These washable, pet-friendly mats start at just $37

The problem with the method I use to identify an age range in which a player is historically likely to break into fantasy production is that it relies on the theory that crowd results can represent the ‘individual.

To say that strikers at the age of 24 (using their age before January 31 of the current season) score more fantasy points than any other age is true. It is also true to say that the largest increase in production between age groups is between 22 and 23, followed closely by the gap between 23 and 24.

These conclusions seem important until you come back to the individual aspect of what we are trying to achieve here. There could be a number of scenarios that play out for each individual player when it comes to hitting those best breakout years. Many, like young superstars like Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, can’t “break away” in the sense that they’ve already been doing elite things for a long time before entering those key age groups. Others may not experience the large increase seen by the collective, as they simply improve a little each season.

The key is trying to guess which players follow the collective curve the most: who is going to take a big leap from 22 to 23, then another big jump from 23 to 24 as they reach their peak?

Like defenders, to get the curve to look at ages, I’ve selected the dataset down to “relevant fantasy” for each individual season from 2015-16 to 2021-22. We therefore only include seasons of players who were in the top 144 in each of those seven years. This gives us a pool of 1,008 seasons of players to tally and analyze.

Also, just like defenders, the Fantasy point average by age bracket is basically a flat line. Again, this happens because we only watch the best of the best; the relevant fantasy. So when a player achieves a season worthy of the top 144 strikers, it’s always a good season, regardless of age.

In this sample of seven seasons, we’ve got two 18-year-olds who made the youth side of the spectrum (one in 2018-19 and the other in 2016-17; make your guesses now). And at the old end, we have a season of a 39-year-old who made the cut and an outlier of a 43-year-old (both were in 2015-16 by the way; and I know that you can guess one of the with ease). For the record, there hasn’t been a striker over 37 to put together a relevant fantasy season since 2017-18.

Compared to our fanciful defenders from the same seven seasons, you’ll see forwards are younger to peak and manage to stay at that peak longer before less and less remain relevant as they get older. So when looking for breakout players, we mainly want to target players entering their season at 23 and 24 years old.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, F, Winnipeg Jets: After some offseason controversy over his long-term future, Dubois is now set to enter his 24-year-old season with a new head coach and one of the NHL’s six most talented squads. The look of the new coach in particular is intriguing, as Rick Bowness didn’t shy away from upsetting the team hierarchy by saying the Jets won’t have a captain this season. It’s a pretty clear signal that this is a fresh start for the Jets. Does this mean Dubois could step in as the team’s top center on Mark Scheifele? Maybe. But he doesn’t have to get that role either. The Jets run deep on the wings with Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti, making any line combination imaginable a good one for Dubois. This could be the season he pushes into the Fantastic 2.0 Points Per Game (FPPG) club.

Elias Pettersson, F, Vancouver Canucks: After exploding in the league as a 20-year-old in 2018-19, Pettersson went on a drought that lasted until halfway through last season. Considering this is his campaign at age 24, the upward trajectory should continue. The Canucks have the pieces for a dangerous offense with Pettersson at the forefront and a hopefully rejuvenated Brock Boeser at his side. A good target could be the 2.18 FPPG threshold he hit in 2019-20, which would put him in the conversation for the top 50 in the fantasy ranks.

Patrik Laine, F, Columbus Blue Jackets: There were flashes of 60-goal potential that came out of Laine’s rookie and sophomore seasons. Turning 24 now and adding another dynamic winger to the top of the Blue Jackets’ offense should field most of the stars needed for a career season. The only big question that remains is finding a center who can tie Laine and Johnny Gaudreau together – if not evenly matched, at least on the power play.

Jordan Kyrou, F, St. Louis Blues: It may have been the 16:35 average ice time and third line role for most of last season, but even with 75 points to his name in 2021-22, it doesn’t look like Kyrou has still really broke. With a big contract in hand, expect Kyrou to push the roster and perhaps fill the void left by David Perron on the Blues’ top line and on the power play. It’s his season at 24, so if we want to see more of him, now is the time.

Nick Suzuki, F, Montreal Canadiens: Last summer, Suzuki turned 23 and was named the Habs’ new captain, the youngest in Original Six franchise history. It’s clear the Habs expect big things and, if his development stays on track, so should the fantastic managers. His FPPG trajectory continues to push higher, with 1.95 FPPG in sight as a baseline target this season.

Josh Norris, F, Ottawa Senators: Talk about an influx of weapons at the right time. Not only is Norris entering that prime developmental age, having turned 23 in May, but 23-year-old Brady Tkachuk and 24-year-old Drake Batherson are right there with him. Now Alex DeBrincat, 25 in December, will have the chance to join this very active age group on the power play. It really looks like offense will be the least of the Senators’ concerns this season.

Martin Necas, F, Carolina Hurricanes: After scoring 41 points in 53 games in the 2020-21 campaign aged 22, Necas managed just 40 points in 78 games last season. But he has a lot going for him: past flashes of top-flight potential combined with a good place on the depth chart ahead of his first few seasons. Necas is likely a lock for the front six and will likely start by sharing the ice with veteran center Paul Stastny and youngster Andrei Svechnikov. Although this is his 24-year campaign, Necas has a late birthday (for the Jan. 31 deadline), so the real breakout might be about to begin.

Yegor Sharangovich, F, New Jersey Devils: Sometimes the burst can be related to who you click with. Jack Hughes was on the ice for 35 goals with Sharangovich at even strength last season, with the second-highest tally for any other Devil paired with Hughes being just 19. They meshed well and Sharangovich, 24, is online for even more Hughes this season.

Brandon Hagel, F, Tampa Bay Lightning: Without much time to mingle with the Bolts before the rubber starts hitting the road for a playoff-tested club, Hagel can be forgiven for not finding a real niche on offense. But the 21 goals he tallied for the Blackhawks before being traded hint at some potential. Give Hagel a good offseason to work his way into that talented but cleared-up top six, and maybe we’ll see a breakthrough for the 24-year-old. Certainly, the place of Ondrej Palat, which includes tasks on the power play, is up for grabs.

Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi, F, Edmonton Oilers: Yamamoto will join Puljujarvi at 24 before the start of the season. Both of these wingers have development pedigrees that suggest the bar should be set higher – and despite having been below the mark for several seasons now, both still have the potential to earn playing time with arguably the best centers on the planet.

Eeli Tolvanen, A, Nashville Predators: I still wonder if the NHL will land for Tolvanen one day and we will see the player who set the mark for the best season in the KHL by an 18-year-old player in 2017-18. His 23-year-old season will be the first time Tolvanen enters an NHL campaign with a near-locked scoreline role. His linemates could also be improved with the addition of Nino Niederreiter to the fold. Maybe the confidence allowed can help him get his goalscoring game back.

