Finance
The Basics on Becoming an Online Merchant
Online selling is on the rise because of the changing shopping habits of today’s consumers, those under 30 years old who were either entering into their teens or have just graduated from college when the Internet bloomed in the mid-90’s.
This is the generation who spend most of their time reading and sending Twitpics, shout-outs, reposts or jejespeak on their FB, Flickr, tumblr, and Blogspot pages, in their desire to be visible and look cool on the Internet (now broadband and a powerful tool for business) that has become collaboration-friendly, thanks to Web 2.0 technologies.
Fast forward to a cool question. Do you want to join the world of Internet retailing as a pure player to earn extra income out of the Net Geners whose disposable income will remain ‘awesome’ at least until 2020. Do I hear a resounding ‘yes’ out there? That means you’re getting into a winning ambit.
Online retailing poses the biggest opportunity for all Internet users to earn from the web. After all, you spend more than 4 hours before your computer screens doing any or all of these: researching, working, playing games, online chatting or instant messaging, Skyping.
Caveat: you will not immediately strike gold from your Internet selling but, initially it will give you an extra income and one that will grow in due course.
Consider this data from the March 2010 ITIF (Information Technology & Innovation Foundation) report.
For the last 10 years, among the world’s top 10 Internet firms are those that have been successfully selling products and services like Amazon, eBay, Expedia, TD Ameritrade (into trading services), and of course Yahoo, Google and AOL, which collectively earned $58-B in 2006. Countries leading in e-commerce are UK, US, Sweden and Denmark.
E-commerce is growing in Asia too, where total B2C sales in Japan, China, Korea and India are expected to reach $115-B this year. At 52% (in Asia), Japan has the highest percentage of online buyers, followed by Korea at 45%. China, the world’s second largest Internet population with its 210 million Internet users, is expected to see large growth in its online retail sales – $18 billion in 2010.
In other parts of Asia like the Philippines, about 90 percent of the 28-M Filipinos with access to the Internet visit social networking sites to chat, play games and promote business and civic events. Social media has become a ubiquitous tool in any business marketing campaign.
To cut your mark in online retailing:
number 1 – you must have products or services to sell
number 2 – study the basics like on-time deliveries and packaging (you don’t want the merchandise getting squashed or broken)
number 3 – you must know how to use new media.
It is wise to focus first on a small range of products and know where to source reliable suppliers. Your products or services must be sellable like mobile phones, gadgets, fashion and accessories, souvenirs, homeware, health and wellness, appliances, travel reservation, insurance.
You can earn from your hobbies and interests like bead stringing, cross-stitching, photography, handicrafts, gardening, carpentry, used or antique items.
The Internet gives you the global marketplace, hence there will be customers in Trinidad, Los Angeles, Glasgow, Shanghai, Puchong, Cebu who will like to have those items on your web store.
Here are basic tips on becoming a trusted online retailer in the net world.
Build your website. If you can’t, ask friends and kinfolk who can. It’s an integral part of running an online business. Or you can buy an e-commerce software that has a complete e-trading platform that integrates payment gateways and logistics system for local and international deliveries. This way, you don’t have to worry about setting up payment and distribution intermediary services on your own. It’s never too late to have your own website up and running and be one of the over 80 million dotcoms in the world. Going by their sheer numbers, you’re in great company.
Get yourself discovered through social sites. Your FB friends and Twitter followers will be excellent starting points for engaging with consumers. You can advertise on popular social sites or you can create a Facebook fan page or a Multiply product page. Be innovative in your spiels (but don’t overdo it) about the benefits of your products so that consumers can connect emotionally to them, notwithstanding your commercial agenda.
Attend trainings. Learning additional skills on creating compelling customer content, photo editing, viral videos, SEO, etc. will boost your confidence as a netpreneur and if you cleverly apply them, you’re on your way to building a good customer base.
It’s usually in the first year when it’s all about deciding what to sell, where to source your products, and generating awareness for your online store. You need to keep intact your enthusiasm for your business and your customers so that in the succeeding years, you can get ahead and stay ahead.
