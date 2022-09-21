Finance
Virtual VoIP Business Phone Systems – Pros and Cons
Do you have a small business? If you do, virtual VoIP business systems can be of great benefit to you. Virtual office phone systems are cost effective, affordable, reliable, and flexible. Your system can grow as you do, without the hassles traditional landline office systems can give you. There are many pros, and few cons, to using one of these systems. Take a look:
Pros
· Inexpensive
Virtual business phone systems have many features, and best of all, most of them are included for free or at minimal cost with your monthly charge. With virtual office phone systems, you generally pay one monthly fee for unlimited use — even for international calls, in some cases. Although you may be charged for initial setup, depending on the company, you can generally manage additions and other changes yourself, via Web interface.
· Excellent sound quality
It’s no longer true that virtual VoIP business systems are lacking in sound quality as compared to landline systems. Today, these systems can actually offer better sound quality than their landline competitors do. With virtual VoIP office phone systems, your voice is broken down in digital format, for fast transfer and excellent sound quality. Landline phone system still use analog voice signals, which can be of poor quality.
· You can use a traditional landline phone
Contrary to what is sometimes popular belief, you don’t have to just connect to your computer with headphones and a microphone in order to use virtual VoIP systems. Today’s VoIP office phone systems connect with the Internet through a router, which means that you can use traditional phones with Internet service; take advantage of the superior quality, features, flexibility, and competitive (inexpensive) pricing virtual VoIP business phone offer, even as you talk on a traditional “landline” phone system. You won’t notice any difference as compared to a landline business phone systems’ set up — except that your bills will be much lower, and your sound quality will be much better, too.
Cons
· Reliability
Virtual VoIP office systems are extremely reliable, as long as your Internet connection, too, is also reliable. This has been a problem in the past, but it’s becoming less and less of a problem as technology improves and more of society “gets connected.” As the Internet becomes more a part of society, Internet outages become less frequent. Today, it’s much more reliable than it was in past years. As long as you have an Internet connection, you have a virtual VoIP business phone systems’ connection.
· Variable pricing
Be careful when you’re looking for a provider that you get the best price available to you. As competition comes to the fore, smaller and more independent companies are challenging larger providers (like traditional Internet service providers) to provide low-cost options.
Although it’s almost certainly true that your Internet service provider will provide a pricing plan for you with virtual VoIP office phone setups, look for smaller companies that offer even less expensive plans. Check the reputation of the company you plan to use to make sure it’s been around for a while and is indeed reliable. By doing price comparisons instead of simply taking what your Internet service provider offers, you can sometimes save a significant amount of money.
A Warning That Drowsy Driving Increases When Daylight Saving Time Ends
Recently, we turned our clocks back an hour in observance of the end of Daylight Saving Time. According to a research study titled, “Daylight Saving Time Transitions and Road Traffic Accidents,” transitioning into and out of DST can lead to sleep disruption, drowsiness, and considerable stress to the body. Since alertness while driving may be decreased when DST ends, drivers should take extra precautions to avoid traffic accidents.
Earlier studies have shown that the difference of only one hour of sleep can increase fatigue enough to lead to traffic accidents. In fact, some studies have suggested that the loss of one hour of sleep is comparable to the same effect as three-hour jet lag. Fortunately, within a week’s time, most drivers have adjusted.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, NHTSA, fatigued or drowsy driving causes 100,000 crashes a year, with 40,000 injuries and 1,550 fatalities. An astounding 37% of drivers have admitted to falling asleep while driving and up to 60% have driven while drowsy.
In addition to an increased incidence of drowsy driving in the week following the transition to standard time, commuters must also adjust to driving in the dark on their way home from work. Driving at night is more difficult for most people; moreover, traffic deaths are three times greater at night.
The main reason that driving in the dark is so dangerous is that 90% of a driver’s ability to react depends on his or her vision. Obviously, vision is severely limited at night. In addition to vision limitations, peripheral vision, color recognition, and depth perception are also restricted.
Here are some safety tips for driving at night:
- Check your lights at least once a year to ensure proper working order.
- At night, you should be able to stop within the distance illuminated in your beam.
- Reduce your speed and increase your following distance
- If you find yourself driving at night much of the time, maintain your car on a regular basis. Breaking down on a dark, deserted road is not safe for anyone.
- Keep all of your lights cleaned properly, as this can affect the efficiency by 90%
- Lower your dashboard lights and avoid any sudden bright lights while you drive.
