When Pasadena Was "Hollywood" – Early Movie Makers
Crazy Irishmen Embarrassing Pasadena Society
There was a time when Hollywood was just a bunch of Manzaneta bushes parked on a steep semi-arid hill. And at that same time, circa 1912, the movie industry was housed in Pasadena, California and New Jersey. This was before the fame of Charlie Chaplin and Fatty Arbuckle and the explosive public awareness of the movie industry in the early 1920’s. Before the Fairbanks family and Clara Bow were famous, the movie industry was a bunch of (largely Irish extraction, before the Russian Jews came to town) entrepreneurs, is what you would call them today –with cameras, scripts drawn up on a nightly basis and horse-wise actors who every morning got up in Pasadena, made their way across the Arroyo Seco, (where the Rose Bowl is today) and shot movies in the high desert of what would become “beautiful downtown Burbank”. When they were not shooting westerns and exterior shots in the open, they were using Pasadena as a backdrop for costume dramas. (See picture below of DW Griffith’s costumed cast during that time.)
My Grandfather, Ulmont Healy was one of those horse-wise cowboys. He was from Wisconsin and had a yearning for the theatre. He would later tour the nation with a theatrical troupe, but this was his first job outside of Wisconsin. He had not yet married. He had not yet gone to France as a doughboy as a member of the American Expeditionary Forces. He took care of horses on the caissons in Northern France in 1918.
At this time, he was still a young man on an adventure. He parleyed the horse sense into a job with these movie makers, and his hopes came true. He ended up getting a new classification as “actor”, making this new “high tech” business called motion pictures. His love for the theatre and his practical horse skills merged into the luckiest job a young guy could ever get (as far as he was concerned). Ulmont got to become a real working actor because of his love of horses. Because of this, he also ended up walking up and down the elegant streets and stairways of Pasadena in period costumes and making historical movies too.
George Patton’s Family Looked Down on These “Noisy Carousing Young Men”.
These events and a charming story with a white horse named “Midnight” would be memorialized in a Reader’s Digest article in the 1950’s, authored by my Ulmont, but there is much more to that story, described in this article.
Initially Pasadena Society let these movie makers into their community. Pasadena families, largely initially built from post Civil War Southern Gentry and other rich families from the East and Midwest (like the Wrigleys), eventually grew tired of this army of thespians and did not really appreciate this group of men inhabiting their pleasant palacial homes and serene avenues. Pasadena was large estates and beautiful homes along next to the homes of the servants who worked for these families. George S. Patton’s family had a ranch in the Pasadena area. These movie makers were just guys trying to invent a new industry and as it turns out, help invent a new art form that would become what it is today, But at the time, they were just viewed as rough, loud, young men who roamed around at alll hours, drinking and carousing, and had all these strange new machines. They were making films like the one pictured below. They ended up being called an embarrassment. Probably the best movie to use to draw this picture would be “The Unsinkable Molly Brown”. If you have seen it, you will remember how Denver Society reacted to Molly and her husband. At any rate, guys like D.W. Griffith and others were making the “blue bloods” squirm. More on that later.
“I shot at myself as an Indian in the morning, then I shot at myself again as a Cowboy in the afternoon.”
Ulmont would tell family of how their shooting days would go. The shooting crew would make it over to the desert west of Pasadena (where 134 goes through, right around where “The Tonight Show” is shot at the NBC Studios). He would get a real twinkle when he told us how the shooting would go: “These were silent movies remember, so we would get our horses and paint them up like Indian horses, and put on our Indian costumes. We would charge in one direction shooting arrows and rifles. Then we would have lunch. Then in the afternoon, we would take care of the horses, change their appearance to look like Cavalry soldiers horses, then we would put on our cavalry and cowboy costumes and shoot at the imaginary group of Indians going in the other direction. Basically we would shoot at ourselves going each way. The same people would be the Indians and the Cowboys.”
“Midnight was a White Horse, but he was Bloody Red with Cactus Needle Wounds.”
On one shooting day, the hands were taking care of the horses and noticed the “big white wild one” was not to be found. Ulmont went looking for him. After going through a couple draws, he saw the white horse caught in a stand of cactus. He was extremely bloody as his movements were just giving him more spikes. After awhile the horse was just terrified and immobilized. Ulmont came up on him. He was a quiet, long and tall handsome cowboy type as a personality. He came up slowly on the horse to calm him. He could see the look of terror in his eyes and all the numerous cactus wounds all over his body. The cowboy with him suggested that they just put him down with a pistol shot right then. He did not look like he could survive. Besides, who would sit there and pull each and every spine out of his blood body?
