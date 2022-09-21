News
Retired Palos ambulance gets new life as Chicago Bears tailgate truck and roadside rescue vehicle
Chris Faltin’s new vehicle comes with all the bells and whistles. It also has an outdoor emergency lighting system. And with all the space inside, it’s well suited for its next incarnation and at least one trip to Soldier Field, where Faltin plans to use it for tailgating at this Sunday’s Bears game.
“I enjoy watching the game in warm weather,” Faltin said. “This will be the perfect vehicle for it.”
He purchased the 2005 International Road Rescue 4300 ambulance Sept. 13 for his towing company, paying $10,000 for it after hearing the Palos Fire Protection District posted it on Municibid, an online site that auctions government surplus items.
His Mokena-based towing company plans to gut it out and then use it to help heavy duty vehicles such as trucks broken down on the road.
“The unit will be loaded with oil dry and other adsorbents, cones, tools, air compressors, things like that,” he said.
The Palos fire department removed all of its logos as part of the process of preparing the vehicle for sale, but the emergency lights remain.
Officials with the auction company have noticed a spike in people purchasing old ambulances, for both work and pleasure.
Faltin’s company, Illinois Fleet Service, has 11 vans he deploys for various emergencies, along with six tow trucks. This month’s purchase is his first ambulance.
“The main issue here is, two years ago you could buy a van for thirty thousand; now they are sixty thousand and not available,” he said.
The company has been providing roadside emergency service for 20 years and towing for about six years.
The online auction site Municibid was founded in 2006 as an outlet for government agencies to sell surplus items.
The website last week listed three items for sale in Illinois — a set of portable jacks, miscellaneous truck and bus parts and a set of rusted out school-like lockers from the Chicago Transit Authority.
Sophie Eden, director of marketing for Municibid, said police cars are the most popular vehicles sold on the site.
“The Crown Victoria is a favorite but also people like the Dodge Chargers and the Ford Explorers too,” Eden said. “Ambulances have been gaining popularity the past couple years. People seem to be buying them and overhauling them to become recreation vehicles.”
Eden believes the pandemic as well as the high cost of RVs has made ambulances a more appealing option for those wanting to explore the U.S.
“They have plenty of storage space,” she said. “It has cabinets and shelves and plenty of power too. It even has a sink to hook up to water. Just add a minifridge, microwave and bed and you are pretty much set.”
Municibid, based in Pennsylvania, charges a buyer’s fee to the winning bidder. Most of the money returned back to a government agency is used to buy new equipment, Eden said.
Joseph Ruzich is a freelance reporter for the Daily Southtown.
()
News
Wilder Forest land, home to River Grove school, to become Catholic summer camp
The Wilder Foundation intends to sell 600 acres of land in northern Washington County to a Catholic organization that plans to open an overnight summer camp and winter retreat center on the site.
The Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership plans to use the former Wilder Forest land, currently leased by the River Grove charter school, to host 200 middle-school campers a week during the summer.
River Grove officials called the news of the proposed sale “extremely disappointing” and said it would “be devastating to our school and the larger community.”
The K-6 school, known officially as Marine Area Community School, is housed in several cottages that used to be leased by Concordia Language Villages. River Grove officials were working with officials from the Manitou Fund, which owns the adjacent land – the site of the now-shuttered Warner Nature Center — on a plan to purchase the land. Manitou Fund officials had several opportunities to purchase the land, but declined, according to Wilder.
The Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership will use the land “in ways that preserve (its) natural beauty and resources,” said Andrew Brown, a Wilder Foundation spokesman.
The land, considered one of the largest and most ecologically significant remaining unprotected natural areas in the metro area, includes hardwood forest, numerous bogs, wetlands, grasslands and several pristine lakes.
The Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership is partnering with Damascus, an Ohio-based Catholic organization, to expand programming for parishes and schools in and around the metro area, said Tim Healy, the partnership’s president.
“We want to offer a positive alternative to provide hope and a better way of life for our youth,” Healy said. “We see now, more than ever, that young people are struggling – from the mental-health crisis that is gripping our youth, there is an increased feeling of isolation and addictions to social media and video games.”
The summer camp would primarily serve middle-school students; winter retreats would serve a mix of high-school and middle-school students, he said.
Although the overnight camp would primarily serve the Catholic parishes and schools in and around St. Paul and Minneapolis, it would be open to other faith-based groups, he said.