- Avoid smoking when your drive, as nicotine and carbon monoxide hamper night vision
- If an oncoming vehicle doesn’t lower beams from high to low, avoid glare by watching the right edge of the road and use that as a steering guide.
- Have your vision checked regularly. Your eyes become more sensitive to bright lights and glare as you age. See an eye doctor every three years if you are between the ages of 40-60 and every year after that.
Driving is an attention-intensive activity. After the shift back to standard time, take measures to avoid drowsy driving, such as going to sleep early to account for the loss of time in the morning. If extremely tired during your commute, stop for coffee or to rest for a while.
Travel Agency Strategic Positioning: Analyzing the Competition
In order to develop and refine your own positioning, it is important to understand your competitors’ positioning. The purpose of this article is to provide you with practical tools for analyzing your competitors.
What is Competitor Analysis?
Competitor analysis is the systematic examination of competitors’ strategies, service offerings, strengths and weaknesses. Ideally, we would like to have the same information about competitors as we have about our own agencies. Clearly, this ideal condition will never exist. It is surprising, however, how much information about competitors is available if one takes the time and effort to dig for it. A detailed examination of competitors will help you identify potential threats to your business and opportunities for differentiation.
Competitor Positioning Maps
One useful technique used in competitor analysis is called Competitor Mapping. A map is simply a graphic representative of competitors’ relative positioning along two or more dimensions. The dimensions should be attributes which allow you to make meaningful distinctions between competitors. In general, these attributes should reflect how customers perceive distinctions between competing agencies. Attributes of importance to leisure travelers when selecting a travel agency, for example, might include location, agent destination knowledge, range of vacation packages offered, price, hours of business, credit terms, and parking facilities.
Competitor mapping is a useful tool for summarizing information about competitors and displaying it in a way that aids understanding and decision making. It can help answer such questions as, “Why am I losing business to the agency down the street?” or “What new services or products could I offer which are not currently offered by a competitor?”
What Information Do You Collect?
In deciding what information to collect, remind yourself of the reasons for undertaking the exercise in the first place. You want to understand your competitors’ positioning, their strategies, capabilities, resources, strengths and weaknesses. An understanding of your competitors’ past action (strategies) combined with knowledge of their capabilities helps you predict future strategy and action. Such insights are invaluable in identifying threats and opportunities in your market and in formulating your own strategies.
Below is a checklist of the basic information you should have about your competitors. Accumulating this information over time will enable you to put together a comprehensive picture of a competitor’s situation.
Sources of Competitor Information
• Internet (Google, etc.)
• Trade publications
• Local newspapers
• Vendors (e.g., Airline, hotel, car representatives)
• Customers (and competitors’ customers)
• Employees
Trade publications and newspapers are excellent ongoing sources of information. You should make it a habit to regularly clip articles about, or quotation from, competitors. Snippets of information which, by themselves which, by themselves, do not appear meaningful, can provide important clues to competitors’ philosophies, strategies and plans when analyzed as a whole.
Airline representatives have an excellent general knowledge of competitors which they will often share, providing that such sharing does not violate confidentiality requirements.
Customers can provide you with valuable market intelligence such as what a competitor is offering in proposals. Even a competitor’s customers will talk to you, if you approach them on the grounds that you want to understand what services they currently receive, so that you might offer more or better services. Customers are your best source of information for determining current positioning-both yours and your competitors’.
Employees are an often overlooked source of information. Some of your employees have worked for competitors at one time or another. It is not unethical to discuss competitors with employees, providing they feel comfortable doing so. In addition, don’t forget your salespeople-they are exposed to the competitor every day.
Gearing Up for Competitor Analysis
Competitor analysis is an ongoing task that requires some internal discipline. The first time through demands the most effort. After that maintaining competitor files is relatively painless. Following are some tips for “systematizing” competitor analysis.
Make Someone Responsible-Place responsibility for tracking competitors with a trusted lieutenant or take it yourself. Ensure that the responsible person makes the function a regular routine.
Develop an Intelligence Network-Cultivate contacts which can provide you with information which they read or hear. If necessary, consider using a clipping service.
Keep Files-Sounds obvious, but it is often overlooked. The true value of a competitor intelligence system will become apparent after a significant volume of data has been accumulated.
