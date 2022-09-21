News
Twins report: Sonny Gray’s season likely over after placement on injured list
KANSAS CITY — The Twins haven’t completely closed the door on Sonny Gray’s year — if they are still in a race on the final day of the season, manager Rocco Baldelli suggested he might be able to return — but after a placement on the injured list on Tuesday, Gray’s season appears to be done.
Gray was forced out of his start on Monday early as the hamstring issue he has been dealing with over the past month worsened. On Tuesday, he was placed on the 15-day IL with a hamstring strain for the second time this season.
“He can’t physically pitch right now,” Baldelli said. “It’s not a viable option. If it was remotely close to a viable option, we’d be handing him the ball and he would have stayed in the game in Cleveland if he could. But we need to get him healthy before we can even discuss anything related to pitching right now. and he knows that.”
Gray would be eligible to return on Oct. 5, the final day of the season, though Baldelli said that would only happen if the Twins are still in a race. If this is the end to his season, Gray, 32, would finish with a 3.08 earned-run average in 24 starts, spanning 119 2/3 innings. He was forced to the IL three times over the course of the year — twice for the hamstring and once for a pectoral strain.
While the production has been good when healthy, the veteran Gray is looking for ways to stay out on the field more consistently. This would be the fewest innings he has thrown in a season since 2017 — the shortened 2020 season excluded.
“When I’m on the field, I feel as good as I’ve ever felt. With the ball in my hand on the mound in a game, I feel very, very, very good, very comfortable, very confident there. I think it’s for me, being able to do that more consistently,” Gray said. “That’s something that I will work on, especially going through this part of my career. It’s something that’s important, so … remembering that when I’m out there, I’m one of the best. Now, trying to put myself in the best position to be out there more.”
HURRICANE FIONA ON TWINS’ MINDS
Jorge López may be in Kansas City, but the reliever’s mind is in Puerto Rico, where his hometown of Caguas was just flooded by Hurricane Fiona. The hurricane in recent days ripped through the Caribbean, also affecting the Dominican Republic among other places, causing massive damage.
“When they mentioned (about it), it was only a normal tropical storm and in a few minutes, it changed to a Category 1 with 80 miles per hour (wind),” López said. “It reminded me of when I was in Maria.”
Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017, a Category 5 hurricane that reportedly caused more than 3,000 deaths and inflicted nearly $100 billion in damage.
While Fiona hasn’t had that kind of impact — the Twins’ four Puerto Ricans players (López, Carlos Correa, Jose Miranda and Jovani Moran) have said their families are safe, though power has been lost on the island. Correa said he’s already looking for ways to help out, assessing the situation with the president of his foundation as they identify the best ways to provide aid.
“We’ve got to see where we need to look and truly go out there and focus our attention,” Correa said. “Obviously there’s a lot of people who are going to need help, but there’s going to be communities that are going to be more affected than others. So we’ve just got to figure out who and where.”
BRIEFLY
The Twins reinstated Trevor Megill from the COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday as the corresponding move for Gray. … Dereck Rodríguez was optioned off the 40-man roster a day after he was optioned to Triple-A. Rodríguez made a relief appearance in the Twins’ 15-inning game against the Cleveland Guardians. … Trevor Larnach went 0 for 3 with a walk and a strikeout on rehab in St. Paul, and Ryan Jeffers went 0 for 4.
Hurricanes’ Tyler Van Dyke likes road games because Hard Rock Stadium doesn’t have ‘college atmosphere’
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke had the chance to play in front of a massive, hostile crowd at Texas A&M last Saturday.
Those types of environments are what he prefers. He told reporters last week that he likes “going into another team’s stadium and making plays, making the crowd quiet.”
The third-year sophomore expanded on that answer when speaking to former Florida Gators and NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer on his show, “The Room.”
“We don’t really have much of a college atmosphere because we play at Hard Rock,” Van Dyke said in the interview, which was posted on Jordan Palmer’s TikTok on Saturday. “So we’re about 25 minutes away from campus, so a lot of students don’t go up most of the game unless it’s a big game.
“That’s why I like going into away stadiums and seeing that college atmosphere and making the crowd quiet.”
Palmer agreed with Van Dyke that road games were preferable.
