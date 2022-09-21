Connect with us

Blockchain

Why Bitcoin Price Could Bounce After Today’s FOMC Meeting

Bitcoin Price
The Bitcoin price has been moving sideways over the past few days bound solely to macroeconomic factors. The benchmark cryptocurrency was rejected north of $20,000 after “The Merge” and seems poised to face volatility over today’s trading session.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $19,200 with sideways movement in the last 24 hours and a 5% loss over the past week. As the market moves past “The Merge”, crypto has returned to its correlation with global markets and the most important factors driving the price action: inflation and interest rates.

BTC’s price moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSDT Tradingview

What To Expect For The Bitcoin Price Ahead Of The FOMC Meeting?

Later today the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will hold its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting where it will announce its upcoming interest rate hike. As it has happened in the past month, the crypto market is poised to see an uptick in volatility ahead of this major event.

Market participants seem to be expecting another 75 basis points increase after the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) print and the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) metrics. The results of these reports hinted at persistent core inflation in the U.S. dollar, according to trading desk QCP Capital.

The firm believes that the market will be looking at today’s interest rate hikes, the Fed’s plan for the future of its monetary policy, and its reaction to inflation. In that sense, today’s FOMC will be critical for market participants to have a deeper insight into the Fed’s strategy. The trading desk wrote:

(…) we believe the focus will be on the Dot plot. Markets will look for clear guidance on the expected number of hikes for the last 3 FOMC meetings of 2022, as well as the updated terminal rate FOMC members are forecasting for next year.

Without “The Merge” acting as a bullish catalyzer, and with Ethereum trading under a “sell the news” setup, the Bitcoin price and crypto market have flipped to extreme fear levels. This sentiment seems to be the norm across all financial sectors.

As seen below, even Gold is displaying a high correlation with risk-on assets, QCP Capital stated. The precious metal has underperformed in circumstances where Gold should be rallying, with high inflation, and a major arm conflict in Europe (Russia invading Ukraine).

Bitcoin Price Btc Btcusdt
Correlation between Gold and S&P500 (risk assets) trends to the upside. Source: QCP Capital via Twitter

Bitcoin Price Set For A Relief Rally?

Finally, QCP Capital believes the Bitcoin price and the crypto market could see some relief. If the Fed stays within market expectations, announcing a 75-bps interest rate hike, cryptocurrencies and other risks on assets could react to the upside.

As trading firm noted, every FOMC meeting in 2022 has led to a crypto relief rally, this time seems poised to move in tandem with historical data. QCP Capital added:

How long this rally lasts is another question though. Will it just be a single day short squeeze like in May and June? Or can we finally sustain some positive momentum into Q4 and the next CPI pivot in 3 weeks.

Blockchain

Interesting Altcoins To Surpass Its Resistance Level – HNT, CVX & KSM

September 21, 2022

Interesting Altcoins To Surpass Its Resistance Level - Hnt, Cvx &Amp; Ksm
As it is a hectic moment for all crypto users experiencing a bear market, here are some altcoins which began to head up leading the gainers list. The top three tokens are Helium (HNT), Convex Finance (CVX) & Kusama (KSM). Surprisingly these altcoins just rose high surpassing its resistance regions. Following, the popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) is rising slowly, trading above $19,000 at present.

Further, witnessing the market fluctuations, altcoins have become the favorite assets for many crypto users recently. Thus, some of these alternative coins are surging high at any time unexpectedly. Now, HNT, CVX and KSM became the recent talk of the town for boosting up out of their levels. 

1. Helium (HNT)

Despite the slumping market status, Helium (HNT) marked a rise in its price level massively. Early September, HNT price went high up-to $6 and took a stand at that point. Particularly today, the altcoin HNT is performing a bullish green trend all through the day. 

According to CoinMarketCap, the current market value of Helium is $4.59. In addition, the asset is rising high with 3.48% in the last 24 hours. 

2. Convex Finance (CVX)

For the last 2 days, Convex Finance (CVX) has been sloping high on its plane. Despite the downturn of the market, CVX rose high breaking its resistance levels. As a matter of fact, CVX is witnessing a rise after the LUNA crash in May 2022. 

As per CoinMarketCap, the CVX price is standing at $4.89 trading in a green margin. In the last 24 hours, altcoin is witnessing an increase of 4.72% in its value. 

3. Kusama (KSM)

Over a couple of months, Kusama (KSM) is experiencing market fluctuations with both bear and bull trend. As this altcoin was tired facing a downfall for a period of time, currently it rose leading the gainers list. The tremendous change for the asset took place in just one day. 