Competitor Information Checklist
VITAL STATISTICS
• Size ($, location, employees)
• Market share and growth
• Business mix (commercial/retail)
• Customer mix (large accounts, small accounts)
• Consortia affiliation
• Carrier affiliation
• Ownership (private/public, family/corporate)
• Years in business
• Number of outlets
PRODUCTS/SERVICES
• Website
• Range (broad vs narrow, general vs specialized)
• Customer segments serviced
• “Brand” image
• Pricing
MARKETING AND SELLING
• Advertising (media, frequency, content/emphasis, spending
• Proposals, promotional material
• Sales force (how many, how good)
• Preferred vendors
• Target customers/market segments
• Recent new account additions/losses
HUMAN RESOURCES
• Number of employees
• Level of expertise
• Turnover
• Compensation/incentive systems
• Training programs
• Productivity
• Recruiting policies/practices
FINANCIAL STRENGTH
• Profitability
• Access to financing
• Over position
• Cost of operation
ORGANIZATION
• Structure and reporting relationships
• Management skill, experience, depth
• Ability/willingness to adapt to change
• Management philosophy
• Succession plans
OPERATIONS
• Facilities (size, room for expansion, appearance)
• Automation (computers, phone system)
• Centralized vs decentralized reservations
• Capacity for new business
• Delivery systems
OTHER
• Overall reputation and image
Benefits Of Employing An Auto Accident Lawyer
Based on a study by an auto accident lawyer, auto accident fatalities have increased recently. There are claims that the increase is because of more cars on the road, larger engines, elderly motorists, unlicensed drivers, and drunk driving, among other things. If you are a victim of an accident it is imperative that you acquire representation from an accident lawyer who has the experience and understanding necessary to effectively represent you in the courtroom.
If you or your loved one sustain an injury because of somebody else’s action, maybe it seems normal that the person would offer to pay you for your injury, or that their insurance company will do the right thing and offer you a fair settlement. Unfortunately, that rarely takes place. Many individuals won’t take responsibility for their actions, and insurance companies make money from under compensating injury victims. Insurance providers and their attorneys also know the governing law well, and they know that most non-lawyers have no knowledge of what legal remedies and rights they possess.
It’s at all times a good idea to take care of negotiations for a claim in writing — particularly a large or complex claim. Verbal claims, if they are not recorded, are subject to the memory of both sides, and it’s all too easy for either party to “modify” its version of events in statements. Additionally, car insurance companies employ claims adjusters to work over the telephone and handle claims — typically to the benefit of the insurance company. Make sure that any arrangements you make will restore you to your full health or cover all long-term costs for your health care as well as loss of earnings.
A vehicle accident lawyer is something that most people have to seek the services of at one point in time. The method of choosing a good car crash lawyer isn’t all about searching for some top guns but about choosing the suitable individuals who serve your needs. One also needs to know the work that the lawyer should be performing for you, how he ought to be leading the case and only then can you get into a fair contract for counsel with the attorney. This article deals with particular helpful suggestions that one must always take into account prior to hiring a vehicle accident lawyer.
Hiring an auto accident lawyer is important if you’ve been seriously wounded in an automobile crash. You need to retain the services of a reliable attorney who has the knowledge, experience and resources needed to acquire the best possible outcome. Locating an excellent automobile lawyer is not as easy as it sounds but it is neither too difficult. You will discover numerous websites to get more details about vehicle accident attorneys. You can sign in to these sites and get the rates, services and quotes from a variety of legal firms. You may gather them and assess them before selecting the best lawyer around. You may even book an online service and chat with a lawyer via these web services.
Easy Web Design For Affiliate Marketers – You Don’t Have to Be an HTML Guru!
If you want to have your own successful affiliate marketing business, you will need to have your own website. Having your own website will enable you to put in your own marketing messages, build your list and many other activities that will help brand your business. When people start to think about creating websites, they will start to think that it is a very difficult and technical process.
The good thing about the affiliate marketing business model is that you do not need to have any complicated websites to start doing your business. You will basically only need to have a simple website like a squeeze page that will enable you to collect the visitors details before redirecting them to your affiliate link. This basically means that you will only need to have one page in your website.
To start creating your first simple squeeze page, you will need to download the HTML editor software so that you will be able to create and edit the website. There are many good HTML editor software available for free and you can find it by doing some Google search. One of the software that I have personally used is call NVU and you can get it for free from Net2.com
Once you have the software, the next thing that you will need to do is to learn the basic functions on how to use the software. When you are doing it for the first time, you will need to spend some time to familiarize yourself with the software.