It turns out, Ulmont would. He insisted that they not shoot him. The subtext here is that this horse was such a wild horse that he was not really appreciated by his caretakers. He was so unruly and aggressive that he was deemed not to be worth the effort. “If you save him, you still have that wild horse that’s not worth the trouble!”
Ulmont put up his hand in silent protest. He said, “Go on back, tell them I’m taking care of “Midnight”. Like naming a tall guy “Shorty”, Ulmont named his white horse a dark horse name. For hours Ulmont, standing in the draw of this desert area that would become Burbank, carefully pulled each cactus spine out of Midnight’s hide. He carefully proceeded trying to avoid as much pain as he could. The animal stood quietly and tried to remain motionless. He quivered with pain and the flies were landing on the open sores. As the sun roasted the pair, Ulmont knew that he was going to have to save this horses’ life. Either he would succeed, right then, under the baking sun of Southern California, or the horse would thrash about, free itself and cause even more bleeding, then he would run into the desert and get himself lost and bleed out within a few days, OR he would simply be “put down” by the crew.
The Beginning of a Great Relationship –
As Ulmont put it, this was a momentous time in his life. The horse episode made his movie-making, ranching job even more memorable. It was one of those moments that had lots of meaning. He brought the horse back to the corral, and ministered to him through the night. The next day, Ulmont and the rest of the crew were having coffee before that day’s shooting. They were laughing and chatting. Ulmont was leaning against the corral. The day was about to become even more memorable.
The crew suddenly went silent. They were all smiling at something over Ulmont’s shoulder. Ulmont felt the breath of a horse on his back. The formerly wild and crazy horse was now a sweet, compliant,”thankful” animal. He was coming to have a moment with the man who had saved his life. Ulmont smiled and patted him on the nose. After that they were fast friends, and the horse was with Ulmont every day. It was the beginning of a great relationship. It was also the beginning of Ulmont deciding he was going to pursue acting.
As the pressure on the movie-makers increased, they realized the local constabulary and law enforcement personnel were going to make it impossible for them to keep on doing business in Pasadena. In the beginning people thought it was nice to have their elegant homes photographed and made part of the new film world. But, as time went on, they realized Pasadena was not going to be the future of the movie business. One way or the other, through zoning or harassment, these men were going to go somewhere else. If you want to make something happen, Pasadena has the will. Check out the history of the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl. On the contrary, if they want something NOT to happen, they also had the will and the way to make them cease and desist.
“Hooray for Pasadena” –
So, as time passed, the movie makers eventually moved along. History was going to happen somewhere else. They moved their efforts to the hills northwest of Los Angeles. Still open and undeveloped, the residential development of the place called “Hollywood” had not yet happened. It was just over the hill from that Burbank desert area, so it made sense. Stop and think, it feels like it was all meant to be. After all, how could a song work if the lyrics went: “Hooray for Pasadena!” It just doesn’t bounce with the same kind of carefree merriment.
W.C. Fields would settle in Pasadena, and Einstein loved the place. Pasadena kept its identity and still has its own public image, which has been maintained over the scores and scores of years. I ended up attending a school in Pasadena, and we would make money working on the Rose Bowl every year selling snacks and drinks. Pasadena has never regretted moving those guys out of town. You can see why.
Technically, movies don’t have to have a PLACE where they could be made, but Hollywood did make sense as the next 15 years would unfold. Southern California’s sun and weather made it a perfect place for shooting and partying. The 20’s burst with technological development. In the 20’s people were getting refrigerators, telephones, cars, indoor wiring and indoor plumbing. It was a time of change unlike any other. Movies and Movie theatres sprang up all over America, and then sound in movies was invented just when the great depression would give people a reason to attend the movies even more. As people would say: “Maybe life was miserable outside, but we could go inside to see the movies.”
The Legacy Continues –
Ulmont went back to Wisconsin to care for his dying Mother, and then went off to Europe to fight in WWI. He ended up getting a back injury in France. You guessed it. He was minding the horses. The American Army was not fully mechanized in World War I. Caissons, vehicles with cannons on them, were drawn by horses, and soldiers were needed to take care of them. It felt more like the Civil War for soldiers like them.
When he returned, he got married and had three daughters. He never returned to Southern California, but he did tour the nation with a theatre troupe and inspired one of his daughters to become a Thespian. Ulmont would help her get her first job in the professional theatre after graduating from the Univesity of Iowa where she had befriended the young playwright, Tennessee Williams. She had a full life on stage and worked steadily to the age of 85. She would end up in Disney movies and acted in a film “Wait for Spring, Bandini” shot in Boulder, Colorado with Joseph Montegna and Faye Dunaway.