According to CoinMarketCap, the live price of Kusama is $42.08  with a rise of 6.18% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

Reef Finance (REEF) Breaks Out Of Long Isolation, Is This A Fake Rally?

September 21, 2022

Reef Finance (Reef) Breaks Out Of Long Isolation, Is This A Fake Rally?
  • REEF looks bullish on a lower timeframe
  • Price reclaims 50 exponential moving average (EMA) on the daily timeframe 
  • REEF price gets rejected by 200 EMA acting as resistance on the daily timeframe. 

Reef finance (REEF) has had a tough time recently but has shown great strength bouncing up in a lower timeframe. Reef finance has struggled to remain bullish as the price fell from an all-time high of $0.3 to $0.0048, with the price maintaining a downtrend with little hope of a relief rally or bounce against tether (USDT). (Data from Binance) 

Reef Finance (REEF) Price Analysis On The Daily Chart 

Despite a decline in its price from $0.3 to $0.0048, over 70% decline from its all-time high. The REEF price showed great strength as it bounced from its daily low of $0.3 to a high of $0.0065 before facing a rejection to break above that region to higher heights.

The price of REEF on the daily chart looks strong despite seeing more sell orders lately as the price continues to hold. For REEF to resume its bullish sentiment, the price needs to rally and break and hold above $0.65, as this has proven to be a resistance to REEF prices.

REEF’s price is trading at 0.0048$ below its resistance; the price of REEF needs to hold above $0.007 to avoid the price from going lower due to the sell-off. If the REEF price holds this region, there could be more belief of a rally to its resistance at $0.007 and possibly breaking and holding above this region.

A break below $0.004 would mean retesting lower demand zones and reluctance for bulls to step into buy orders as there would be more agitation for lower prices. 

For REEF’s price to restore its bullish move, the price needs to break and hold above the $0.007 resistance with more possibility of retesting $0.01

Daily resistance for the price of REEF- $0.007.

Daily support for the price of REEF – $0.004.

Price Analysis Of REEF On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart

Four-Hourly REEF Price Chart | Source: REEFUSDT On Tradingview.com

The 4H timeframe shows the price of REEF breaking out o the upside as the price has found itself in a range as the price broke out higher.

On the 4H timeframe, the REEF price is currently trading at $0.0047, just breaking below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), acting as resistance for the REEF price. The price of $0.0048 corresponds to the resistance at 200 EMA for the price of REEF. The price of BTC needs to reclaim hold 200 EMA for a chance to trend higher.

Four-hourly resistance for the REEF price – $0.0048.

Four-hourly support for the REEF price – $0.004.

Featured Image From Binance Academy, Charts From Tradingview

Blockchain

MarketAcross Is Named The Official World Crypto Conference 2022 Media Partner

September 21, 2022

Marketacross Is Named The Official World Crypto Conference 2022 Media Partner
Tel Aviv, Israel, 21st September, 2022, Chainwire

MarketAcross, the leading global blockchain PR & Marketing firm, has been named the official global media partner for the World Crypto Conference (WCC 2023), which brings TradFi and cryptocurrency together under one roof.

Through the strategic partnership, MarketAcross will manage the marketing and PR efforts of the WCC 2023 pre- and post-event. In addition, MarketAcross will enable prominent speakers and thought leaders to take the stage and elevate the highly anticipated event’s global appeal.

WCC 2023 will be hosted in Zurich, Switzerland, between January 13-15, 2023. The event will focus on three crucial pillars in TradFi and cryptocurrency: decentralized finance (DeFi), Metaverse, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Attendees of the WCC 2023 can buy an NFT ticket. That is a conscious decision by the event’s organizers as it embodies the ever-changing environment of the cryptocurrency industry on the road to transitioning to Web3 standards.

What sets the WCC 2023 apart from other industry events is how it bridges traditional finance (TradFi) with cryptocurrency companies. More importantly, it creates an environment for discussing both industries’ current and future state.

The WCC 2023 organizers and the speakers have jointly decided on the list of topics to be discussed during the event. A strong emphasis is put on the current trends in the crypto and blockchain industry, covering topics like:

NFT and art

DeFi in 2023

Play-to-earn games

Metaverse scenarios with real-world implications

And much more, as outlined on the WCC 2023 website

Whereas cryptocurrencies are currently subjected to a bear market, there will be sunshine after the rain. Preparing for that next cycle is paramount, bringing a lot of attention to the Pitch Competition, investor matchmaking opportunities, and VC-hosted side events. The three-day event is jam-packed with things to do for all attendees and sponsors.

Top speakers during WCC 2023 include Binance, Huobi, Skynet Trading, Warner Bros, Aave, Animoca Brands, Curve Binance, and GMEX Group. More names are added to the event daily, so keep an eye on the WCC website and social media accounts for more updates.