The Wilder Foundation has owned the Wilder Forest since 1957. Until 2003, it provided wilderness education there for thousands of children each year. The nonprofit social services agency, based in St. Paul, now focuses on direct services to support mental health, early childhood development, stable housing and healthy aging.
Proceeds from the sale “will fuel Wilder’s mission to support people across generations to be healthy, stable and prosperous,” Brown said.
SEVERAL SUITORS
Manitou Fund and Wilder officials in 2017 entered into a purchase agreement for the property, Brown said, but Manitou officials decided not to move forward with the agreement. Greg McNeely, one of the directors of the Manitou Fund, a private family foundation, said Tuesday that he could not comment.
Last year, Wilder entered into a letter of intent with Minnesota Land Trust and the Science Museum of Minnesota to purchase the property, but Wilder did not receive a purchase agreement, Brown said, and the letter of intent expired in December.
Plans had to be altered after May Township officials passed in July 2021 a yearlong moratorium on any change in usage in conservancy districts — including the Wilder Forest land.
In January, Wilder officials informed Manitou Fund officials that the property was still available for purchase, Brown said. Three months later, Wilder learned that Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership was interested in purchasing the property.
In June, Wilder informed officials from the Manitou Fund, Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership and River Grove/Marine Area Community School that there were two parties interested in purchasing the property, and Wilder shared the appraised value of the property with Manitou Fund and Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership, Brown said.
Partnership officials presented Wilder with a letter of intent to purchase the property; Manitou Fund officials “provided their verbal opinion on the value of the property, which was significantly less than the appraised value,” Brown said.
The Wilder Foundation’s board determined that the partnership’s letter of intent satisfied all criteria set forth by the board in selling the property, Brown said. Among the criteria: the buyer must use the property to benefit the community and preserve the land’s natural beauty and resources, he said.
The purchase price will remain confidential until closing, he said.
HOLDING OUT HOPE
River Grove Administrator Drew Goodson said Tuesday that he was holding out hope that the school might be able to stay at the site. He said there are still many steps that must be taken in order for the sale to go through, including the granting of a conditional-use permit by the May Town Board.
The school’s five-year lease expires in June 2023.
“Over the entirety of our existence in the forest, our intentions with Wilder have been clear: River Grove intends to own the property or form a long-term partnership with an entity that supports our environmentally focused programming,” Goodson wrote in a letter to parents. “The Wilder Foundation had previously been publicly supportive of this goal and had engaged with us in partnership to help reach it, including being a part of CUP applications and approvals.”
In addition to a potential long-term partnership with Manitou Fund, River Grove officials also had been exploring a purchase of the Wilder property through the formation of “an affiliated building company,” a purchasing option available to Minnesota charter schools following the completion of their sixth year, he said. River Grove will complete its sixth year in June, he said.
“Our goal is to remain in our current location,” Goodson said. “While we are hopeful for this outcome, we are actively exploring contingency plans which would allow the school to continue its operations in a similar nearby setting.”
River Grove officials will hold a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the River Grove Commons to discuss the possible sale, he said.
‘SUCCESS STORY’
The school, which is known for its outdoor classrooms and natural setting, is at capacity – 225 students – and has a 75-student waiting list, he said. When the Stillwater Area School District closed Withrow Elementary in Hugo and Marine Elementary in Marine on St. Croix, many of those students enrolled in River Grove, he said.
Being outdoors fosters curiosity in students — from planting bulbs in the fall and watching seedlings emerge from the dirt in the spring to measuring creatures to learn geometry, he said.
“We had a group of students who found a bunch of slugs out in the woods, and they started measuring them and doing addition and subtraction based on the measurements,” he said. “It was, ‘Hey, how many slugs do you need to add together to get to this number?’”
River Grove is “probably one of the biggest success stories right now in the charter world in Minnesota in terms of enrollment, partnerships and programing,” he said. “I think we will find a way to make it work, but it’s going to be a lot of pain, especially for a community that has already lost schools. We’ve been through that before and those emotions and all that stuff. This is just really disturbing.”
Goodson also wondered whether May Township residents would support plans for a summer camp and winter retreat center. “It is what the community is going to want or is that too big of a use?” he said.
No decisions have been made regarding the current facilities, Healy said. Partnership officials will evaluate the current buildings and determine how they would fit program needs; any specifics of the camp “will be determined in partnership with May Township,” he said.
The township’s moratorium, which was extended this summer, will expire at the end of November, said John Adams, chairman of the May Township board.
Adams said the sale of the Wilder Forest land has “been a possibility for a long time.”