The legacy of Ulmont’s love of the written and the spoken word continued, when In the 1950’s, when he was in his 60’s, Ulmont penned the article for Readers Digest to fix that story in the desert as a snapshot in time. He always looked back on those events as a moment in history that had its own uniqueness.
When Pasadena was “Hollywood”, Umont was there — being an Indian, being a Cowboy, being an actor shooting movies, saving a suffering animal’s life and coming up with a unique vision for his future. This story is a little slice of life that provides a tableau of a time in America that is now long gone, but still treasured. Below is a description of a photo of one of DW Griffith’s 1912 movies.
1912, D.W. Griffith filmed the below movie on the grounds of the Fenyes Estate (now the Pasadena Museum of History) at 470 West Walnut. The film was listed in the Fenyes diaries as “The Queen’s Necklace.” However, Griffith’s biography lists no such film. It is very possible that they changed the name of the film once it was released. Research is on-going by the Pasadena Museum of History to identify the actual film name.
But Dad, Do I HAVE to Add Emergency Roadside Assistance to My Car Insurance Policy?
Do you remember when your father first handed you the car keys, then spent thirty minutes telling you what you should do with them so that you were so late there was no point in going out anyway? And you always thought your dad was just long winded! Regardless, parents have some valuable lessons to pass on to their children, and one of those lessons is that you should never hit the friendly highways before you’ve added emergency roadside assistance services to your car insurance policy.
Before you pick up the phone and cancel your services purely on principle, sit back and relax. If you have emergency roadside assistance you’re not only in good company, you’re also making a good decision. You never know when you’re going to find yourself stuck on the side of the Interstate in the middle of the night because your starter decided to blow a gasket, and the last thing you want is to be dependent on a stranger for a ride to the nearest gas station to call a tow truck.
If emergency roadside assistance is a part of your car insurance policy you won’t have to worry about it. All you have to do is pick up the phone and call your car insurance provider and they’ll dispatch a tow truck your way. And because adding this roadside protection service is usually cheaper than, say, getting busted by the cops for going 80 in a 55 you can enjoy that peace of mind without your bank account paying the price.
Of course, you knew that. Your dad gave you that spiel the day he sent you off to college. What you probably didn’t know is that your car insurance provider’s emergency roadside assistance service might be redundant. You may already be paying for emergency services and not even know it!
How is that possible?
1) Many organizations offer the option for an emergency roadside assistance service as a standard part of their membership plans.
2) Some companies, such as AT&T, offer emergency roadside assistance as part and parcel of their general service packages-and the amount they charge may be so small that without a quick eye you wouldn’t even notice it.
3) There are a number of companies, such as AAA, that specialize in emergency roadside assistance services, and many drivers purchase this decision for themselves (and their children) as soon as they begin to drive.
Why does it matter? For starters, you really don’t want to have to pay for dual roadside assistance services. That just takes a bite out of a budget that’s undoubtedly already stretched thinner than you’d like it to be. Not to mention the fact that removing this service from your insurance plan puts you in the fast track for cheap car insurance-it may not cost a great deal to purchase emergency services from your insurance provider, but when you’re trying to cut the fat off of your policy every little bit helps.
So, the next time you decide to go shopping around for car insurance quotes, keep in mind what your father told you-and find out whether emergency roadside assistance services are part of your insurance provider’s standard operating package.
Voip Technology – Revolutionized The Communication
VOIP (Voice over internet protocol), is an innovative advanced technology that allows user to communicate with people via internet protocol. This unique telephony technology can effectively reduce the long distance call charges and provide a relatively less expensive method to communicate.
Thanks to this pioneering technology that has totally changed the conventional means of communication which are often very expensive. Nowadays, the advantages of VOIP are extensively being used in many big and small organizations. People from different fields are employing this service in their businesses as well as in homes. VOIP is also recognized by other technical names such as internet telephony, IP telephony and digital phone.
Although, the names of do not matter, what matters a lot is the function, uniqueness, advantages and low cost of using this technology. There are various benefits and you can utilize all of them by simply using this technology via internet. Generally, for enabling VOIP service in your home or business you just need a personal computer, VOIP phone and internet connection.
No doubt, by using the technology you can get varied advantages in form of low cost calls, ability to stay in touch with the wide spread people, ability to call any geographical location and many more.
