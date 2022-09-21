Us Senate Finds Justice Department Underreported Deaths In State Prisons

The US Department of Justice has dramatically undercounted the number of deaths related to state prisons and arrests, including failing to count at least 990 deaths in 2021 alone, a bipartisan Senate investigation has found.
The Senate Standing Investigations Subcommittee released a 25-page report on Tuesday following a 10-month investigation conducted in conjunction with the Government Accountability Office, the congressional watchdog.
“Of the 990 uncounted deaths, 341 were in-custody deaths disclosed on state public websites and 649 were arrest-related deaths disclosed in a reliable public database,” they said.
The report found that 70% of records collected by the department on deaths in state prisons in 2021 were missing at least one data field required by law. For example, he said, 40% of records did not include the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
The Department of Justice is required by a federal law called the Death in Custody Reporting Act to collect data on inmate deaths at all state and local correctional facilities that accept federal funding.
Many such facilities regularly receive annual funding from the department’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program, which since 2005 has awarded billions of dollars to police departments, state prisons, and jails.
The 2000 law was reauthorized by Congress in 2013, and its new version required the Justice Department to submit a report to Congress on how deaths in prisons and local jails can be prevented.
But the Senate investigation found the department not only underreported deaths, it still hadn’t delivered the mandatory report and wouldn’t do so until 2024, making it eight years behind schedule.
The report also credited a 2020 special report from Reuters, which looked at prison deaths across the country, citing it as a public service that helped fill the void from a lack of government data on prison deaths. ‘State.
The Senate report criticized the Justice Department for not publicly reporting facility-level death data and said the Reuters article “offers critical examples of why the release of data at the institutional level can help identify troubling trends in jails and prisons”.
A Department of Justice report released on Friday addressed many concerns about reporting deaths in prison, saying it “recognizes the importance of collecting comprehensive and accurate data to inform strategies to reduce deaths in custody “.
He also said the unintended consequences of changes to the law in 2013 “degraded and hampered the department’s ability to produce complete and accurate information.”
Xiaoxing Xi, a physics professor at Temple University, recalls trying to figure out what was happening to him and his family that morning in May 2015, when armed FBI agents invaded his Philadelphia home. before daybreak, shining flashlights in their eyes and walking around them. under the threat of a weapon. Xi was arrested for economic espionage.
The case against Xi seven years ago revolved around a personal invention and his alleged disclosure of manufacturing information with his research community in China. Although Xi’s case was abruptly dropped four months after his arrest, he said it had an impact on his family and he is now taking legal action.
“My wife was telling me that her biggest concern was trying to help our youngest daughter, who was 12 at the time, not suffer mental damage from this traumatic thing,” Xi said. “She kept telling him it was like a movie, trying to downplay the fact that it was happening.”
While lower courts dismissed his case, Xi, who is among several other Chinese scientists to have been falsely accused of economic espionage, appeared in an appeals court last week hoping to clear the way. forward with a trial.
The Justice Department had accused Xi of sharing diagrams of a pocket heater with peers in his research community in China. Xi, who previously signed a nondisclosure agreement on the plan, was described by prosecutors as engaging in “an effort to help Chinese entities become world leaders in the field of superconductivity.”
“They did wrong and they should be held accountable,” said Xi, who is backed in part by the American Civil Liberties Union. “It’s also important for the community in general, because of all the Chinese scientists and scientists of Chinese descent – many of them are falsely accused. And if we are not able to hold the government accountable, it will do more.”
Xi’s team called on the court to reinstate its claims for damages against the U.S. government, which they say violated its Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights, protections against unreasonable search and seizure, and against the obligation by the government to provide incriminating information, respectively.
He was threatened with 80 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million. Xi, who has since been reinstated as a professor, was also removed from his post as acting chairman of Temple University’s physics department and placed on administrative leave for a period.
Temple University declined NBC News’ request for comment.
But testimonies from physicists showed that the plans were not for the technology in question at all, but for his own invention. Interactions with Chinese contemporaries appeared to be “legitimate and normal academic collaborations.” And in September 2015, the DOJ case collapsed.
The motion to dismiss the case said “additional information has been brought to the government’s attention.”
The Justice Department did not respond to NBC News’ request for comment.
“Watching my dad get arrested, he was pinned against the wall. … They dragged him out. They didn’t even let him put on shoes.