“This is a private real-estate transaction, and we have no control,” he said. “We have no power whatsoever. We’re just trying to follow the rules and be ethical. Even trying to influence the situation would be unethical, so we’re not. The chips will fall where they may.”
News
More tiebreaker games? The impact on the 2022 MLB standings
There have been 12 single-game tiebreakers in MLB history. Each of them brought the nerves and anticipation of a playoff game, even though they were played as regular season games – but Game 163 is now a thing of the past.
With an expanded playoff format kicking off in October, MLB decided there was no longer enough room on the schedule to sever ties in this additional fashion. Instead, a set of tie-breaker rules will now decide not only the seeding, but also who gets into the playoffs if 162 games isn’t enough to determine the 12-team field. That means the streak played by your favorite team in the first half could have a huge impact on their playoff hopes.
“It’s going to become a big problem when everyone [the fans] wake up and realize what’s going on,” Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said last month.
Counsell’s team could be directly affected, as Milwaukee is currently outside of the final wildcard spot in the National League, chasing the San Diego Padres for that final playoff spot. But the Brewers will have to make up some extra ground this year since losing their season streak to the Padres 4-3, which means if the teams finish with the same record, San Diego is in and Milwaukee is out. .
“We finished the games against them in early June,” Counsell said. “We were aware of it at the time, but there are 110 games left at this time. There is not much to do.
“We knew the rule,” Counsell said. “Everyone knew it… They felt it was not possible to fit a tiebreaker into the schedule.”
The league understands some of the angst that could exist if a team is eliminated by a series of seasons played around Memorial Day, but says the trade-off of more teams in the mix for a playoff spot is worth it. sadness.
“We’re excited that more of our fans will be able to experience postseason baseball this year as part of the expanded playoff format,” said Morgan Sword, executive vice president of baseball operations. “Due to the increased number of post-season games, we had to make sure the regular season would end on time.”
Although the format of the playoffs is set out in the recently signed collective agreement, there is discretion regarding the details of the tie-breaking rules that will allow the league to review the impact and make adjustments. changes if necessary. As players and teams realize the stakes, the new rules could also lead to a greater emphasis on one-on-one matchups.
“If they beat us, more than we beat them, it should be theirs, so I’m all for the rule,” St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “Our job is not to lose, so if someone has done better than us, then you go home.”
This will be further highlighted from next year when each team will only play 13 games – up from 19 – within their own division. And results from the new format’s first year already show the added importance of beating other teams with playoff hopefuls in head-to-head intra-league matchups.
“When we played the Padres, it wasn’t like we put more emphasis on winning those games than any other game,” the Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations said. , Dave Dombrowski, in an email. “However, after winning the series, we discussed how big this series could become.”
The Phillies are just ahead of the Padres in the NL wildcard race, and while either team can enter, their seed will be determined by the tiebreaker system if both teams have the same record after 162.
Philadelphia won its season series against San Diego (4-3) and Milwaukee (4-2), so it would win every tiebreaker between either of those NL teams. Brewers now understand the task at hand: beat opponents above them by at least one game to eliminate the tiebreaker. Otherwise, it will be a heartbreaking end to the season.
“You treat every game as an important game, but there’s a game the day after, the day after and the day after,” Counsell said. “You have to manage with both concepts in mind every day.”
What the new tiebreaker rules look like
With new procedures already affecting the home stretch this season, here are the five rules that govern tiebreakers:
Head-to-head record: Explanatory. And if more than two teams are tied, the team with the best combined winning percentage against the other teams wins the tiebreaker.
Intradivision registration: If head-to-head records are tied – this would only occur between wildcard teams that have played an even number of matches – then the best record within their own divisions will determine the winner.
Interdivisional record: If the first two tiebreakers do not resolve the issue, the next one assesses the teams’ records in their own leagues, but not including their own divisions.
Intra-league matches in the second half: If the teams are still tied at this point, a winner will be determined by each team’s winning percentage in their own league over the last 81 games of the season.
Second half intra-league matches plus one (or more): If the teams remain tied after the first four ties, a winner will be determined by working backwards from the last intra-league game of the first half until the tie is broken.
It should be noted that there are extreme scenarios, such as five-team draws, for which the league does not have an exact answer. In these cases, there is a clause that comes into effect that would call for “commissioner’s discretion”. In other words, Rob Manfred could choose which team makes the playoffs and which team doesn’t – although the scenario is far-fetched.
What does all this mean for racing this season?
