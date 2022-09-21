Finance
Teen Auto Insurance in Florida – What’s So Different?
If you do not already know, Florida is a no fault state. This means that there are some requirements that Florida might have that other states do not. If you are currently looking into getting insurance to cover your teen that just got their license, here are some things to keep in mind. Some of us have not had to purchase insurance in a while!
Florida Requirements:
– Your teen must have a learners permit before being able to obtain an official license. Not only do they have to get a learners license before, they have to carry it for a whole year.
– After you have your license and ready to drive, you need to get the following:
1. PIP coverage, also known as personal injury protection.
2. Bodily Injury Liability: $10,000.
( Note: you must always check with an insurance agent to see if there have been any changes).
Although the minimum requirement is not that much, if you were to be in an accident, you could find yourself in a compromising position. Being that you are insuring a young, inexperienced driver, it is especially important to make sure you have all your ducks in a row and covered on all fronts in case of an accident. We hope our children and ourselves will not ever have to experience an accident. Often, more times than not, a person will experience an accident or “fender bender”. This is a higher risk with teens. Numbers show that teens are at a much higher risk for causing accidents due to negligence. Distraction such as friends, phones, etc. are very prevalent amongst kids that age. Finding the right balance for your teenager’s auto insurance coverage and your wallet is sometimes a challenge.
It is recommended that along with the required insurance, you should carry: Uninsured motorist, Comprehensive, Collision, and Bodily Injury Liability. If you are making payments on a financed car, it is already a requirement that you must carry full coverage. Depending on the year and condition of your car, it might not make sense to carry collision or comprehensive insurances. Sometimes, book value for cars is much less than the deductible it would cost to get the car fixed. Or, in another instance, if your car were totaled, you would have put more into coverage than your car is even worth. Check the specifics on all the different options available.
Also, make sure you take advantage of the money savers stated before. Good grades and a safe vehicle are a good way to reduce a teenager’s auto insurance rate. As a policy holder yourself, you can look into multi-car discounts, insuring your home and car through the same company, if applicable and making sure you are getting appropriate discounts for the safety features in your car. Another common money saver that people tend to over look is AAA. Although AAA is not the only auto club; it is the most recognized. Sometimes clubs can save you money on an auto insurance policy just as they do for an amusement park ticket!
Finance
What Is Workers Compensation Insurance?
Employees are entitled to receive workers compensation insurance when accidents happen at work. Employers are legally responsible to ensure that their employees are safe in the workplace. Workers compensation insurance will cover injuries that happen in the workplace. It also covers injuries from workplace violence and natural disasters that happen at work. There are three purposes that workers compensation insurance serve. It covers the worker’s medical care when they are injured. It also covers a portion of the worker’s income when they cannot return to work. The insurance also protected the employer from lawsuits that stem from injuries.
It does not matter who was at fault in the accident when the worker needs workers compensation insurance. If a worker is killed, the insurance will provide death benefits. Each state has different laws when it comes to the insurance. Each state determines the amount of the benefits and which injuries are covered. The insurance program is run by either the state alone, state-run agencies, or insurance companies.
The workers will receive all treatment needed under “workers comp”. When it comes to replacing income, benefits under the insurance are determined based upon the disability. The disability will have to be total or partial for the benefits. In some states the benefits may be paid as long as the disability lasts or for a specific number of weeks.
Sole proprietors and partnerships do not need to purchase this type of insurance unless they hire employees. This is only in some states but not all states. In some states employers with only a few employees are exempt from purchasing the insurance. Different states dictate where the insurance is purchased. The premiums that are paid are based on the employer’s classification code and the employer’s payroll. Premiums are higher in places where there is high risk.
In many states accident records must be kept. The accidents must also be reported to the state workers compensation board. Although the workers compensation insurance usually protects the employer from being sued, there are instances where the employee is allowed to sue. This instance is where “exclusive remedy” does not apply.