Joyce Xi
Xi, who originally sued the government in 2017, alleges the lawsuit was not just a misunderstanding in technology, but that FBI agents “knowingly or recklessly made false statements” to support their prosecution. His arrest, Xi claimed, was discriminatory. And he was targeted because of his ethnicity, just like many other scholars of Chinese descent.
Although Xi’s case was dismissed last year, his appeal will trigger a case that will likely take several months to decide. The challenge will be difficult. In an amicus brief filed in support of Xi earlier this year, dozens of organizations noted that the Supreme Court had significantly lowered its already restrictive standard of holding federal agents accountable for violating constitutional rights. But Xi and his family say they are ready to keep fighting, so that at least some positive change can come out of their trauma, his daughter Joyce said.
The arrest, Joyce added, changed the family’s lives immeasurably. She says she had been home from college at the time of the arrest and heard “strange voices” in the dark, telling her to come out with her hands up.
“Watching my dad get arrested – he was stuck against the wall,” she recalled, her voice shaking with the memory. “They dragged him out. They didn’t even let him put on shoes.
Xi said that when he was driven out, he tried to go through years of memories, reminiscing about anything that might have prompted such actions. But he remained puzzled. And for the next few months, the confusion will only continue alongside the psychological stress her family will endure, her daughter said. They regularly found news crews pointing cameras at the blinds of their house, and they began to feel paranoia about mundane things like opening emails.
Professor draws parallels with plight of academics living in China’s Cultural Revolution
As confusing as the arrest was for his family, Xi said he felt feelings of familiarity. The ordeal recalled the emotions he felt while living under the Cultural Revolution in China. The socio-political movement, led by Mao Zedong in 1966, resulted in the persecution of scholars, who were branded as the “stinking ninth caste” for their independent thought.
At the time, Xi was sent to work in the countryside like millions of other young Chinese. At the end of the revolution, when he finally had the opportunity to pursue an education, he said he was grateful. He learned physics without thinking too much. Leaving his village for new opportunities “was a great feeling”, he said. But amid the crackdown on intellectuals, he witnessed many lives turned upside down, he said.
“We don’t expect that in this country. But it happened like what happened during the Cultural Revolution,” he said. “It was absolutely not unusual for people to be taken away not knowing when they would see their families again.”
In some ways, Xi said, his childhood informed him how to handle this ordeal.
“Many people who couldn’t take it anymore committed suicide or died of their suffering,” he said of the persecuted scholars. “When the Cultural Revolution ended and many people were rehabilitated, their names were restored. So in the minds of myself and my wife, we were very clear. We had to live. We had to go through this to be able to clear our name.
Xi is part of a long history of Chinese-American scholars and scientists wrongly accused of spying for China. A few years after Xi’s arrest, the Trump administration formalized a program called the China Initiative, aimed at combating Chinese economic espionage. However, as many like Xi have been falsely accused of spying and their lives turned upside down, a growing number of scholars have argued that this instead encourages racial profiling. The Biden administration ended the program earlier this year.
These days, Xi said he no longer seeks federal funding for his research. His schedule is much smaller, he adds, and the fear of a repeat incident is still in the back of his mind. Joyce, who was a chemistry student at the time of the arrest, said the ordeal had completely changed her life. After graduating, she embarked on advocacy work to protect others from racial profiling.
“All these other people who are also facing this horrible situation – they are also the children. It’s their families. It’s not just an individual that’s being targeted,” Joyce said.
Several other researchers who have been falsely accused of espionage struggle to recount the emotional toll the incidents took on their families. Gang Chen, an MIT professor who was also arrested for espionage in 2021 and exonerated earlier this year, told NBC News he was also arrested in front of his family. He struggled to form words about the impact the arrest had on his loved ones, saying only that he was “lucky” to have their support.
“I can only say that it’s not a pain that can go away,” Chen said.
A survey of nearly 2,000 scientists across the country, released last year by the Committee of 100, showed that more than 50% of Chinese-born scientists “feel considerable fear and/or anxiety about ‘being watched by the US government’. And among those who have seen their research with China prematurely suspended in the past three years, nearly 80% of Chinese-born scientists said they wanted to distance themselves from collaborators in China.
“I know it’s difficult, but we are suffering,” Xi said. “If we don’t do something, that’s the end of the story.”
