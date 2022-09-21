Retired Palos ambulance gets new life as Chicago Bears tailgate truck and roadside rescue vehicle

There have been 12 single-game tiebreakers in MLB history. Each of them brought the nerves and anticipation of a playoff game, even though they were played as regular season games – but Game 163 is now a thing of the past.

With an expanded playoff format kicking off in October, MLB decided there was no longer enough room on the schedule to sever ties in this additional fashion. Instead, a set of tie-breaker rules will now decide not only the seeding, but also who gets into the playoffs if 162 games isn’t enough to determine the 12-team field. That means the streak played by your favorite team in the first half could have a huge impact on their playoff hopes.

“It’s going to become a big problem when everyone [the fans] wake up and realize what’s going on,” Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said last month.

Counsell’s team could be directly affected, as Milwaukee is currently outside of the final wildcard spot in the National League, chasing the San Diego Padres for that final playoff spot. But the Brewers will have to make up some extra ground this year since losing their season streak to the Padres 4-3, which means if the teams finish with the same record, San Diego is in and Milwaukee is out. .

“We finished the games against them in early June,” Counsell said. “We were aware of it at the time, but there are 110 games left at this time. There is not much to do.

“We knew the rule,” Counsell said. “Everyone knew it… They felt it was not possible to fit a tiebreaker into the schedule.”

The league understands some of the angst that could exist if a team is eliminated by a series of seasons played around Memorial Day, but says the trade-off of more teams in the mix for a playoff spot is worth it. sadness.

“We’re excited that more of our fans will be able to experience postseason baseball this year as part of the expanded playoff format,” said Morgan Sword, executive vice president of baseball operations. “Due to the increased number of post-season games, we had to make sure the regular season would end on time.”

Although the format of the playoffs is set out in the recently signed collective agreement, there is discretion regarding the details of the tie-breaking rules that will allow the league to review the impact and make adjustments. changes if necessary. As players and teams realize the stakes, the new rules could also lead to a greater emphasis on one-on-one matchups.

“If they beat us, more than we beat them, it should be theirs, so I’m all for the rule,” St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “Our job is not to lose, so if someone has done better than us, then you go home.”

This will be further highlighted from next year when each team will only play 13 games – up from 19 – within their own division. And results from the new format’s first year already show the added importance of beating other teams with playoff hopefuls in head-to-head intra-league matchups.

“When we played the Padres, it wasn’t like we put more emphasis on winning those games than any other game,” the Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations said. , Dave Dombrowski, in an email. “However, after winning the series, we discussed how big this series could become.”

The Phillies are just ahead of the Padres in the NL wildcard race, and while either team can enter, their seed will be determined by the tiebreaker system if both teams have the same record after 162.

Philadelphia won its season series against San Diego (4-3) and Milwaukee (4-2), so it would win every tiebreaker between either of those NL teams. Brewers now understand the task at hand: beat opponents above them by at least one game to eliminate the tiebreaker. Otherwise, it will be a heartbreaking end to the season.

“You treat every game as an important game, but there’s a game the day after, the day after and the day after,” Counsell said. “You have to manage with both concepts in mind every day.”

What the new tiebreaker rules look like

With new procedures already affecting the home stretch this season, here are the five rules that govern tiebreakers:

Head-to-head record: Explanatory. And if more than two teams are tied, the team with the best combined winning percentage against the other teams wins the tiebreaker.

Intradivision registration: If head-to-head records are tied – this would only occur between wildcard teams that have played an even number of matches – then the best record within their own divisions will determine the winner.

Interdivisional record: If the first two tiebreakers do not resolve the issue, the next one assesses the teams’ records in their own leagues, but not including their own divisions.

Intra-league matches in the second half: If the teams are still tied at this point, a winner will be determined by each team’s winning percentage in their own league over the last 81 games of the season.

Second half intra-league matches plus one (or more): If the teams remain tied after the first four ties, a winner will be determined by working backwards from the last intra-league game of the first half until the tie is broken.

It should be noted that there are extreme scenarios, such as five-team draws, for which the league does not have an exact answer. In these cases, there is a clause that comes into effect that would call for “commissioner’s discretion”. In other words, Rob Manfred could choose which team makes the playoffs and which team doesn’t – although the scenario is far-fetched.

What does all this mean for racing this season?

There are a lot of close runs this season so there is a chance that tiebreakers will come into play. That being said, there is little to no chance of needing to use more than the first breaker tied in any scenario this year. Either way, let’s take a look at the impact of the new procedures on some of the most exciting playoff and divisional races.

National League East: The New York Mets lead the season series over the Atlanta Braves 9-7. If the Braves sweep the last three games against New York, they’ll win the tiebreaker; otherwise, the Mets will emerge victorious. The winner will likely be the No. 2 seed and get a bye. The loser will host a first-round playoff.

NL Wildcard: As noted above, the Brewers lose a tiebreaker to the Padres and Phillies, while Philadelphia wins one to San Diego.

American League Central: It’s a three-team battle between the Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins, with the two losers likely out of the playoffs.

The White Sox are currently losing tiebreakers to both teams, but they still have a chance to reverse that scenario. They’ll have to sweep the Guardians this week in Chicago to win this season series, as they’re 6-7 against the Twins this season with six games remaining.

Cleveland has already won its season series with the Twins, so Minnesota would need to win one more game than the Guardians to beat them for the division title.

Wildcard AL: This is where a tie is most likely to occur. The Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays are neck and neck for the three wildcard spots. The bottom two teams in a tiebreaker will not get a best-of-three-round home game.

The Mariners win a tiebreaker with the Blue Jays but lose a tiebreaker against the Rays. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay leads the season series with Toronto 8-7 with four games remaining between the teams.

The new system — and the elimination of Game 163 — is sure to grab headlines if head-to-head records bounce someone from the playoffs or issue a bye to a winner of division. This year still has all the possibilities.