The next thing that you will want to do is to find good squeeze template by doing some Google search. Most of these templates will enable you to open it with your HTML editor software and you can simply just edit it to have your own website. The process of adding the opt in form to your website is simple as most professional autoresponder services will provide you with the step by step video instructions.
Once you have created the website, the next thing you need to do is to upload the website files to your hosting account and it will be live online. One of the most important task you need to focus as an affiliate marketer is to focus the majority of your time on doing activities that will send consistent traffic back to your website.
Do not be afraid of taking the first step as you will only start learning when you take action on it.
Time Is a Factor in Personal Injury Cases
If someone who wishes to receive compensation from an injury they suffered, they must plan to do so within a certain time frame. Personal injury claims, for someone who is over 18, must be filed within three years after the time of the accident, or date of diagnosis. For individuals under the age of 18, the date which they can file a claim is three years after the day they turn 18. The lawful term pertaining to these time periods are called “limitation periods.”
If there are no claims made and no proceedings started within these three year periods the claims can no longer be subject to legal ramifications. The individual who the claims were to be made against no longer can be taken to court for the specific incident. In the eyes of the court this individual no longer can be held responsible for any damages that may have occurred.
It is best to seek out consultation from an injury lawyer in the fastest feasible way. Personal injury claims depend on facts, and if the incident isn’t recent it may be tough to remember the particular facts. Attorneys also require a considerable period of time in order to put together the correct documents, proof, or statements. The development of courtroom proceedings may take time, so it’s essential to not wait around too long to file a claim.
In the event the man or woman who produced the claims passes away inside the three year period, it’s up to the spouse and children of the departed to carry on the claim. The claim then is lengthened to three years from the day the person died.
There are a variety of compensations a person or loved ones may claim following an injury or death. People may look for compensation for hospital and healthcare expenses, lost pay, payments for pain and suffering, along with mental and emotional stress. Men and women may even ask for payment for the loss of enjoyment.
The quantity of payment obtained usually depends on the quantity of pain and suffering and how long the victim is not able to work. Greater settlements are given to individuals who’ve lost family members. If a victim is not able to work at all following the incident on-going installments may be required.
Combine Social Media and SEO Marketing
Online social media marketing methods often hold benefits for SEO (Search Engine Optimization), especially when companies intentionally combine these two strategies.
Social media based SEO marketing improves search engine rankings, increases immediate link-based traffic, and helps to expand public awareness of a specific brand or product.
Some potential venues to combine SEO and social media marketing include social networking (MySpace), the comments section of blogs, social bookmarking sites, and micro-blogging services like Twitter.
Each of these systems will yield a significant promotional benefit, but only when the marketers carefully avoid “spam” and other blatant sales tactics.
Let’s suppose a company has introduced an unusual new service that is not available anywhere else, and now wants to increase the awareness of it among Internet users.
It could combine social media and SEO marketing by submitting links on social bookmarking sites (Reddit, Care2, Digg, etc.) to an article on its website about the service.
If people “upvote” the link mentioned above, they will appear on more important pages of the bookmarking services as well as provide an increasing SEO benefit.
Some of these will be successful, while others are ignored. Either way, the submission of these links often helps a new web page become indexed in search engine results more rapidly.
Another way businesses and organizations combine these two forms of marketing is to operate their own blogs, MySpace pages, or micro-blogs.
On Twitter, for example, an interesting post may be “retweeted” by other users, enhancing its visibility and making the associated link appear on additional user pages across the site.
The marketing benefits can be magnified when social media content itself is optimized using SEO techniques.
A page on MySpace or Twitter, for example, will do more to promote a site if it uses keywords the correct way or has its own inbound links. A link posted to Digg or Reddit will help SEO efforts more if it has popular search keywords in its title.
Some methods to combine social media and SEO worked well in the past but have become less effective. Blog comment areas that have added the “nofollow” tag to their links are of little use to SEO, although they can still produce direct traffic. The same goes for Wikipedia links and most sponsored blog postings.
Although social media based marketing requires some time and effort, one major advantage is that it doesn’t directly cost any money. It has also been known to combing fast results with an effective and attention-getting format. These benefits will probably ensure that marketers continue to develop new ways to promote businesses and enhance SEO using social media.