Now this is looking beyond 2020, Net Geners and their progeny – because of their online behavior – put premium on time and convenience which online retailing meets 100% spot-on.
Finance
Health Insurance
Health policies can be divided into individual as well as group health coverage.
While an individual policy is purchased by the insured directly with the insurance company, in a group health insurance policy, the group is the master insured and the insurance company contracts with the group. Each member gets an insurance certificate which acts as the policy. Often group health insurance is less expensive than individual policies. Additionally it may also contain certain special coverage which may have been too costly for individuals.
Employer’s Insurance – Million of people obtain their insurance through employment. After meeting certain criteria, the employee is eligible to be covered under the employer’s group insurance policy. Medical insurance is also a common benefit of such a policy. The employer’s insurance policy and coverage may vary with different organizations.
Individual Insurance – Some major health insurance companies offer a broad range of coverage and options to individuals, who pay directly for the cost of the insurance. Many insurance companies require a medical examination and comprehensive details before offering coverage to the individual.
Government Sponsored Insurance – Some state governments offer affordable health insurance benefits to their residents based on their income. These plans are designed for the poorer individuals who are employed but no health care coverage is available where they work. It allows the state to protect its residents from calamitous loss due to illness, disease or accident without placing an additional burden upon its program for the extremely poor and underprivileged.
Association Sponsored Insurance – There are some health insurance benefits available to people belonging to a group or organization by virtue of membership.
Primary and Secondary Coverage
Many people have medical insurance from more than one insurance plan. To prevent double recovery or the insured making profit out of the insurance plan, the insurance company make provisions to determine how primary versus secondary coverage will be determined. Primary coverage is provided through an insurance plan of which the insured is a member or the plan under which the member has been a participant for a long duration. Secondary coverage, usually as a result of being covered as a dependent under someone else’s health insurance plan, provides reimbursement for medical expenses after exhaustion of coverage available through the primary plan.
There are several types of policies sold by insurance companies to individuals. Some of the common insurance plans include:
Major Medical Expenses
Hospital and Surgery
Hospital Confinement Indemnity
Health Maintenance Organizations (HMO) Specified Diseases
Short Term and Long Term Care
Accident Only Policy
Dental
Vision
Home-Health Care
Limited Benefit
The different types of group health coverage include:
Fully Insured Employer Group
Small Employer Group
Large Employer Group
Health Maintenance Organization (HMO)
Self-Funded ERISA
Association Group
Group Managed Care
Preferred Provider Organization
Finance
Flood Insurance Quotes
Things happen when we least expect it. Flood damage can just happen to us and we have no idea when. It can happen to anyone. That is why there are companies offering flood insurance quotes to customers just in case this tragedy happens.
Through the NFIP or the National Flood Insurance Program, these insurance companies can provide their clients with the assurance that they are insured just in case of flood.
If you happen to live in an area and possess mortgage, the federal law requires you to have flood insurance quotes. But if that is not the case, it is only practical that you do go out there and see what is offered to you in order for you to not risk the scenario of you losing your home when the natural disaster happens to you. Your home can be at risk any time.
The question in people’s mind is “How far in advance must I check out the flood insurance rates?” The answer to their question is that a number of flood insurance policies and quotes require a month of waiting period before the policy and the coverage takes effect.
There are exceptions, of course, but this is only for those that meet the specific circumstances. Examples are the clients just bought a new home and the closing is less than a month.
The payment options for flood insurance quotes vary. But in general, these policies must be maid in full. The insurance company roll this up into the mortgage of their customers so that the pay-up is easier.
In order for the customers to have a better picture on how the mode of payment can be made, they are well informed by the agents of the insurance companies before they completely sign the contract. They can also visit the website of these flood insurance companies in order for them to get the answers that they are looking for.
It helps to contact flood insurance specialist, insurance agents, property owners, and mortgage lenders regarding flood insurance quotes because they can provide their clients with the knowledgeable information that they need regarding the matter.