A career criminal has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for punching a Washington County sheriff’s deputy in the face and then fleeing authorities in a stolen SUV.
Nicholaos Michael Kremetis, 34, of St. Paul, was convicted Monday of theft of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and sentenced to concurrent prison terms of 45 and 25 months in connection with the September 2021 incident, which began in Stillwater and ended after he crashed into another vehicle in downtown St. Paul.
Kremetis pleaded guilty to the charges in July. In keeping with a plea agreement, Washington County District Judge Juanita Freeman dismissed five other charges filed in the case: possession of a dangerous weapon, criminal vehicular operation and fleeing a peace officer.
However, because Kremetis is defined as a career criminal under state statute, Freeman deviated from the presumptive prison sentence and gave him an upward durational departure sentence of 45 months on the auto theft conviction, according to court records.
Kremetis’ felony criminal record stretches back to 2013, with five convictions of fleeing police, four for burglary, two for drug possession and three for fraud.
Last year’s incident started at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 14800 block of North 62nd Street in Stillwater when Kremetis spotted a deputy in an unmarked car parked on the street. Kremetis, wanted on numerous felony warrants, was known to be at a residence in the area and was under surveillance, according to the criminal complaint.
Kremetis allegedly drove past Deputy Anthony Palmer, who was not in uniform, and then circled back several times. He “then pulled up next to where Deputy Palmer was parked … and yelled to Deputy Palmer, asking if he was okay,” the complaint states. “When Deputy Palmer said that he was, Kremetis pulled forward, then backed up and approached Deputy Palmer, asked who he was, and told him to get out of his car.”
Palmer radioed for backup and exited his patrol vehicle. Kremetis then punched him in the face, striking him on his chin.
Kremetis ignored orders to get on the ground, eluded another deputy and drove away in a stolen Chevrolet Suburban “at a high rate of speed,” the complaint states.
Police and deputies chased Kremetis on Highways 96 and 95, along westbound Minnesota 36 and through the East Side of St. Paul and into downtown. Kremetis then crashed head-on into another vehicle at West Seventh and Wabasha streets at 10 p.m.
A woman and her daughter who were inside the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Several .410 shotgun shells were found on the floor of the stolen SUV below the driver’s seat and from the cargo area; Kremetis is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition because of a prior conviction. The Suburban was stolen on Sept. 23, and Kremitis’ driving privileges had been revoked, the complaint states.
Their nickname isn’t exactly creative, but the bond they formed became unique.
A group of injured Gophers football players were put together in a pod for offseason rehab and workouts over the previous year. The collection included star Mo Ibrahim, key contributor Trey Potts and a handful of lesser-known role players — Clay Geary, Preston Jelen, Josh Aune and others.
Ibrahim has called them “rack buddies,” based on a weight rack used to get stronger within the Larson Football Performance Center. Two of those lesser-known buds have had their own moments to shine in front of everyone this season.
Geary and Jelen are two former walk-on, skill-position players who came back from ACL injuries to score touchdowns in the Gophers’ nonconference portion of their schedule this fall. Jelen, of Prior Lake, scored in the 62-10 win over Western Illinois on Sept. 10; Geary, of Lakeville, scored in the 49-7 victory over Colorado on Saturday. Both TDs were collegiate firsts.
Geary had been waiting a long, long time.
“It made seven years all the more worth it,” Geary said Tuesday. “It’s something I’ve been preparing for since I got here as a freshman, and to see that finally come to fruition, it just felt good to get that off my shoulders. Get that first one and move on to the next.”
Geary will be part of a group of wideouts asked to step up as No. 1 pass-catching target Chris Autman-Bell was lost to a season-ending leg injury against the Buffaloes. After Autman-Bell’s surgery on Wednesday, and aside from his tailored rehab, he, too, will likely join his own small group.
Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said they want to group the rehabbing players together not with their closest friends on the team but with others who have the same needs.
“It sets the legacy for how you overcome an injury,” Fleck said. “… They all came back stronger, better, more equipped for the season, better attitudes. … Who’s going to bring the most out of each other, and why?”
Ibrahim said “the rack” is where he tried to be supportive as Potts made his decision to return after an undisclosed injury.
“We struck a pretty solid bond, just embracing in the suck,” Geary said. “We don’t get to embrace the same grind as everyone else on the team. We’re kind of doing our own thing. To have those guys with me, going through the rehab process, was special because it’s easy to feel isolated during that. You’re separated from the team and if you have a group of guys pushing you, it makes it fun.”
