Wazirx (Wrx) Price Prediction 2022 — Will Wrx Hit $2 Soon?

Bullish WRX price prediction is $0.3238 to $1.3482.
WazirX (WRX) price might also reach $2 soon.
Bearish WRX price prediction for 2022 is $0.1584.
In WazirX’s (WRX) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about WRX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
WazirX (WRX) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of WazirX (WRX) is $0.210593 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31,170,946 at the time of writing. However, WRX has increased by nearly 4.7% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, WazirX (WRX) has a circulating supply of 456,517,027 WRX. WazirX (WRX) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Gate.io, KuCoin, FTX and Poloniex.
What is WazirX (WRX)?
WazirX is one of India’s most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges. WRX is the utility token of WazirX. It is based on Binance blockchain WRX token holders will be rewarded with various benefits on the trading exchange like trading fee discounts, WRX trade mining, token airdrop, margin fee, and some more. The main goal of the WazirX is to make crypto accessible to everyone in India.
WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2022
WazirX (WRX) holds the 253rd position on CoinGecko right now. WRX price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of WazirX (WRX) laid out the Horizontal channel pattern, also known as the sideways trend. In order to indicate how the price is constrained between the upper line of resistance and lower line of support, horizontal channels are trend lines that join changeable price highs and lows.
Currently, WazirX (WRX) is in the range of $0.2226 If the pattern continues, the price of WRX might reach the resistance levels of $0.2294, $0.3138 and $0.5683. If the trend reverses, then the price of WRX may fall to $0.1660.
WazirX (WRX) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of WRX.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of WRX.
Resistance Level 1
$0.3238
Resistance Level 2
$0.5438
Support Level 1
$0.8334
Support Level 2
$1.3482
Support Level 3
$0.1584
WRX Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that WazirX (WRX) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, WRX might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $1.3482.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of WazirX (WRX) might plummet to almost $ 0.1584, a bearish signal.
WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of WazirX (WRX) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of WRX lies above the cutoff line, indicating strong participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of WazirX (WRX) is shown in the chart above. Notably, WazirX (WRX) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, WRX has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of WRX at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the WRX is 51.11. This means that WazirX (WRX) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of WRX may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of WazirX (WRX) . It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of WazirX (WRX) . Currently, the ADX of WRX lies in the range of 44.4102and thus, it indicates a strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of WazirX (WRX) . RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of WRX lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of WazirX (WRX) is at 51.11 thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of WRX with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and WazirX.
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of WRX is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of WRX increases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of WRX decreases.
WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, WazirX (WRX) might probably attain $3 by 2023.
WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, WazirX (WRX) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, WRX might rally to hit $4 by 2024.
WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2025
If WazirX (WRX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years, WRX would rally to hit $5.
WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2026
If WazirX (WRX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, WRX would rally to hit $6.5.
WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2027
If WazirX (WRX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, WRX would rally to hit $7.5.
WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2028
WazirX (WRX) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, WRX would hit $8.5 in 2028.
WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on WazirX (WRX) , it would witness major spikes. WRX might hit $9.5 by 2029.
WazirX (WRX) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in WRX for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, WazirX (WRX) might hit $10 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the WazirX Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for WRX. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of WazirX (WRX) in 2022 is $1.3482. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of WazirX (WRX) price prediction for 2022 is $ 0.1584.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of WRX would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $5.88 very soon. But, it might also reach $2 if the investors believe that WRX is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is WazirX?
WazirX is one of India’s most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges. WRX is the utility token of WazirX.
2. Where can you purchase WRX?
WRX has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Gate.io, KuCoin, FTX and Poloniex.
3. Will WRX reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the WRX platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of WazirX?
On April 05, 2021, WRX reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $5.88.
5. Is WRX a good investment in 2022?
WazirX (WRX) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of WRX in the past few months, WRX is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can WazirX (WRX) reach $2?
WazirX (WRX) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then WazirX (WRX) will hit $2 soon.
7. What will be the WRX price by 2023?
WazirX (WRX) price is expected to reach $3 by 2023.
8. What will be the WRX price by 2024?
WazirX (WRX) price is expected to reach $4 by 2024.
9. What will be the WRX price by 2025?
WazirX (WRX) price is expected to reach $5 by 2025.
10. What will be the WRX price by 2026?
WazirX (WRX) price is expected to reach $6.5 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Arbitrum will join Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, and Klaytn as the fifth network.
Periodic declines have hit other markets including LooksRare and Rarible.
OpenSea, a prominent NFT marketplace, has said it would include Arbitrum, a layer-2 Ethereum scaling solution. After tomorrow’s successful deployment, Arbitrum will join Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, and Klaytn as the fifth network available on the marketplace.
Among the first NFT collections to be made available on the marketplace, OpenSea said to expect Smolverse, GMX Blueberry Club, and Diamond Pepes. According to the company, “creators will need to find their collections in OpenSea and set their creator fees directly,” preferably at the time of launch.
Decline in Sales Volume
As the integration occurs, OpenSea’s monthly trade volume has reached levels not seen since the summer. These numbers are much lower than the all-time high of $4.8 billion set in January of this year, for reference.
