What Exactly is Commercial Insurance?

As an entrepreneur, one of your greatest challenges is the



choice of where to put your advertising and marketing



bucks. Who/what/where is my market? How do I reach



them? What do I say to excite them? The wrong answers



can cost a lot of useless expense and time as you learn this



critical field. Many companies have gone under for lack of



mastering these efforts.

TV COMMERCIALS

Have you ever watched a TV commercial and thought to



yourself, “Who on earth would buy that?” If so, you’ve seen



an ad carefully targeted at a group which has different



needs and desires than you do. If your response was, “Boy!



I’d sure enjoy that” or “I’m going to call them tomorrow,” the



ad had YOU squarely in its sights.

SELLING VIA PAIN

Advertising agencies discovered long ago that the fastest



way to move someone into action (buying) is to discover



something that is very painful to them, then disturb that



person about it. If they stirred up emotions about a wound



(i.e., a deep desire going unfilled or an unaddressed fear)



and then showed the prospective customer how to heal that



wound or fulfill that need through a product or service, the



person felt COMPELLED to buy … buying became a MUST!

This discovery has been refined over the last fifty years into



a fine art. The purpose of the following is to introduce you to



this system so that you can discover people’s deepest



needs, wants and wounds and heal or satisfy them with



your product/service.

IT WORKS

Advertisers understand this. It helped AT&T increase their



long distance calls over 500% in certain areas. This is what



helped Dr. Pepper move from the #9 soft drink to #5. Levis



501 Jeans used this information to double their sales in a



six month period of time.

As a result of this information, you will:



1. Be able to determine the distinctions used by advertisers



to motivate our entire nation. You’ll never see a commercial



again without determining its target market(s) virtually



instantly.

2. Be able to create power levels of rapport by



knowing a person’s deepest emotional needs.

3. Be



able to determine who is your actual target market.

4.



Use this information in your direct mail, face to face



negotiations, in and outbound telemarketing, advertising



and marketing campaigns, strategic alliances…and in your



personal life.

FOUR MAJOR LIFESTYLES

There are four distinct lifestyles, the last broken into two



slightly differing types.

1. BELONGERS – 38% of the country.

LIFESTYLE: Hard working, 9-5 types. Midwest values,



traditional, blue collar workers. They DO NOT LIKE



CHANGE. You’ll find no Mercedes in this group, no use of



crystals. These people are NOT out to change the world.



They belong to social clubs, play softball, shop at K-Mart



and Sears. Their primary automobiles are – you guessed it –



Ford, Chevrolet and Chrysler.

HIGHEST VALUE: FAMILY (Is it any wonder the major



political parties constantly push “family values,” though they



carefully *never* define what those values are?)

PSYCHIC WOUND: Traditional values are not happening



any more.

KEY WORDS: Picnic, time together, patriotic, family.

Typical commercial appealing to this group: AT&T’s “Reach



Out and Touch Someone” series. They’re warm and fuzzy,



*very* family and friend oriented and appeal to the desire for



connectedness. Family scenes tend to be country and/or



small town oriented with lots of children and grandparents.



Also recall the Kodak Moments series. Can you see how



these ads appeal to this large group? The political ads,



conversely, are aimed at how these things are under attack



or no longer valued. They appeal primarily to fear.

2. EMULATORS – About 10-15% of the country

LIFESTYLE: Young, the 16-38 age range. They model



themselves after successful people. They are money and



business motivated, materialistic and “wannabes.” They



tend to move quickly, feel driven towards success and have



strong sex motivated desires. In cars, their choices include



Camaros, Mustangs, Firebirds and maybe leased late



model Beemers.

HIGH VALUE: Desire to be confident.

PSYCHIC WOUND: Lack confidence (and know it).

KEY WORDS: Someday, I’m going to… I want… Be like…

Typical commercials appealing to this group: Coors Lite.



It’s action driven, sexy, young. ZIMA Malt Drink follows this



pattern. Nike ads, too, featuring Michael Jordan. Cool.



Action driven, often young people in the series doing cool



things. Especially watch for ads which have young, beautiful



and sexy people. Calvin Klein’s ads are targeted to this



group. And just watch Melanie Griffith in her Revlon series



about “Don’t lie about your age…defy it.” Almost all cosmetic



ads are in this group. Notice, too, the driving music behind



these ads.

3. ACHIEVERS – Again, about 10-15% of the country

LIFESTYLE: #1 in their fields, know they’re the BEST.



Economically top performers, $100K+ annually. This group



tends to be 40-55 years of age. Their auto choices? Top of



the line Mercedes, Jaguar, Rolls Royce. And guess what



brand of mustard they prefer?

HIGH VALUE: Being unique, standing out, king of the hill.

PSYCHIC WOUND: Don’t want to be one of the pack, part of



the herd.

KEY WORDS: Unique, decision maker, leader,



international, CEO, prestige, quality, different, take it to the



next level, being in the vanguard.

Typical commercial appealing to this group: Lincoln



Continental. Note its tag line: “Make Your Mark.” Cadillac



also targets this group, as do the DeBeers diamond ads



which often speak of 25th wedding anniversaries. See how



they go straight at this age and financial range?

4. SOCIETALLY CONSCIOUS – (Two types)



10-15% of the market, fastest growing segment in the US.

LIFESTYLE: Not money oriented, tend to be college grads,



grew up in the 60s, don’t trust government programs.

Type A: Never left the 60s, long hair, not into career,



sandals, Tie-dyed T-Shirts, Grateful Dead concerts. They



often prefer used cars, VW vans.

Type B: Got into the system, cut their hair (not always) or



trimmed their beards neatly, some wear suits, believe in



“change-the-system-from-within.” Their car choices are



Volvos, Saabs and Subarus. (From direct observation, it



would seem that Berkeley, CA, is the Volvo Capital of the



US!)

HIGH VALUE: Intelligence, Integrity

PSYCHIC WOUND: Being seduced or manipulated by the



system in any way.

KEY WORDS: Mission, change the world for the better,



natural, balance, nurturing, good person, outdoors,



environmental, poor, homeless, global warming, recycling,



pollution, etc.

Typical commercial appealing to this group: Chevron



“People Do” ads showing scenes of environmental purity



next to refineries. Coors Regular with cool, clean flowing



streams. Ads which are low key and which stress “You



Already Know What’s Right,” or “You Can’t Be Fooled.” So



even though this group detests being manipulated, they, like



everyone else in the world, can be approached



psychologically.

GENERAL CATEGORIES

Note that these are all general categories. People are not



totally one thing or another, so individuals can be part of



more than one grouping. Often you’ll see commercials or



ads which are targeted toward more than one group using



mixed words and images. The viewer simply picks out



those which appeal directly and rejects the others…or



doesn’t even see or respond to them.

So observe the advertising going on for awhile, see how it is



put together and then go forth and do likewise. Find YOUR



target market and aim all your advertising, marketing and



promotional energies and dollars specifically at them.



You’re bound to have success!