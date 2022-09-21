Finance
True or False: Video Killed Text Content
We all know what happened when video came along and killed the radio star, but did it do the same for written content across the Web? This is concerning news for any SEO company that offers content marketing services. This is a debate that can go on for many years, but the truth of the matter is this – video has caused a big splash on the Web. You’ll find marketers, brands and even the end users using video content on YouTube, Vine, Facebook and Twitch.
It has even made it as part of the SEO services packages that SEO companies offer to their customers. The uptick in video publishing is likely due to the major impact it has on prospective audiences. Video has shown to be an excellent way to interact with various types of audiences.
According to numbers, video content is highly shared and engaged with by users. Consumers are said to be 39 percent more likely to share video content. 36 percent more likely to comment on a video and 56 percent more likely to like a video.
But does this mean that it’s a done deal for text? One thing we know for sure is that text is still alive and well – it’s just a different type of format that is best used for different reasons. The best case scenario would be to implement both into your Internet marketing strategy.
What Data Shows
The numbers are staggering for video content – the average Internet user watches about 206 hours of video content each month and according to Nielson, 64 percent of marketers are planning to use more video in the near future. Sure, video content beats text when it comes to engagement, but there are situations where users would prefer to read text. An SEO company can help you determine the services that will work for your company and when to use video content and when it’s best to use text.
Videos Are Lazier
The one reason why video content is doing so well is because it doesn’t require much cognitive work. The brain is shown to process videos 60,000 times quicker than text. People today are more inclined to choose to do tasks that are less work. Reading articles and watching video involves two different brain processes. When you read an article, your mind is actively involved and requires a longer attention span. Again, video content can be used in certain scenarios that suit the topic and the user.
Video sounds truly amazing – it’s no wonder SEO company experts swear by them. But it’s also important to note that not all Website visitors will prefer to watch a video. Your Web design can implement video, but make sure that it does so in a strategic way.
Finance
Health Plan Benefits – Health Insurance Guide Online
Before you buy a health insurance policy, there are major details that you should know…
Knowing the type of insurance that you need is very important. It is best you know that you could get variety of packages for policy services when looking for cheap health quotes. In some policies, you could have some benefits like having a choice of doctor, hospital and payment of your traveling bills if you need a medical attention outside the country.
On the other hand there are cover packages that have restrictions to both doctors and hospitals. While in some policies the above mentioned benefits are combined. This leaves you with a decision either to take a percentage of the money when you need medical care abroad or to make use of your own doctor.
Endeavor to have an expert as your insurer. Important information you should know when comparing health plan quotes is the commitment that the company has towards health insurance.
Before you pay for any health coverage, it is important that you are happy with the coverage of services they offer. Demand for needed coverage services at reduced rate and other benefits that fit your lifestyle. You could identify the best companies by their professional services, customer services and experience.
You will get an advice on how to have a healthy life style. It is vital to request for free professional consultation. There is no need to panic because providers are ready to give you a quality service.
Where To Get Leading Health Insurance Companies and Compare The Free Quotes Online?
Finance
Real Estate Professionals in Singapore
Singapore abounds with experts in the property field. These professionals range from top ranking jobs like estate agents and lawyers to the very bottom but equally professional carpenters, who work together to produce a unique skyline for Singapore.
The different property experts in Singapore
The availability and variety of professionals in Singapore may be analogized to a 13 storey ‘condo’ building with carpenters occupying the first floor, other professionals the 3rd and 12th floors and the topmost level occupied by agents. There are approximately 13 professional classes in the Singapore real estate market.
Agents
The agent is the intermediary between sellers and buyers.
The licensing of agents is now vested in the Council of Estate Agents or CEA.
An estate agent is a person who assists people in selling or purchasing real estate.
Lawyers
A lawyer is a qualified legal practitioner who becomes a member of the bar upon graduating and acceptance. A lawyer must register with the Justice Ministry.
Functions:
- Document and review purchases, leases, inspections and appraisals.
- Assist in resolving insurance titles and environmental issues.
- File and represent lawsuits in court in the event of a disagreement during real estate transactions.
- Assist lenders and borrowers in foreclosure proceedings.
Mortgage brokers
There are no special requirements or licensing procedures but an aspiring broker must undergo a training course to qualify as an Accredited Mortgage Consultant.