Similar periodic declines have hit other markets including LooksRare, Rarible, SuperRare, and Magic Eden. Most of Arbitrum’s NFTs are presently listed on secondary markets like Stratos and Agora.
According to DeFiLlama statistics, however, the network’s most popular collections have already attracted millions of dollars in investments. Between PancakeSwap and Treasure, the Seed of Life collection has enabled $11.79 million in trades, while Legions Genesis has facilitated $11.25 million.
If more collections like this are brought into OpenSea, usage may increase. On September 21 at 6 pm UTC, Arbitrum will hold a Twitter Spaces to go into additional depth about the relationship and the benefits it presents for makers and collectors on both ends of the chain.
Users of OpenSea, a decentralized marketplace, may purchase and trade non-fungible tokens amongst one another. The NFT exchange launched in 2017 and has now extended beyond the collectibles market it originally served.
The firm hopes to release the beta version of its own metaverse platform, BNV World.
This platform will exhibit elaborate and sophisticated works of digital fashion.
The booming digital fashion space, which can be loosely defined as designers and programmers working to dress the virtual avatars that will come to populate the still-emerging metaverse, faces the challenge of balancing the needs of traditional fashionistas with those of early adopters of Web3 technologies.
The “permissionless” nature of some of the most popular metaverse platforms, such as Decentraland and The Sandbox, has helped them acquire significant popularity in Web3 communities. This means that digital assets, such as a virtual clothing, may freely flow into and out of these environments.
Vivid Experience For Users
However, these same platforms often include fairly basic 3D designs, which severely restricts their potential as fashion presentations. “The reality is, a lot of brands don’t really look at The Sandbox—or any voxelated environment—as being conducive to fashion,” Richard Hobbs, CEO of digital fashion platform BNV
Hobbs thinks that BNV, which not only creates digital fashion items but also acts as a conduit between conventional fashion firms and creative tools for the metaverse, might provide a solution to this problem. The firm hopes to release the beta version of its own metaverse platform, BNV World, within the next month. This platform will dedicated to exhibiting elaborate and sophisticated works of digital fashion to users inside the metaverse.
BNV World has a platform-exclusive marketplace. For BNV items and a fashion show where visitors may display fashion outfits. That too from a variety of designers in photorealistic 3D. Event halls and digital fashion show runways will also created in virtual reality. NFT holders will have “various degrees of accessibility and wearability” to the platform’s locked regions.
In recent times Large IT giants are preparing to enter into Metaverse, Web 3, and ecommerce.
Flipkart is expect to make an official announcement of Flipverse soon.
Flipkart is launching Flipverse in India, an engaging virtual shopping destination. According to sources close to the initiative, the eCommerce giant has partnered up with social network behemoth Meta and Ethereum scaling solution Polygon for the project.
Polygon Co-Founder Sandeep has retweeted the influencer Mukul Sharma
The source has stated that Flipkart has expected to make an official announcement of Flipverse. On Flipkart’s big billion days Which will take place during Diwali.
Flipverse Features
Flipverse will offer games, contests, drops, NFTs, brand activations, product launches, and mystery boxes. According to the source, it can be access via any phone or browser.
The Metaverse shopping experience will revolutionize ecommerce from 2D static product catalogs to real-time experiences. That allow customers to ‘walk’ around a store while viewing 3D-rendered retail displays.
Earlier this month, the homegrown ecommerce behemoth announced the opening of Flipkart Labs, an in-house innovation capability for developing Web3 applications. Flipkart Labs is assisting its group firms in testing innovative Web3 and Metaverse use cases with real-world applications. Such as NFT-related use-cases, Virtual Immersive Storefronts, Play to Earn, and other Blockchain-related use-cases.
Most IT giants are prepare to enter the Metaverse, Web 3, and ecommerce. Meta, Microsoft, and Apple have all embraced the Web3 world.
TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra are among the Indian IT firms looking for a piece of the Metaverse market. Infosys recently established the Infosys Metaverse Foundry to assist businesses in navigating their Metaverse experience.
The Federal Reserve will soonly decide on the interest rate increase.
Fed’s upcoming decision will play a crucial role in the price actions of top cryptocurrencies.
The US central banking system, Federal Reserve, has already started the two-day policy meeting regarding interest rate hikes. In the ongoing meeting, the monetary policy-making body of the Federal Reserve, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will decide on the next interest rate increase. However, the global cryptocurrency market has again started witnessing an enormous downfall ahead of Fed’s major awaiting decision.
It is anticipated that the Federal Reserve will hike rates by an additional 75 basis points, bringing them to a range of 3% to 3.25 percent. It is also expecting a 100 bps increase. The probability of a 75-bps hike is 82%, and the probability of a 100-bps hike is 18%, as per the reports.
Major Coins Witnesses Collapse
Currently, the major cryptocurrencies are going through a significant fall amid the bearish market. The market leader, Bitcoin (BTC) has again fallen by around $19k. At the time of writing, BTC is trading around $19,004.91, with a 24-hour trading volume of $34,668,490,763. Bitcoin has decreased nearly 1.96% in the last 24 hours, as per CMC.