Geary said he couldn’t stop smiling after he caught the TD pass from Tanner Morgan in the third quarter Saturday. He got not one, but both feet down in the end zone.
Geary is the longest-tenured player on the team, with a seventh year made possible by a redshirt season in 2016, the COVID year in 2020 and a medical redshirt in 2021. It’s the same length of time Autman-Bell is considering for a possible comeback in 2023.
Geary has just kept adding majors during his time at the University of Minnesota and has moved on to a post-grad degree and an internship. He majored in finance, marketing and entrepreneurship within the Carlson School of Management, then pursued a post-grad degree in managerial leadership before switching to entrepreneurship.
“I don’t know how it works; I just keep adding majors,” Geary said with a laugh. He now works part-time for True North Equity Partners.
“I’ve never done a senior slide, just because I value the education I have at Carlson,” he added.
Geary was a standout running back at Lakeville South who gave up hockey and picked up track to focus on improving his running form and speed. He didn’t have any scholarship offers coming out of high school, not even Division II, and attended a skills camp at the U when Jerry Kill was the coach.
“I just dated myself back quite a bit,” said Geary, referencing the U coach from 2011-15 who is now the coach at New Mexico State. Kill and in-state recruiter Mike Sherels offered him a preferred walk-on spot. He said it was a “no-brainer” to come play for the program he grew up rooting for.
At the U, he became roommates with some of the program’s best players — Antoine Winfield Jr., Carter Coughlin, Kamal Martin and Thomas Barber. During a team outing to a Twins game in 2019, Geary was surprised with a scholarship while throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. His roommates mobbed him in celebration.
“That was special; I get chills just thinking about it,” Geary said.
Winfield and Coughlin are now playing in the NFL; Martin’s pro career was cut short by injuries; and Barber is a graduate assistant at the U.
“It’s pretty wild,” Geary said. “We are all on completely different timelines. God had a different path for me. Each one of my roommates, they’re doing great. It’s so fun seeing Thomas every day. I miss all those (other) guys. I look forward to every offseason when they get back to see them and catch up. They’re my brothers.”
Geary injured his knee in the days leading up to the 2021 season opener against Ohio State, and what was supposed to be his senior season became a grueling year, with bonds formed with his “rack buddies.”
“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Geary said of his story. He said that a few days before he scored his first career touchdown.
Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman announced several additions and promotions within the organization’s basketball operations Tuesday.
Pete D’Alessandro, who joined the Magic in 2017 and was previously an assistant general manager, has been promoted to associate general manager.
David Bencs, formerly the director of basketball analytics, is now an assistant general manager.
Adetunji Adedipe, who was the general manager of the Lakeland Magic (Orlando’s G League affiliate), has been promoted to the Magic’s vice president of player personnel.
Kevin Tiller, previously the scouting coordinator, replaced Adedipe as the Lakeland Magic’s general manager.
Stephen Mervis, who was the director of basketball strategy, has been elevated to vice president of basketball strategy and evaluation, while Larry Thompson is now the vice president of security after previously being the director of team security.
Other promotions within the Magic’s basketball operations include: Becky Bonner (director of player services/pro personnel); Orlando Boyer (team services coordinator); Altavious Carter (assistant defensive coordinator/video); David Corbett (senior data scientist); Matthew Devita (manager of basketball systems); Randy Gregory (assistant offensive coordinator/video); Regan Harris (assistant director of team services); Soumya Kambhampati (senior quantitative researcher); Marty McClain (assistant director of security); Chris Newton (director of security); Trent Pennington (assistant general manager Lakeland Magic); Rodney Powell (senior director of team operations).
The additions to the Magic’s basketball operations staff are: Ameer Bahhur (head video coordinator); Michael Belay (graduate assistant/scouting); Calin Butterfield (strength & conditioning coach); Ben Kimsey (graduate assistant/analytics); Davonte Fitzgerald (video assistant); Michael Franco (mental performance coach); Corey Hawkins (video assistant); Blake Huggins (video assistant); Xadiel Jusino (building maintenance technician); Tony Marlow (security assistant); Aubrey McCreary (skill development coach); Sean O’Brien (video assistant); Todor Pandov (head strength & conditioning coach); Kristen Perfetto (executive assistant to president and head coach); Jaclyn Sklaver (head of performance nutrition); Khaila Webb (graduate assistant/strategy); Daniel Yu (applied sports scientist/assistant strength & conditioning coach).
