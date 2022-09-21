Finance
What to Remember if You Own a Car
If you’re driving or storing your car on a public road you need to pay road tax (also known as vehicle tax or car tax). To show that your tax is up to date you need to display a valid tax disc in your front window. Road tax can be renewed 6-monthly or yearly, depending how much you want to pay at one time.
Renewing your tax disc should be straightforward – you should receive a reminder form in the post about 2 weeks before your current disc runs out. You can use a reference number from this form to renew at a post office, online or on the phone. If you don’t have a renewal reminder, you will need a reference number from your car registration certificate.
In order to renew your road tax, you also need a valid MOT certificate (if your car is over 3 years old) and valid insurance. This is normally done by showing certificates at the post office, or can be checked on a computer if you renew online or on the phone.
If you are the registered owner of a car, you are responsible for paying road tax, so you must tell the DVLA if you sell or scrap your car. If you decide to keep your car off the road for sometime, you must make a SORN declaration (Statutory Off Road Notification).
It is almost impossible not to pay road tax now, if you are the registered owner of a car. The DVLA does monthly checks for untaxed cars and will send you an £80 fine within 4-6 weeks of your tax running out. The fine is reduced to £40 if you pay within a month, but can increase to £1000 if you continue to drive without a valid tax disc, and your car may be clamped.
When you order a new tax disc you can backdate it by 14 days, so if you are a little late renewing you can avoid a fine, as long as there is no gap between the two tax discs. However, you musn’t use your car on the road before you receive the new disc.
The only time you can drive a car without valid tax is if you are unable to renew your tax because your MOT has run out. Then you can drive your car to a pre-booked MOT test.
MOT If your car is over 3 years old you need to get an MOT, and renew the certificate every year. It is illegal to drive without an MOT (you can be fined up to £1000 if caught), and you cannot renew your road tax without a valid MOT certificate.
The only time you can drive without an MOT is to a pre-booked MOT test. The MOT system is currently becoming computerised, so police patrol cars can check on specific cars.
You are most likely to get in trouble for not having an MOT if you’re involved in a crash. You may have problems with the insurance company – check your policy to see if your car requires a valid MOT for the insurance to be valid. Most policies require the car to be ‘roadworthy’ for insurance to be valid, but of course a valid MOT does not necessarily mean the car is roadworthy at the time of the accident.
MOTs are renewed yearly, although you can go to the garage for a test at any time. If you go for the MOT less than a month before your old certificate runs out, the new certificate will start after the old one runs out (ie. your new MOT will last slightly over one year). At any other time, the new MOT certificate will be dated from the day of the test.
Insurance It is illegal to drive a car without at least third party insurance. This insures against claims by other drivers but does not insure you or your vehicle (you need comprehensive cover for this). You will be unable to renew your road tax unless you have at least third party insurance.
If you are caught driving without insurance there are serious penalties – you will be fined and get points on your licence. It is also possible that your car can be seized and you may face prosecution.
Common problems
If you are a registered car owner, you need to have insurance and keep your tax and MOT up to date. The most common problem is forgetting to renew your MOT certificate until you find you cannot renew your road tax. Many people set up some kind of MOT reminder to make sure this doesn’t happen. Try searching for ‘MOT reminder’ online to find a service that will email you.
Teenage Car Insurance – Shop Around a Little!
Like most parents who have a teenager, there comes a point in time where they are able, and want to drive. With this new freedom, come changes for both the parent and teenager. More than likely, the arrangement for the teenager is much more favorable toward them than it is for the parents. But as parents, we must find a way.
Just like car insurance for adults, finding an insurance policy for a teenager works the same way. Being that you yourself are overpaying for car insurance yourself, this article can be of benefit in two ways.
Here are some handy things to know when shopping for you and your teenager’s new insurance policy:
Rule number one, get all your discounts. There are many discounts available that people are unaware of, and most insurance agents won’t tell you about. Do your homework on all applicable discounts including: Senior citizens, safety features, good grades, multi car, low-risk jobs, etc. The list goes on and on. Find out where you stand amongst that list.
Do you belong to AAA or any other club or organization? Just as you might have saved $10 on that last hotel stay, you may be able to save a little on car insurance. Hey, every little bit helps!
Another aspect to consider is combined insurance. If you own a home, does your insurance holder cover cars too? If they do, and you do not already insure your cars with them, check the rates for coverage. You would be surprised to know how much you can save with insuring moth your home and car through the same insurance company.
