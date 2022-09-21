Finance
Understanding Policy Clauses In Health Insurance
The clauses that are related to limitations and exclusions may seem complicated at first but it is crucial to understand these before signing up. There could be some exclusions and limitations that may not affect you or your family at all while some may be important depending on your health history and hereditary family history. So while what is excluded for one person may not make a difference, it might make a huge impact for another. That is why it is important to understand what these are and how they impact and relate to you as an individual and to your family in general.
Exclusions are those conditions or expenses that are not covered by the insurance company. In such cases, the claimant will have to share a pre-specified portion of the expenses in the claim if it should ever arise. Some insurance companies will also impose a sub limit that is within the sum insured overall. Exclusions are those expenses that the insurance company need not pay for. The IRDA has standardized this with a list of expenses. There are also different waiting periods for different conditions.
One of the common exclusions for health insurance are pre-existing diseases. This is because the entire premise of insurance is based on uncertainty so if there is a disease that you are already suffering from, it will not come under the insurance. Usually, you can get insurance companies to cover you for a pre-existing disease after a specified waiting period is over.
Another thing that is excluded is pregnancy and expenses related to childbirth and later vaccinations. There could be a waiting period for pregnancy as well, after which there are some benefits that could be availed. Other things that are excluded from a health insurance policy are cosmetic surgeries, dental surgeries, alternative treatments such as Ayurveda and homeopathy, etc.
Sub-limits are another factor which should be carefully looked into at the outset before investing in an insurance policy. A sub-limit is related to exclusions that are associated with doctors’ fees, ambulance costs, rent for hospital rooms, etc. Knowing your sub limits keeps you prepared in case of an emergency so you know exactly what will be covered and what you will have to pay for out of your own pocket.
There are policies which seem to have a whole list of exclusions and sub-limits and there are those that have a moderate amount of them. So knowing what is excluded and what is not will help you make a better decision regarding which health insurance to choose. This can be done easily by doing a systematic and meticulous comparison of health insurance policies taken from different websites or from the agents directly. Knowledge is power and knowing this beforehand helps you in better planning your future and that of your family.
L&I Interpreter Services: Upcoming Improvements and Online Systems
English is a second language for many people with a workers compensation claim or work injury claim. In fact, there are many work injury claimants that their native language is Spanish, Thai, Russian, Chinese or another common language. Under RCW 39.26.300 enacted in 2018, L&I had to review its interpreter services process. Then, following the review, L&I announced changes to interpreter services starting in Fall 2020. Specifically, L&I will continue to use independent interpreters in some cases. However, L&I is also launching a new online spoken-language interpretation scheduling system.
L&I chose Interpreting-Works to implement and administer the new scheduling system. This new system will improve meaningful access to verbal interpretation services for people with an L&I claim. It will also improve the process for healthcare providers, vocational providers, and interpreters. For example, the system enables providers to arrange for interpreters online using a novel platform. In addition, all online operations are available for both mobile devices and personal computers. Also, other improvements include internal quality assurance measures, which are compliant with the ethical requirements under WAC 388-03-050.
L&I says that the new platform is a user friendly. It is a good end-to-end system for managing interpretation services. For interpreters, the new service offers real-time listing of available interpreting jobs by location. With it, interpreters can track job assignments and check in and out of appointments using a simple QR code. Even better, the new system generates electronic invoices to ensure prompt payment for services.
L&I is encouraging interpreters and providers to sign up and enroll with Interpreting-Works. Professional interpreters can sign up by completing an online enrollment form. After completion, one of their staff members will reach out to complete the enrollment process. The entire process only takes two to three business days to complete. Furthermore, it’s important to note that interpreters must have a National Provider Identification (NPI) number. NPIs are 10-digit numbers for identifying specific providers and many providers nationwide use the NPI identification standard. Interpreters who need to get an NPI number can obtain one through the Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) website. Also, it’s free to sign-up and receive an NPI number.
Enrollment for providers and online information
Healthcare and vocational providers can pre-enroll with Interpreting-Works. If they do, their account will be ready when the system launches in the Fall. For more information about the new L&I online interpreter scheduling service, visit the L&I FAQ page
Should You File A Wrongful Death Claim?
