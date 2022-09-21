Finance
Who’s Failing Whom? Developing Successful Sales Managers!
When sales managers fail, we often hear management say “his district didn’t make quota,” or “he never grasped how we do things,” “he followed the wrong opportunities” and so on. But does this really explain the situation, or is there much more to consider?
Is management to blame?
In my experience, I have found many areas where management is failing in its responsibility to develop sales managers. To be sure not all companies fail in every area. However, most companies fail to varying extents in several key areas. I firmly believe if these are addressed properly, companies will see tangible near-term benefits that will drive long-term success.
Here are the areas I’m talking about:
1. Candidate Selection
Typically, a sales manager is selected on the basis of his/her superior sales record and a gut feel assessment of his/her personality traits. But does this person have the necessary skills to motivate others to sell, recruit new staff, coach under-achievers, and develop broad sales strategies, all while handling day-to-day management and administrative tasks? The answer is maybe. But are we missing the better candidate?
2. Sink or Swim Mindset
I’ve seen many instances where management simply fills a slot with a convenient choice believing that he/she has the motivation to succeed. If not they will be terminated and someone else put in the slot. This approach not only sends the wrong message to the marketplace but also fosters lower morale and even reluctance for new candidates to step forward.
3. The First 90-120 days
This is a critical time in a new sales manager’s development. It is also a time where a new manager’s energy and desire to learn are at their peak. During this period management fails the new manager when it does not deliver proper training. Missing this window is simply a fundamental mistake.
4. Best Practices Foundation
Management fails when it doesn’t equip sales managers with best practices that are inherent to sales management regardless of industry. Oftentimes, best practices are confused with those necessary for individual selling like client retention, account penetration, pipeline development, etc. What is needed is a firm grounding in areas such as coaching, motivation, team building, recruiting, and accountability.
5. Critical Mass Syndrome
For a variety of reasons, mostly related to cost and travel, management often waits until there is a critical mass of new sales managers to provide them with training as a group. This approach fails to provide new hires with training that they need almost immediately to get a fast start into their new positions. It also fails to address individual needs.
6. Delayed Investment
Many companies wait to invest in a sales manager until he/she achieves a certain level of success or tenure. I have found that trainees in this situation have low levels of buy-in, retain very little of what is presented, and generally view the activity as a boondoggle.
The need for a fresh look
The areas I have highlighted cannot be adequately addressed with a business as usual attitude.
The solution certainly does not lie in traditional training courses. These fall short because of their high cost, generalized content, and lower than acceptable learning retention. Rather, what is needed is a new paradigm that incorporates the following elements:
1. Accountability
In a traditional training course the instructor presents the material, questions are answered, and the attendees return home with a binder that is often put in a bookcase to catch dust. It is not surprising that learning retention is low. What is needed is a level of accountability on the part of the trainee. By this I mean the trainee must pass the course through a final certification process in which he/she provides an oral explanation of what they learned. I have found that learning retention increases dramatically when this type of final test is incorporated into the learning process.
2. Measurability/Feedback
How often is it said that it’s difficult to know if a training program really works? The solution lies in a training environment where each trainee is evaluated and reports are issued on progress achieved such as performance in facilitated meetings and demonstrated ability to implement learned skills.
3. Technology
The internet provides an excellent delivery mechanism for training purposes when used properly and in conjunction with oral and written communication. It offers the advantage that the learner can work at his or her own pace at a time that does not conflict with work schedules. For management it solves the problem of the critical mass syndrome and provides a tool to measure progress. It also ensures that a uniform level of training is delivered to each location.
To summarize, management must recognize that it is essential to play a proactive role in the development of new sales managers. It is equally important that new solutions outside the realm of traditional processes are an integral part of this process.