If the staff is friendly and experienced, more clients will sign up for their programs because they are getting what they are looking for and they know the conditions that they are getting into.
So if you are in the position of being comfortable with the flood insurance quotes that you are eying, try to find out as much as you can regarding the coverage and the benefits you can acquire from their company. You can sleep better knowing that your property is insured if ever a flood does happen in your area.
Finance
Why Commercial General Liability Insurance Has Been So Popular Till Now
What is Commercial General Liability Insurance?
The General Liability Insurance protects businesses and their owners from “general” claims which involve bodily damages, property damages, and lawsuits relating to both of these. It’s the first policy usually purchased by small business owners because it’s often needed when signing client’s contracts and commercial leases. The General Insurance covers all expenses related to clients and customer’s injuries which happens within the vicinity of your property, damages you caused to the properties of others, and other advertising mistakes. It simply covers all the most common lawsuits which arise from daily business activities such as interacting with customers, renting of property, and relating with clients.
What does General Liability Insurance cover?
This form of Business Insurance takes care of third-party lawsuits. This refers to the lawsuits which are brought by non-employees such as clients, landlords, vendors, customers, and so on. Generally, it covers third-party lawsuits which are triggered by any of the following:
- Damages to property: It covers all damages to someone else property which was caused by your activities or that of your employees while working for you. This includes a lawsuit filed by your landlord due to a fire outbreak at your office which destroyed all or part of his building.
- Bodily Injuries: It covers all kind of lawsuits arising from bodily injuries sustained by a customer or client while at your premises. This includes a lawsuit filed by a client who slipped and broke a leg at your office.
- Damage of Reputation: It covers lawsuits arising from defamation. This includes a lawsuit filed by a competitor because of a defamatory comment posted by you or your employees on social media platforms.
- Infringement of Copyright: It covers lawsuits arising from using someone else idea without seeking his permission. This includes a lawsuit filed by a competitor because of the similarities in your marketing and advertising materials and theirs.
How can I save money on General Liability Insurance?
Depending to a large extent on the type of business, General Insurance can be pretty pricey. There are a couple of ways through which you can save money on your General Liability Insurance.
- Avoid Overestimation: When estimating the gross receipts and payrolls for the upcoming year, many business owners overestimate owing to their high hopes and expectation from their businesses. These figures tend to increase the premium they pay because most policies” premiums are calculated based on the figures of the gross receipts and payrolls.
- Ensure That You Are Properly Covered: Some business owners sacrifice their proper coverage for lower premiums. They end up having major claims which the little money saved from lower premiums cannot cover.
- Package Your Policies Properly: When you package your General Liability Insurance with some other policies such as your Business Personal property, you get to enjoy a multi-policy discount.
If you need any information about Commercial General Liability Insurance or you wish to save some money on your General Liability Insurance, you can contact an Insurance Company and get a quote today.
Finance
Variable Annuity Life Insurance – One Retirement Planning Option
Variable annuity life insurance is one among many competing life insurance products. There are different types of insurance that are being offered to everyone and this insurance has benefits as well as their disadvantages. But they were originally made and offer not to get money from their clients but to help them.
With our community now it’s hard to tell for some of the people who get insurance thinks that insurance companies trick them to buy insurance only to get money from them which is not totally true. There are some insurance companies, who get money from their client but makes sure that their clients and customer are satisfied with their services.
One of these insurance that are being offered to people is variable annuity life insurance. This insurance offers their clients like you an income for a lifetime. And it can help you increase your money through investments in the bonds and stocks.
It provides the insurance holder with big amount of money and a tax-deferred monthly payment plan. This type of insurance is the opposite of life insurance. For in life insurance you are required to pay the insurance company a monthly payment and they give you a large sum when you die.
However this type of insurance is quite the opposite since you will be giving a big amount of money to the insurance company and in return they will give you a specific periodic amount.
Here are some tips for you before you get yourself insurance.
