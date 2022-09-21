Connect with us

STEPN and GigaSpace Metaverse Form Strategic Partnership

The two have formed a strategic partnership to build a virtual STEPN city in the GigaSpace metaverse.

 

The new metaverse GigaSpace has formed a strategic partnership with the move-to-earn fitness app STEPN to build a virtual STEPN City for their community.

Sharing the same vision with STEPN – building a bridge connecting Web2 & Web3, GigaSpace is building a virtual world that is not only designed for Web3.0 parties, but also Web2.0 parties that will dive into Web3.0.

The STEPN City will be a sports-themed city that includes buildings and facilities such as stadiums, shopping malls, and community space, where fans and supporters can buy STEPN merchandise, initiate community events, and interact with each other in a meaningful way.

The virtual City is currently under development and will be available in phases after GigaSpace alpha launch. The objective of this partnership is to provide a virtual space where the fans from around the world can gather easily, not limited by geographical barriers.

Below shows a 24 x 24 plot of land owned by STEPN in the GigaSpace Metaverse.

STEPN & GigaSpace land

About STEPN

STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app with Social-Fi and Game-Fi elements. Users that are equipped with NFT Sneakers accrue points based on the distance they walk, jog or run, which is tracked through GPS, and then receive rewards in tokens for their progress. The rewards are credited to the user’s wallet as Green Satoshi Tokens (GST), which can be used to level up and mint new Sneakers.

About GigaSpace

GigaSpace is building the world’s first Web5 metaverse with a unique ecosystem to facilitate business activities and communities by combining the worlds of Web2 and Web3.

GigaSpace has already partnered with 100+ Web2.0 & Web3.0 parties within a very short period of time.

GigaSpace’s strategic partners and land owners.

Blockchain

2022 Was Bad for Crypto, 2023 Will Be Better?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 21, 2022

By

2022 Was Bad For Crypto, 2023 Will Be Better?
google news

There is no doubt that 2022 was a bad year for the cryptocurrency world and those that are associated with the industry in any shape or form.

Whether you held virtual currency because you liked to use it as a preferred option on a bitcoin casino to play your favorite gambling games, for the future as a potential investment, or simply because you were interested in what the rage was all about, everyone has been impacted at some point by the news that had consistently been revealed.

Why was 2022 a bad year for cryptocurrency?

Naturally, when thinking about why something may have been bad for cryptocurrency, many will immediately think about its price. Indeed, one of the biggest things about virtual currency is the fact that it is highly volatile and that its value can tend to fluctuate at huge amounts.

We saw this in the first half of the year, with the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum both crashing by more than 50% from their all-time highs that had been experienced in the final stages of 2021. Since the height of that massive rally, it has been estimated that around $2 trillion had been lost in value between then and now.

Naturally, with this in mind, it becomes extremely easy to begin to understand why 2022 has been described as a bad year for the cryptocurrency sector. Furthermore, the fact that Bitcoin had experienced its worse quarter in more than a decade has not helped its cause, either. According to figures, it lost around 58% of this value in the second quarter of this year; posting its worse performance for a quarter since 2011.

Reasons to have been attributed to the decline include:

  • Macroeconomic pressures – US Federal Reserve was aggressive with its monetary policy
  • TerraUSD collapse
  • Celsius decided to pause withdrawals
  • Three Arrows Capital was liquidated
  • CoinFlex-’Bitcoin Jesus’ argument

Will 2023 be a better year for cryptocurrency?

Given all of the trouble that cryptocurrency and the industry has gone through during the current calendar year, there will be many that will be wondering whether next year might see a return to the highs and glory days that virtual currency has been known to have.

There is plenty of optimism surrounding Bitcoin holders at the moment, with the average crypto holder expecting the coin to reach levels of over $38,000 by the time 2023 begins. A survey found that holders are currently more optimistic than the general public about the potential price values that can be reached, with many of them consistently predicting it will be higher than what the predicted value is.