“When you silence a crowd, when you throw a touchdown pass on third and long — it was just as loud as it gets, instantly it just got quiet and the only people celebrating are the people who actually put in the work with you: the coaching staff, the trainers, equipment managers, people on the sideline and the players,” Palmer said. “Some of my most memorable games I was a part of were just like huge road wins.”
Playing in front of more than 107,000 people at Kyle Field on Saturday, Van Dyke went 21 of 41 for 217 yards. Miami lost 17-9 in their first road game of the season. Van Dyke has a career record of 2-3 on the road, with losses to Florida State, Texas A&M and UNC, and wins over Duke and Pittsburgh.
Miami has announced a total attendance of 103,217 people for its first two games of the season, which were against Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss. The season-opener drew 56,795 fans while the second game drew 46,422. Hard Rock Stadium, which is about 22 miles from UM’s Hecht Athletic Center, has an official capacity of 65,326.
Column: The longer the Chicago White Sox stay in contention, the more it looks like Tony La Russa won’t return to the dugout
Tony La Russa won’t be back for the three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians, the biggest games of the season for the Chicago White Sox.
Acting manager Miguel Cairo made the announcement midway through a pregame news conference Tuesday, giving no indication when or if La Russa would return.
“Right now he doesn’t want to be in this series, and we don’t expect to see him in this series,” Cairo said. “And we’ll just see what’s going to happen. The doctors don’t give him the clear (to return) yet.”
It may be understandable why doctors have yet to clear La Russa to manage in a pennant race, which can be stressful. But he already has watched three Sox games at ballparks, including two from a suite at Guaranteed Rate Field.
You might think he would want to be around the players to show his support, even from a distance. When I asked Cairo why La Russa didn’t want to be here, he corrected himself.
“No, the doctors didn’t clear him,” Cairo said.
Not even to watch from a suite?
“I don’t know,” he said with a sigh. “I didn’t talk to the doctor.”
Cairo added that La Russa “is OK to come but not to manage.”
I feel for Cairo. He shouldn’t have to answer questions that are better posed to the front office. But general manager Rick Hahn remained out while recovering from COVID-19, and no one else was saying anything about La Russa’s status.
Out of sight, out of mind?
Will we ever see La Russa again?
Three weeks have passed since he left the Sox dugout for an issue with his pacemaker that supposedly has been fixed. Yet there’s no word from the Sox on whether he can or will return.
It would be easy to assume he’s done for the year, and certainly no one is clamoring for La Russa. But he’s still officially the Sox manager, and until he’s ruled out, the possibility exists that he will come back — like it or not.
I can’t imagine a worse ending for La Russa than having to watch the Sox play crucial games without him being in the dugout. Maybe it’s easier for him to just stay away from the ballpark, but that doesn’t explain why he came to Guaranteed Rate for the Colorado Rockies series last week.
He’s also very superstitious, and the Sox were 1-2 with him at their games, including a Sept. 11 loss in Oakland. But that would be a silly reason to stay away.
Cairo said he talks to La Russa every day, and he continued to tell us what a great manager La Russa is. But we don’t know if he’s implementing anything La Russa suggests. In fact we don’t know anything because the Sox basically made La Russa disappear without a trace.
Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf couldn’t have had this in mind when he brought his friend out of retirement two years ago.
Whether La Russa is back or not, he already has left his mark, according to closer Liam Hendriks.
“His fingerprints are all over this clubhouse, this organization,” Hendriks said Tuesday. “We’ve got a lot of guys, they have their positions that they’ve got now because of what Tony brought in last year. … He set the floor plan. Hopefully we can get him back in here at some point.
“But Miggy’s taking it and tweaking it a little bit (for) a couple of the guys who needed it a little tweaked. And that’s been fantastic. You see a little more energy out there from certain guys. Certain guys are feeling a little more comfortable as well. But hopefully we can get him back in here and everyone continues this momentum going forward.”
If certain guys are providing “more energy” and “feeling more comfortable,” it makes little sense to make a change now. That’s probably what Hahn is thinking, if he were permitted to say what he really thinks.
How much credit Cairo deserves for the Sox resurgence is debatable, but there’s no question the team woke up from its five-month slumber since he took over Aug. 30, going 13-6 entering Tuesday’s game. If they had played like this for La Russa, the Sox would have run away with the worst division in baseball instead of playing the Guardians in a life-or-death series.
Whether Cairo deserves to keep the job next year if La Russa doesn’t return is the next big question no one can discuss.
