Safuvest Token Presale is Live, How to Buy $SAFV Token

Safuvest, a digital asset platform that will offer seamless crypto tailored services has announced the Safuvest utility token presale. Safuvest token Presale is live and will go on for 45 days until the hard cap is filled. This comes after initially raising $100,000 private sale round.
Soeterbroek, Safuvest project manager stated:
“We are excited to launch our presale event; another important step in our roadmap is completing our audit and launching the platform in beta”
Interested investors wishing to join the presale can participate in the $SAFV token presale. The presale kicks off on 20th September 2022 and ends 4th November 2022.
What is Safuvest?
Safuvest is a blockchain powered platform that will allow digital asset holders trade and swap their assets, use it as collateral to borrow stablecoins or stake their assets to earn interests.
SAFV Utility Token
SAFV is the native utility token of the Safuvest ecosystem. Users who who hold SAFV tokens, the utility token of the Safuvest platform will be able to pay for trading fees in the platform and also be able to boost their interest rates on the Safuvest platform. SAFV will also be used to offer rewards to users who stake their SAFV tokens.
How to Buy SAFV Token in Presale
Early investors looking to acquire SAFV tokens early can visit the token sale page, sign up and join the presale below. Safuvest is one of the biggest investment opportunities that anyone can get right now and here is a guide on how to buy Safuvest tokens from its presale. To learn more about Safuvest and how to join in the token presale, please visit Safuvest website here or join the Safuvest telegram group.