Though, besides its benefits there are some drawbacks also, which you may face while using its services, for example, poor signal reception, security theft and any disruption in VOIP phone etc. However, as the popularity of VOIP is increasingly catching attention of the worldwide people, it is constantly improving day by day so that it can serve its 100% to its users.
There are many providers from whom you can get VOIP service and they can easily connect your internet connection with the phone. Therefore, if you really want to save your huge expenses on the long distance phone calls then just enable the services of VOIP technology.
Medicare Advantage Plans To Cost Less In 2012
You may have heard a few depressing predictions that the Medicare Advantage Plans from private insurers would soon either reduce coverage benefits, or raise premiums. So far, nothing could be farther from the truth. The Obama administration has said that nearly 12 million of the beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare Advantage Plans will see their monthly premiums drop by an average of four percent next year, but the benefits will stay the same.
About one quarter of all Medicare beneficiaries are now enrolled in Advantage Plans according to the Deputy Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Jonathan Blum. He expects enrollment to increase by 10 percent next year because these plans are also cutting the out-of-pocket expense that beneficiaries have. The plans will lower both co-payments and deductibles.
To give you an idea of what price range we’re talking about, the average Medicare Advantage monthly premium is around $39 this year, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The economic downturn, recession, or whatever you want to call it has actually driven the cost of coverage downward.
Advantage plan members have used minimal health care services during the downturn, and the insurers have had fewer claims to cover. That means they didn’t have to spend as much of the premiums they took in as they expected.
There’s also another incentive for insurers to keep the cost of their Medicare Advantage Plans low. These plans typically offer coverage for prescription drugs, which puts them in competition with Medicare Prescription Drug plans that are also known as Part D. The Obama administration just announced that the cost for Part D Prescription plans would also be decreasing slightly.
What Fueled Predictions That Medicare Advantage Plans Would Cost More?
The government pays more per capita for private plan beneficiaries than it does for those enrolled in traditional Medicare. Federal payments to Medicare Advantage Plans were actually frozen this year, and payment cuts are expected. In 2012, payments will be dropping by less than one percent to many, but not all, MA plans.
Many claimed that premiums would have to go up to compensate for the reduction in federal funding. They didn’t figure in other factors, like the insurers spending less for claims or five-star plans getting increased federal funding.
Health care reform is providing billions of dollars in the form of quality bonuses for plans that earn four to five stars on a five-star grading system. Almost 90 percent of people enrolled in an Advantage plan could benefit if their plan earns a bonus. Before you get too excited, the plans did not score well this year, but it’s hoped that more will make the cut in 2012.
If you haven’t looked at the Advantage plans available in your area, you have until December 7 to explore those options. After that, you won’t be able to sign up for another year with just two exceptions. If you’re new to Medicare you can enroll in an MA plan in place of traditional Medicare. And second, any MA Plans that earn five-star ratings are allowed to sign people up throughout the year.
Sealing Juvenile Records in Texas
In Texas, like many other states, individuals with juvenile records are eligible to have their juvenile criminal record sealed. This process is very similar to the process of expungement or record sealing for regular criminal records.
In order to have a juvenile record, an individual must have been between the ages of 10 and 17 when he or she was arrested, taking into custody, or charged with a criminal offense. These include Classes A and B misdemeanors or any felony charge. An individual may also have a criminal record if he or she was charged with a Class C misdemeanor if the justice or municipal court transferred the case to a juvenile court.
These records, while they are generally confidential, may be accessed by police officers, sheriff’s officers, prosecutors, correctional officers, and other criminal and juvenile justice officials in the state of Texas as well as elsewhere. In addition, the record may still be available to potential employers, educational institutions, licensing agencies, and other potentially important agencies. It is important to note that juvenile treatment records, those records that concern counseling, placement, and drug treatment, are always confidential and are accessible only by authorized users.
Section 58.003 of the Texas Family Code allows for the sealing of juvenile records. Like adult criminal records, an individual with a juvenile record that is acceptable for sealing can file for a motion to seal his or her juvenile criminal record. This motion must be filed in the same county in which the original criminal proceeding occurred. Once a juvenile record is sealed by the court, the record is removed from the criminal history database.
In addition Section 58.203 of the Texas Family code allows for access to certain criminal records to be restricted automatically. Once it is transferred to this section, the Texas Department of Public Safety may not disclose the existence of the juvenile record or any infor from the record in response to an inquiry from:
1. A law enforcement agency
2. A criminal or juvenile justice agency
3. Any person, agency, organization, or entity
In fact, Texas law requires the holder of this type of juvenile record to report that the record does not exist. If a crime falls under this category, the person who is named in the juvenile record can report to anyone that asks that he or she has not been arrested, charged, or convicted of any crime.