WCC 2023 will host over 3,000 attendees, and key partner MarketAcross will bring the event to the attention of everyone passionate about NFTs, the Metaverse, and DeFi.

About World Crypto Conference (WCC 2023)

WCC 2023 is an international conference focusing on blockchain, digital currencies, and digital assets. The goal of the WCC is to facilitate a connection between blockchain companies & startups, developers, investors, media, and traditional corporates.

WCC 2023 is committed to fostering a welcoming environment to create a knowledgeable and respectful international community close to the idyllic surroundings of the Swiss Alps.

Website | Twitter | Telegram

About MarketAcross

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, MarketAcross is the world’s leading blockchain PR and marketing firm. It provides a complete end-to-end marketing solution for blockchain firms across the globe.

MarketAcross has helped many of the industry’s largest exchanges and blockchain projects, including Polkadot, Solana, Binance, Polygon, Crypto.com, Huobi, and eToro, build their brands among cryptocurrency and blockchain audiences.

For more information about MarketAcross, visit: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

Contacts

Blockchain

U.S. House Legislation Looks To Place Two-Year Ban On UST-Like Stablecoins

September 21, 2022

Stablecoins Are At The Heart Of New U.s. House Legislation.
Are stablecoins in the sights of U.S. regulators?

The decline of Terra Luna and it’s UST (and correlating LUNA) token earlier this year brought along plenty of fanfare. It’s full damage and implications, however, have clearly yet to be established; a new draft of a U.S. House bill is proposing a two-year ban on stablecoins similar to Terra’s UST stablecoin.

UST depegged and caused major ripples throughout defi earlier this year. Let’s look at what the legislation could potentially bring to the market.

Stablecoins Under Scrutiny?

According to a report from Bloomberg, the House bill takes aim at stablecoins and would “mandate a study on Terra-like tokens from Treasury” along with a bevy of federal financial bodies, including the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., and the SEC.

The final version of the bill has not been proposed and the bill, led by House members Maxine Waters and Patrick McHenry, is still working through draft iterations before it’s presentation to the House. However, it’s reported that the bill will also allow banks (and others) to issue stablecoins – so an outright ban does not seem to be in the cards for this legislation. Stablecoin issuers would need to seek approval from standard federal regulators, and a formalized process for non-bank entities that want to issue a stablecoin would be established.

The bill could be presented to vote on as early as the end of this month.

Despite challenges for major stablecoin issues, like Circle and their USDC stablecoin, there is still substantial growth taking place - as exhibited by Circle's USDC market cap dominance. | Source: USDC Market Cap Dominance on TradingView.com

State Of Stablecoins

While Terra’s downfall is often stated as the driver behind stablecoin scrutiny (and rightfully so), there is a long-standing history between crypto critics and stablecoins – including legacy stablecoin Tether (USDT). As we’ve covered in recent months, while critic’s eyes were already honing in on Tether’s reserve assets in recent years, Terra’s crumbling and the billions of dollars lost with it have given U.S. legislators extra ‘pep in their step’ in addressing crypto regulations around stablecoins.

Nonetheless, healthy regulation can spur growth – and that’s been the core of the argument for stablecoin issuers like Circle, who look to build relationships and lobby with current legislators, and even exchanges like Coinbase. Most U.S.-based firms would rather have a clear set of rules and guidelines to follow than worry about getting stuck in a loosely-defined ‘grey area.’ We’ll see how it shakes out.

Featured image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com
The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
This op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike.
Blockchain

Latest Figures Could Induce Investor Trust

September 21, 2022

Optimism
Optimism is a layer 2 network that operates on top of the Ethereum main chain. Since its launch in June, it has been the focus of investors and buyers due to its steady increase in value.

Despite the fact that the coin’s value is currently below the $1 level and falling as this is written, price fluctuations may be neutralized by recent developments.

Optimism (OP) is currently trading at $0.922285, up 3.5% in the last 24 hours, data from Coingecko show, Wednesday.

The development team has produced a report highlighting the progress made over the past month. From its low point in August, when there were just 563 million OP tokens staked, the TVL, or total locked value, has increased by 6 percent. At present, there are 872 million in TVL.

Optimism Latest Data May Spark Confidence In OP

Despite the fact that this is a decline from the 1.18 billion total value frozen OP tokens on August 7, any rise can boost investor trust in the OP token given the present market conditions.

The Token House Governance Fund is a critical component of the Optimism Network as a whole.

The primary objective of this fund is to finance network-related initiatives. Recent research puts this figure around $40 million. The earlier expansion of the system’s TVL can be partly attributed to this figure.

