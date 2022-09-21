Finance
Types of Specialty Vehicle Commercial Auto and Truck Insurance Policies
When you’re dealing with commercial auto and truck insurance policies, you may think that most vehicles simply fit into a broad umbrella classification. For instance, if you’re operating any kind of truck, then you need commercial truck insurance, and it’s that simple and straightforward. Except that’s not really the case. Here, we’ll go over some of the very specific types of commercial vehicle insurance policies which are out there.
All types of specialty vehicles and trucks have their own types of insurance policies. This makes sense, as different vehicles are used in different ways. They face different risks, perform different tasks or services, and operate in different industries. That’s why there’s really no such thing as a generic commercial truck insurance policy, but instead, dozens of different types of specialty coverage plans.
So what are some of the types of specialty truck insurance to be familiar with? Staring with big rig or 18 wheeler trucks, different applications such as general freight, long haul, and commercial movers have different policies, as do owner operators.
Big rig trucks can also be specialized themselves, for instance, if they’re refrigerated trucks, or are involved with hazmat transportation. Owners of trucking fleets with many different drivers and perhaps types of vehicles will also find a different coverage requirement than a single person with a single truck.
From there, the world of specialty commercial auto insurance really gets broad and diverse. For example, food delivery trucks, food trucks and ice cream trucks. Then you have limousines, and charter buses or vans, along with taxi cabs, and ridesharing vehicles, such as Uber. Another classification are the companies operating either emergency medical transportation, or non-emergency medical transportation.
Specialty trucks also include specific vehicle classifications such as dump trucks, tow trucks, logging trucks, automobile haulers, waste haulers, wreckers, and on down the line. Truly, it’s a diverse field and this hasn’t even covered everything.
Don’t forget about pickup trucks, vans and regular automobiles. With regular cars, if you’re a business and using that car for any kind of even mundane business function, you may not have realized it, but you need commercial auto coverage beyond your personal policy or else you won’t be protected.
The point is, you need a specific policy that matches that unique type of vehicle and whatever function you’re performing as you operate it. Be sure to consult with an experienced insurance professional who can guide you through this process, and help you obtain the right policy for any specific need or circumstance.
Finance
Car Insurance Online
The enormous advantages that the Internet has to offer have prompted car insurance companies to advertise their policies online. Initially, car insurance was available only through a car insurance agent. The process was tedious and time consuming and required immense paperwork and assessments. This factor alone has made a large number of people opt for online car insurance.
Car insurance companies now offer online services that have made it very easy for clients to acquire information they may need. Car insurance quotes and auto insurance claims can be obtained or filed at any time of the day. Online car insurance helps provide interactive and spontaneous customer care, rather than wait on the phone line for long periods of time. Insurance companies are using this medium to sell car insurance directly.
Opening online accounts with car insurance companies is also proving to be beneficial. In case clients misplace an insurance card it is possible to simply acquire a printout of the original copy. Car insurance online accounts with existing insurance providers puts an end to storing piles of insurance paperwork. Online car insurance even allows people to receive updates and file claims whenever needed.
Car insurance online sites have gone a step further by making the online experience easy and user friendly. Car insurance terminology and verbiage may be difficult to understand. Most car insurance online services are aiming at providing simple and understandable information. Online car insurance allows customers to learn about various types of auto insurance coverage, limits and deductibles.
Certain states even allow people to purchase a car insurance policy online. These methods are considered to be safe since most Web sites use secure connections. This prevents outsiders from attaining personal information about a prospective client. However, it is important to realize that car insurance online is at times only a part of the entire process. Car insurance online often complements and eases the car insurance procedure.
Finance
One Of The Best Insurance Options – A Geico Car Insurance Quote
Contrary to advertisements, a Geico car insurance quote was neither available to cavemen or lizards at any point in the company’s history. Despite these amusing claims, however, this insurance company has been around long enough to be tested – and to prove its worth. A quick glance at the business will cause many people to want to investigate possible coverage with this excellent provider.