Finance
Devoted Individuals Battling Inequality Around the Globe
As I read, Mountains beyond Mountains and Strength in What Remains both written by Tracy Kidder, I could not help to think of how privileged we are here in the United States of America. These books got me thinking critically and analytically about the desperate situations of the unfortunate all over the world. These books were decisively written to those individuals around the world with the capability and aspiration to help others in dire situations. Paul Farmer, a physician and a medical anthropologist, is the main protagonist in the accredited novel Mountains beyond Mountains. Deo, a young man who survived two civil wars and strived for success and a life devoted to helping others through medicine is the character Strength in What Remains is based on. The three areas of focus are inequality around the globe on how these two physicians tackle this concern in relation to medicine. Does everyone have equal access to healthcare, like transportation, education and etc? The use of sorcery and how that might help or limit access to other westernized medicine, in communities dealing with certain diseases. Lastly, knowing that we are connected on a global scale, what changes could we the readers of these books do and implement for betterment of the globe
Mountains Beyond Mountains I gained the understanding of an important theme which is global interconnection and inequality. Even though, thanks to vast growth of technology, the world is connected on almost every stage but that does not translate to equality over borders as stated in Mountains Beyond Mountains “All suffering isn’t equal” (Kidder: 232). In this statement Farmer is illustrating that someone who lives in the third world and someone who lives in an industrialized nation do not have the same worries. The person from an industrialized nation has more access to health care, preventable medicine; physicians so, two individual living in these different worlds could not be equal when dealing with access to healthcare. For example, in a slide presented by Prof. Connie it was clear that a place that is disadvantaged like Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for half of all child mortality under the age of five in the world. The majority of the mortality of these children is not of complications that there is no cure for, but the three leading causes of death are diseases such as pneumonia, diarrhea, and malaria. These three illnesses that are the main causes of child mortality around the globe in third world are diseases that can be easily cured if better access to healthcare was provided and proper utilization of vaccines or other materials that would combat these diseases such as water, bed nets and nutrition. These are the sort of things that these two individual physicians work hard toward. An interesting Stat used by Deo, in Strength in what Remains is that of “One in five deaths caused by waterborne diseases or lack of sanitation; sever malnutrition for 54 percent of children under five”(Kidderl: 226) These are necessities for life that are for granted in the West.
In the film Yesterday it is apparent not everyone has the accessibility to medicine, finances, nor does everyone have the background knowledge needed to comprehend terms used in medicine. Even the fact that an individual has to wait such a long time in line in hopes of getting seen and still might not get seen at all that day is a lot different than that of a person living in an industrialized nation whose fears are having to wait a few hours at worst in a comfy waiting room. Also, how Yesterday’s husband John had to be forced by his employer to see a doctor because he himself could not take time off work to do so. This is a true dilemma for a lot of people around the world, they must choose whether to go to work or see a physician with whatever ailment that might be bothering them, due to job insecurity
In Strength in What Remains Deo the young man who goes through many struggles arriving at JFK with only two hundred dollars and not knowing anyone, and goes on to Columbia University then medical school. Even though Deo goes through extraordinary times surviving two genocides one in Rwanda and another in Burundi, he still manages to accomplish great things in America and goes back home to make a difference. On a trip working in hospital built by Partners in Health in a district in Rwanda the summer of 2005, Deo thought to himself “Burundi needs hospitals like this” (Kidder: 189). Deo, a young man with a lot of character and demonstartared great courage, had the idea of taking on an enormous challenge to build a hospital and bring access to healthcare for people in Burundi who are in desperate need of one.
When Deo arrived at Rukomo a town with ‘rutted roads’ and hot springs, a town that had a nice looking clinic but was ‘underequipped’ also made people pay for its services and was ruled and controlled by a Burundian pastor. Deo wanted to make a joint effort to improve the clinic but the pastor refused and Deo counter argued by making this statement. “If tomorrow you don’t have a large number of people coming to worship you, don’t be surprised. They will be sitting in their houses, in these miserable hospitals, dying. Give them something. At least that way they can show up on Sunday at your church.” (Kidder: 232) Deo, like Farmer made many efforts in any way possible to help those were disadvantaged. Deo’s goal was to make health care more accessible for those in these small towns so that they too can reap the benefits of living near a hospital that could at least help ease some of their pain. Even though Deo knew that Paul Famer an advisor for him wished that he would first finish med school before he attempted to build a clinic on his own.