Cheap Dental Insurance – How to Find Some
One of the most expensive and important healthcare expenses that you may need to pay for is your dental treatment. With the rising cost of going to the dentist, it is only natural that everyone is struggling to hunt for the best dental insurance coverage rates they can find. What’s more, many companies do not have dental insurance in their medical insurance bundle and this forces them to pay for the dental insurance themselves. In order to maximize what’s in your budget range, there are a series of factors that you will have to consider.
First of all, it is crucial to look for a plan that works for you. It is also wise to get a group health plan for you and your family since they offer a cheaper cost as compared to an individual one. Your method of payment may also determine how much you actually pay. There are some clinics which offer a minimal discount if you make an annual lump sum payment and if you pay the amount in full.
Secondly, you should determine the type of coverage that you need. Dental procedures are basically made up of 3 categories, preventative such as routine cleanings and examinations, basic or restorative such as fillings, simple extractions and root canals, and major such as crowns, bridges, dentures, partials, surgical extractions and dental implants. It is common that a comprehensive coverage will be expensive and therefore, you can always consider partial coverage if you want to save on costs. Usually, partial coverage will exclude the major category while still offering you the preventative and basic care. You should always check with your insurance provider what they cover in the 3 categories as each insurance company differs from others.
You can also try to ask your employer to get dental insurance for you or if they offer it in their medical insurance bundle as they may be able to get dental coverage for you at a lower rate. Even if they don’t offer it as part of their medical insurance bundle and you will have to pay for it yourself, you may still be able get a lower rate if you sign up for it through your employer as compared to signing up for it individually.
Lastly, before signing up for any dental insurance, it is a good idea to ask a lot of questions, be it to your family, friends or the insurance company itself. You should know what you are getting into to avoid any regrets or finding out that they don’t offer coverage for the particular condition that you’re in. Do your homework and spend time surfing the web to see how much each company offers for their dental insurance. Nowadays, the web has so many sites that allow you to find the best quotes that are available to you. Always remember to check the limit of how much you can use per year and what exactly is covered in your plan.
What to Remember if You Own a Car
If you’re driving or storing your car on a public road you need to pay road tax (also known as vehicle tax or car tax). To show that your tax is up to date you need to display a valid tax disc in your front window. Road tax can be renewed 6-monthly or yearly, depending how much you want to pay at one time.
Renewing your tax disc should be straightforward – you should receive a reminder form in the post about 2 weeks before your current disc runs out. You can use a reference number from this form to renew at a post office, online or on the phone. If you don’t have a renewal reminder, you will need a reference number from your car registration certificate.
In order to renew your road tax, you also need a valid MOT certificate (if your car is over 3 years old) and valid insurance. This is normally done by showing certificates at the post office, or can be checked on a computer if you renew online or on the phone.
If you are the registered owner of a car, you are responsible for paying road tax, so you must tell the DVLA if you sell or scrap your car. If you decide to keep your car off the road for sometime, you must make a SORN declaration (Statutory Off Road Notification).
It is almost impossible not to pay road tax now, if you are the registered owner of a car. The DVLA does monthly checks for untaxed cars and will send you an £80 fine within 4-6 weeks of your tax running out. The fine is reduced to £40 if you pay within a month, but can increase to £1000 if you continue to drive without a valid tax disc, and your car may be clamped.
When you order a new tax disc you can backdate it by 14 days, so if you are a little late renewing you can avoid a fine, as long as there is no gap between the two tax discs. However, you musn’t use your car on the road before you receive the new disc.
The only time you can drive a car without valid tax is if you are unable to renew your tax because your MOT has run out. Then you can drive your car to a pre-booked MOT test.
MOT If your car is over 3 years old you need to get an MOT, and renew the certificate every year. It is illegal to drive without an MOT (you can be fined up to £1000 if caught), and you cannot renew your road tax without a valid MOT certificate.
The only time you can drive without an MOT is to a pre-booked MOT test. The MOT system is currently becoming computerised, so police patrol cars can check on specific cars.