First, Geico began to sell car insurance in the mid-1930s. The company offered quality insurance premiums to its customers, and by 1964 had sold over 1 million policies. Although the company took a downswing briefly in the 1970s, and slow but steady expansion during the next 20 years, today this company provides premium coverage to more auto owners in New York, Hawaii, and Maryland, as well as the District of Columbia, than any other company.
Today, Geico offers insurance policies for a wide variety of needs, including homeowner and rental policies, recreational vehicle and boat coverage, and life insurance coverage. All of these are easily available through the company’s well-designed, highly navigable website. Each type of coverage is clearly detailed and easily located.
This company also has an excellent reputation for customer service and satisfaction. In recent years, Geico was the recipient of the Webby Award, which offers international recognition to websites that provide exceptional customer satisfaction. Currently, it is rated as the top property casualty insurer and the most desired insurer by customers.
Another public service offered by Geico is the National Safety Belt Poster Contest. Elementary and secondary school students compete to illustrate the message that seat belts and safety seats are the most effective safety devices in cars. This commitment to saving lives through public service messages has also earned the company deserved customer recognition.
Geico has also made significant efforts to develop a fast, friendly customer claims service. Customer claims can be reported immediately after occurrence on the company website. Detailed instructions are available for the process. Customer information and claims service is also available by telephone.
Geico policy quotes can be accessed online through the company’s website, or through individual agents. The ease of navigation and coherence in design, however, make the website a very attractive alternative to spending time on the telephone talking to insurance agents. Just be prepared with the details of your coverage needs, and answer the questions as the website prompts.
One of the most affordable insurance alternatives on the market, a Geico car insurance quote can indeed save you money. Laugh at the commercials, but believe the cavemen and the lizard – this company is definitely worth considering if you are interested in saving money and enjoying high-quality car insurance.
Finance
Fast Car Insurance Quote Info: What Will You Need to Provide in Order to Get Fast, Reliable Quotes?
What you need to have ready in order to obtain a fast car insurance quote varies depending on the company. In general, though, you’ll likely need the following:
• Driver’s license number
• Vehicle’s year, model and make
• Zip code
• Vehicle identification number
• The odometer reaching for the car you want insured
If you want to add somebody else to your policy, you’ll need some of their details as well. It’s not uncommon for a parent to add their teen to their policy. Some insurers use such personal information as factors to determine your “risk” level and therefore the price of your policy. Individuals with high risk factors are obviously charged more. Risk factors include things like the type of vehicle, age, driving history, and even credit history.
If you live in an area that is prone to severe weather, it could be a factor that causes you to get higher quotes as well.
There are usually ways to save when trying to get a fast car insurance quote. Check and see if there is an option to enter any details on the security features of your vehicle, like GPS anti-theft devices and alarms. The more difficult it will be for your car to be stolen, the more money you could potentially save on insurance.
Fast Car Insurance Quote From Different Companies
There are some sites that will give you multiple quotes from several different insurance companies at once, and will allow you to go down and compare all of the offers. Don’t just select the one with the lowest rate. Take a few minutes to read the details regarding each offer. What exactly will you get with that rate? What about the deductible? What do all of the reviews say about each particular provider? What kinds of discounts might you be eligible for?
Another thing to consider is the type of coverage you need. If you drive an older car, then basic liability coverage might be enough. However, if your family depends on you working, then you’ll likely want coverage on yourself as well just in case you are ever badly injured and cannot work. How much of a deductible will you be able to pay if the vehicle ever needs repaired or even replaced?
These are the most important factors to consider when searching for a fast car insurance quote. You can learn more about auto insurance and get some quotes with esurance. Discounts with this company are some of the best. There are many ways to save.
Finance
Teen Auto Insurance in Florida – What’s So Different?
If you do not already know, Florida is a no fault state. This means that there are some requirements that Florida might have that other states do not. If you are currently looking into getting insurance to cover your teen that just got their license, here are some things to keep in mind. Some of us have not had to purchase insurance in a while!
Florida Requirements:
– Your teen must have a learners permit before being able to obtain an official license. Not only do they have to get a learners license before, they have to carry it for a whole year.
