you into a satisfied policyholder!
The Basics on Becoming an Online Merchant
Online selling is on the rise because of the changing shopping habits of today’s consumers, those under 30 years old who were either entering into their teens or have just graduated from college when the Internet bloomed in the mid-90’s.
This is the generation who spend most of their time reading and sending Twitpics, shout-outs, reposts or jejespeak on their FB, Flickr, tumblr, and Blogspot pages, in their desire to be visible and look cool on the Internet (now broadband and a powerful tool for business) that has become collaboration-friendly, thanks to Web 2.0 technologies.
Fast forward to a cool question. Do you want to join the world of Internet retailing as a pure player to earn extra income out of the Net Geners whose disposable income will remain ‘awesome’ at least until 2020. Do I hear a resounding ‘yes’ out there? That means you’re getting into a winning ambit.
Online retailing poses the biggest opportunity for all Internet users to earn from the web. After all, you spend more than 4 hours before your computer screens doing any or all of these: researching, working, playing games, online chatting or instant messaging, Skyping.
Caveat: you will not immediately strike gold from your Internet selling but, initially it will give you an extra income and one that will grow in due course.
Consider this data from the March 2010 ITIF (Information Technology & Innovation Foundation) report.
For the last 10 years, among the world’s top 10 Internet firms are those that have been successfully selling products and services like Amazon, eBay, Expedia, TD Ameritrade (into trading services), and of course Yahoo, Google and AOL, which collectively earned $58-B in 2006. Countries leading in e-commerce are UK, US, Sweden and Denmark.
E-commerce is growing in Asia too, where total B2C sales in Japan, China, Korea and India are expected to reach $115-B this year. At 52% (in Asia), Japan has the highest percentage of online buyers, followed by Korea at 45%. China, the world’s second largest Internet population with its 210 million Internet users, is expected to see large growth in its online retail sales – $18 billion in 2010.
In other parts of Asia like the Philippines, about 90 percent of the 28-M Filipinos with access to the Internet visit social networking sites to chat, play games and promote business and civic events. Social media has become a ubiquitous tool in any business marketing campaign.
To cut your mark in online retailing:
number 1 – you must have products or services to sell
number 2 – study the basics like on-time deliveries and packaging (you don’t want the merchandise getting squashed or broken)
number 3 – you must know how to use new media.
It is wise to focus first on a small range of products and know where to source reliable suppliers. Your products or services must be sellable like mobile phones, gadgets, fashion and accessories, souvenirs, homeware, health and wellness, appliances, travel reservation, insurance.
You can earn from your hobbies and interests like bead stringing, cross-stitching, photography, handicrafts, gardening, carpentry, used or antique items.
The Internet gives you the global marketplace, hence there will be customers in Trinidad, Los Angeles, Glasgow, Shanghai, Puchong, Cebu who will like to have those items on your web store.
Here are basic tips on becoming a trusted online retailer in the net world.
Build your website. If you can’t, ask friends and kinfolk who can. It’s an integral part of running an online business. Or you can buy an e-commerce software that has a complete e-trading platform that integrates payment gateways and logistics system for local and international deliveries. This way, you don’t have to worry about setting up payment and distribution intermediary services on your own. It’s never too late to have your own website up and running and be one of the over 80 million dotcoms in the world. Going by their sheer numbers, you’re in great company.
Get yourself discovered through social sites. Your FB friends and Twitter followers will be excellent starting points for engaging with consumers. You can advertise on popular social sites or you can create a Facebook fan page or a Multiply product page. Be innovative in your spiels (but don’t overdo it) about the benefits of your products so that consumers can connect emotionally to them, notwithstanding your commercial agenda.
Attend trainings. Learning additional skills on creating compelling customer content, photo editing, viral videos, SEO, etc. will boost your confidence as a netpreneur and if you cleverly apply them, you’re on your way to building a good customer base.
It’s usually in the first year when it’s all about deciding what to sell, where to source your products, and generating awareness for your online store. You need to keep intact your enthusiasm for your business and your customers so that in the succeeding years, you can get ahead and stay ahead.
Now this is looking beyond 2020, Net Geners and their progeny – because of their online behavior – put premium on time and convenience which online retailing meets 100% spot-on.
Health Insurance
Health policies can be divided into individual as well as group health coverage.