Getting yourself insurance is not as easy as you think. Before you get it you have to understand and know something about insurance. Although they can help you in some way but there are also some insurance which you don’t need after all knowledge is power. After all you wouldn’t want yourself buying insurance which you won’t need.
You also must know what kind of insurance you need. Like when you want to get a variable annuity life insurance before you get it you need to know if you are going to need it. Ask yourself what benefits you’ll get out of it and what disadvantage you’ll get.
This type of insurance is more like an investment with no assurance for in variable annuity you are free to choose where you want to put your money but there are no assurance in which you could get back your principles when something happens to the place where you chose to put your money.
The advantage you’ll likely get out of this type of investment is that when the funds in your annuity increases it value the payment you will be receiving will also increase. Also since it is life insurance it offers you a feature that will benefit your beneficiary when you are dead.
Usually this benefit is the contribution you made in your annuity minus the money you received. While on the other hand the disadvantage is that if you die before the annuity payment is complete then the earnings remaining in your account can forfeited to the company.
Money is not a light matter so before you buy something, make sure to not regret your decision. That is why it is better to know where you’re standing and think twice before you make your decision.
Finance
The Cost of Having Professional Indemnity Insurance Vs Not Having Coverage
What type of IT services do you provide? Are you a website developer, an IT&T project manager, software developer, or a provide IT&T support services? Or perhaps you are IT&T Consultant or Contractor? No matter what your profession is, if you provide professional services and advice to your clients (for a fee) than there is an expectation on you to deliver accurate advice. However, in business, there are times when mistakes and accidents do occur. Unfortunately, even the most careful of individuals may do something that upsets a client due to an error or negligence, and that client threatens to sue when that mistake causes them a financial loss.
George’s story
George is an IT software developer and he has been doing business for a couple of years. He is a sole trader with no employees. He has never had an incident in which a client had become overly upset with him. As a matter of fact, he has a very high rate of satisfaction among his clients.
He recently won a new contract, which he’d been pitching for for close to a year, for a high profile client. The work involved a substantial upgrade to ERP system incorporating new product lines. He was thrilled. Even though it meant that his workload would dramatically increase and that he had to work longer than usual hours, it was only for the short-term and the hours would be well worth the rewards at the end, due to the prestige of having this client as part of his portfolio and the potential work that could be developed.
Unfortunately the same week he won the contract, he got a call that his mother had been in a car accident that put her in critical condition. In the following weeks, George spent most days by his mother side and worked nights to try and keep on top of his work. He spoke to his existing clients and advised them of the situation and they were willing to provide more time during this difficult period. However, as George wanted to impress his new client and did not want to risk losing their work, he did not advise them of his situation. Exhausted and stressed, he pressed on and completed the work for his new client and confirmed the completion of the project. After weeks of touch and go, George’s mother was in stable condition and in recovery. George feels a sense of relief and things seem to be getting back to normal.
A few weeks go by and he receives a call from his new client advising that there is a problem. There appears to be major inconsistencies with the new products and a review of the systems appears that the system is miscalculating the cost of products and a review indicates that this has cost them $40,000. They have subsequently suspended product sales until the problem is rectified. The client will incur a further substantial financial loss as they already announced the launch date of their new product and cancellation of the date would incur additional costs. The client advises George that they will be making a claim against him for the costs and any additional expenses incurred. George assures his client that if he is responsible for this error, that he has professional indemnity insurance in place which provides protection in the event that he is negligent.
Immediately after the phone call from his client, he phones his insurance broker. Fortunately, George had professional indemnity insurance that covered breach of professional duty which includes cover for acts, errors and omissions. When it was all said and done, the client recovered $60,000 (including legal defence costs), but not out of George’s pocket other than the policy excess. Following an investigation, his insurance responded to his clients claim and George could go on with his life and not worry about managing a claim from his client or worrying about were he was going to come up with the money to pay. Although George had made an error, the client was happy that they were compensated for his negligence.
George’s scenario is an example. Whether under pressure for work, or personal circumstances, or just a pure accident, mistakes do happen, we are all human.