Of course, it would be easy to suggest that the confidence in the price being able to return as high as predicted is because the people surveyed currently hold the coin themselves. However, they can also be considered to be the experts in this field and know more than the general public in regard to its analysis than those who may not be as educated on the topic of cryptocurrency.

Indeed, the topic of cryptocurrency is one that continues to emerge with each year that passes as many more are becoming more accepting of it and its place in the world, which is perhaps why 2023 could also be a good year for it. More interest is likely to mean that more people start to learn more about how it works and what it does, which could then make the interest too significant to ignore by others, thus potentially having a knock-on effect on the price of Bitcoin and other virtual assets next year.

Final Thoughts

If you know anything about cryptocurrency, then it is probably the fact that digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are highly speculative and that the price of the coins can fluctuate immensely at any given rate.

There is no denying that 2022 has been almost disastrous for virtual currency, with its price having dropped by over 50% for many, nonetheless, there still appears to be some confidence in some quarters that 2023 could be a year to look forward to, especially with many predicting that Bitcoin could reach over $38,000 by the time January comes around.

 

Image by Sergei Tokmakov, Esq. Terms.Law from Pixabay

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Report Shows Ethereum Might Take Another Hit, Is It Possible?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

33 mins ago

on

September 21, 2022

By

Report Shows Eth Might Take Another Hit, Is It Possible?
google news

Though volatility is a core attribute of cryptocurrency, the swing is quite excessive for Ethereum. The price movement for Ether was progressive from the beginning of the second of the year. ETH gradually surged over the $1,800 level before the Merge.

To some reasonable extent, the positive sentiment surrounding Ethereum’s transition from PoW to PoS contributed to the surge. As a result, several participants in the crypto industry tilted towards the second largest crypto asset by market cap.

The token recorded a huge increase in its trading volume and other Ethereum derivatives over the period.

However, the launch seems to come with a bearish trend for Ethereum. Just some hours following the Merge, ETH started a southward movement.

The increasing selling pressure depleted the value gradually as the price kept decreasing. Through the past weekend, Ether plummeted below $1,300 as it lost sustainability on some supportive levels.

Is Another Ethereum Correction Underway?

There’s a hint for a more bearish pattern from the Ethereum technical chart. This implies the possibility of another correction of 25% from its current price, which hovers around the $1,350 region. So, ETH might dip further to $1,000.

Based on the last report for the US CPI data for August, there’s an indication of a rise in the inflation rate. However, the response from the crypto assets has been very unfavorable.

The FOMC (the Federal Reverse System’s monetary policymaking body) has scheduled its meeting for Wednesday, 21, 2022. But the entire crypto market is already feeling aggressive selling pressure before the outcome of the FOMC meeting.

The analysis of the Ethereum price charts indicates a drastic drop below the token’s standard deviation. On the higher side, the price of ETH could not cross the hurdle at the $1,800 region.

Also, the downtrend shows that Ether went beyond its critical support of $1,340. Hence, the overall technical implication is that the deviation from support levels has the risk of a downtrend.

Ethereum price trends below $1,350 l ETHUSDT on TradingView.com

This is primarily because Ethereum’s deviation is below the regression channel from the lows as of June. The token is now exposed to the third deviation retreat of $1,250. With that, ETH could hit the next possible support level of $1,000.

ETH Derivatives And Liquidations

According to data from Deribit, the number of Ethereum put, and call contracts has skyrocketed. Its open interest ranges between $1,000 and $2,000, with expiration by the end of September. The range could mark the possible trading value for Ether.

There have been more liquidated positions as the price of Ether increases. As of yesterday, the entire crypto market recorded over $400 million in liquidations. At the time of writing, data from Coinglass shows that Ethereum has over $58 million in liquidated positions within the past 24 hours.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

India Seeing NFTs as Gambling

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

49 mins ago

on

September 21, 2022

By

India Seeing Nfts As Gambling
google news
37 mins ago |