– After you have your license and ready to drive, you need to get the following:
1. PIP coverage, also known as personal injury protection.
2. Bodily Injury Liability: $10,000.
( Note: you must always check with an insurance agent to see if there have been any changes).
Although the minimum requirement is not that much, if you were to be in an accident, you could find yourself in a compromising position. Being that you are insuring a young, inexperienced driver, it is especially important to make sure you have all your ducks in a row and covered on all fronts in case of an accident. We hope our children and ourselves will not ever have to experience an accident. Often, more times than not, a person will experience an accident or “fender bender”. This is a higher risk with teens. Numbers show that teens are at a much higher risk for causing accidents due to negligence. Distraction such as friends, phones, etc. are very prevalent amongst kids that age. Finding the right balance for your teenager’s auto insurance coverage and your wallet is sometimes a challenge.
It is recommended that along with the required insurance, you should carry: Uninsured motorist, Comprehensive, Collision, and Bodily Injury Liability. If you are making payments on a financed car, it is already a requirement that you must carry full coverage. Depending on the year and condition of your car, it might not make sense to carry collision or comprehensive insurances. Sometimes, book value for cars is much less than the deductible it would cost to get the car fixed. Or, in another instance, if your car were totaled, you would have put more into coverage than your car is even worth. Check the specifics on all the different options available.
Also, make sure you take advantage of the money savers stated before. Good grades and a safe vehicle are a good way to reduce a teenager’s auto insurance rate. As a policy holder yourself, you can look into multi-car discounts, insuring your home and car through the same company, if applicable and making sure you are getting appropriate discounts for the safety features in your car. Another common money saver that people tend to over look is AAA. Although AAA is not the only auto club; it is the most recognized. Sometimes clubs can save you money on an auto insurance policy just as they do for an amusement park ticket!
Finance
What Is Workers Compensation Insurance?
Employees are entitled to receive workers compensation insurance when accidents happen at work. Employers are legally responsible to ensure that their employees are safe in the workplace. Workers compensation insurance will cover injuries that happen in the workplace. It also covers injuries from workplace violence and natural disasters that happen at work. There are three purposes that workers compensation insurance serve. It covers the worker’s medical care when they are injured. It also covers a portion of the worker’s income when they cannot return to work. The insurance also protected the employer from lawsuits that stem from injuries.
It does not matter who was at fault in the accident when the worker needs workers compensation insurance. If a worker is killed, the insurance will provide death benefits. Each state has different laws when it comes to the insurance. Each state determines the amount of the benefits and which injuries are covered. The insurance program is run by either the state alone, state-run agencies, or insurance companies.
The workers will receive all treatment needed under “workers comp”. When it comes to replacing income, benefits under the insurance are determined based upon the disability. The disability will have to be total or partial for the benefits. In some states the benefits may be paid as long as the disability lasts or for a specific number of weeks.
Sole proprietors and partnerships do not need to purchase this type of insurance unless they hire employees. This is only in some states but not all states. In some states employers with only a few employees are exempt from purchasing the insurance. Different states dictate where the insurance is purchased. The premiums that are paid are based on the employer’s classification code and the employer’s payroll. Premiums are higher in places where there is high risk.
In many states accident records must be kept. The accidents must also be reported to the state workers compensation board. Although the workers compensation insurance usually protects the employer from being sued, there are instances where the employee is allowed to sue. This instance is where “exclusive remedy” does not apply.