While an individual policy is purchased by the insured directly with the insurance company, in a group health insurance policy, the group is the master insured and the insurance company contracts with the group. Each member gets an insurance certificate which acts as the policy. Often group health insurance is less expensive than individual policies. Additionally it may also contain certain special coverage which may have been too costly for individuals.
Employer’s Insurance – Million of people obtain their insurance through employment. After meeting certain criteria, the employee is eligible to be covered under the employer’s group insurance policy. Medical insurance is also a common benefit of such a policy. The employer’s insurance policy and coverage may vary with different organizations.
Individual Insurance – Some major health insurance companies offer a broad range of coverage and options to individuals, who pay directly for the cost of the insurance. Many insurance companies require a medical examination and comprehensive details before offering coverage to the individual.
Government Sponsored Insurance – Some state governments offer affordable health insurance benefits to their residents based on their income. These plans are designed for the poorer individuals who are employed but no health care coverage is available where they work. It allows the state to protect its residents from calamitous loss due to illness, disease or accident without placing an additional burden upon its program for the extremely poor and underprivileged.
Association Sponsored Insurance – There are some health insurance benefits available to people belonging to a group or organization by virtue of membership.
Primary and Secondary Coverage
Many people have medical insurance from more than one insurance plan. To prevent double recovery or the insured making profit out of the insurance plan, the insurance company make provisions to determine how primary versus secondary coverage will be determined. Primary coverage is provided through an insurance plan of which the insured is a member or the plan under which the member has been a participant for a long duration. Secondary coverage, usually as a result of being covered as a dependent under someone else’s health insurance plan, provides reimbursement for medical expenses after exhaustion of coverage available through the primary plan.
There are several types of policies sold by insurance companies to individuals. Some of the common insurance plans include:
Major Medical Expenses
Hospital and Surgery
Hospital Confinement Indemnity
Health Maintenance Organizations (HMO) Specified Diseases
Short Term and Long Term Care
Accident Only Policy
Dental
Vision
Home-Health Care
Limited Benefit
The different types of group health coverage include:
Fully Insured Employer Group
Small Employer Group
Large Employer Group
Health Maintenance Organization (HMO)
Self-Funded ERISA
Association Group
Group Managed Care
Preferred Provider Organization
Flood Insurance Quotes
Things happen when we least expect it. Flood damage can just happen to us and we have no idea when. It can happen to anyone. That is why there are companies offering flood insurance quotes to customers just in case this tragedy happens.
Through the NFIP or the National Flood Insurance Program, these insurance companies can provide their clients with the assurance that they are insured just in case of flood.
If you happen to live in an area and possess mortgage, the federal law requires you to have flood insurance quotes. But if that is not the case, it is only practical that you do go out there and see what is offered to you in order for you to not risk the scenario of you losing your home when the natural disaster happens to you. Your home can be at risk any time.
The question in people’s mind is “How far in advance must I check out the flood insurance rates?” The answer to their question is that a number of flood insurance policies and quotes require a month of waiting period before the policy and the coverage takes effect.
There are exceptions, of course, but this is only for those that meet the specific circumstances. Examples are the clients just bought a new home and the closing is less than a month.
The payment options for flood insurance quotes vary. But in general, these policies must be maid in full. The insurance company roll this up into the mortgage of their customers so that the pay-up is easier.
In order for the customers to have a better picture on how the mode of payment can be made, they are well informed by the agents of the insurance companies before they completely sign the contract. They can also visit the website of these flood insurance companies in order for them to get the answers that they are looking for.
It helps to contact flood insurance specialist, insurance agents, property owners, and mortgage lenders regarding flood insurance quotes because they can provide their clients with the knowledgeable information that they need regarding the matter.
If the staff is friendly and experienced, more clients will sign up for their programs because they are getting what they are looking for and they know the conditions that they are getting into.
So if you are in the position of being comfortable with the flood insurance quotes that you are eying, try to find out as much as you can regarding the coverage and the benefits you can acquire from their company. You can sleep better knowing that your property is insured if ever a flood does happen in your area.
Why Commercial General Liability Insurance Has Been So Popular Till Now
What is Commercial General Liability Insurance?