A very popular way to reduce car insurance premiums is to take on more risk. By this, it means to make your deductible higher. The higher the deductible, the less the insurance sees it as what the company has to cover.
And yes, the car. What kind of car do you drive? If you are driving a sporty car your insurance rates will definitely go up. And guess what? If your teenager is driving a sporty car, the insurance rates will soar. A sporty car equals bigger risk to insurance companies. Sports cars are known for speeding and inducing risky driving behavior. Couple that already implanted notion with a teenager and you have a recipe for disaster. At least that is how the insurance companies see it. SUV’s and trucks are also a red flag. Not so much as a sports car, but running a close second. If your teenager is looking for auto insurance and driving a SUV or truck, you are asking for a higher rate. These types of vehicles are reserved for the more experienced drivers due to the size and accident rate. High profile vehicles are easy to flip and roll.
Moral of the story is, if you are looking to purchase an auto insurance policy for your teenager, look at your insurance first. Clear up what you can on your existing policy, see where you can provide additional discounts for yourself, and then add your teenager.
College Scholarships for Undergraduate Students and Women Are Available! Free Money For School!
With the help of a new wave of college scholarships, undergraduates are finding it easier to afford school. The money set aside by new government legislation is helping thousands that could only dream of a college education afford the tuition and other expenses. The dedication of the government toward scholarships and grants for college students proves that we are finally beginning to appreciate the importance of an educated workforce.
There are special scholarships for undergraduate students and women that are single parents. Further, we aren’t talking about loans here. Instead, these are grants that can be used in any way you see fit throughout your educational process, and you’ll never be asked to pay them back. Pretty incredible opportunity, isn’t it?
The federal government and private corporations are teaming up to allocate funds to provide scholarships and grants for college students. The qualification process is simple. Just visit a participating website, enter your name and email address, and begin receiving information regarding how much you qualify for; many are receiving as much as $1-10,000 to help pay for tuition, books, transportation, and other expenses.
As the news grows regarding these college scholarships, undergraduate numbers will continue to grow. The money isn’t finite, so be sure to capitalize on this opportunity while you can. In addition to these private websites, a local campus financial aid office can garner results as well.
In the coming economic recovery, college degrees are going to have more value than ever! Don’t be left behind because you didn’t do the research. Remember, thousands across the country are already receiving scholarships for undergraduate students and women who are single moms are qualifying, as well.
The excuses are running out, and it’s time to take charge of your future. The United States government has decided to make an investment in THIS generation. Act accordingly, and change your life today!
How to Earn Money Affiliate Marketing
What is Affiliate Marketing?
It is a term that describes a link between a company and an individual, who refers products or services to others. The merchant is the company supplying the goods or providing the service. The affiliate is basically the salesperson. The one who is the direct link, between the company and the customer.
How to get started
If you want to get into affiliate marketing there are many programs that will make it very easy for you. Commission junction is a program you may have heard about. You can set up a free affiliate account and select the merchants you want to become involved with. Before you join any programs you need to think about how you are going to sell the products or services.
What I recommend
Build a website for the products you will be promoting. Spending time on your marketing campaign is vital. You need to know you are able to get lots of potential customers.
Things your marketing campaign should include:
* Lots of research into your chosen niche as well as keywords
* Search engine optimization (SEO) techniques, both on site and off site.
How much money can you make?
You will get paid commission. So if you don’t sell, you don’t get paid. The importance of your marketing campaign is huge, it will impact the amount of money you will make. So you need to make sure you get it right.
Once your website and campaign is launched, you simply paste in your affiliate code and you are off on your way to make money from affiliate marketing.
Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance – Coverage in All 50 States
The trustworthy insurance company by the name of Blue Cross Blue Shield has been in operation for about 80 years. It is a nationwide company with coverage offered in all 50 states. There are 39 independent Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance companies throughout the United States, each with a focus to provide companies, families and individuals with high-quality, affordable health insurance coverage. This company is one of the most quickly recognized health insurance providers in the country, and for good reason. With nearly 100 million members, BCBS is continually doing what it can to meet the needs of its assorted clientele.
If you are over age 65, you may be looking into acquiring Medicare. BCBS insurance is a great source for prescription drug coverage and other Medicare needs. The difference in Medicare plans can be very confusing, so Blue Cross Blue Shield has put a packet together to explain the variations that exist between differing plans. Obviously, in order to get the most from the Medicare plan you choose, you must understand the terms that go along with it. When you choose Blue Cross Blue Shield, the confusion you may have experienced with other companies is eliminated.