All mortgage brokers must be registered members of the Mortgage and Finance Association.
All registered brokers must adhere to an industry Code of Practice which insists upon professionalism, ethical behavior and dedication to work in the interests of borrowers.
Architect
In Singapore, as in other countries, the architect is an important figure in the pre-construction phase of a real estate project because they:
- Provide expert advice on designs and drawings of buildings
- Offer suggestions on the most suitable contractors for the job
- Develop layout plans for real estate buildings
- Inspects and oversees the construction work
Banker
A banker must register and obtain a license to operate by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
Bankers do not normally engage with individual clients when dealing in real estate, but prefer to negotiate with licensed firms or aggregators who negotiate with mortgage brokers and submit loans through aggregators.
Bankers provide funds to all parties engaged in the purchasing of real estate and also to estate developers and contractors.
Surveyor
The Singapore Institute of Surveyors and Evaluators represent the local land surveyors, evaluators, property managers, property consultants and real estate agents at the professional level.
A surveyor:
- Conducts or supervises survey operations
- Makes calculations of the survey data
- Analyses the data and produces the final production map, plans or charts
- Offers recommendations for changes
- Acts as a consultant in advising his clients on the best choice of survey schedules, logistics, methods, instrumentation, costs and other aspects of the project
Inspector
An inspector can obtain an operating license from the Ministry of Manpower.
An inspector:
- Carries out inspections on the structural, mechanical and electrical conditions of real estate
- Provides information to the estate agent or buyer on how to identify of the more apparent major flaws that may exist in any given home, building or structure.
- An inspection does not facilitate the detection of all flaws, problems or malfunctions that might exist in any given home.
Validation surveyor
The validation surveyor must be licensed by the Singapore Lands Authority.
The validation surveyor:
- Acts as the accountant for structural engineers, mechanical and electrical engineers and other expert consultants
- Helps clients obtain value for their money
- Evaluates or appraises interests of a specific nature in real estate at any point in time
- The evaluation is based on correct evidence from the market
Contractor
In Singapore, the licensing authority for a contractor is the Singapore Lands Authority.
In real estate, a contractor:
- Is a person or company who has won a contract to engage in the building of a structure for a client
- Engages in the actual construction work
- Works with the surveyor and architect to construct and complete the project
Developer
A developer in Singapore has to be registered with the Singapore Lands Authority.
The developer:
- Is a person or company that buys land in order to build a structure upon it
- Must develop a housing project with more than 4 units
- Needs to sources available real estate
- Negotiates funds for the execution of a project
Financial Advisor
All licenses connected with financial services are controlled by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
A financial advisor tries to help clients use their monetary resources in the most efficient manner.
Accountant
An accountant is a financial expert whose services are also essential in real estate transactions.
An accountant:
- Possesses the right knowledge when making business decisions about real estate
- Has the ability of assessing tax impacts, which is key to the success of a transaction
- Spends a fair portion of time studying, researching, thinking and applying systems, financial measures and tax planning for investors
Carpenter
A carpenter in Singapore is generally hired by the contractor and is usually licensed to carry out the actual construction work for a project. The carpenter:
Constructs under the advice and supervision of the architect and contractor
Property manager
A property manager is a qualified expert who is employed by owners of the real estate.
Generally, the property manager:
- Looks after real estate investment on behalf of the owners
- Documents and evaluates potential tenants for occupying rentals
- Collect rents paid by occupiers of rental premises
- Negotiates contracts and rental terms on behalf of owners
- Arranges for proper maintenance work of the owner’s premises, such as cleaning, plumbing and electrical systems
Finance
Relationship Insurance
Once there was a Hong Kong TV series telling about insurance. Performance goes down in the company, so the staff have to come up with some new ideas to sell insurance. At last, they invent this relationship insurance. The relationship insurance works like this. If you have a boyfriend or girlfriend and you want your relationship to be steady, then you buy one such relationship insurance for him or her. When you two keep going out for like three months or half a year, you can make a claim, and the insurer will pay a sum of money as reward. When you two finally decide to get married, there will be larger sum of money and a special gift from the insurer. However, if your relationship fails, all the money you have paid belongs to the insurer. In the TV series, the relationship insurance becomes the most popular gift among boyfriends and girlfriends.
