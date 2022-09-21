Wild coach Dean Evason answers a bevy of questions ahead of training camp

Though he still has sour taste in his mouth after how last season ended — the Wild lost to the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the NHL playoffs after a stellar 53-22-7 regular season — Evason isn’t going to live in the past.
He believes the Wild are capable of doing something special this season as long as everyone enters with the right mindset.
With the Oct. 13 season opener only weeks away, the Wild open training camp on Thursday at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul.
On his way to Interlachen Country Club earlier this week, Evason took time to chat with the Pioneer Press. Here’s the full conversation:
It’s hard to believe that this is about about to be Year 4 in charge for you. It feels like time has gone by pretty fast, eh?
“Agreed. It certainly doesn’t feel like that with us taking over for 15 games or whatever before the COVID shutdown and then the playoff bubble (in 2019-20) and then the shortened season (in 2020-21). It hasn’t really felt like full seasons. It’s felt very chopped up. As far as our coaching staff, I feel really good about everything. I like our group. I like the progressions that we’ve made and the adjustments that we’ve made. Just like we want our players to get better every day, we want our coaching staff to get better every day. I truly believe that we’ve done that, and we’re going to continue to do that this season.”
What should we expect from Kirill Kaprizov this season? He’s coming off such a spectacular season. Can he replicate that?
“I certainly don’t put number on anything. You probably know that by now. It’s not like I’m sitting here like, ‘Jeez, he’s got to this amount of goals and this amount of assists.’ We want him to do the same thing he’s done since Day 1, and that’s compete his (rear end) off. Obviously, he has a skill set that is above so many other players in the National Hockey League. The thing that sets him apart, though, is his work ethic, and he’s going to bring that every single night. I think the next step for him is becoming a leader for our team. He already has started to do that. He leads by example. He works in absolutely every situation that he gets put in. That’s not only in games, that’s in practices as well.”
You saw some of that leadership in the playoffs last season, right? It really looked like he tried to put the team on his back against the St. Louis Blues.
“Yeah 100 percent. That’s the work ethic part of it. You know, when we have our best offensive player working his (rear end) off in all three zones, it’s hard for his teammates to watch that and not want to follow him. He was a leader in in the playoffs for us, and we expect that to continue this season.”
Obviously, you don’t have Kevin Fiala this season. He had 85 points last season. Is it possible to replace that type of production?
“You can go up and down our lineup from last season and there are a lot of guys that maybe people didn’t think would have the offensive production that they did. It could be the same thing this season as far as numbers go. We’re hoping that it’s several people that step up for us. We want our guys to compete. There’s going to be an opportunity. There’s going to be some line combination that we’ll look to juggle through the preseason to see if we can find some chemistry. You look at a guy like Matt Boldy. He took a step forward last season. We need to put some people around him. Obviously he had some good chemistry with Freddy Gaudreau, and we’re expecting some people to compete to fit into those spots.”
Let’s talk more about forward Freddy Gaudreau. You’re clearly very fond of him. He showed some glimpses last season. What does his role look like this season?
“Everyone talks about the Swiss Army knife that can play up and down the lineup and play on both special teams. He’s that guy for our team. The asset that he brings more than anything is that he will commit to whatever we ask of him. That is such an incredible attitude to have. There’s no question we feel he can play any position up front. He’s going to do whatever he possibly can to help his team win.”
What about Ryan Hartman? He had a career-high 34 goals last season. Some people don’t think he can do that again. Why can’t he?
“He just needs to keep doing what he’s been doing and he’s going to be fine. I don’t look at the point production or anything like that. If he works and competes and does whatever it takes to help our team win games, the points are going to come. We need people to be offensive players for us, and Hartzy is a part of that group. We just don’t put a number on it. All there is is the pressure to compete the same way that he has done. That’s the standard we’re going to ask, not only of Hartzy, of everyone on the team.”
What was it like to see goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury parachute into the locker room last season? He seemed to fit in as soon as he go there.
“It was absolutely wonderful to watch how seamlessly he fit in with the group. That’s twofold. He’s obviously a tremendous teammate. We also have a tremendous group that’s extremely welcoming to everyone. That went hand in hand. To have him come in, and for our group to watch his leadership, starting with his work ethic, that was a huge asset for us. Now to have him here from the start, practicing with the guys, hanging out with the guys, it’s only going to be better going forward this season.”
What’s the plan with him this season? It’s probably not a 50-50 split like it would have been if Cam Talbot was still here.