If the Sox make the playoffs, it would seem hard to justify replacing Cairo, though Hahn had no problem getting rid of Rick Renteria after he led them to the postseason in 2020 for the first time in 12 years. The Sox called it a “mutual” agreement, as if Renteria would walk away from the rebuild after it finally turned the corner.
Renteria disappeared and hasn’t spoken publicly about his dismissal. Maybe La Russa will come to another “mutual” agreement.
If not Cairo, then who?
If the Sox are looking to boost attendance, they should hire Joe Maddon, who is busy promoting his new book while waiting for the next managerial opening. Or if Reinsdorf wanted to turn the team over to a longtime favorite, he could turn to A.J. Pierzynski, who has made no bones about being willing to listen if the job opens.
Everything will be a guessing game once the season ends, unless the Sox get ahead of the situation and make an announcement on La Russa’s status. You may remember last year’s cliffhanger, when La Russa said after the playoff loss to the Houston Astros that he would be back only if the players wanted him.
“If (management says) yes, then you ask the players,” he said. “They should choose who they want to manage.”
A few weeks later, when La Russa confirmed he would return in 2022, I asked him how long he could manage.
“I know if we don’t win in spring training, I won’t make opening day,” he quipped. “That’s my attitude.”
La Russa couldn’t have predicted last October his Hall of Fame career might end like this.
But the longer the Sox stay in the race, the less likely it seems he’ll make it back.
Johnny Cueto feeling ‘much better’ ahead of Thursday’s start, while Michael Kopech aims to help the Chicago White Sox down the stretch
One of Johnny Cueto’s most impressive outings — in a season filled with them — came Aug. 20 in Cleveland.
The Chicago White Sox starter allowed a single to leadoff batter Steven Kwan and didn’t give up another hit until the fifth, when Oscar Gonzalez singled with one out.
Cueto exited with two outs in the ninth, and closer Liam Hendriks struck out the final batter in a 2-0 victory at Progressive Field. Cueto allowed five hits, four of them singles, in the win.
Cueto has been a key member of the rotation after signing a minor-league deal late in spring training and joining the major-league team in mid-May.
He was unable to make his most recent scheduled start last weekend in Detroit because he was under the weather, but he’s in line to pitch Thursday’s series finale against the Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“I feel good, much better,” Cueto said through an interpreter before Tuesday’s game.
Cueto — who is 7-8 with a 3.09 ERA in 22 outings (21 starts) — was scratched from Saturday’s start and was held out again Sunday.
“I felt weak and my vision wasn’t right,” he said. “Body aches too.”
As for being ready for Thursday, Cueto said, “Yes, with God’s grace.”
Acting manager Miguel Cairo added: “He said he’s better than Sunday. We’re just going to keep checking to see how he feels for Thursday.”
The Sox had to shuffle the rotation during the weekend without Cueto and Michael Kopech, who went on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right shoulder inflammation.
“I’ve had a heavier workload this year,” Kopech said Sunday in Detroit. “I’ve been working through a little bit of general soreness over the course of the season. It’s been taking me a little bit longer to get loose.
“Threw that bullpen (session Thursday in) Cleveland and just felt like I never could get loose. For precautionary reasons, I wanted to make sure that I wasn’t doing anything to cause potential damage. So the team had me shut down for a little while.
“It’s a really tough timing to do that. Exciting that Davis (Martin) came in and did what he did for us (allowing one run on three hits in six innings Saturday), but I know it puts us in a position. I wish I didn’t have to do that. But that being said, we still have a push to make and our bullpen has been picking us up a lot this year. Hopefully they continue to do so.”
Kopech said he hasn’t had shoulder issues before.
“I wouldn’t say this is an issue either, as much as it’s a hill to climb,” he said.
Kopech, who is 5-9 with a 3.54 ERA in 25 starts after spending most of last season in the bullpen, would like to be in a position to aid the team.
“It’s hard to push through something if you know it’s not feeling right,” he said. “I’m probably glad I’m taking the time. I wish it would have come at a different time, but that’s where we are right now. As long as I’m not causing long-term damage, I’m going to come back and give the team what I’ve got here at the end.
“We have a team goal in mind and I’m still very much fixed on that goal. If we can make a push here in the next two weeks or so, then when I have a chance, I would like to be a part of it. We have a special team here and unfortunately it’s coming down to the wire. But we know what we want to do.”