PHILADELPHIA — In the first half Monday night, their defense was stumbling. In the second half, their offense was bumbling.
Now, the Vikings have to regroup.
After an ugly 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, the Vikings will try to get it back together on a short week. Next up are the improved Detroit Lions on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“That was most definitely a humbling experience,” defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson said after Monday’s defeat. “But we’re going to grow off it and go back to the drawing board and get to work.”
The loss followed the Vikings’ 23-7 win over Green Bay in the Sept. 11 opener at U.S. Bank Stadium. Now, they’re in a four-way tie with the Packers, Lions and Chicago Bears for first place in the NFC North, all with 1-1 records.
In the first half against the Eagles, Minnesota’s defense couldn’t stop quarterback Jalen Hurts, who threw for 251 of his 333 yards and ran for 50 of his 57 yards. He ran for two touchdowns and threw for one as the Eagles scored all their points in the first half.
“It’s just execution of the game plan,” Tomlinson said. “(Hurts) got us out of it a couple of times. More than a couple of times. We just didn’t contain him as good as we should have.”
In the second half, Minnesota’s defense was much better, and the Vikings had a chance to get back into the game. But then came the interceptions.
Kirk Cousins threw three in the scoreless second half, two to cornerback Darius Slay. His first pick came early in the third quarter, when Slay stepped in front of Justin Jefferson at the goal line and returned it 19 yards.
“That’s honestly on me,” said Jefferson, who was covered closely all night by Slay and finished with six catches for 48 yards. “I’ll take that one. I’ve got to be flatter (in my route) if Slay’s going to sit on that type of route. I’ve got to come flatter and be in front of (Slay) instead of going behind him.”
The Vikings had another prime scoring opportunity later in the third quarter when cornerback Patrick Peterson blocked a field goal and cornerback Kris Boyd ran it back 27 yards to the Eagles 30. But soon after, Cousins was picked off by Avonte Maddox at the Eagles 15.
Minnesota’s defense rose up when linebacker Jordan Hicks intercepted a tipped Hurts pass and returned it 19 yards to the Eagles 9 with 7:25 left in the game. But Cousins threw yet another interception in the end zone to Slay, and that was it.
“Disappointing performance,” said Cousins, who completed 27 of 46 passes for 221 yards with a touchdown and had a dismal passer rating of 51.1. “Credit the Eagles. I thought they did a good job against us all night long. And now we have to respond in a short week and be a resilient group and get back on track. We need to play better, and we will play better up ahead.”
That was the company line after the game. The Vikings vowed to bounce back against the Lions, who lost 38-35 at home to the Eagles in Week 1 and defeated Washington 36-27 at home on Sunday.
“I’m going to work like crazy to make sure this is not happening again, and I have no doubt we’ll be prepared and ready to respond like the way I know we will,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “We have a nice plan for those guys and know that this is our first short week leading into a tough divisional game at home. We’re going to rally.”
In fact, wide receiver Adam Thielen actually relished that the Vikings have a short week, giving them one less day to stew about the defeat.
“I’m excited to get back to work to get kind of over this and luckily we have a short week to get back right on the field,” Thielen said. “Obviously, we wanted to win this game. Obviously, we don’t want to put a performance like that on Monday Night Football, but at the same time we’ve got a resilient squad.”
A St. Paul-based nonprofit dedicated to helping underrepresented students across Minnesota enter college recently received a $1 million from an anonymous donor.
“It’s a great vote of confidence whenever a donor makes the gift of that size,” said Steve Ragan, senior vice president of external relations at College Possible. “Someone really values the work that we’re doing, and it’s helping to amplify it.”
College Possible has worked with more than 2,000 high school and 3,000 college students in the past 23 years, providing coaches and a structured curriculum to lower the financial and personal barriers for students to enroll and graduate from college.
The donation will allow the organization to serve more students across the state, especially those in rural areas, through virtual programming that became a core part of their business model after the COVID-19 pandemic required the shift.
“We have the opportunity to further increase that delivery system to students virtually, not just in Greater Minnesota, but also within the Metro as well, to get into schools that we just physically couldn’t get into before,” said College Possible Senior Director of External Relations Isaiah Allen.