Deo had many dreams and aspirations in helping underserved people in the town of Kayanza. At one point Deo pointed to a sun flower and said that ‘But the sunflower seed, as everyone will tell you, has the potential to grow into an enormous flower that is bigger and taller than any of us here’. Deo was trying to make the point that the clinic that he foresaw developing here in Kayaza had great potential of serving its people. On November 7, 2007 Deo finally got to see his dreams of opening a clinic come true with the opening of not just one clinic but three as well as a pharmacy (Kidder: 256).
Farmer on the other hand tries to bring his skills attained at a first class University Harvard to places like Haiti and other countries in the Caribbean, to battle inequality around the globe and bring access to western healthcare to these areas, while he incorporates his knowledge with any sorceries or beliefs that the natives might have about medicine. Farmer takes on such tasks in Haiti like that of curing sick people from tuberculosis (TB), and battling HIV in Haiti. In the book Mountains Beyond Mountains Farmer takes on social injustices that Haiti was struggling through. There are many great examples of Farmer’s understanding of different cultures and there equal importance of playing a role in medicine for instance. In Strength in What Remains In the book Farmer and Deo have a ‘detailed’ conversation about the hard ship Deo went through but Farmer stated “I was worried about him, but I never recommended that he see a shrink. It was hard to imagine an American psychiatrist medicating him for having survived genocide in two countries” (Kidder: 157). Farmer understands that modern medicine might not have as a big impact as sorcery medicine when it comes to certain things like mental health. Sorcery plays a big role in a lot of communities, such as in the film Yesterday when she goes to see Sangoma, the traditional healer of her village, and Sangoma tells her the cause of her illness is anger that she carries between her shoulders. Even though, it is important and a lot of times it is essential to treat someone with the advice or recommended treatment by a natural healer, but this can also cause individuals like in Yesterday to decide that maybe this is the cause of my illness. This can in return prevent someone like Yesterday from going into the clinic and seeing a physician to get what might be the correct diagnosis. With the access to healthcare being as bad as it is in these communities like of that of Yesterday this might be an alternative that might discourage them from waiting in line with a great possibility that they might not even get seen that same day.
A great example of how we are interconnected on a global scale and sacrifices that people like Farmer and Deo as well as the school teacher in Yesterday and Yesterday herself is that of an African American doctor whose name was Dziwe Ntaba who left his job in New Jersey and went to work for the clinic in Kayanza, Burundi with no pay. This is a lesson that all the people reading the book can take in, and see that there are tremendously generous people who are willing to make sacrifices so that others could receive better access to healthcare. Also, Farmer contributed to the clinic built by Deo by asking a nonprofit organization called the Solar Electric Light Fund to help Kayanza( Kidder:257).
An illustration of global interconnection I believe would be that of HIV. When the disease broke out it did not discriminate and it made everyone look over borders of what and why this disease is taking place, not just in South Africa but also in the back yard of the wealthiest nations. Since, we are all interconnected on a larger scale in this world. It is up to us to take action to make changes and take guidance from such characters like Deo and Farmer “We have to think of health in the broadest possible sense,” according to Farmer (Kidder, 2003: 91). The characters displayed great courage, moral aspiration and devotion to others in their toughest of situations. As a reader one can draw lessons from these individuals and try to follow in a similar path. Helping those less fortunate and realize that there is a world outside the boundaries of our daily lives, and that people are dying because there not receiving adequate or necessary medical needs due to lack of access to healthcare.
References:
Strength in What Remains: Tracy Kidder (2009)
Mountains Beyond Mountains: Tracy Kidder (2003)
Finance
Tips to Qualify For a Cheap Car Insurance Quote From a Big Tier Automobile Insurance Company
There are many tips and tricks you can make that would allow you to get a cheap car insurance quote on your vehicle from an automobile insurance company. Any legitimate automobile insurance company out there today love to have a driver under their policy that has driven safely for the last five years and hasn’t made an insurance claim during this time. It is driver’s like these that qualify for a cheap auto insurance quote. Another great little gadget to have in your car is an anti-theft device. There is a good chance that you can qualify for a discount on your car insurance policy if you have this kind of device attached to your car. There are certain cars that qualify for an even greater discount and those are the cars that have airbags on them. Some vehicles like the newer Saturn cars have front and side airbags in them and this of course will qualify you for an even greater discount because it also offers more safety in case of side car collisions.