The cost of not having professional indemnity insurance
The cost of not having professional indemnity insurance can be quite significant. Depending on the nature of financial loss caused to a client, a person can be sued for way beyond the value of the work or contract value with a client. It doesn’t take long for a business and client relationship to turn sour if there a financial loss suffered, whether it be by an individual person or a business. In many cases what happens next is legal advice sought from a lawyer or solicitor and, in turn, they will be appointed to explore all avenues to endeavor to recover the loss suffered against all parties involved and commence litigation. A person can be sued for any amount of money as a result of their client suffering a financial loss and actually be legally required to pay if it is found to be as a result of their negligence. If they don’t have professional indemnity insurance or are not well financed to cover a financial loss out of their own pocket, then they’re probably going to need to sell their home, business or a number of their assets in order to come up with the amount. Worst case scenario is to lose everything and file for bankruptcy. This can ruin credit and many other areas of a person’s life.
You never know when something may occur. You don’t have to be negligent for someone to make a claim against you, it may be an allegation that you are required to defend. It isn’t worth taking that chance to not protect yourself and your business when one lawsuit can literally ruin your life for years to come. Too many individuals in the past have done business without professional indemnity insurance and are paying for it many years later. Had they had the coverage, they probably still wouldn’t have paid in premiums what they had to pay to settle the claim. The yearly cost of the insurance is well worth the investment.
Finance
Home Owner’s Insurance – What Is Enough?
Your home is surely one of your most important possessions. Therefore you insure it to ensure you don’t become a painful object lesson to others. But the question is, how much home owners insurance is enough? I’ll help you in this decision and also help you pay less for better coverage.
To know how much home owner’s insurance coverage is enough for you, you have to know what your home is really worth. If you want to extend what you call home to all your valuables at home, you also need to take an inventory of them all.
In deciding what your home is worth subtract the cost of the land. This is because in the event of most perils that could destroy your house, the land is intact. And since the market price of your house includes the land, you’ll be buying too much insurance if you use the market price. It’s the structure and not the land that needs insurance.
Let’s say you discover that the value of your house (structure alone) is $230,000.
This is what it would cost if you were to rebuild it today. An HO-3 (Homeowners-3) insurance policy of $230,000 and not more is what you need for and not a cent more or less (I’ve used the HO-3 policy as it’s the most popular. There are other forms too).
Although an HO-3 policy covers your property and most of its content, you may need more if…
1) You have items that are far more expensive than the limit provided. For example, if you have expensive jewelry, paintings and such, the limit of this policy may not be able to replace them if you make a claim. Ask to know how much your valuables are covered to help you know if you need more coverage.
2) You live in an area that is prone to floods or other disasters that are excluded in your homeowners insurance policy.
3) If you have special trees or shrubs that you want coverage for. They are not usually covered under this policy unless they are lost to fire, theft or vandalism.
4) If there’s anything you want covered around your home that your policy doesn’t provide coverage for.
Now that we have an idea of how to ensure we get adequate coverage, how do we ensure we get it at the best price possible?
This one is really very simple. Visit around three reputable insurance quotes sites and get homeowners insurance quotes (Getting quotes is not equivalent to buying insurance. It’s shopping for the best price).
Pick the best price to value ratio from all the quotes returned and then apply. Take your time to ensure you understand the details of your homeowners policy. Also make sure you’re satisfied with it before signing and paying.
The Basics on Becoming an Online Merchant
Man City star Erling Haaland has scored over 13 Premier League sides so far and could smash 64 goals this season if the current pace continues
Magic training camp countdown: Where do they stand healthwise?
Health Insurance
ApeCoin (APE) Leads Gains, Added Over 13% In Last 24 Hours
Flood Insurance Quotes
Duluth actor Daniel Durant shows his stuff on ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Why Commercial General Liability Insurance Has Been So Popular Till Now
Variable Annuity Life Insurance – One Retirement Planning Option
12 charged with racketeering in downtown Minneapolis phone theft ring
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online