The Sox were scheduled to start a six-game homestand Tuesday with the first of three critical games against the first-place Guardians. They entered the day trailing by four games in the American League Central.
“It is a crunch time, but it is another game,” Cairo said of the mindset entering the stretch. “Just put it that way, one game at a time. Something they’ve been doing. They’re going out there, playing hard, they’re getting good at-bats, playing good defense. We’ve been pitching good. We’ve just got to repeat and keep doing it.”
()
Wabasha County: Motorcyclist killed in collision with deer
A motorcyclist was killed Monday night after hitting a deer northeast of Zumbro Falls in Wabasha County.
The Wabasha County sheriff’s office responded just before 11:30 p.m. to a crash in which a motorcycle hit a deer at the intersection of Wabasha County Road 17 and 335th Avenue, according to Sheriff Rodney Bartsh.
The motorcyclist, 51-year-old Daran Merle Atkinson of Lake City, died at the scene.
The passenger, Lori Schueller, also of Lake City, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the sheriff’s office, this is the fifth fatal crash in Wabasha County this year and the second fatal crash involving a deer.
St. Paul school board approves hiring of new finance chief, forcing out longtime watchdog
The St. Paul school board voted 5-1 Tuesday to hire a new finance chief who was just one of two applicants for the job.
Tom Sager, business services director for Mankato Area Public Schools, takes over Oct. 17 as executive chief of financial services.
He and the incumbent finance chief, Marie Schrul, were the lone applicants for a job that was posted for five days last month. Both were interviewed, and Superintendent Joe Gothard chose Sager over Schrul, who had worked for the district since 1998.
“The candidate that best fit the description was selected,” Gothard said.
Schrul, a stickler for legal compliance who has been open about the school district’s challenges, has clashed behind the scenes with leaders of the district’s facilities and food service departments.
Her removal has drawn the ire of dozens of community members, who submitted a letter to the school board Tuesday asking members to scrutinize the new hire and call for an external audit of the district’s finance and business practices.
“We, the community, are speaking loudly to request our publicly elected board members step in and exercise accountability and oversight in the name of public trust and fiduciary stewardship,” said James Farnsworth, a former school board candidate who runs a Facebook forum on issues related to the district.
“This district is losing the faith of families,” said Joe Nathan, who signed the letter and had worked with Schrul on a now-defunct budget advisory committee.
PULLED FOR DISCUSSION
Sager’s hiring was on the consent agenda for Tuesday’s board meeting, meaning it was expected to be approved without discussion, but board member Uriah Ward had it removed in order to ask Gothard about the decision, in light of community concerns.
Asked whether it was normal to post a job for just five days, Gothard said, “I don’t know what’s normal anymore” but that “five days is not unheard of.”
Gothard said there were only two applicants and that Sager’s salary will be the same as Schrul’s.
The superintendent said swapping Schrul for Sager was part of a “reorganization” in which one position was eliminated and another created.
Gothard said he wants all of his top leaders to have the title of “executive chief” to help with recruitment and retention. And he said he wanted “exceptional” leaders in each of those posts.
The heads of each department must be “exceptional in the way that they are leading us to achieve our vision,” he said. “I have very high aspirations for the district, and the board of education is essential in supporting me to create the best structures to do that in terms of the organization and the personnel.”
Ward, who described Schrul as having a reputation as a “trusted leader,” cast the lone vote against Sager’s hiring. Board member Jeanelle Foster was absent from the meeting.
Top Minnesota basketball player Taison Chatman picks Ohio State
Totino-Grace guard Taison Chatman, the top-ranked boys’ basketball player in the state, committed to Ohio State on Tuesday night.
Chatman, a 6-foot-4 guard in the 2023 class, put the Gophers in his top five this summer, along with Kansas, Xavier and Virginia.
Chatman, of Minneapolis, led Totino-Grace to a Class 3A state championship in March.
The Gophers have missed out on the No. 1-rated player in the state in the first two years under new coach Ben Johnson, with Cretin-Derham Hall’s Tre Holloman off to Michigan State last year.
The Gophers, who added other Minnesotans in the 2022 class, are in the mix for the 2023 No. 2 ranked forward Nolan Winter of Lakeville North. The reported two finalists are Minnesota and Wisconsin. He is the son of former Gophers center Trevor Winter.