You can get much love from your automobile insurance company if you’re the kind of driver that consistently wears your seatbelt while you’re driving and some of these companies will actually give you the option of sign an agreement saying the that you will always wear your seatbelt and this will qualify you for an even greater discount on your auto insurance policy. Also if you have other members in your family that also drive and you want them all signed up with the same company that you are in they will also give you a lower price based on the volume discount. Remember also that if you are consistently with the same automobile insurance company you will also qualify for another cheap car insurance quote based on the fact that you have given them consistent business, providing you did not get into any collisions or accidents that you are at fault for. I have given you only a handful of tips that will enable you to qualify for a cheap car insurance quote. Stay tuned for my future articles for more of these types of tips.
Finance
Penny Stocks Investing – 5 Top Tips on How To Spend Small and Profit Loads
Penny Stocks.
Even the name of them hints at the promise of something for nothing!
Spend a Penny – get back one, two, ten dollars!!
Penny Stocks investing is one place and time where you MUST leave your emotions at the door and become utterly ‘Spock’ like.
Spock like?
Yup – use pure logic! No emotions.
See, you need to always keep in mind that these penny stocks are companies starting out in the business world, not the big dogs trying to make another penny. They aren’t necessarily bad investments, but they aren’t good enough to get an investment banker’s money in an IPO.
Be realistic about penny stocks and realize that you won’t find the next tremendously big thing here, but you can find some exciting opportunities with good work.
So what to look for, what are the signs that would indicate a Penny Stock investment worth considering?
o A consistently high volume of shares that are actually being traded is one thing that you should definitely look for in a penny stock investment. But be careful here, because it’s possible to skew the results of average volume trading, go with the consistent volume to get a good idea of what the stock will provide as an acceptable rate of return. Also, make sure the liquidity of the penny stock is something you make a note to look at, how many people are selling and buying everyday? Don’t end up being left with “dead money”, effectively money that you can only release by selling the penny stock at the bid (dumping, in other words) and losing money because the price is diving.
o The company’s profitability is also very important. If it is a start up company that is running a loss then see why they are losing money. It’s not at all uncommon for this to happen but you need to assure yourself that they can manage it and turn it around or will they continue to struggle and lose money for your future. If they grow then your investment grows. Try and make time to do some in depth research to find the right companies and find the best return you can get for your dollar. The more diligence you put in at the beginning – the more profit you look to take out at the end.
o Understand the danger of penny stocks, the speed within which they can and normally do rise and fall in value. Always create an exit plan on any investment (i.e. knowledge of “at what price you sell the stock regardless”), have a solid plan on where to start and make sure it includes where exactly to finish. If you buy a stock and make a 20% return on investment then you are doing extremely well. Do it right five times and you are in the money, wrong five times and you may very well be done. Listen to what the market is telling you, if it is time to get out, then get out. (No emotions, remember Spock!!)
o Place some confidence in how you found out about the stock only if that source warrants your confidence in the first place. If it was in a mailing list then who, where, and when did you get it – and more importantly, WHY?? What’s the connection of you and the sender / recommending party. Nothing? Bin it! trust me – gifts of that nature don’t happen, ever!
I get an average of 10 emails a day with “stock tips” I’d be a fool to ignore! So I do, ‘cos I’m a fool.
Oh looky, super hot tip number one has just plummeted, crashed and burned. Shucks, and I was just about to invest in it – NOT!!
Some are real and reliable updates and advices whilst others (most others) will attempt to “pump and dump” to make money off of the innocent.
Don’t be caught in the middle of someone pumping the stock, and then dumping its shares to unwitting subscribers. Subscribe to a newsletter and then track their investment. If they are legitimately making money then they are probably safe, if not, then it is time for you to move on to the next possibility.
o Don’t overextend yourself on penny stocks alone, no more than one fifth of your investment should be in penny stocks at a given time. (Pssst. Big Tip Here – Don’t over extend yourself on ANY investments – penny or otherwise, always invest within your ancillary income, never touch your cost of living means and NEVER, EVER UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCE BORROW TO INVEST.)
Follow these rules and you will be in great shape!