Finance
Devoted Individuals Battling Inequality Around the Globe
As I read, Mountains beyond Mountains and Strength in What Remains both written by Tracy Kidder, I could not help to think of how privileged we are here in the United States of America. These books got me thinking critically and analytically about the desperate situations of the unfortunate all over the world. These books were decisively written to those individuals around the world with the capability and aspiration to help others in dire situations. Paul Farmer, a physician and a medical anthropologist, is the main protagonist in the accredited novel Mountains beyond Mountains. Deo, a young man who survived two civil wars and strived for success and a life devoted to helping others through medicine is the character Strength in What Remains is based on. The three areas of focus are inequality around the globe on how these two physicians tackle this concern in relation to medicine. Does everyone have equal access to healthcare, like transportation, education and etc? The use of sorcery and how that might help or limit access to other westernized medicine, in communities dealing with certain diseases. Lastly, knowing that we are connected on a global scale, what changes could we the readers of these books do and implement for betterment of the globe
Mountains Beyond Mountains I gained the understanding of an important theme which is global interconnection and inequality. Even though, thanks to vast growth of technology, the world is connected on almost every stage but that does not translate to equality over borders as stated in Mountains Beyond Mountains “All suffering isn’t equal” (Kidder: 232). In this statement Farmer is illustrating that someone who lives in the third world and someone who lives in an industrialized nation do not have the same worries. The person from an industrialized nation has more access to health care, preventable medicine; physicians so, two individual living in these different worlds could not be equal when dealing with access to healthcare. For example, in a slide presented by Prof. Connie it was clear that a place that is disadvantaged like Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for half of all child mortality under the age of five in the world. The majority of the mortality of these children is not of complications that there is no cure for, but the three leading causes of death are diseases such as pneumonia, diarrhea, and malaria. These three illnesses that are the main causes of child mortality around the globe in third world are diseases that can be easily cured if better access to healthcare was provided and proper utilization of vaccines or other materials that would combat these diseases such as water, bed nets and nutrition. These are the sort of things that these two individual physicians work hard toward. An interesting Stat used by Deo, in Strength in what Remains is that of “One in five deaths caused by waterborne diseases or lack of sanitation; sever malnutrition for 54 percent of children under five”(Kidderl: 226) These are necessities for life that are for granted in the West.
In the film Yesterday it is apparent not everyone has the accessibility to medicine, finances, nor does everyone have the background knowledge needed to comprehend terms used in medicine. Even the fact that an individual has to wait such a long time in line in hopes of getting seen and still might not get seen at all that day is a lot different than that of a person living in an industrialized nation whose fears are having to wait a few hours at worst in a comfy waiting room. Also, how Yesterday’s husband John had to be forced by his employer to see a doctor because he himself could not take time off work to do so. This is a true dilemma for a lot of people around the world, they must choose whether to go to work or see a physician with whatever ailment that might be bothering them, due to job insecurity
In Strength in What Remains Deo the young man who goes through many struggles arriving at JFK with only two hundred dollars and not knowing anyone, and goes on to Columbia University then medical school. Even though Deo goes through extraordinary times surviving two genocides one in Rwanda and another in Burundi, he still manages to accomplish great things in America and goes back home to make a difference. On a trip working in hospital built by Partners in Health in a district in Rwanda the summer of 2005, Deo thought to himself “Burundi needs hospitals like this” (Kidder: 189). Deo, a young man with a lot of character and demonstartared great courage, had the idea of taking on an enormous challenge to build a hospital and bring access to healthcare for people in Burundi who are in desperate need of one.
When Deo arrived at Rukomo a town with ‘rutted roads’ and hot springs, a town that had a nice looking clinic but was ‘underequipped’ also made people pay for its services and was ruled and controlled by a Burundian pastor. Deo wanted to make a joint effort to improve the clinic but the pastor refused and Deo counter argued by making this statement. “If tomorrow you don’t have a large number of people coming to worship you, don’t be surprised. They will be sitting in their houses, in these miserable hospitals, dying. Give them something. At least that way they can show up on Sunday at your church.” (Kidder: 232) Deo, like Farmer made many efforts in any way possible to help those were disadvantaged. Deo’s goal was to make health care more accessible for those in these small towns so that they too can reap the benefits of living near a hospital that could at least help ease some of their pain. Even though Deo knew that Paul Famer an advisor for him wished that he would first finish med school before he attempted to build a clinic on his own.