There are a lot of close runs this season so there is a chance that tiebreakers will come into play. That being said, there is little to no chance of needing to use more than the first breaker tied in any scenario this year. Either way, let’s take a look at the impact of the new procedures on some of the most exciting playoff and divisional races.
National League East: The New York Mets lead the season series over the Atlanta Braves 9-7. If the Braves sweep the last three games against New York, they’ll win the tiebreaker; otherwise, the Mets will emerge victorious. The winner will likely be the No. 2 seed and get a bye. The loser will host a first-round playoff.
NL Wildcard: As noted above, the Brewers lose a tiebreaker to the Padres and Phillies, while Philadelphia wins one to San Diego.
American League Central: It’s a three-team battle between the Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins, with the two losers likely out of the playoffs.
The White Sox are currently losing tiebreakers to both teams, but they still have a chance to reverse that scenario. They’ll have to sweep the Guardians this week in Chicago to win this season series, as they’re 6-7 against the Twins this season with six games remaining.
Cleveland has already won its season series with the Twins, so Minnesota would need to win one more game than the Guardians to beat them for the division title.
Wildcard AL: This is where a tie is most likely to occur. The Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays are neck and neck for the three wildcard spots. The bottom two teams in a tiebreaker will not get a best-of-three-round home game.
The Mariners win a tiebreaker with the Blue Jays but lose a tiebreaker against the Rays. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay leads the season series with Toronto 8-7 with four games remaining between the teams.
The new system — and the elimination of Game 163 — is sure to grab headlines if head-to-head records bounce someone from the playoffs or issue a bye to a winner of division. This year still has all the possibilities.
espn
News
ASK IRA: Even with 20, do Heat have much in the way of intrigue?
Q: Ira, why the dead weight? Nothing against Dru Smith, but the Heat have five or six guys who can’t make an NBA roster? – Anthony.
A: Exactly. Once Udonis Haslem announced his return for a 20th season, the Heat were out of salary space when it came to staying below the luxury-tax threshold. So rather than offer false hope to an NBA journeyman or veteran, they added four would go be forwarded to their G League roster, with Dru Smith now likely again headed back in that direction, along with rookies Orlando Robinson, Jamaree Bouya and Jamal Cain. Save perhaps for the two players who are on two-way deals (Marcus Garett and Darius Days), the Heat 14-player standard roster has been set for weeks and will remain that way unless there is a trade: Haslem, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, Nikola Jovic, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Victor Oladipo, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven.
Q: Celtics ownership has given Brad Stevens the green light to go deep into the tax because they believe that they have a true contender. Will Micky Arrson be amenable to going into the luxury tax to contend for a NBA championship with our current nucleus? – Carlos, West Park.
A: At the moment, I would say no, considering how all signs point to the Heat avoiding filling their 15th and final roster spot, in order to stay just below the tax line. Should they? That all comes down to the player putting them over the tax line. If they can make a significant upgrade at power forward, then it should be considered. The longer-term concern is that if Tyler Herro is extended, you are talking significant deals going forward for Tyler, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and, to a degree, Duncan Robinson. So delaying the clock on the repeater tax also could be a strategy.
Q: Ira. I read your top 5 Heat point guards of all time, which gave me the idea that perhaps you might want to consider ranking the Top 5 worst Heat draft choices, so Harold Miner, with his awkward, off-balance jump shot, could get the recognition he so richly deserves. Bill, Palm Beach Gardens. – Bill, Palm Beach Gardens.
A: Nah, let’s celebrate the good times as the Heat turn 35 this season. And while Baby Jordan didn’t exactly meet expectations, Harold Miner’s mere presence gave the Heat a jolt at a time they needed one. And when considering the worst Heat first-rounders, I’m not sure there is a close second to Martin Mürsepp.
()
News
Congress faces key hurdles to avoid government shutdown next week
WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders have less than 10 days to avoid a government shutdown, and they still have to resolve a host of issues that are delaying passage of a bill.
There is no palpable desire for a shutdown so close to the Nov. 8 midterm elections, so Congress must pass a bill by midnight Sept. 30 to avoid a funding cut. The legislation requires 60 votes in the Senate, giving Republicans substantial power to shape the continuing resolution, known as the “CR” on Capitol Hill.
As is often the case, requests to attach new spending provisions complicated the task.
“The cleaner the bill, the more likely” it will pass quickly, said Senate Minority Whip John Thune, RS.D.