Additionally, apart from top altcoins such as Ethereum (1.54%), Binance Coin (1.05%), Solana (1.40%), Polygon (2.12%), Shiba Inu (2.61%), and Avalanche (1.45%) are also registered a major fall in the last 24 hours.
The Fed’s decision regarding the interest rate will play a crucial role in the price actions of the leading cryptocurrencies. However, the vast majority of cryptocurrency traders fully anticipate a 75 bps increase. Since it has already been fully priced in, many experts think that a 75 bps increase will trigger a cryptocurrency rise.
The two have formed a strategic partnership to build a virtual STEPN city in the GigaSpace metaverse.
The new metaverse GigaSpace has formed a strategic partnership with the move-to-earn fitness app STEPN to build a virtual STEPN City for their community.
Sharing the same vision with STEPN – building a bridge connecting Web2 & Web3, GigaSpace is building a virtual world that is not only designed for Web3.0 parties, but also Web2.0 parties that will dive into Web3.0.
The STEPN City will be a sports-themed city that includes buildings and facilities such as stadiums, shopping malls, and community space, where fans and supporters can buy STEPN merchandise, initiate community events, and interact with each other in a meaningful way.
The virtual City is currently under development and will be available in phases after GigaSpace alpha launch. The objective of this partnership is to provide a virtual space where the fans from around the world can gather easily, not limited by geographical barriers.
Below shows a 24 x 24 plot of land owned by STEPN in the GigaSpace Metaverse.
STEPN & GigaSpace land
About STEPN
STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app with Social-Fi and Game-Fi elements. Users that are equipped with NFT Sneakers accrue points based on the distance they walk, jog or run, which is tracked through GPS, and then receive rewards in tokens for their progress. The rewards are credited to the user’s wallet as Green Satoshi Tokens (GST), which can be used to level up and mint new Sneakers.
About GigaSpace
GigaSpace is building the world’s first Web5 metaverse with a unique ecosystem to facilitate business activities and communities by combining the worlds of Web2 and Web3.
GigaSpace has already partnered with 100+ Web2.0 & Web3.0 parties within a very short period of time.
There is no doubt that 2022 was a bad year for the cryptocurrency world and those that are associated with the industry in any shape or form.
Whether you held virtual currency because you liked to use it as a preferred option on a bitcoin casino to play your favorite gambling games, for the future as a potential investment, or simply because you were interested in what the rage was all about, everyone has been impacted at some point by the news that had consistently been revealed.
Why was 2022 a bad year for cryptocurrency?
Naturally, when thinking about why something may have been bad for cryptocurrency, many will immediately think about its price. Indeed, one of the biggest things about virtual currency is the fact that it is highly volatile and that its value can tend to fluctuate at huge amounts.
We saw this in the first half of the year, with the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum both crashing by more than 50% from their all-time highs that had been experienced in the final stages of 2021. Since the height of that massive rally, it has been estimated that around $2 trillion had been lost in value between then and now.
Naturally, with this in mind, it becomes extremely easy to begin to understand why 2022 has been described as a bad year for the cryptocurrency sector. Furthermore, the fact that Bitcoin had experienced its worse quarter in more than a decade has not helped its cause, either. According to figures, it lost around 58% of this value in the second quarter of this year; posting its worse performance for a quarter since 2011.
Reasons to have been attributed to the decline include:
Macroeconomic pressures – US Federal Reserve was aggressive with its monetary policy
TerraUSD collapse
Celsius decided to pause withdrawals
Three Arrows Capital was liquidated
CoinFlex-’Bitcoin Jesus’ argument
Will 2023 be a better year for cryptocurrency?
Given all of the trouble that cryptocurrency and the industry has gone through during the current calendar year, there will be many that will be wondering whether next year might see a return to the highs and glory days that virtual currency has been known to have.
There is plenty of optimism surrounding Bitcoin holders at the moment, with the average crypto holder expecting the coin to reach levels of over $38,000 by the time 2023 begins. A survey found that holders are currently more optimistic than the general public about the potential price values that can be reached, with many of them consistently predicting it will be higher than what the predicted value is.
Of course, it would be easy to suggest that the confidence in the price being able to return as high as predicted is because the people surveyed currently hold the coin themselves. However, they can also be considered to be the experts in this field and know more than the general public in regard to its analysis than those who may not be as educated on the topic of cryptocurrency.
Indeed, the topic of cryptocurrency is one that continues to emerge with each year that passes as many more are becoming more accepting of it and its place in the world, which is perhaps why 2023 could also be a good year for it. More interest is likely to mean that more people start to learn more about how it works and what it does, which could then make the interest too significant to ignore by others, thus potentially having a knock-on effect on the price of Bitcoin and other virtual assets next year.
Final Thoughts
If you know anything about cryptocurrency, then it is probably the fact that digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are highly speculative and that the price of the coins can fluctuate immensely at any given rate.
There is no denying that 2022 has been almost disastrous for virtual currency, with its price having dropped by over 50% for many, nonetheless, there still appears to be some confidence in some quarters that 2023 could be a year to look forward to, especially with many predicting that Bitcoin could reach over $38,000 by the time January comes around.