Deo had many dreams and aspirations in helping underserved people in the town of Kayanza. At one point Deo pointed to a sun flower and said that ‘But the sunflower seed, as everyone will tell you, has the potential to grow into an enormous flower that is bigger and taller than any of us here’. Deo was trying to make the point that the clinic that he foresaw developing here in Kayaza had great potential of serving its people. On November 7, 2007 Deo finally got to see his dreams of opening a clinic come true with the opening of not just one clinic but three as well as a pharmacy (Kidder: 256).
Farmer on the other hand tries to bring his skills attained at a first class University Harvard to places like Haiti and other countries in the Caribbean, to battle inequality around the globe and bring access to western healthcare to these areas, while he incorporates his knowledge with any sorceries or beliefs that the natives might have about medicine. Farmer takes on such tasks in Haiti like that of curing sick people from tuberculosis (TB), and battling HIV in Haiti. In the book Mountains Beyond Mountains Farmer takes on social injustices that Haiti was struggling through. There are many great examples of Farmer’s understanding of different cultures and there equal importance of playing a role in medicine for instance. In Strength in What Remains In the book Farmer and Deo have a ‘detailed’ conversation about the hard ship Deo went through but Farmer stated “I was worried about him, but I never recommended that he see a shrink. It was hard to imagine an American psychiatrist medicating him for having survived genocide in two countries” (Kidder: 157). Farmer understands that modern medicine might not have as a big impact as sorcery medicine when it comes to certain things like mental health. Sorcery plays a big role in a lot of communities, such as in the film Yesterday when she goes to see Sangoma, the traditional healer of her village, and Sangoma tells her the cause of her illness is anger that she carries between her shoulders. Even though, it is important and a lot of times it is essential to treat someone with the advice or recommended treatment by a natural healer, but this can also cause individuals like in Yesterday to decide that maybe this is the cause of my illness. This can in return prevent someone like Yesterday from going into the clinic and seeing a physician to get what might be the correct diagnosis. With the access to healthcare being as bad as it is in these communities like of that of Yesterday this might be an alternative that might discourage them from waiting in line with a great possibility that they might not even get seen that same day.
A great example of how we are interconnected on a global scale and sacrifices that people like Farmer and Deo as well as the school teacher in Yesterday and Yesterday herself is that of an African American doctor whose name was Dziwe Ntaba who left his job in New Jersey and went to work for the clinic in Kayanza, Burundi with no pay. This is a lesson that all the people reading the book can take in, and see that there are tremendously generous people who are willing to make sacrifices so that others could receive better access to healthcare. Also, Farmer contributed to the clinic built by Deo by asking a nonprofit organization called the Solar Electric Light Fund to help Kayanza( Kidder:257).
An illustration of global interconnection I believe would be that of HIV. When the disease broke out it did not discriminate and it made everyone look over borders of what and why this disease is taking place, not just in South Africa but also in the back yard of the wealthiest nations. Since, we are all interconnected on a larger scale in this world. It is up to us to take action to make changes and take guidance from such characters like Deo and Farmer “We have to think of health in the broadest possible sense,” according to Farmer (Kidder, 2003: 91). The characters displayed great courage, moral aspiration and devotion to others in their toughest of situations. As a reader one can draw lessons from these individuals and try to follow in a similar path. Helping those less fortunate and realize that there is a world outside the boundaries of our daily lives, and that people are dying because there not receiving adequate or necessary medical needs due to lack of access to healthcare.
References:
Strength in What Remains: Tracy Kidder (2009)
Mountains Beyond Mountains: Tracy Kidder (2003)
Types of Specialty Vehicle Commercial Auto and Truck Insurance Policies
Car Insurance Online
One Of The Best Insurance Options – A Geico Car Insurance Quote
Eagles’ Darius Slay gets upper hand over Vikings’ Justin Jefferson in ‘best-in-the-world’ battle
Fast Car Insurance Quote Info: What Will You Need to Provide in Order to Get Fast, Reliable Quotes?
Teen Auto Insurance in Florida – What’s So Different?
New outdoor yoga festival kicks off this weekend in Stillwater
What Is Workers Compensation Insurance?
Charlie Baker speaks out on Martha’s Vineyard migrant incident
EXPLAINER: How alleged meals program plot exploited pandemic to net $250M
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online