Dealing with the loss of a loved one is always a difficult experience. This is especially true when the death could have been prevented without the negligence of another party.
No amount of money can ever replace the absence of a loved one. But it can help ensure the financial security of the loved one’s family, allowing them to focus more on the process of grieving and coping with the changes in their lives.
Wrongful death claims allow plaintiffs to hold the person responsible for the death of their family member accountable for their negligent actions by holding them financially accountable. The notion behind wrongful death lawsuits is that the party responsible for the victim’s death also injured the those related to the victim by taking away an individual upon whom they depended for emotional and financial support.
A fatal car accident injury, failure to diagnose a fatal disease, industrial accidents and defective products are a small percentage of situations that could be potentially classified as a wrongful death.
Before filing a claim, the following requirements must be met: Proof of death, evidence linking responsibility of the death to another party and proof the family is suffering emotional, financial or traumatic distress from the loss.
It is also vital to determine whether the claim fits within the statute of limitations for wrongful death claims, which varies according to the state. In Ohio, most claims for bodily injuries have to be filed within two years of a person’s passing. However, the length and start of a statute of limitations for other types might differ depending on the cause of death. Families believing their loved one is a wrongful death victim are advised to promptly file their claims to avoid any statute of limitation issues.
Financial compensation includes damage of property, medical expense reimbursement for services provided to the victim, future income loss and loss of companionship. In Ohio, the surviving spouse, children and parents of victims are eligible to receive monetary damages from awarded claims.
In summation: In order for the wrongful death case to stand up in court, four elements must be met for claims: The victim’s death was caused by another party; the death resulted from the responsible party’s negligence; the death is affecting family members filing the claim; and the death of the victim has resulted in some form of monetary damage for the family.
Consult a wrongful death attorney for more in-depth information and a consultation.
Convenient Online Term Life Insurance
If you need a convenient and simple way to receive quotes for online term life insurance, then perusing the various websites that are dedicated to providing you with these rates is a good choice to make.
Receive Quotes Online
Life insurance is one of the smartest investments that you can make to protect you and your loved ones. In times past it was a hassle trying to acquire life insurance quotes, and you may have had to endure long sessions with people who were trying to make a sale for a particular plan, but times have definitely changed. Now you can receive dozens of quotes online in a matter of minutes. You are usually required to fill out a short form to provide some personal information, but this only takes a few moments to do, and it is well worth it in the long run.
Online term life insurance quotes are available to you on a wide variety of websites, and you can receive them from many of the top insurance companies in the country. You can get all of the information that you need in one place without the hassle of searching from site to site for the quotes that you need. Many people find it a tedious venture trying to find the right insurance company. With the technological advancements of the internet, you can easily get the information that you need. You will receive dozens of quotes from insurance companies competing for your business. You will need more than one quote to make an informed decision. It is best to use a company that compares many quotes from several different insurance companies.
Affordable Insurance
Getting your insurance quotes online can give you all of the information that you need. The helpful sites online can do the comparison shopping for you without you having to take time out of your busy schedule to do so yourself. For the best online quote life insurance, these websites can offer you the most affordable choices.
Life insurance does not have to cost you an exorbitant amount of money. Whether you prefer to pay a higher premium that will pay out more money when and if you need it, or if you desire to have a more modestly priced policy, you can find what you need on the internet.
There is a policy right for you
It is a common mistake to purchase a policy that simply isn’t right for you or one that is way too expensive. With the help of a knowledgeable representative, you can be assured you will receive the policy that suits your needs and your budget. In these times of economic strain, no one wants to be strapped with a policy that they cannot afford.
Younger, healthier people can often obtain a cheaper policy than those who are older with health conditions. Still, if you are older and not in the best of health, online is definitely the place for you to purchase a policy suited to your needs. All that you have to do is answer a few simple, personal questions to receive dozens of quotes in a small amount of time. Many people also do not want to have to go through a medical exam. Many insurance companies do not even require that you do. That is why it is of utmost importance to research your options so that you are sure to purchase the best policy available to you online.