The General Liability Insurance protects businesses and their owners from “general” claims which involve bodily damages, property damages, and lawsuits relating to both of these. It’s the first policy usually purchased by small business owners because it’s often needed when signing client’s contracts and commercial leases. The General Insurance covers all expenses related to clients and customer’s injuries which happens within the vicinity of your property, damages you caused to the properties of others, and other advertising mistakes. It simply covers all the most common lawsuits which arise from daily business activities such as interacting with customers, renting of property, and relating with clients.
What does General Liability Insurance cover?
This form of Business Insurance takes care of third-party lawsuits. This refers to the lawsuits which are brought by non-employees such as clients, landlords, vendors, customers, and so on. Generally, it covers third-party lawsuits which are triggered by any of the following:
- Damages to property: It covers all damages to someone else property which was caused by your activities or that of your employees while working for you. This includes a lawsuit filed by your landlord due to a fire outbreak at your office which destroyed all or part of his building.
- Bodily Injuries: It covers all kind of lawsuits arising from bodily injuries sustained by a customer or client while at your premises. This includes a lawsuit filed by a client who slipped and broke a leg at your office.
- Damage of Reputation: It covers lawsuits arising from defamation. This includes a lawsuit filed by a competitor because of a defamatory comment posted by you or your employees on social media platforms.
- Infringement of Copyright: It covers lawsuits arising from using someone else idea without seeking his permission. This includes a lawsuit filed by a competitor because of the similarities in your marketing and advertising materials and theirs.
How can I save money on General Liability Insurance?
Depending to a large extent on the type of business, General Insurance can be pretty pricey. There are a couple of ways through which you can save money on your General Liability Insurance.
- Avoid Overestimation: When estimating the gross receipts and payrolls for the upcoming year, many business owners overestimate owing to their high hopes and expectation from their businesses. These figures tend to increase the premium they pay because most policies” premiums are calculated based on the figures of the gross receipts and payrolls.
- Ensure That You Are Properly Covered: Some business owners sacrifice their proper coverage for lower premiums. They end up having major claims which the little money saved from lower premiums cannot cover.
- Package Your Policies Properly: When you package your General Liability Insurance with some other policies such as your Business Personal property, you get to enjoy a multi-policy discount.
If you need any information about Commercial General Liability Insurance or you wish to save some money on your General Liability Insurance, you can contact an Insurance Company and get a quote today.
Variable Annuity Life Insurance – One Retirement Planning Option
Variable annuity life insurance is one among many competing life insurance products. There are different types of insurance that are being offered to everyone and this insurance has benefits as well as their disadvantages. But they were originally made and offer not to get money from their clients but to help them.
With our community now it’s hard to tell for some of the people who get insurance thinks that insurance companies trick them to buy insurance only to get money from them which is not totally true. There are some insurance companies, who get money from their client but makes sure that their clients and customer are satisfied with their services.
One of these insurance that are being offered to people is variable annuity life insurance. This insurance offers their clients like you an income for a lifetime. And it can help you increase your money through investments in the bonds and stocks.
It provides the insurance holder with big amount of money and a tax-deferred monthly payment plan. This type of insurance is the opposite of life insurance. For in life insurance you are required to pay the insurance company a monthly payment and they give you a large sum when you die.
However this type of insurance is quite the opposite since you will be giving a big amount of money to the insurance company and in return they will give you a specific periodic amount.
Here are some tips for you before you get yourself insurance.
Getting yourself insurance is not as easy as you think. Before you get it you have to understand and know something about insurance. Although they can help you in some way but there are also some insurance which you don’t need after all knowledge is power. After all you wouldn’t want yourself buying insurance which you won’t need.
You also must know what kind of insurance you need. Like when you want to get a variable annuity life insurance before you get it you need to know if you are going to need it. Ask yourself what benefits you’ll get out of it and what disadvantage you’ll get.
This type of insurance is more like an investment with no assurance for in variable annuity you are free to choose where you want to put your money but there are no assurance in which you could get back your principles when something happens to the place where you chose to put your money.
The advantage you’ll likely get out of this type of investment is that when the funds in your annuity increases it value the payment you will be receiving will also increase. Also since it is life insurance it offers you a feature that will benefit your beneficiary when you are dead.
Usually this benefit is the contribution you made in your annuity minus the money you received. While on the other hand the disadvantage is that if you die before the annuity payment is complete then the earnings remaining in your account can forfeited to the company.
Money is not a light matter so before you buy something, make sure to not regret your decision. That is why it is better to know where you’re standing and think twice before you make your decision.