Can relationship really be insured? I do not think so. According to the principles of insurance, the risk that can be insured must have definite and calculable loss. However, relationship is the most unpredictable thing in the world. You can not foretell where the loss takes place, when it takes place, let alone why it takes place, which breaks the principle of definite loss. Moreover, the loss caused by a failed relationship can not be calculated. The wound made in a car accident can be healed by doctors and nurses, while wound made in a relationship is invisible and can not be attended.
People buy this relationship insurance in the TV show, because we are weak in relationship in reality. We have to grab some kind of rescue in the virtual world to comfort our restless heart. Unfortunately, even people who have bought the relationship in the show can not make it at last. So there is no insurance for relationship and no one can assure you anything in relationship.
Finance
Free Car Insurance Comparisons – What is the Easiest Way to Do Car Insurance Comparisons For Free?
Q: Are the multitude of web sites that offer car insurance comparisons on the internet helpful? If so how do I choose which one to use? I do not want to enter personal information into ten different web sites.
A: Car insurance comparisons are indeed all over the internet. It can be difficult to choose which one. Our problem with many multiple quote sites is that they often return very generic quotes based on minimal information.
For instance there is no way you can get an accurate quote rate by entering your location, DOB, and make of your car, but many web sites will offer you a quote based on these answers.
That’s fine for as far as it goes, but there seems to be a great deal of information missing here. To form a typical quote the typical car insurance will use at least some of the following information:
*Driving history
*Age
*Marital status
*Credit history
*Location
*Make and model of vehicle
*Color of vehicle
*Sex
As you can see to receive a quote that is tailored to your specific needs would require you to input a significant amount of information into a web site. Since you are not interested in doing this we recommend calling each insurance company individually and doing car insurance comparisons the old fashioned way.
An even better idea is to obtain car insurance quotes online. This will allow you to quickly compare rates from the top companies. When it comes to saving money on auto insurance, comparison shopping is one of the easiest ways to save a bundle.
Finance
Wanted – Cheap Used Car Insurance Agent
Many people purchased used cars because they don’t want to experience the immediate 10-20 percent depreciation that occurs the second that a new car leaves the auto sales lot. Often, these people are hoping to cut costs in insuring the car as well, to make it more affordable and useful. They look for a cheap used car insurance agent.
Just how difficult is it, however, to find an agent that will sell affordable insurance for used cars? Sometimes, this can be a difficult task. Usually, agents don’t advertise in the yellow pages that they offer the least expensive insurance available.
Searching online often allows people to evaluate multiple insurance company quotes through a single search engine. This can be very helpful and convenient, particularly if the person knows exactly for what they are searching. Insuring a used car can be very different from insuring a new car.
For example, many lenders require car owners to purchase collision insurance, so that the loan amount is covered, or nearly covered, in the event that the car is damaged beyond repair. The amount of the collision coverage may vary from loan to loan.
Sometimes, however, if you have bought an inexpensive used car, you may not have to take out a loan. This would help to avoid paying collision insurance, which is a significant portion of the loan. Consider whether the value of your car is more than the cost of paying this insurance. Sometimes it is, but often it isn’t, and dropping collision coverage can save you a lot of money.
Another valuable way to save money is to consider the cost of property and bodily damage liability. Some agents try to sell very high limits for these types of insurance, and often are successful in doing so. Consider the likelihood that you will actually encounter a $1 million dollar lawsuit for damaging someone’s store or home accidentally with your car before you actually purchase this much liability.
Comprehensive deductibles also can cost, or save you money. If the car is very old, and repairing it would cost more than it is worth, reconsidering paying high premiums for comprehensive coverage. For example, if your car is only worth $500, having a deductible of this same limit would be of no benefit.
Compare the expense of insuring your car through a familiar company with the relatively small risk of finding a cheap used car insurance agent. Search online for a policy that offers you the most affordable insurance for the car you are driving. Avoid paying more for insurance than your car is worth.
Finance
A Philadelphia Eye Injury Attorney Talks About Eye Injury Claims
Eye injury claims often require expert testimony from a vision specialist. The vision specialist will meet with the injured person, review the medical reports and create an expert report discussing the psychosocial aspects of vision impairment, the effect of a visual impairment on daily life and treatment and support for people with visual impairments. Here is an example of such a report:
MEDICAL HISTORY
Mrs. M.’s most recent ophthalmologist visit documented a change of vision in her right eye from 20/200 to “light perception.” This is a significant decrease in usable vision, as was noted by Dr. Elliot.
