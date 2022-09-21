U.S. House Legislation Looks To Place Two-Year Ban On UST-Like Stablecoins

The decline of Terra Luna and it’s UST (and correlating LUNA) token earlier this year brought along plenty of fanfare. It’s full damage and implications, however, have clearly yet to be established; a new draft of a U.S. House bill is proposing a two-year ban on stablecoins similar to Terra’s UST stablecoin.
UST depegged and caused major ripples throughout defi earlier this year. Let’s look at what the legislation could potentially bring to the market.
Stablecoins Under Scrutiny?
According to a report from Bloomberg, the House bill takes aim at stablecoins and would “mandate a study on Terra-like tokens from Treasury” along with a bevy of federal financial bodies, including the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., and the SEC.
The final version of the bill has not been proposed and the bill, led by House members Maxine Waters and Patrick McHenry, is still working through draft iterations before it’s presentation to the House. However, it’s reported that the bill will also allow banks (and others) to issue stablecoins – so an outright ban does not seem to be in the cards for this legislation. Stablecoin issuers would need to seek approval from standard federal regulators, and a formalized process for non-bank entities that want to issue a stablecoin would be established.
The bill could be presented to vote on as early as the end of this month.
Despite challenges for major stablecoin issues, like Circle and their USDC stablecoin, there is still substantial growth taking place - as exhibited by Circle's USDC market cap dominance. | Source: USDC Market Cap Dominance on TradingView.com
State Of Stablecoins
While Terra’s downfall is often stated as the driver behind stablecoin scrutiny (and rightfully so), there is a long-standing history between crypto critics and stablecoins – including legacy stablecoin Tether (USDT). As we’ve covered in recent months, while critic’s eyes were already honing in on Tether’s reserve assets in recent years, Terra’s crumbling and the billions of dollars lost with it have given U.S. legislators extra ‘pep in their step’ in addressing crypto regulations around stablecoins.
Nonetheless, healthy regulation can spur growth – and that’s been the core of the argument for stablecoin issuers like Circle, who look to build relationships and lobby with current legislators, and even exchanges like Coinbase. Most U.S.-based firms would rather have a clear set of rules and guidelines to follow than worry about getting stuck in a loosely-defined ‘grey area.’ We’ll see how it shakes out.
ETH price holds above $1,200 as bulls don’t want to let go of a price below key support
Price continues to trade below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe.
ETH price bounced on the four-hourly chart after a bullish divergence appeared.
The price of Ethereum (ETH) has shown less bullish sentiment after its much anticipated “Ethereum Merge.” Ethereum saw its price plummet against tether (USDT) following the Federal Open Market Committee news (FOMC). The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by 75 bps, negatively affecting the price of ETH. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The price of ETH continues to struggle to keep its head afloat after seeing the weekly candle closing bearish, with the new week looking more bearish ahead of the expected FOMC meeting.
ETH price tried showing some relief bounce ahead of the new week as price moved to a region of $1,370, but this bounce was cut short as the news of an increased rate hike harmed the price seeing the price of ETH to a weekly low of $1,250 before bouncing off that region as price reclaimed $1,300.
The price of ETH needs to move to a high of $1,500 to remain safe from falling lower to its crucial support. If the price of ETH continues with this structure, we could see the price of ETH breaking the support of $1,200 and going lower to a region of $1,024, where there is more demand for ETH price.
The price of ETH is currently faced with resistance to breaking above $1,324; If ETH fails to break and hold above this support zone, we could see the price going lower to its $1,200 key support and lower if this support fails to hold off sell orders.
Weekly resistance for the price of ETH – $1,324.
Weekly support for the price of ETH – $1,200.
Price Analysis Of ETH On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The 4H timeframe for ETH prices continues to move in range as price retested a low of $1,250; the price of ETH bounced from this region after forming a bullish divergence as price rallied to a high of $1,320 before facing resistance to breaking higher.
The price of ETH needs to reclaim $1,400 for a chance to trend higher.
On the 4H timeframe, the price of ETH is currently trading at $1,310, just below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), acting as resistance for ETH price. The price of $1,400 and $1,540 corresponds to the resistance at 50 and 200 EMA for the price of ETH. The price of ETH needs to reclaim 50 EMA for a chance to trend to $1,500.
The Relative Strength Index of ETH is below 50, indicating fewer buy orders.