“I don’t think their members want to be here until October advocating or talking about a government shutdown when they’re in control of the whole government right now,” Thune added. “So I think everyone is going to be mutually incentivized to try to keep this as clean as possible.
Here are the main issues that need to be resolved before October 1:
Allow Reform
To secure his decisive vote for the Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA, Democratic leaders promised Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., they would pass legislation by the end of September to overhaul the process authorization for certain infrastructure projects.
The legislation, which is still in the works, would seek to speed up the approval process for national energy projects, including gas pipelines. The pledge has split the party, as a group of progressive lawmakers seek to block the policy from being added to the funding bill, arguing it would be a step backwards in the country’s clean energy transition.
But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., reiterated his promise on Tuesday, telling reporters, “Allowing reform is part of the IRA, and I intend to add it to the CR and do it.”
Republicans are cold-shouldered, still angry at Democrats for skirting them on the climate-health tax bill and uninterested in providing votes to help them keep a promise to Manchin.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday that if Democrats want to allow reform, they should pass a separate plan from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, RW.Va., who enjoys a broad support from the GOP. But Manchin dismissed his bill as a “courier” document that lacks the votes to pass.
Manchin said he will release his own permit proposal on Wednesday, promising it “wouldn’t bypass any environmental assessments” and would “accelerate the timeline” for approval of infrastructure projects.
He added: “I am not shutting down the government. I’m voting for, so anyone who votes against shuts it down. »
Ukrainian aid
President Joe Biden has asked Congress for $11.7 billion in aid to help Ukraine fight Russia. Congressional leaders are optimistic about including the funding, given that many Republicans have expressed continued support for Ukraine. After a classified House briefing this week, developers stressed the need for the funds.
House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., Said Tuesday that the “only way” the war will end is when Russian President Vladimir Putin “realizes his plan won’t work , that he is not going to take control of Ukraine, he is obliged to come to the negotiating table and stop the war.
“So we are very focused on making sure Ukraine has the ability to defend itself,” he said.
But there’s no GOP consensus on funding Ukraine because some party members “don’t want to spend the money,” said Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, the top Republican official, which is at the center of a series of intra-party divisions. on how to proceed.
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said Tuesday that despite Russia’s “blatant abuses and atrocities,” he opposes “blank checks” for Ukraine without further justification of funds or cuts elsewhere. to pay them.
“Count me against throwing more money at Ukraine without having a serious conversation about guns and butter – a serious conversation about why we spend it, how it’s in our best interest for national security,” Roy said.
Covid relief money
There is less optimism about the inclusion of Covid relief funds, particularly after Biden said on CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday that “the pandemic is over.” Republicans, who have long been skeptical of the idea of additional coronavirus relief funds, said his comment denied the rationale.
“The president saying the pandemic is over is just mind boggling. He wants tens of billions for Covid, and he says the pandemic is over,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., MD. “I think it’s more to do with the midterm elections and his willingness to put a happy face on what’s going on in the United States.”
But Democrats haven’t given up, and they argue that Covid continues to infect and kill Americans every day.
“Covid is obviously in a much better place than it was. Thank goodness people are living more normally and I’ve seen psychological improvement all over Virginia because of it,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. “But Covid is not over. Cases, hospitalizations, deaths, mental health aspects of Covid, long Covid. We still have to find ways to do our best to keep people safe. »
Disaster assistance
Congress may add disaster relief funds to the pot after a series of wildfires, floods and storms wreaked havoc across the country this summer.
The size of a potential aid package is unclear, but officials expect to replenish the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief fund, especially after Hurricane Fiona devastated Puerto Rico this week, flooding towns and villages and knocking out power to more than a million people.
Meanwhile, record flooding in Kentucky, McConnell’s home, killed nearly 40 people and damaged thousands of homes in July.
“With the Republican leader in the Kentucky Senate, we’re probably going to have that,” said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., a veteran takeover. “And we have a big problem [in Puerto Rico]and we know it’s going to be a costly problem, and I always remind people on our side that they’re all US citizens.
How long to finance the government
Congress leaders want to pass a bill to keep the government in office until December, dismissing the issue for now and setting up Congress to try to draft a full-year funding bill before the holidays . But conservatives are rebelling, saying Congress should push the issue back to 2023 in hopes the GOP will seize the majority and draft legislation to its liking.
The pressure is coming from the far-right House Freedom Caucus and a group of 14 senators, including Florida’s Rick Scott, chairman of the Senate Republican campaign committee. “The CR should go through the start of the next Congress,” Scott said Tuesday.