The Hard Facts About Mesothelioma
While asbestos-related mesothelioma may not be as wide-spread as lung or breast cancer, this debilitating disease has affected thousands of Americans throughout the last several decades. Caused by inhalation of asbestos fibers, mesothelioma – in its malignant form – is a fast-spreading, deadly cancer that has been found in individuals all around the world who’ve been exposed to this deadly mineral, used haphazardly for years in many different industries, including shipbuilding and construction.
Technically, in mesothelioma, the cells of the mesothelium – the two-layered membrane that covers the internal organs of the body – become cancerous and grow out of control. This disease is most often of the pleural variety, affecting the membrane that covers the lungs, but can in rare cases be found in the pericardium, the layer that covers the heart, or the peritoneum, that which covers the abdomen.
Who’s Been Exposed?
The material known as asbestos, which is naturally mined from the earth, was used in a variety of industries for decades. Most mesothelioma cases are a result of workplace exposure though there are a number of cases of mesothelioma caused by second-hand exposure.
Those at highest risk worked in such industries as shipyards, power plants, steel mills, aluminum plants, automotive service centers, and construction companies, where the use of asbestos was most rampant because of its excellent insulating properties. Those who worked in vermiculite or talc mines were also exposed to airborne asbestos fibers.
Though the dangers of breathing airborne asbestos fibers have long been known, many companies did virtually nothing to protect their employees from contracting asbestosis, other lung diseases, or the asbestos-related cancer known as mesothelioma.
Though the dangers of asbestos were made public in the mid 1970s and many industries stopped using the material, because the symptoms of meso can take 20-40 years or more to surface, many sufferers have only recently been diagnosed.
Diagnosis and Treatment
If you know that you’ve been exposed to asbestos at the workplace or elsewhere, while it’s not advisable to panic, it is smart to be on the lookout for symptoms of mesothelioma so that it can be diagnosed as soon as possible. Early diagnosis prompts more treatment options. Symptoms of mesothelioma might include:
o Coughing
o Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
o Difficulty Sleeping
o Weight Loss
o Pain in chest and abdomen
o Fluid in the chest
Because these symptoms are often indicative of a number of other diseases, diagnosis can be difficult and often occurs during a routine exam or during a doctor’s visit meant to address a different concern. CT scans, MRIs, blood work, and biopsies will be used to make any final determinations.
Treatment of asbestos cancer can be tricky and is usually determined by a number of factors. While surgery may be a viable option in treating many cancers, the late diagnosis of most meso patients and the fast spread of the disease often means that surgery is not a useful treatment. Usually, patients with pleural, peritoneal, or pericardial malignant mesothelioma are treated with radiation or chemotherapy, depending on the stage of the disease, the patient’s age, and his/her overall health. Once a patient has reached Stage IV malignant mesothelioma, most doctors will recommend only palliative treatment, designed to keep the patient comfortable and pain-free.
A medical team, including an oncologist, experienced in the particulars of mesothelioma can best determine what treatment options are must for each individual cancer victim.
Though your doctor or nurse may not suggest them, alternative therapies are being sought out more and more by meso patients looking for pain relief or seeking other palliative measures. Many cancer sufferers consider acupuncture, hypnosis, meditation, and massage to help improve their quality of life.
Dealing with the Diagnosis
While you may have recognized that you were at risk for contracting asbestos-related cancer, confirming the actual diagnosis will certainly be devastating. Be sure to gather as much information about the disease as possible and don’t hesitate to ask questions.
Those who contract the disease will face a myriad of feelings, from disbelief and depression to fear and anger. While turning to family members for support is a good idea, many patients require assistance in the form of professional counselors, psychologists, psychiatrists, or clergy persons. Addressing the mental difficulties caused by the disease can be just as important as treating physical symptoms.
Who’s Responsible?
Because asbestos exposure is the only known cause of malignant mesothelioma, chances are that most meso victims will have a pretty solid idea of where they contracted the disease. For many years, however, employees hid the dangers of working with asbestos, willingly exposing employees to this hazardous substance on a daily basis. In turn, those who worked with asbestos may have unknowingly exposed their family members as well, bringing white asbestos dust into their homes on their clothes or bodies.