Insurance comes in many other forms than just Medicare. There are Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plans, Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans, Point-of-Service plans, and more. The differences between these options will be disclosed in full when you become involved with Blue Cross Blue Shield because they want you to understand the ins and outs of your insurance selection. It is this attention to the needs of customers that allowed Blue Cross Blue Shield to win the “World Class in Customer Service” award in 2009.
Relatively new developments in the world of medical insurance are flexible spending accounts and health savings accounts. To help finance the costs leading up to the deductible, these accounts can be used with your Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance policy. By doing this, your premiums remain low without forcing you to be stuck coming up with the money for the high deductible on your own out of nowhere. Accidents are unpredictable, but with a steady stream of money going into these accounts, you always have something to draw from when you need it. Combining insurance coverage with these beneficial options is one reason Blue Cross Blue Shield is so popular today.
If you need assistance in locating particular coverages at a pre-determined price, we can help save 50% on health insurance.
Free Start Up Money is Available With Business Grants
There are many costly expenses associated with starting your own new business, but if you qualify for small business grants, you can get free government money to do it, and never have to pay it back. There are hundreds of extremely beneficial grant programs available to American taxpayers, and business is one of the most enterprising ways to take advantage of this free money.
What exactly is a small business grants? Free money!
The United States government has over eight five billion dollars per year in free government money that is in part provided by you, the American taxpayer, in every tax dollar you spend or earn. The government has a fiscal responsibility to allocate generous portions of that money in business grants to qualified applicants who wish to establish new businesses. Since this is an investment gift, not a loan, approved recipients will never be required to pay back any of the free money, and are quite often able to fully finance the start up costs of their new businesses.
What type of businesses qualify for free government money?
Any type of company or enterprise may be found qualified to receive free government business grants. Most ideas, if they appear profitable and enterprising, will be approved for this type of funding no matter what size or genre of business is being pursued. You may be able to acquire a few hundred dollars to assist you in starting an online business based in your home, or few hundred thousands to open a strip mall. The award sums, and possibilities are endless, as long as you have a good idea and solid detailed business plan.
Where do you apply for free government business grants?
By following the links provided below, you can search the grant database to find the government grant agencies in your area. Once you have found this information you will then be able to complete a government grant application to any, and all small business grants that you may be eligible to qualify for and be off to independence and self employment without spending a dime on start up costs.
Medicare HMO – What You Don’t Know Could Hurt You
What is a Medicare HMO?
A Medicare HMO is a Medicare Advantage Plan with a Health maintenance Organization as the provider network. Most Advantage Plans are network-based but not all work the same way.
When enrolled in a Medicare HMO you must abide by the rules set by the plan. There are two things that distinguish an HMO from other types of Advantage Plan networks.
- You must choose a primary care provider and get referrals from that provider to use the services of other specialists and facilities.
- You must receive all of your services from the Health maintenance Organization network.
On the surface those two points are acceptable, but they could pose problems under certain circumstances. You could be frustrated later on if you don’t think these things through before you enroll in a plan.
Don’t let this happen to you
While getting referrals for every issue limits you freedom to manage your healthcare, the bigger problem arises when you need a provider or a specific type of procedure that is not offered within the HMO network.
Let’s assume for a minute that you are diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. The good news is, it treated in-network with some success, but the leading treatment with the highest record for success is only available at a specialty hospital which is not in your network.
You know that this leading treatment exists and you know that the positive results are real. But you cannot go out-of-network for treatment. Your Medicare HMO will not pay for it. And as long as you are enrolled in the HMO, Medicare won’t either.
If you had original Medicare or original Medicare and a supplement, you would have no problem getting the leading treatment. If enrolled in a Medicare PPO, you could pay a little more and go out-of-network and get the leading treatment. But not with the HMO.
How should you proceed?
Medicare HMOS are popular. You will often find more HMOS in service areas with major metropolitan areas than other types of Advantage Plan networks.
It’s enticing to enroll in this type of plan because the cost-sharing amounts (deductibles, copays and coinsurance) are often lower than plans with other types of networks. And often these plan have richer ancillary benefits, like dental, vision, hearing and gym memberships than some other non-HMO plans.
Before you enroll in a plan you need to investigate the network thoroughly. No one has a crystal ball, but doing some research before you enroll can give you a better idea about what services are available. Consider your health and your family’s health history to play the what if game. Thinking through possible scenarios could save you some frustration in the future.