Four-hourly resistance for the ETH price – $1,400.
Four-hourly support for the ETH price – $1,200.
Experts predict that the price of ADA will rise as a result of the update.
Popular expert expects ADA to reach the $1 level before the upgrade.
Cardano (ADA) users are getting ready for the Vasil hard fork, which will improve the decentralized network’s scalability and usability. Experts predict that the price of ADA will rise as a result of the update, despite the current instability in the cryptocurrency market.
Bullish Momentum Expected
According to a YouTube video posted by crypto trading analyst Michael van de Poppe on September 17, he expects ADA to reach the $1 level before the upgrade, given that the asset has not seen any upward movement prior to the update.
In Poppe’s view, the major driver for a possible rise after the September 22 event will be the absence of considerable momentum in the price of ADA ahead of the blockchain update.
Poppe said:
“We basically have no momentum and hype going towards the Vasil hard fork as no clear run upwards has been taking place prior. This brings massive opportunities if the Vasil hard fork is going to take place in a positive manner which is quite similar to the Ethereum (ETH) Merge. In that case, a run towards $1 isn’t unexpected around this event.”
The expert also drew parallels between the Ethereum Merge update, which was a “buy the rumour sell the news” situation and Cardano’s upgrade. He pointed out that the market is now trying to start a bullish rise, therefore this may not be the case for ADA.
Cardano’s decline may be explained by the fact that the bear market may soon be turning into a bull market, which is contrary to the conventional wisdom of “buy the rumour sell the news.” It’s not reasonable to expect upward continuing based on that fundamental change instead of negative movements.
Data shows the crypto market has been fearful for 171 days already, will the streak continue in October and reach 200 days?
Crypto Fear And Greed Index Points At An Extremely Fearful Market
As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the crypto market has been continuing to show a fear sentiment since April of this year.
The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that measures the general sentiment among investors in the cryptocurrency market.
For representing the sentiment, the metric makes use of a numeric scale that runs from zero to hundred. All values of the index greater than 50 imply the market is greedy, while those below the threshold suggest fearful investors.
In these main sentiments, there are two zones that have historically been particularly important for prices of coins like Bitcoin. These are the “extreme greed” and “extreme fear” regions and they occur at values greater than 75 and below 25, respectively.
The relevance of the extreme sentiments is that tops have usually taken place in the former type of periods, while bottoms have formed in the latter ones.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the crypto fear and greed index over the last year:
The value of the metric seems to have gone down in recent days | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 37, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the crypto fear and greed index recently observed a small surge as the Ethereum merge came around, but as soon as the investors realized it was a sell-the-news event, the sentiment dropped back down sharply.
Two days ago, when the report came out, the indicator had a value of 23, which would suggest extremely fearful mentality. Since then, it hasn’t budged much as today’s value is still 22.
The crypto market has been in a state of fear since the month of April, making it a continuous run of such sentiment for 171 days now.
Back during the relief rally in August, the indicator came the closest to escaping from this region and ending what has become the longest streak of fear in the history of the index. However, before investors could embrace greed, the rally ended and the sentiment immediately plunged down.
Currently, it’s unclear when the run would finally come to an end. If it keeps on and runs through October, crypto investors would have observed 200 days of fear.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.2k, down 5% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 10% in value.
Looks like the price of the coin has been mostly moving sideways in the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
The Russian Ministry of Finance and its central bank have agreed on a proposed law.
Crypto mining should be restricted to areas with plenty of available electricity.
According to a report from the Russian news agency Tass. The Russian Ministry of Finance and its central bank have agreed on a proposed law that would legalize the use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment for international trade transactions.
Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev stated:
The bill “as a whole writes out how cryptocurrency can be purchased, what can be done with it, and how cross-border settlements can or cannot be made.”
Crypto Adoption to Avoid Sanction
The deal comes after a report in which Moiseev said that, given the present sanctions situation. It was difficult for Russia to conduct foreign commerce without using bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.
Moreover, the Russian government’s financial watchdog. The Central Bank of Russia (CBR), and the Ministry of Finance (Minfin) have come to a consensus. On how cryptocurrency mining should be governed. Both as a lucrative sector and a means of supplementary income, crypto activities. Especially in the energy-rich country of Russia has been growing.