In an office setting Mrs. M. appeared tense. Her right eye shows some disfigurement around the eye, and the sclera appears red. Mrs. M. squinted frequently under fluorescent office lighting.
Since the incident, Mrs. M. has developed a marked degree of blepharospasm involving both eyes. Blepharospasm is a neurological disorder characterized by involuntary muscle contractions, which causes “uncontrollable blinking and lid squeezing”. It “involves both eyes and may result in temporary inability to see” during spasms. Dictionary of Eye Terminology, 3d Ed., Barbara Cassin, Sheila A. B. Solomon, Triad Publishing Co. Gainesville, FL, 1997. In addition to the functional vision loss this causes, it is very cosmetically displeasing, causing the eyes to squint and blink. During spasms the eyelids almost completely closed causing functional loss of vision.
Mrs. M. describes the vision loss in her right eye as having gotten worse, and indicates that she is only able to see using her left eye. She complains of pain in the orbital area of the eye, and in the tissue around the eye as far back as her ear. Mrs. M. describes hearing loss concurrent with the vision loss. This is undocumented in other medical findings. The discomfort is worse in cold weather.
With only light perception in her right eye, Mrs. M. functions with monocular vision. Monocular vision leaves her without depth perception. The lack of depth perception has an impact on all activities that require binocular vision. These extend across settings in activities of daily life, mobility, work and recreation.
Some activities that Mrs. M. has identified as difficult include: Reaching for items on a grocery store shelf, measuring ingredients, pouring liquids, laundry, walking up and down steps, accessing public transportation, childcare, and playing recreational Mah-jong, and cards.
Mrs. M. indicates that she used to read for pleasure. She does not read since the incident, due to discomfort from the combined visual issues. She has also reduced her frequency of writing to family members. She uses the telephone in place of the letters she used to write to children and family in the Philippines and Italy.
Mrs. M.’s mobility patterns are typical for an individual with vision loss who has not received vision rehabilitation or orientation and mobility training.
She must protect her left eye by exercising caution in her activities, and by wearing protective eye wear, to retain her remaining vision. Monocular vision, and the depth perception problems it creates, make it harder for individuals to judge distance, and increase the occurrence of small and more serious accidents.
I fabricated two sets of goggles to simulate Mrs. M.’s acuity deficit. The first set simulates 20/200 vision, which was Mrs. M.’s vision as of her March 16, 2004 visit with her doctor. The second set of goggles simulates Mrs. M.’s vision as of her April 21, 2005 visit with Dr. Werner, which was light perception with no projection. These devices do not simulate blepharospasm.
MOBILITY ISSUES
In the area of mobility, Mrs. M. was observed walking, in an unfamiliar office setting, on steps and in an open parking lot. Mrs. M. uses an adapted trailing technique. Using her left hand she trails/feels along a wall until she reaches an open space. Mrs. M. negotiates open space with a tentative semi-shuffling gate. When walking through a doorway she grasps it with her left hand to guide herself through it.
Steps are negotiated with a non-alternating descent pattern, left foot first, then right foot joining on the same step. (The typical adult pattern is alternating feet on alternating steps.) Mrs. M. used her right hand on the handrail after first standing at the left side as if she would prefer to use her left hand and descend on the left side. Ascent was similar.
In the sunny parking lot, Mrs. M. indicated discomfort from glare. She again traversed open space with a tentative gait. There was no evidence of protective posture at this time. She walked more comfortably when she was able to use her hand to trail a car, wall or other object.
Vision loss is a cause of mobility problems. Before the incident, Mrs. M. rode public transportation to work, as she was in the process of doing at the time of this incident. She is now unable to travel unassisted.
She uses her left eye but does not scan with it. She needs training to learn the habit of scanning when she walks. She would benefit from a long cane.
Mrs. M.’s son reports that she has fallen several times since the incident. Outside, she encounters undetected curbs and bumps. Inside, she has bumped into tables and chairs. Her family is concerned about her safety when traveling, and in activities inside the home. A sister or friend accompanies her when she travels by bus. She has greatly reduced her travel for pleasure and for activities of daily life because of this.