“It’ll be no different than how we’ve handled the goaltenders ever since we took over. It’s game by game. We obviously are very mindful of where he is in his career (at age 37). What does it matter how old he is though? He’s in fantastic shape. He will be able to play as many games as we can get him. That’s what he’s going to want. It’ll be game by game. We won’t put a number on it as far as games we want him to play. We’re going to go game by game and communicate with him to see how he feels physically and mentally and then go from there.”
A former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd was sentenced Wednesday to three years.
Thomas Lane is already serving a 2.5-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights. As for the state’s case, Lane’s prosecutors and attorneys had agreed to a recommended sentence of three years — which is below sentencing guidelines — and prosecutors agreed to let him go. serve that sentence concurrently with his federal sentence, and in a federal prison.
Judge Peter Cahill accepted the plea deal, saying he would sentence Lane below guidelines because he accepted responsibility.
“I think it was a very wise decision for you to accept responsibility and move on with your life,” Cahill said, while acknowledging that the Floyd family has been unable to move on with theirs.
Under Minnesota rules, Lane is presumed to serve two years of his state sentence in prison, and the remainder on supervised release, commonly referred to as parole.
Floyd, 46, died in May 2020 after Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pinned him to the ground with a knee on Floyd’s neck as the black man repeatedly said he would not couldn’t breathe. Lane, who is white, held down Floyd’s legs. J. Alexander Kueng, who is black, knelt on Floyd’s back, and Tou Thao, who is Hmong American, stopped bystanders from intervening during the 9½-minute detention.
The murder, captured on widely viewed bystander video, sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the world amid a judgment on racial injustice.
Wednesday’s sentencing hearing was held remotely. Lane appeared via video from Englewood Federal Correctional Institution, the low-security federal prison camp in Littleton, Colorado. He made no statement in court prior to sentencing. But after the hearing adjourned, Lane complained to his lawyer that the judge had said he should register as a predatory offender “if necessary”.
“I have to register as a predatory offender? What’s that (expletive)?” Lane said. And he added: “That’s what Chauvin has to do. If I have a minimal role, why the (expletive) have to do it?”
Gray told him he would find out.
Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and received a 22½-year state sentence in 2021. He also pleaded guilty to one federal count of violating Floyd’s civil rights , and his state and federal sentences are being served concurrently.
Kueng and Thao were also found guilty of federal civil rights and were sentenced to three and three and a half years, respectively. They have yet to report to federal prison and are expected to stand trial for aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter in October.
When Lane pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter earlier this year, he admitted he intentionally helped restrain Floyd in a way that created an unreasonable risk and caused his death. As part of the plea deal, a more serious count of accessory to second-degree manslaughter was dismissed.
In his plea agreement, Lane admitted that he knew from his training that restraining Floyd in this manner created a serious risk of death, and that he heard Floyd say he could not breathe, knew that Floyd was silent. , had no pulse and appeared to have passed out.
The plea agreement says Lane knew Floyd should have been rolled onto his side – and evidence shows he asked twice if it should be done – but he continued to help with the restraint despite the risk. Lane acknowledged that the restraint was “unreasonable in the circumstances and constituted an unlawful use of force”.
The volume of mortgage applications rose last week for the first time in six weeks, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, despite rising interest rates.
Sharp swings in rates and uncertainty about the general direction of the housing market are likely at play.
The average contractual interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) fell from 6.01% to 6.25%, with points rising from 0.76 at 0.71 (including origination fees) for loans with a 20% decline. Payment.
“Treasury yields continued to climb last week ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September meeting, where they are expected to announce – in their efforts to rein in inflation – another hike. short-term rates,” said MBA economist Joel Kan. , in a press release.
Applications for refinancing a home loan, which are usually very sensitive to large swings in rates, actually rose 10% on the week, although they were still 83% lower than the same week a year ago. . Part of this may be due to the vacation adjustment the previous week.
It may also be that the very few remaining borrowers who could benefit from refinancing have finally come out of the close, seeing that rates could climb even higher for the foreseeable future.
“The weekly gain in applications, despite higher rates, underscores the overall volatility at the moment as well as the Labor Day-adjusted results the previous week,” Kan said.
Mortgage applications for the purchase of a home rose 1% for the week, but were 30% lower than in the same week a year ago. Buyers are now seeing less competition in today’s expensive market, so some may jump in when they get the chance. Homes are on the market longer and sellers are much more willing to negotiate than they were three months ago.
