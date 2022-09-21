News
St. Paul man sentenced for punching Washington County deputy, fleeing in stolen car
A career criminal has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for punching a Washington County sheriff’s deputy in the face and then fleeing authorities in a stolen SUV.
Nicholaos Michael Kremetis, 34, of St. Paul, was convicted Monday of theft of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and sentenced to concurrent prison terms of 45 and 25 months in connection with the September 2021 incident, which began in Stillwater and ended after he crashed into another vehicle in downtown St. Paul.
Kremetis pleaded guilty to the charges in July. In keeping with a plea agreement, Washington County District Judge Juanita Freeman dismissed five other charges filed in the case: possession of a dangerous weapon, criminal vehicular operation and fleeing a peace officer.
However, because Kremetis is defined as a career criminal under state statute, Freeman deviated from the presumptive prison sentence and gave him an upward durational departure sentence of 45 months on the auto theft conviction, according to court records.
Kremetis’ felony criminal record stretches back to 2013, with five convictions of fleeing police, four for burglary, two for drug possession and three for fraud.
Last year’s incident started at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 14800 block of North 62nd Street in Stillwater when Kremetis spotted a deputy in an unmarked car parked on the street. Kremetis, wanted on numerous felony warrants, was known to be at a residence in the area and was under surveillance, according to the criminal complaint.
Kremetis allegedly drove past Deputy Anthony Palmer, who was not in uniform, and then circled back several times. He “then pulled up next to where Deputy Palmer was parked … and yelled to Deputy Palmer, asking if he was okay,” the complaint states. “When Deputy Palmer said that he was, Kremetis pulled forward, then backed up and approached Deputy Palmer, asked who he was, and told him to get out of his car.”
Palmer radioed for backup and exited his patrol vehicle. Kremetis then punched him in the face, striking him on his chin.
Kremetis ignored orders to get on the ground, eluded another deputy and drove away in a stolen Chevrolet Suburban “at a high rate of speed,” the complaint states.
Police and deputies chased Kremetis on Highways 96 and 95, along westbound Minnesota 36 and through the East Side of St. Paul and into downtown. Kremetis then crashed head-on into another vehicle at West Seventh and Wabasha streets at 10 p.m.
A woman and her daughter who were inside the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Several .410 shotgun shells were found on the floor of the stolen SUV below the driver’s seat and from the cargo area; Kremetis is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition because of a prior conviction. The Suburban was stolen on Sept. 23, and Kremitis’ driving privileges had been revoked, the complaint states.
Gophers football’s seventh-year senior Clay Geary receives long-awaited rewards
Their nickname isn’t exactly creative, but the bond they formed became unique.
A group of injured Gophers football players were put together in a pod for offseason rehab and workouts over the previous year. The collection included star Mo Ibrahim, key contributor Trey Potts and a handful of lesser-known role players — Clay Geary, Preston Jelen, Josh Aune and others.
Ibrahim has called them “rack buddies,” based on a weight rack used to get stronger within the Larson Football Performance Center. Two of those lesser-known buds have had their own moments to shine in front of everyone this season.
Geary and Jelen are two former walk-on, skill-position players who came back from ACL injuries to score touchdowns in the Gophers’ nonconference portion of their schedule this fall. Jelen, of Prior Lake, scored in the 62-10 win over Western Illinois on Sept. 10; Geary, of Lakeville, scored in the 49-7 victory over Colorado on Saturday. Both TDs were collegiate firsts.
Geary had been waiting a long, long time.
“It made seven years all the more worth it,” Geary said Tuesday. “It’s something I’ve been preparing for since I got here as a freshman, and to see that finally come to fruition, it just felt good to get that off my shoulders. Get that first one and move on to the next.”
Geary will be part of a group of wideouts asked to step up as No. 1 pass-catching target Chris Autman-Bell was lost to a season-ending leg injury against the Buffaloes. After Autman-Bell’s surgery on Wednesday, and aside from his tailored rehab, he, too, will likely join his own small group.
Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said they want to group the rehabbing players together not with their closest friends on the team but with others who have the same needs.
“It sets the legacy for how you overcome an injury,” Fleck said. “… They all came back stronger, better, more equipped for the season, better attitudes. … Who’s going to bring the most out of each other, and why?”