OTHER FUNCTIONAL LIMITATIONS
Before the incident, Mrs. M. reported participating independently in a wide range of activities. In community life she went on day trips, to church and social gatherings, babysat her grandchildren, played Mah-jong and cards with friends. She took public transportation to the grocery store, shopping and to babysitting jobs. At home, she cleaned her house, cooked, and took care of the laundry. She enjoyed reading, and also liked to put on makeup and get dressed up to attend social events. She led a very active, independent life and was active in the Filipino community.
Because of her vision loss, and her resulting mobility and perceptual problems, and other injuries, she requires assistance to shop. She has difficulty picking items off the shelf, as she “misses” what she reaches for at the grocery store. Because of her lack of depth perception, she sometimes misses the cup when she pours liquid from a pitcher. She is afraid to cut food for fear of injuring herself. She does not cook on the stove or with the microwave, after having some accidents and “making messes.” Overall she and her family feel that cooking is too dangerous.
She does not read due to visual discomfort. She no longer plays Mah-jong. She has curtailed much of her social activity, and does not put on makeup anymore. Whether this is due to physical discomfort, social discomfort, or depression, I was not able to ascertain in the 45-minute interview.
Mrs. M. seemed distraught over her situation, and it was hard for her to talk about how her life has changed. She seemed to have enthusiasm for the things she used to do. When asked how she spends her time currently, she stated that she sits in her bedroom and plays solitaire all day. (She indicates that she has to hold the cards close to her face to read them.) Her husband now does all of the house cleaning, cooking and laundry. He also works 4-6 hours per day. Her son indicates that the husband is not accustomed to doing these chores, and that there is friction in the family due to the change in roles. The couple fights and argues more frequently due to this conflict.
Mrs. M. maintains her personal hygiene, such as showering, brushing her teeth, taking care of her hair and dressing.
She is less active with her grandchildren, and no longer baby-sits. Her five year old grandchild asks her what’s wrong with her face.
RECOMMENDATIONS
Mrs. M. would benefit from a full assessment by a vision rehabilitation therapist or low vision therapist. I strongly recommend intensive rehabilitation training so that she can learn techniques to care for herself and to engage in activities of her choosing. She would benefit from a mobility evaluation by an orientation and mobility instructor, and orientation and mobility training for safe, independent indoor and outdoor travel.
The assessing professionals will determine a course of treatment. My conservative estimate for initial rehabilitation and follow up would be for 2 hour sessions of private rehabilitation training on a weekly basis for at least 4 months. This will cost approximately $90.00 an hour. Similarly in orientation and mobility, 2 hour sessions of orientation mobility training on a weekly basis for at least 4 months. This will also cost approximately $90.00 an hour. When that is completed, the professionals she works with will set up a schedule for follow-up and maintenance of skills. Again, my estimate is of monthly follow-up for 6 to 12 months of 2-hour sessions at $90.00 an hour.
Mrs. M. needs audiology testing for her hearing loss. Her hearing loss aggravates the functional problems and safety issues brought on by her vision loss, and increases communication problems.
A person with monocular vision has a substantially greater risk of becoming visually impaired in the good eye than a fully sighted person has of suffering damage in either eye. I recommend that Mrs. M. wear protective glasses, and exercise caution in activities.
I am sending her catalogues with various adaptive items for household tasks, such as telephones with large numbers, playing cards with large markings, stove and microwave controls for the visually impaired, etc. The cost of equipping her home with some of the items she needs is approximately $500.00. There may be other costs incurred for materials associated with her rehabilitation. These materials will help her to be more independent and to actively engage in activities in her home and community.
Mrs. M. is going through a period of grieving and loss associated with vision loss. I recommend that doctors and family members be aware of this, and monitor her for signs of depression. I recommend that she attend a support group for individuals with vision loss.
CONCLUSIONS
A person in her 60’s can work, play an active role in her grandchildren’s’ lives, run errands, do housework and lead a fulfilling life. Since the incident, instead of being a caregiver, Mrs. M. is now a care consumer. Mrs. M. has suffered a life-changing event. She has lost a great deal of confidence in her ability to function in daily life. Although she may never recover the function she had before the incident, rehabilitation training and orientation and mobility training will help her to be more independent with her residual vision.
All of the conditions and functional ramifications mentioned herein are a direct result of the visual impairment caused by Mrs. M.’s injury. All of my opinions are stated to a reasonable degree of professional and scientific certainty.