Yet prices haven’t come down much yet, and with rates as high as they are now, affordability is historically low. The small weekly gain in demand for mortgages does not really represent the sharp correction underway in home buying.
Mortgage rates have risen again this week, according to a separate Mortgage News Daily survey. It showed the 30-year average rate set just below 6.5% on Tuesday, ahead of the highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday. Investors will specifically watch comments not about a current rate hike, but about what may be to come.
“The forecast will amplify the volatility we’ve already seen with the rate hike decision. In addition, [Fed Chairman Jerome] Powell’s press conference still has the potential to add additional volatility,” wrote Matthew Graham, COO of Mortgage News Daily.
A threat of violence broadcast on social media Tuesday night prompted Adams City High School to cancel classes on Wednesday, Adams County School District 14 Superintendent Dr. Karla Loría said in an e-mail. email to parents.
This closure allows the Commerce City Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the district administration team to conduct a full investigation of the incident.
It comes just days after a police investigation closed the school and several other Colorado schools were hit with “crushing” pranks.
An Adams City high school student, Emmanuel Melgar, was also missing and has not been seen since Monday’s lockdown.
Loría said the threat from Adams City High School was isolated and no other schools had received threats.
“Please take this opportunity to talk with your student about the dangers of threatening to use a weapon or bringing a weapon of any kind to school,” Loría said in the e -mail. “All weapons are strictly prohibited on school property by anyone except law enforcement professionals. The District will work with all local and federal agencies to prosecute all individuals who pose a threat to the maximum extent of the law. We have a zero tolerance policy for any behavior that endangers the safety of our students and staff.”
The district will have additional staff and a police presence throughout to ensure the safety of students and staff.
Anyone with information or questions about these or other threats should contact the Commerce City Police Department or Safe2Tell at 877-542-7233.
The problem with the method I use to identify an age range in which a player is historically likely to break into fantasy production is that it relies on the theory that crowd results can represent the ‘individual.
To say that strikers at the age of 24 (using their age before January 31 of the current season) score more fantasy points than any other age is true. It is also true to say that the largest increase in production between age groups is between 22 and 23, followed closely by the gap between 23 and 24.
These conclusions seem important until you come back to the individual aspect of what we are trying to achieve here. There could be a number of scenarios that play out for each individual player when it comes to hitting those best breakout years. Many, like young superstars like Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, can’t “break away” in the sense that they’ve already been doing elite things for a long time before entering those key age groups. Others may not experience the large increase seen by the collective, as they simply improve a little each season.
The key is trying to guess which players follow the collective curve the most: who is going to take a big leap from 22 to 23, then another big jump from 23 to 24 as they reach their peak?
Like defenders, to get the curve to look at ages, I’ve selected the dataset down to “relevant fantasy” for each individual season from 2015-16 to 2021-22. We therefore only include seasons of players who were in the top 144 in each of those seven years. This gives us a pool of 1,008 seasons of players to tally and analyze.
Also, just like defenders, the Fantasy point average by age bracket is basically a flat line. Again, this happens because we only watch the best of the best; the relevant fantasy. So when a player achieves a season worthy of the top 144 strikers, it’s always a good season, regardless of age.
In this sample of seven seasons, we’ve got two 18-year-olds who made the youth side of the spectrum (one in 2018-19 and the other in 2016-17; make your guesses now). And at the old end, we have a season of a 39-year-old who made the cut and an outlier of a 43-year-old (both were in 2015-16 by the way; and I know that you can guess one of the with ease). For the record, there hasn’t been a striker over 37 to put together a relevant fantasy season since 2017-18.
Compared to our fanciful defenders from the same seven seasons, you’ll see forwards are younger to peak and manage to stay at that peak longer before less and less remain relevant as they get older. So when looking for breakout players, we mainly want to target players entering their season at 23 and 24 years old.
Pierre-Luc Dubois, F, Winnipeg Jets: After some offseason controversy over his long-term future, Dubois is now set to enter his 24-year-old season with a new head coach and one of the NHL’s six most talented squads. The look of the new coach in particular is intriguing, as Rick Bowness didn’t shy away from upsetting the team hierarchy by saying the Jets won’t have a captain this season. It’s a pretty clear signal that this is a fresh start for the Jets. Does this mean Dubois could step in as the team’s top center on Mark Scheifele? Maybe. But he doesn’t have to get that role either. The Jets run deep on the wings with Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti, making any line combination imaginable a good one for Dubois. This could be the season he pushes into the Fantastic 2.0 Points Per Game (FPPG) club.