Finance
Top 4 Dental Insurance Companies
Charlie just came back from his in-laws and after listening to them go on about how expensive their dental care is, he decided it’s about time he signed up himself and his family for dental insurance. After all, he does have kids at home and their oral care is their health as well. The only problem Charlie faced was deciding which company to settle with since there are simply too many on the market today. To help Charlie, I compiled a list of what I thought were the top 4.
1. Delta Dental Insurance Company (Delta) is one of America’s top trusted dental insurance companies that have been helping thousands financially each year. They operate through three companies and have formed partnerships with many dental clinics all through the country; ensuring that you can get the treatment you need when you need it. Here at Delta there are many different plans which guarantees that you will find one tailored to your liking. Be it individual, group, family or company plans, something will meet your needs.
2. Aetna is another insurance company that doesn’t only see to your dental care but to your health as a whole allowing you to combine plans for dental, medical, pharmaceutical and the latest behavioral care plans. What rocks about this company is that they do not pressure you into signing up with them but instead help you look through your current situation and assist you in choosing the right plans and benefits.
3. Careington is a company that can boast about its success simply because with loyal customers and great care for the community, careington has become one of the most popular companies within America. They too have got many plans available, promising you will find one that is tailored to fit your exact requirements; with over 53,000 participating clinics, you wouldn’t be disappointed.
4. GE Wellness Plan is one of those unique finds that offers only quality care and nothing less. They don’t only see to your dental needs but provides insurances for your vision and pharmacy needs as well.
With this, hopefully Charlie gets to finally make up his mind about picking a company and maybe you will too.
Finance
Common Surety Bonds You Ought To Know
A surety bond can be defined as contract between three parties guaranteeing that a job will be completed in accordance to the contract terms. The three are the project owner who is the obligee, contractor who is the principal and the surety who ensures the task at hand is completed as per the agreement terms. Surety bonds are more financial related and even though they are very common in the construction industry, they come in different types touching on different areas of agreement. Below are some of the most common that can make a difference for businesses.
1. Contract – They are the ones contractor need especially when bidding on large projects. They go to show that the organization has the capacity and financial ability necessary to manage and complete the projects at hand. It is not always that the bonds are required for contractors but they may be required to present them when bidding on government projects, big projects or when requested by customers to do so. Bonded contractors have better chances of nailing large projects. They include bid bond, performance bind and payment bond which together cover the entire project as appropriate.
2. Business – They differ from place to place and ensure businesses are responsible in fulfilling duties promised or offered to clients and also to the government through payment of bills and taxes. Different business categories need the bonds to show that their operations are trustworthy and financially responsible.
3. Court – In the legal industry, surety bonds also come into place. The most common are those that individuals with court cases require to ensure defendants show up in court or to ensure payment as directed. In some other legal instances, legal clients may need bonds to perform different functions line becoming estate executors. The most common are appeal bonds, estate bonds, injunction binds and guardian bonds.
4. Permit and license – They basically go to show that business owners and workers will abide by local regulations set for the field they are involved in. For instance plumbers need to abide by plumbing codes and regulations within their localities and a license bond works as assurance that they will perform their duties as expected.
5. Commercial – These include different kinds of bonds that are not under construction and court surety bonds. The most common include business service bonds, lease deposit bonds and commercial contract bonds among others.
They do come with lots of benefits depending on the field they are designed for. Bonded companies often gain a good reputation and are more likely to be trusted with projects compared to companies that are not bonded. If you are a contractor you must of course choose a surety bond provider that you can trust so the terms you abide by are easy for you to keep up with. The above are the most common but there are so many other types of surety bonds coming up with every passing day.
Teen Auto Insurance in Florida – What’s So Different?
New outdoor yoga festival kicks off this weekend in Stillwater
What Is Workers Compensation Insurance?
Charlie Baker speaks out on Martha’s Vineyard migrant incident
EXPLAINER: How alleged meals program plot exploited pandemic to net $250M
Devoted Individuals Battling Inequality Around the Globe
Tips to Qualify For a Cheap Car Insurance Quote From a Big Tier Automobile Insurance Company
Penny Stocks Investing – 5 Top Tips on How To Spend Small and Profit Loads
Top 4 Dental Insurance Companies
Colorado Now Accepts Cryptocurrencies For Tax Payments
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online