You are most likely to get in trouble for not having an MOT if you’re involved in a crash. You may have problems with the insurance company – check your policy to see if your car requires a valid MOT for the insurance to be valid. Most policies require the car to be ‘roadworthy’ for insurance to be valid, but of course a valid MOT does not necessarily mean the car is roadworthy at the time of the accident.
MOTs are renewed yearly, although you can go to the garage for a test at any time. If you go for the MOT less than a month before your old certificate runs out, the new certificate will start after the old one runs out (ie. your new MOT will last slightly over one year). At any other time, the new MOT certificate will be dated from the day of the test.
Insurance It is illegal to drive a car without at least third party insurance. This insures against claims by other drivers but does not insure you or your vehicle (you need comprehensive cover for this). You will be unable to renew your road tax unless you have at least third party insurance.
If you are caught driving without insurance there are serious penalties – you will be fined and get points on your licence. It is also possible that your car can be seized and you may face prosecution.
Common problems
If you are a registered car owner, you need to have insurance and keep your tax and MOT up to date. The most common problem is forgetting to renew your MOT certificate until you find you cannot renew your road tax. Many people set up some kind of MOT reminder to make sure this doesn’t happen. Try searching for ‘MOT reminder’ online to find a service that will email you.
Teenage Car Insurance – Shop Around a Little!
Like most parents who have a teenager, there comes a point in time where they are able, and want to drive. With this new freedom, come changes for both the parent and teenager. More than likely, the arrangement for the teenager is much more favorable toward them than it is for the parents. But as parents, we must find a way.
Just like car insurance for adults, finding an insurance policy for a teenager works the same way. Being that you yourself are overpaying for car insurance yourself, this article can be of benefit in two ways.
Here are some handy things to know when shopping for you and your teenager’s new insurance policy:
Rule number one, get all your discounts. There are many discounts available that people are unaware of, and most insurance agents won’t tell you about. Do your homework on all applicable discounts including: Senior citizens, safety features, good grades, multi car, low-risk jobs, etc. The list goes on and on. Find out where you stand amongst that list.
Do you belong to AAA or any other club or organization? Just as you might have saved $10 on that last hotel stay, you may be able to save a little on car insurance. Hey, every little bit helps!
Another aspect to consider is combined insurance. If you own a home, does your insurance holder cover cars too? If they do, and you do not already insure your cars with them, check the rates for coverage. You would be surprised to know how much you can save with insuring moth your home and car through the same insurance company.
A very popular way to reduce car insurance premiums is to take on more risk. By this, it means to make your deductible higher. The higher the deductible, the less the insurance sees it as what the company has to cover.
And yes, the car. What kind of car do you drive? If you are driving a sporty car your insurance rates will definitely go up. And guess what? If your teenager is driving a sporty car, the insurance rates will soar. A sporty car equals bigger risk to insurance companies. Sports cars are known for speeding and inducing risky driving behavior. Couple that already implanted notion with a teenager and you have a recipe for disaster. At least that is how the insurance companies see it. SUV’s and trucks are also a red flag. Not so much as a sports car, but running a close second. If your teenager is looking for auto insurance and driving a SUV or truck, you are asking for a higher rate. These types of vehicles are reserved for the more experienced drivers due to the size and accident rate. High profile vehicles are easy to flip and roll.
Moral of the story is, if you are looking to purchase an auto insurance policy for your teenager, look at your insurance first. Clear up what you can on your existing policy, see where you can provide additional discounts for yourself, and then add your teenager.
College Scholarships for Undergraduate Students and Women Are Available! Free Money For School!
With the help of a new wave of college scholarships, undergraduates are finding it easier to afford school. The money set aside by new government legislation is helping thousands that could only dream of a college education afford the tuition and other expenses. The dedication of the government toward scholarships and grants for college students proves that we are finally beginning to appreciate the importance of an educated workforce.
There are special scholarships for undergraduate students and women that are single parents. Further, we aren’t talking about loans here. Instead, these are grants that can be used in any way you see fit throughout your educational process, and you’ll never be asked to pay them back. Pretty incredible opportunity, isn’t it?