Elias Pettersson, F, Vancouver Canucks: After exploding in the league as a 20-year-old in 2018-19, Pettersson went on a drought that lasted until halfway through last season. Considering this is his campaign at age 24, the upward trajectory should continue. The Canucks have the pieces for a dangerous offense with Pettersson at the forefront and a hopefully rejuvenated Brock Boeser at his side. A good target could be the 2.18 FPPG threshold he hit in 2019-20, which would put him in the conversation for the top 50 in the fantasy ranks.
Join for free today and be the commissioner of your own ESPN Fantasy Hockey League! Set the rules, invite your friends and battle through the season.
Patrik Laine, F, Columbus Blue Jackets: There were flashes of 60-goal potential that came out of Laine’s rookie and sophomore seasons. Turning 24 now and adding another dynamic winger to the top of the Blue Jackets’ offense should field most of the stars needed for a career season. The only big question that remains is finding a center who can tie Laine and Johnny Gaudreau together – if not evenly matched, at least on the power play.
Jordan Kyrou, F, St. Louis Blues: It may have been the 16:35 average ice time and third line role for most of last season, but even with 75 points to his name in 2021-22, it doesn’t look like Kyrou has still really broke. With a big contract in hand, expect Kyrou to push the roster and perhaps fill the void left by David Perron on the Blues’ top line and on the power play. It’s his season at 24, so if we want to see more of him, now is the time.
Nick Suzuki, F, Montreal Canadiens: Last summer, Suzuki turned 23 and was named the Habs’ new captain, the youngest in Original Six franchise history. It’s clear the Habs expect big things and, if his development stays on track, so should the fantastic managers. His FPPG trajectory continues to push higher, with 1.95 FPPG in sight as a baseline target this season.
New faces in new places? Track all offseason moves and fantasy hockey analysis, without a trade tracker!
Josh Norris, F, Ottawa Senators: Talk about an influx of weapons at the right time. Not only is Norris entering that prime developmental age, having turned 23 in May, but 23-year-old Brady Tkachuk and 24-year-old Drake Batherson are right there with him. Now Alex DeBrincat, 25 in December, will have the chance to join this very active age group on the power play. It really looks like offense will be the least of the Senators’ concerns this season.
Martin Necas, F, Carolina Hurricanes: After scoring 41 points in 53 games in the 2020-21 campaign aged 22, Necas managed just 40 points in 78 games last season. But he has a lot going for him: past flashes of top-flight potential combined with a good place on the depth chart ahead of his first few seasons. Necas is likely a lock for the front six and will likely start by sharing the ice with veteran center Paul Stastny and youngster Andrei Svechnikov. Although this is his 24-year campaign, Necas has a late birthday (for the Jan. 31 deadline), so the real breakout might be about to begin.
Yegor Sharangovich, F, New Jersey Devils: Sometimes the burst can be related to who you click with. Jack Hughes was on the ice for 35 goals with Sharangovich at even strength last season, with the second-highest tally for any other Devil paired with Hughes being just 19. They meshed well and Sharangovich, 24, is online for even more Hughes this season.
Brandon Hagel, F, Tampa Bay Lightning: Without much time to mingle with the Bolts before the rubber starts hitting the road for a playoff-tested club, Hagel can be forgiven for not finding a real niche on offense. But the 21 goals he tallied for the Blackhawks before being traded hint at some potential. Give Hagel a good offseason to work his way into that talented but cleared-up top six, and maybe we’ll see a breakthrough for the 24-year-old. Certainly, the place of Ondrej Palat, which includes tasks on the power play, is up for grabs.
Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi, F, Edmonton Oilers: Yamamoto will join Puljujarvi at 24 before the start of the season. Both of these wingers have development pedigrees that suggest the bar should be set higher – and despite having been below the mark for several seasons now, both still have the potential to earn playing time with arguably the best centers on the planet.
Eeli Tolvanen, A, Nashville Predators: I still wonder if the NHL will land for Tolvanen one day and we will see the player who set the mark for the best season in the KHL by an 18-year-old player in 2017-18. His 23-year-old season will be the first time Tolvanen enters an NHL campaign with a near-locked scoreline role. His linemates could also be improved with the addition of Nino Niederreiter to the fold. Maybe the confidence allowed can help him get his goalscoring game back.