Ibrahim said “the rack” is where he tried to be supportive as Potts made his decision to return after an undisclosed injury.
“We struck a pretty solid bond, just embracing in the suck,” Geary said. “We don’t get to embrace the same grind as everyone else on the team. We’re kind of doing our own thing. To have those guys with me, going through the rehab process, was special because it’s easy to feel isolated during that. You’re separated from the team and if you have a group of guys pushing you, it makes it fun.”
Geary said he couldn’t stop smiling after he caught the TD pass from Tanner Morgan in the third quarter Saturday. He got not one, but both feet down in the end zone.
Geary is the longest-tenured player on the team, with a seventh year made possible by a redshirt season in 2016, the COVID year in 2020 and a medical redshirt in 2021. It’s the same length of time Autman-Bell is considering for a possible comeback in 2023.
Geary has just kept adding majors during his time at the University of Minnesota and has moved on to a post-grad degree and an internship. He majored in finance, marketing and entrepreneurship within the Carlson School of Management, then pursued a post-grad degree in managerial leadership before switching to entrepreneurship.
“I don’t know how it works; I just keep adding majors,” Geary said with a laugh. He now works part-time for True North Equity Partners.
“I’ve never done a senior slide, just because I value the education I have at Carlson,” he added.
Geary was a standout running back at Lakeville South who gave up hockey and picked up track to focus on improving his running form and speed. He didn’t have any scholarship offers coming out of high school, not even Division II, and attended a skills camp at the U when Jerry Kill was the coach.
“I just dated myself back quite a bit,” said Geary, referencing the U coach from 2011-15 who is now the coach at New Mexico State. Kill and in-state recruiter Mike Sherels offered him a preferred walk-on spot. He said it was a “no-brainer” to come play for the program he grew up rooting for.
At the U, he became roommates with some of the program’s best players — Antoine Winfield Jr., Carter Coughlin, Kamal Martin and Thomas Barber. During a team outing to a Twins game in 2019, Geary was surprised with a scholarship while throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. His roommates mobbed him in celebration.
“That was special; I get chills just thinking about it,” Geary said.
Winfield and Coughlin are now playing in the NFL; Martin’s pro career was cut short by injuries; and Barber is a graduate assistant at the U.
“It’s pretty wild,” Geary said. “We are all on completely different timelines. God had a different path for me. Each one of my roommates, they’re doing great. It’s so fun seeing Thomas every day. I miss all those (other) guys. I look forward to every offseason when they get back to see them and catch up. They’re my brothers.”
Geary injured his knee in the days leading up to the 2021 season opener against Ohio State, and what was supposed to be his senior season became a grueling year, with bonds formed with his “rack buddies.”
“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Geary said of his story. He said that a few days before he scored his first career touchdown.
Magic basketball operations make additions, promotions before start of season
Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman announced several additions and promotions within the organization’s basketball operations Tuesday.
Pete D’Alessandro, who joined the Magic in 2017 and was previously an assistant general manager, has been promoted to associate general manager.
David Bencs, formerly the director of basketball analytics, is now an assistant general manager.
Adetunji Adedipe, who was the general manager of the Lakeland Magic (Orlando’s G League affiliate), has been promoted to the Magic’s vice president of player personnel.
Kevin Tiller, previously the scouting coordinator, replaced Adedipe as the Lakeland Magic’s general manager.
Stephen Mervis, who was the director of basketball strategy, has been elevated to vice president of basketball strategy and evaluation, while Larry Thompson is now the vice president of security after previously being the director of team security.
Other promotions within the Magic’s basketball operations include: Becky Bonner (director of player services/pro personnel); Orlando Boyer (team services coordinator); Altavious Carter (assistant defensive coordinator/video); David Corbett (senior data scientist); Matthew Devita (manager of basketball systems); Randy Gregory (assistant offensive coordinator/video); Regan Harris (assistant director of team services); Soumya Kambhampati (senior quantitative researcher); Marty McClain (assistant director of security); Chris Newton (director of security); Trent Pennington (assistant general manager Lakeland Magic); Rodney Powell (senior director of team operations).