This expansion is accompanied by mixed news about user data. According to recent data, the first token airdrop in June 2022 generated a considerable increase in the network’s number of new users and transaction volume.

Then, in step with the broader crypto crisis, this figure plummeted.

Optimism: The Governance Fund Incentives 

According to the cited analysis, however, it leveled out, indicating that the network retained the majority of its users even as the crypto market declined. The Governance Fund Incentives contribute to the retention of users.

How will this network’s expansion affect the trading of the token? According to publicly available information, not much. The coin trades between $1.005 and $0.844 per piece. It follows the adverse market trend of the entire cryptocurrency market at present.

This volatility is regarded typical relative to recent crypto market fluctuations. Although current market conditions outside of Optimism Network are difficult, the same cannot be true for the network itself.

The transparency of the Optimism Network to its users has contributed to its good growth. This transparent outlook and democratized proposal system make it one of the most decentralized currencies on the market, if not the most decentralized.

Optimism can be confident that additional users will come to them as a result of the increasing number of DeFi believers.

Crypto total market cap at $896 trillion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from Motivation Grid, Chart: TradingView.com

(The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice).

Blockchain

Wafini, A Cardano DAO Powered NFT Marketplace Closes $200,000 Private Round, Opens Seed Round Whitelist.

September 21, 2022

Wafini, A Cardano Dao Powered Nft Marketplace Closes $200,000 Private Round, Opens Seed Round Whitelist.
Wafini governance token $WFI will power the Wafini ecosystem, enabling holders to be integral in the development and growth of Wafini.

Wafini just announced that they have closed a $200,000 pre-seed round in July.

Muhammad Ahmad, project manager of Wafini commented on the development outlining that the raised funds will be used to expand the team, extend partnerships and further the development plans of the Wafini NFT Marketplace.

Wafini plans to hold a public seed round of it’s utility token $WFI, with 15 million out of 100 million tokens up for grabs for early adopters at 0.02 ADA a piece.

Early birds can whitelist for the seed round here.

What Is Wafini?

Wafini is a DAO powered NFT Marketplace where users can trade Non-Fungible Tokens & NFT collectibles, users also will be able to mint, list, sell and swap their Non fungible tokens in a simple and easy to use interactive interface.

The Wafini NFT Marketplace which will be powered by smart contracts on the Cardano Blockchain, is poised to become the first truly DAO owned NFT Marketplace on Cardano.

Wafini is designed to be community sustainable without external control or influences.

The Wafini DAO Ecosystem will give the community of $WFI token holders an opportunity to unlock the full potential of the NFT marketplace as it will be the first NFT Marketplace on Cardano to give $WFI Token holders a reflections of trade commissions on the Marketplace.

This will promote an enabling fair and decentralized ownership and governance for the sustainability of the Wafini ecosystem.

$WFI Token

The $WFI is a Cardano Native token that also doubles as the utility and governance token of the Wafini NFT Marketplace and there will be only 100,000,000 $WFI Tokens ever minted.

Users can stake their $WFI Tokens to earn rewards and can also boost their staking rewards with the Wafini Genesis Passport NFTs.

The Genesis NFTs is termed the passport NFT because it gives it’s holders a place in the Wafini NFT Marketplace DAOboard.

$WFI Token Sale

There will be two early bird Wafini token sales followed by a public sale. The seed sale allocation has an allocation of 15 percent of the total supply which could be accessed at 0.02 ADA per token.

The Wafini Token Seed round is set to launch on the 1st of October, whitelist  is already open for early birds who want to get hold of $WFI tokens before everyone else through this link.

After the Seed Sale, there will be a Pre-Sale with a token allocation of 10,000,000 and finally a public offering with an allocation of 20,000,000 tokens.

Interested participants can read a detailed guide on how to buy $WFI Tokens on the link from the Wafini’s documentation page.

The incentivized public launch of the Wafini marketplace is scheduled after the Vasil Hard Fork.

Wafini Seed Sale Whitelist

Whitelisting for the $WFI Seed Sale is ongoing and have recorded almost 100 whitelisted participants.

Each whitelisting participant is required to maintain a minimum of 500 ADA balance on their Cardano compatible wallet to access and pass for a whitelist spot.

Whitelisting will be capped at 1000 participants and only whitelisted wallets will be allowed to join the Seed Sale.

The team will constantly remain innovative in its mission to provide solutions to take the NFT ecosystem to the next level.

About Wafini

Wafini is a Web 3.0 community driven decentralized NFT Marketplace for Non-Fungible Tokens & NFT collectibles where users will be able to mint, list, sell and swap their Non fungible tokens utilizing the Cardano Blockchain.

 

 