Cassidy agreed, predicting “Republicans will do pretty well in November” and saying, “We probably want the will of the American people to be expressed in January instead of a hold in December.”
Others reject the idea — including Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Shelby, the vice chairman, who are not seeking re-election and want to walk away with a bigger deal .
“We have to do our job,” Shelby said, lamenting that “some people are saying stop it.”
nbcnews
News
Jonathan Bernstein: Candidate’s whopping flipflop creates dilemma for Trump
Donald Trump isn’t known as a great strategic thinker. But he sure has a major strategic choice to make right now, and it’s far from clear what the best play is.
Trump’s predicament stems from a whopping flip-flop by the Republican nominee for Senate from New Hampshire, Don Bolduc. Bolduc campaigned in the primary as a true conservative and Trump supporter, including fully endorsing Trump’s false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election. But as soon as the primary was safely won, Bolduc declared that “the election was not stolen” and acknowledged that Joe Biden was the legitimate president.
This sets up quite a problem for Trump. While the former president’s grip on the Republican Party is partly based on how helpful he can be to candidates seeking nominations, the main reason Republicans fear him is the possibility that he could turn against them in November, either by asking voters to stay home or even suggesting they vote for GOP candidates’ Democratic or third-party rivals. Republicans worry that many voters would remain loyal to him.
That threat isn’t serious because Trump is unusually popular; it’s because he’s unusually untrustworthy. And not just because he has a history of being unreliable and turning on his allies, as former Vice President Mike Pence and a host of former White House staffers and cabinet officers could attest.
After all, most major politicians, especially former presidents, have had a lifetime of close ties to their political party, so much so that it’s almost impossible to imagine them betraying the people they have worked with and the policies they have cared about by openly aligning against that party unless something cataclysmic happened. Trump simply doesn’t have that party allegiance and doesn’t appear to care very much about most public-policy questions.
All of that reinforces the fear that he might turn against the party in the general election.
But at some point, if he doesn’t do it, the threat goes stale. So far he hasn’t taken that step. Indeed, while Trump doesn’t exactly hold rallies for Republicans who cross him, he hasn’t gone so far as to ask his voters to oppose those candidates.
Bolduc seems like a very good test case, given that Trump didn’t endorse him in the primary and that his reversal was so complete and total. If Trump supports him anyway, or even if he just ignores the whole episode, people in the party inclined to oppose him but hesitant about the political cost will be more likely to think of him as a paper tiger.
Trump already has risked being perceived this way in Georgia, where he has apparently dropped his opposition to Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the two incumbents that Trump unsuccessfully attempted to defeat in primaries based on their willingness to stand up to him during his attempt to subvert the election. If he ignores Bolduc’s treachery, too, what wouldn’t he ignore?
The flip side is that if Trump actually did break from the party and tried to defeat Republicans insufficiently loyal to him in general elections this fall (or even in 2024), Republicans would know they could no longer duck the choice of either fully accepting his dominance or fighting him, and they might choose to fight.
Normal party politicians back candidates all the time that they aren’t thrilled about. But normal party politicians aren’t trying to blackmail the party into doing whatever they want. This one is going to be interesting to watch.
News
Akzonobel India expects strong double-digit volume growth
To buy to sell Akzo Nobel to share
Paints and coatings company Akzo Nobel expects margin pressures to persist for another two quarters and only normalize between January and March next year.
“The current quarter and the quarter ahead would see some volatility, but by the fourth quarter of the year and beyond there will be significant improvement in margins,” said Rajiv Rajgopal, Akzo’s chief executive. Nobel India, to CNBC TV-18 in an interview, adding a caveat that margin improvement is subject to benign global conditions.
Read also :
Kolkata-based paint maker Dulux undertook price hikes of 0.5% each in July and August respectively.
For the April to June period, Akzo Nobel announced its highest quarterly revenue of Rs 937.7 crore. Decorative and industrial activities contributed to the growth. 35% of the company’s revenue comes from the industrial segment.
The company now aims to be among the top three players in terms of volume and revenue growth in the industry. Akzo Nobel’s sales rose 49.7% in the April-June quarter, behind industry leaders Asian Paints and Berger Paints.
Brokers suggest that the company has gained market share in the decorative paint segment, which it wants to consolidate and expand. Dulux Velvet Touch and Dulux Weather Shield performed very well, according to Rajgopal.
Other takeaways:
For the full interview, watch the attached video
cnbctv18-forexlive