The additions to the Magic’s basketball operations staff are: Ameer Bahhur (head video coordinator); Michael Belay (graduate assistant/scouting); Calin Butterfield (strength & conditioning coach); Ben Kimsey (graduate assistant/analytics); Davonte Fitzgerald (video assistant); Michael Franco (mental performance coach); Corey Hawkins (video assistant); Blake Huggins (video assistant); Xadiel Jusino (building maintenance technician); Tony Marlow (security assistant); Aubrey McCreary (skill development coach); Sean O’Brien (video assistant); Todor Pandov (head strength & conditioning coach); Kristen Perfetto (executive assistant to president and head coach); Jaclyn Sklaver (head of performance nutrition); Khaila Webb (graduate assistant/strategy); Daniel Yu (applied sports scientist/assistant strength & conditioning coach).
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Vikings look to regroup on short week after ‘humbling experience’ in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — In the first half Monday night, their defense was stumbling. In the second half, their offense was bumbling.
Now, the Vikings have to regroup.
After an ugly 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, the Vikings will try to get it back together on a short week. Next up are the improved Detroit Lions on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“That was most definitely a humbling experience,” defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson said after Monday’s defeat. “But we’re going to grow off it and go back to the drawing board and get to work.”
The loss followed the Vikings’ 23-7 win over Green Bay in the Sept. 11 opener at U.S. Bank Stadium. Now, they’re in a four-way tie with the Packers, Lions and Chicago Bears for first place in the NFC North, all with 1-1 records.
In the first half against the Eagles, Minnesota’s defense couldn’t stop quarterback Jalen Hurts, who threw for 251 of his 333 yards and ran for 50 of his 57 yards. He ran for two touchdowns and threw for one as the Eagles scored all their points in the first half.
“It’s just execution of the game plan,” Tomlinson said. “(Hurts) got us out of it a couple of times. More than a couple of times. We just didn’t contain him as good as we should have.”
In the second half, Minnesota’s defense was much better, and the Vikings had a chance to get back into the game. But then came the interceptions.
Kirk Cousins threw three in the scoreless second half, two to cornerback Darius Slay. His first pick came early in the third quarter, when Slay stepped in front of Justin Jefferson at the goal line and returned it 19 yards.
“That’s honestly on me,” said Jefferson, who was covered closely all night by Slay and finished with six catches for 48 yards. “I’ll take that one. I’ve got to be flatter (in my route) if Slay’s going to sit on that type of route. I’ve got to come flatter and be in front of (Slay) instead of going behind him.”
The Vikings had another prime scoring opportunity later in the third quarter when cornerback Patrick Peterson blocked a field goal and cornerback Kris Boyd ran it back 27 yards to the Eagles 30. But soon after, Cousins was picked off by Avonte Maddox at the Eagles 15.
Minnesota’s defense rose up when linebacker Jordan Hicks intercepted a tipped Hurts pass and returned it 19 yards to the Eagles 9 with 7:25 left in the game. But Cousins threw yet another interception in the end zone to Slay, and that was it.
“Disappointing performance,” said Cousins, who completed 27 of 46 passes for 221 yards with a touchdown and had a dismal passer rating of 51.1. “Credit the Eagles. I thought they did a good job against us all night long. And now we have to respond in a short week and be a resilient group and get back on track. We need to play better, and we will play better up ahead.”
That was the company line after the game. The Vikings vowed to bounce back against the Lions, who lost 38-35 at home to the Eagles in Week 1 and defeated Washington 36-27 at home on Sunday.
“I’m going to work like crazy to make sure this is not happening again, and I have no doubt we’ll be prepared and ready to respond like the way I know we will,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “We have a nice plan for those guys and know that this is our first short week leading into a tough divisional game at home. We’re going to rally.”
In fact, wide receiver Adam Thielen actually relished that the Vikings have a short week, giving them one less day to stew about the defeat.
“I’m excited to get back to work to get kind of over this and luckily we have a short week to get back right on the field,” Thielen said. “Obviously, we wanted to win this game. Obviously, we don’t want to put a performance like that on Monday Night Football, but at the same time we’ve got a resilient squad.”
College Possible Minnesota receives anonymous $1 million gift
A St. Paul-based nonprofit dedicated to helping underrepresented students across Minnesota enter college recently received a $1 million from an anonymous donor.
