Wafini, A Cardano Dao Powered Nft Marketplace Closes $200,000 Private Round, Opens Seed Round Whitelist.

Wafini governance token $WFI will power the Wafini ecosystem, enabling holders to be integral in the development and growth of Wafini.

Wafini just announced that they have closed a $200,000 pre-seed round in July.

Muhammad Ahmad, project manager of Wafini commented on the development outlining that the raised funds will be used to expand the team, extend partnerships and further the development plans of the Wafini NFT Marketplace.

Wafini plans to hold a public seed round of it’s utility token $WFI, with 15 million out of 100 million tokens up for grabs for early adopters at 0.02 ADA a piece.

Early birds can whitelist for the seed round here.

What Is Wafini?

Wafini is a DAO powered NFT Marketplace where users can trade Non-Fungible Tokens & NFT collectibles, users also will be able to mint, list, sell and swap their Non fungible tokens in a simple and easy to use interactive interface.

The Wafini NFT Marketplace which will be powered by smart contracts on the Cardano Blockchain, is poised to become the first truly DAO owned NFT Marketplace on Cardano.

Wafini is designed to be community sustainable without external control or influences.

The Wafini DAO Ecosystem will give the community of $WFI token holders an opportunity to unlock the full potential of the NFT marketplace as it will be the first NFT Marketplace on Cardano to give $WFI Token holders a reflections of trade commissions on the Marketplace.

This will promote an enabling fair and decentralized ownership and governance for the sustainability of the Wafini ecosystem.

$WFI Token

The $WFI is a Cardano Native token that also doubles as the utility and governance token of the Wafini NFT Marketplace and there will be only 100,000,000 $WFI Tokens ever minted.

Users can stake their $WFI Tokens to earn rewards and can also boost their staking rewards with the Wafini Genesis Passport NFTs.

The Genesis NFTs is termed the passport NFT because it gives it’s holders a place in the Wafini NFT Marketplace DAOboard.

$WFI Token Sale

There will be two early bird Wafini token sales followed by a public sale. The seed sale allocation has an allocation of 15 percent of the total supply which could be accessed at 0.02 ADA per token.

The Wafini Token Seed round is set to launch on the 1st of October, whitelist is already open for early birds who want to get hold of $WFI tokens before everyone else through this link.

After the Seed Sale, there will be a Pre-Sale with a token allocation of 10,000,000 and finally a public offering with an allocation of 20,000,000 tokens.

Interested participants can read a detailed guide on how to buy $WFI Tokens on the link from the Wafini’s documentation page.

The incentivized public launch of the Wafini marketplace is scheduled after the Vasil Hard Fork.

Wafini Seed Sale Whitelist

Whitelisting for the $WFI Seed Sale is ongoing and have recorded almost 100 whitelisted participants.

Each whitelisting participant is required to maintain a minimum of 500 ADA balance on their Cardano compatible wallet to access and pass for a whitelist spot.

Whitelisting will be capped at 1000 participants and only whitelisted wallets will be allowed to join the Seed Sale.

The team will constantly remain innovative in its mission to provide solutions to take the NFT ecosystem to the next level.

About Wafini

Wafini is a Web 3.0 community driven decentralized NFT Marketplace for Non-Fungible Tokens & NFT collectibles where users will be able to mint, list, sell and swap their Non fungible tokens utilizing the Cardano Blockchain.