During the Kazan Digital Week conference, Anatoly Aksakov, chairman of the parliamentary Financial Market Committee, said that draught legislation providing rules for the industry will shortly be filed to the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament. His words, as reported by RBC Crypto, “In the near future, the bill will appear in the State Duma, we will work to pass it faster.”
It was interesting to hear the Russian lawmaker’s perspective on the issue. According to Aksakov, crypto mining should be restricted to areas with plenty of available electricity and forbidden in those with shortages.
Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin requested a unified stance on proposed federal regulations governing the issue and circulation of digital currencies, including their mining and use in international settlements, back in early September.
While large cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, trade in the red, the Algorand price continues to see profits. Over the last day, this cryptocurrency has been one of the best-performing assets in the sector.
At the time of writing, Algorand price trades at $0.36 with a 14% profit and a 21$ profit in the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively. The cryptocurrency’s performance over this period has only been surpassed by XRP with a 28% profit and Chiliz (CHZ) with a 29% profit.
Algorand Price Reacts To Ecosystem Developments
Data from DeFi Llama indicates that the Algorand price short timeframe rally is supported by a spike in network activity and ecosystem growth. Over the past week, Algorand’s total value locked (TVL) has followed the price with a 13% spike or $250 million onboarding the network.
Algorand’s TVL growth has surpassed Binance Smart Chain, Stellar network, Arbitrum, Avalanche, and others. This trend seems to be rooted in a hike in development activity in Algorand.
Additional data from research firm Santiment indicates that Algorand has been the 4th blockchain in terms of activity on a weekly timeframe. Surpassed by Ethereum, Polkadot, and Solana, Algorand has seen over 70 projects build on its ecosystem.
This coincides with a series of partnerships, and projects announced for the ecosystem. The most important seems to be a cooperation with the Federation International Football Association (FIFA) to host a non-fungible token (NFT) and marketplace.
In the coming months, FIFA will celebrate the world cup with the best football teams in the world. This event attracts the attention of millions of fans around the world. The Algorand-based project called FIFA Plus Collect will provide people with a unique experience by allowing them to “own the greatest moments in football history”.
In addition to important partnerships and development activities, the Algorand price seems to be positively reacting to a mainnet network upgrade. Implemented with AVM 7, this update is said to bring quantum security to the blockchain with an improvement over its smart contract functionality.
The announcement seems to have captured the attention of market participants. The Algorand price’s performance seems to be a translation of the upgrade and network activity.
At the time of writing, Algorand’s price is coming into heavy resistance at its current levels. In order to sustain the current bullish momentum, the cryptocurrency must break above 3 critical levels: $0.36, $0.43, and $0.51.
The current state of the crypto market might cap ALGO’s price upward trajectory. The market is reacting to macroeconomic force, but if Bitcoin and Ethereum can reclaim higher levels, Algorand might gather enough momentum for a breakout above resistance.
The Plutus V2 Cost Model network upgrade will also be implemented.
Binance has also expressed its support of the upgrade.
The long-awaited Vasil update for Cardano (ADA) is almost here. Everything that has to be checked off in order to proceed with the update has been accomplished. The Vasil update isn’t the only thing happening in September; the Plutus V2 Cost Model network upgrade will also be implemented then.
Binance has also expressed its support for the update. In a tweet and a blog post, Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, declared its approval of the update. The exchange has announced that it will halt ADA deposits and withdrawals at 20:45 UTC on 2022-09-22 and 20:45 UTC on 2022-09-27 as it upgrades its network. Normal service will resume once the updated network is stable.
Undisputed Support
Furthermore, Crypto.com has continued to support the update. Due to the upcoming update, the exchange will temporarily halt deposits and withdrawals on September 22 at 18:00 UTC and September 27 at the same time.
For a long time now, Gate.io has been behind Cardano’s Vasil update. In July, to commemorate the improvement, the exchange offered a giveaway of ADA and will support the upgrade.
Various additional exchanges, like Kraken, HitBTC, Kucoin, etc., have also signaled their approval of the update. Like the other services, deposits and withdrawals will be halted during the upgrade period before resuming once the network is stable. Only Coinbase, one of the largest trading platforms, was yet to announce official support. However, this morning the company tweeted its support.
According to CMC, the Cardano price today is $0.451096 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,105,578,737 USD. Cardano is up 1.26% in the last 24 hours.