The asbestos cover-up affected many who could have been spared this horrifying disease if only employers would have admitted to the dangers. More and more meso sufferers have been filing lawsuits against asbestos manufacturers and workplaces whose unsafe products or work areas contributed to their disease. Asbestos-related cancer victims have the legal right to collect funds to cover medical bills, loss of income, and loss of quality of life. Many of those diagnosed have been able to collect funds to help with expenses. Mesothelioma victims should take time to find an attorney who’s well-versed as to the ins and outs of the disease and is abreast of the legal options available to those whose life is threatened by asbestos-related cancer.
Home Insurance Price Factors
The Condition of the Home
Insurers factor in general wear and tear on your home when setting a premium. They will inspect such things as the condition of the roof, porches, decks, and the integrity of the home’s wiring system. Because new homes tend to be in better condition than older homes, some insurers will offer up to a 15 percent discount if your home is new.
The Construction of the Home
Certain types of homes are less expensive to insure because they are more resistant to damage. For example, a brick home is preferable because of its resistance to wind damage.
Safety Factors
Many insurers also offer discounts of approximately 5 percent for safety features such as burglar alarm systems, deadbolts, window locks, smoke detectors, and sprinkler systems. You may also receive a discount if your home is in close proximity to a fire department.
If There is a Smoker in the Home
Because smoking in the home greatly increases the risk of fire, some insurers will offer a discount of about 2-5 percent if no one in the home smoke.
Is the Home in a High Risk Area
Flood and earthquake damage is not covered by standard home insurance policies. Special supplemental catastrophic policies that cover these conditions are available, but can be quite costly. If you are currently covered against these catastrophes through a government plan, however, research coverage through a private insurer. It may actually be lower.
Type and Amount of Home Insurance Coverage Needed
Homeowner’s insurance typically covers damage or loss to your home and its contents, but some packages also provide other benefits such as personal liability coverage if someone is injured on your property or theft insurance. Read the fine print. Prices and coverage can vary significantly between packages that appear similar. Make sure you get what you need and use what you get.
Your Desired Deductible
The deductible is the amount that you the policyholder must pay before your insurance company starts paying benefits. The higher your deductible, the lower your home insurance premiums. By raising the deductible, you can save up to 50 percent of the cost of your homeowner’s insurance.
Loyalty to Your Company
Insurers will often reduce their rates if you buy more than one type of coverage such as auto and homeowner’s from them or if you stay with them over a period of time.
Is There a Retiree Living in the Home?
If you are over the age of 55 and retired, check with your insurer to see if you qualify for a discount. Most insurance companies offer these discounts because retired people are home more and can spot fires sooner than working people and have more time for maintaining their homes. Some insurance companies will offer discounts of up to 10 percent to seniors who qualify.
The Importance of E & O Insurance For Process Servers
We live in a society which has become litigious while, at the same time, increasingly concerned with privacy rights.
This can be particularly difficult for litigators because not all the facts of a case may be accessible. This leads to the possibility of an error or omission occurrence.
Repercussions due to an error can be extremely costly. This is why a reputable process server will carry errors and omissions insurance. This E&O insurance is also protection for their clients.
It is realistic to expect that sometimes inopportune circumstances occur despite the best risk management strategies. For example, a traffic tie-up or accident may prevent a server from perfecting a rush service on a Defendant by a court ordered deadline. The server’s errors and omissions policy will cover any legal action initiated in relation to such occurrences.
As with any professional or business, a a person who serves process is susceptible to frivolous claims that can implicate their clients as well. Errors and omissions insurance will cover defense of such a claim.
The typical amount of insurance carried is $1,000,000 per occurrence. Errors and omissions insurance is especially tailored to take into account the possible liability situations particular to the profession.
Errors and omissions insurance also provides the extra reassurance that the process server is legitimate. Having insurance coverage demonstrates that the individual is organized, responsible and willing to rectify an unfortunate incident.
A professional with errors and omissions coverage is protective of their respectable business name and willing to stand behind their reputation.
This insurance coverage also proves a commitment to their clients. It illustrates a policy of providing the best services possible. It also differentiates credible process servers from “fly by night” operators.
In the unlikely event an unavoidable error or omission occurs, you can have confidence that your professional server’s insurance coverage will safeguard you.