If you would like more information concerning record sealing or expungement, please visit [http://dallasexpungementlawyer.com/expungement_in_dallas.aspx]. The experienced team will be happy to answer any questions you may have concerning the process of record sealing.
Effects of Getting Pulled Over Without Insurance
It is mandatory in the United States that you must have an auto insurance to drive vehicle on any public roadways. So if you are driving a vehicle without the state required auto insurance coverage, self insurance certificate or indemnity bond, then you are operating a vehicle against the law.
The consequences of driving vehicle without insurance coverage vary from state to state but many jurisdictions impose harsh penalties and fines for this infraction. So if you are pulled over by a law enforcement officer and are found without auto insurance, then you will be cited for driving without insurance. In some states your license will be confiscated and the traffic police will impound your vehicle on the spot so that you do not continue to break the law. In addition, some states consider driving without insurance as misdemeanor crime and impose heavy fines for these law breakers. Some jurisdictions impose fines for this misdemeanor that range from $250 to $1,000 while others have a jail term as a possible penalty.
The consequences of this type of infraction get aggravated when you get involved in an accident and do not have an auto insurance coverage. If you were at fault in an accident, then you may have to comply with financial responsibility laws and pay for injuries and damages from your own pocket. Being held guilty under this law can be very costly if the other party is severely injured or the car you hit is extensively damaged.
If you have received a ticket for driving without insurance, contact the court that is mentioned on the reverse of your ticket to find out if your penalties can be reduced if you obtain an auto insurance before your court date. The penalties at court ranges from stiff fines to suspension of driving license or jail term( for the second offence).These types of violations are typically added to your driving record and it can stay on your driving record for three to ten years depending on the state where the infraction occurred.
Impaired Driving: How Big Is the Problem?
INTRODUCTION
One must understand the importance of safety while driving. Safety is an essential factor to look out for in ones’ daily life. Drivers should never forget the fact that their safety and the well-being of other road users is in their hands. Road accidents are majorly caused by drivers impaired by alcohol or other drugs. Impaired driving is the act of driving under the influence of liquor or other substances. It is extremely dangerous and has been the cause of most car crashes on the roadside.
THE PROBLEM
As far back as 2016, about 10,467 people died due to the problem of impaired driving. Over 20% of these deaths were traffic-related, and many caused by the use of drugs like marijuana. As a matter of fact, over 10% of people on roads at night, have marijuana in their systems, and there’s always a 25% probability of an accident happening when the driver has marijuana in his/her system. These facts are genuinely alarming.
Due to these problems, it is logical to have laws in place to curb them. Under the sections of California Vehicle Code Section 23152 VC, it is illegal to drive while under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or a combination of both. A driver who commits DUI offenses is charged with penalties in court. Drivers who commit these offenses also have their driver’s license suspended. It is very important to understand the gravity of this problem, and it is also equally vital to know its risk factors.
THE RISK FACTORS
This issue of impaired driving has several risk factors, most notably for car drivers, motorcyclists, and young people. For the young ones, the tendency of being involved in an accident when there is a high level of alcohol in the individual’s system is high. As of 2016, 27% of young ones between 25 to 34 years were involved in fatal accidents due to about 0.08% of BAC. 26% of them were between the ages of 21 to 24, and 22% were between the ages of 35 to 44. This shows how risky this is for young people.
The risk factors are also high for motorcyclists. In 2016, 25% of motorcyclists in the United States died due to road accidents and were found to have BACs of 0.08% and above. Also, 38% of motorcyclists between the ages of 35-39 died in fatal crashes with BACs of 0.08% and above. This also evidently shows how much impaired driving affects motorcyclists.
PREVENTIVE MEASURES
Fortunately, there are ways to cut down these rising figures. Below are some of the preventive measures that can be taken:
- Use of sobriety checkpoints
- Utilizing community-based approaches to reduce the use of alcohol
- A drastic increase in the price of alcohol by tax increment
For individuals:
- Avoid driving drunk or impaired – no alcohol, drugs in system while driving
- Designate a non-drinking driver before drinking
- If the individual has been drinking, he or she should uber/lyft and not drive themselves.
CONCLUSION
Individuals and the government must take quick steps to curb the problem of impaired driving. The increase in deaths due to impaired driving keeps breaking the charts. As a result of this increase, citizens should know the risk factors and methods of prevention. The preventive measures will reduce the risks of impaired driving and make the roads a safer place for everyone.