The federal government and private corporations are teaming up to allocate funds to provide scholarships and grants for college students. The qualification process is simple. Just visit a participating website, enter your name and email address, and begin receiving information regarding how much you qualify for; many are receiving as much as $1-10,000 to help pay for tuition, books, transportation, and other expenses.
As the news grows regarding these college scholarships, undergraduate numbers will continue to grow. The money isn’t finite, so be sure to capitalize on this opportunity while you can. In addition to these private websites, a local campus financial aid office can garner results as well.
In the coming economic recovery, college degrees are going to have more value than ever! Don’t be left behind because you didn’t do the research. Remember, thousands across the country are already receiving scholarships for undergraduate students and women who are single moms are qualifying, as well.
The excuses are running out, and it’s time to take charge of your future. The United States government has decided to make an investment in THIS generation. Act accordingly, and change your life today!
How to Earn Money Affiliate Marketing
What is Affiliate Marketing?
It is a term that describes a link between a company and an individual, who refers products or services to others. The merchant is the company supplying the goods or providing the service. The affiliate is basically the salesperson. The one who is the direct link, between the company and the customer.
How to get started
If you want to get into affiliate marketing there are many programs that will make it very easy for you. Commission junction is a program you may have heard about. You can set up a free affiliate account and select the merchants you want to become involved with. Before you join any programs you need to think about how you are going to sell the products or services.
What I recommend
Build a website for the products you will be promoting. Spending time on your marketing campaign is vital. You need to know you are able to get lots of potential customers.
Things your marketing campaign should include:
* Lots of research into your chosen niche as well as keywords
* Search engine optimization (SEO) techniques, both on site and off site.
How much money can you make?
You will get paid commission. So if you don’t sell, you don’t get paid. The importance of your marketing campaign is huge, it will impact the amount of money you will make. So you need to make sure you get it right.
Once your website and campaign is launched, you simply paste in your affiliate code and you are off on your way to make money from affiliate marketing.
Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance – Coverage in All 50 States
The trustworthy insurance company by the name of Blue Cross Blue Shield has been in operation for about 80 years. It is a nationwide company with coverage offered in all 50 states. There are 39 independent Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance companies throughout the United States, each with a focus to provide companies, families and individuals with high-quality, affordable health insurance coverage. This company is one of the most quickly recognized health insurance providers in the country, and for good reason. With nearly 100 million members, BCBS is continually doing what it can to meet the needs of its assorted clientele.
If you are over age 65, you may be looking into acquiring Medicare. BCBS insurance is a great source for prescription drug coverage and other Medicare needs. The difference in Medicare plans can be very confusing, so Blue Cross Blue Shield has put a packet together to explain the variations that exist between differing plans. Obviously, in order to get the most from the Medicare plan you choose, you must understand the terms that go along with it. When you choose Blue Cross Blue Shield, the confusion you may have experienced with other companies is eliminated.
Insurance comes in many other forms than just Medicare. There are Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plans, Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans, Point-of-Service plans, and more. The differences between these options will be disclosed in full when you become involved with Blue Cross Blue Shield because they want you to understand the ins and outs of your insurance selection. It is this attention to the needs of customers that allowed Blue Cross Blue Shield to win the “World Class in Customer Service” award in 2009.
Relatively new developments in the world of medical insurance are flexible spending accounts and health savings accounts. To help finance the costs leading up to the deductible, these accounts can be used with your Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance policy. By doing this, your premiums remain low without forcing you to be stuck coming up with the money for the high deductible on your own out of nowhere. Accidents are unpredictable, but with a steady stream of money going into these accounts, you always have something to draw from when you need it. Combining insurance coverage with these beneficial options is one reason Blue Cross Blue Shield is so popular today.
If you need assistance in locating particular coverages at a pre-determined price, we can help save 50% on health insurance.