“It’s a great vote of confidence whenever a donor makes the gift of that size,” said Steve Ragan, senior vice president of external relations at College Possible. “Someone really values the work that we’re doing, and it’s helping to amplify it.”
College Possible has worked with more than 2,000 high school and 3,000 college students in the past 23 years, providing coaches and a structured curriculum to lower the financial and personal barriers for students to enroll and graduate from college.
The donation will allow the organization to serve more students across the state, especially those in rural areas, through virtual programming that became a core part of their business model after the COVID-19 pandemic required the shift.
“We have the opportunity to further increase that delivery system to students virtually, not just in Greater Minnesota, but also within the Metro as well, to get into schools that we just physically couldn’t get into before,” said College Possible Senior Director of External Relations Isaiah Allen.
September 20 is National Voter Registration Day
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Are you registered to vote? Well, it’s National Voter Registration Day!
Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or don’t know how to register.
National Voter Registration Day serves as a day to ensure everyone has the information they need to vote.
The National Association of Secretaries of State launched the nonpartisan civic holiday in 2012.
It is coordinated by local, state and national organizations urging people to register.
Data reveals that more than one in five eligible Americans are not registered to vote.
Click here for more information on National Voter Registration Day.
Dolphins Q&A: Where has Miami’s pass rush gone? Can Greg Little take over as full-time RT?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers.
Q: Where’s the pass rush been? Particularly Jaelan Phillips, any insight on this? — Dawson Hall on Twitter
A: Here are the Dolphins’ pass-rushing stats through two games: Two sacks, three quarterback hits (one aside from the sacks), seven pressures.
That’s it.
Those are putrid numbers. It’s far from what we’ve been used to seeing from Miami’s defense. In 2021, the Dolphins had 48 sacks, were tied for the NFL lead with 107 quarterback knockdowns and were second with 193 pressures.
The seven pressures, according to Pro Football Reference, are second-fewest in the NFL through two games. They account for a pressure on 10.9 percent of opposing quarterback dropbacks, the third-lowest rate in the league.
Miami is coming off a game where it did not sack or hit Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on a pass attempt. This occurred despite blitzing Jackson heavily, doubling down on last year’s effective strategy that flustered Jackson. The Dolphins were actually more successful getting to the quarterback in the opener against the Patriots when they blitzed much less than coordinator Josh Boyer is known to do.
I’m not too concerned at this point because the numbers seem to be more of a reflection of Baltimore winning the chess match through three quarters on Sunday before Miami’s comeback. The Ravens had an answer for every Miami blitz. Jackson was either reading what spot was vacated by a blitz with a quick pass or Baltimore picked up the extra rusher.
With Jaelan Phillips, specifically, it may not be showing to the naked eye — or statistically (two tackles, a fumble recovery, no sacks or pressures in two games) — but advanced metrics indicate he’s rushing the passer well. He has a pass-rush win rate of a whopping 31 percent, according to ESPN.
To put that figure in perspective, last year’s league leader among edge defenders, Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns, registered 28 percent in 2021. If Phillips just keeps at it, the pressures and sacks will eventually come.
Miami has greater depth on the edge than it did last year. Veterans Melvin Ingram and Trey Flowers can contribute to a rotation at outside linebacker Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel. Jerome Baker can still shift outside with Duke Riley entering at inside linebacker, or even Sam Eguavoen, as was seen Sunday. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who has one of the team’s sacks, will still be a menace with his hand in the ground, along with defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler. The safety blitz of Brandon Jones, who had the strip-sack that led to the Ingram touchdown in Week 1, and/or Jevon Holland will still have its moments.
Q: Do you think Greg Little won the job at RT yesterday?— @dapples78 on Twitter
A: Little has been solid in replacing Austin Jackson as he recovers from an ankle injury. He wasn’t particularly noticed as a hole in pass protection, which is always good for a backup tackle, especially one that protects a left-handed quarterback’s blind side.
He had other flashes, notably a key run block that sprung tailback Chase Edmonds for the critical 28-yard run to set the Dolphins up at the Baltimore 7-yard line ahead of the winning strike from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle.
While encouraging, let’s see if he does it consistently over the next few games before we crown him the new starting tackle without giving Jackson his opportunity to return. Jackson has at least three more weeks on injured reserve where Little will be counted on to fill in. There will be a considerable sample size to gage by then.
