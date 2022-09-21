Writer who says Trump violated intent to use new law to prove it

National

In May, New York passed a law giving adult victims of sexual assault a unique opportunity to file civil lawsuits, even though statutes of limitations have long since expired. E. Jean Carroll, in red, arrives at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo

In May, New York passed a law giving adult victims of sexual assault a unique opportunity to file civil lawsuits, even though statutes of limitations have long since expired.

Now, a writer who says former President Donald Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s is planning to use the law to prosecute Trump, according to court documents released Tuesday.

The writer, E. Jean Carroll, previously sued Trump in 2019 for defamation, claiming he damaged her reputation by calling her a liar and denying assaulting her.

She plans to file her new case against Trump on Nov. 24, the start of a one-year window in which the law allows such lawsuits, Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan wrote in a letter to the judge. Federal Defamation. court case.

Kaplan said in the letter that she planned to ask Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of the Southern District of New York to have the two cases tried together on February 6, when Carroll’s libel suit was due to go to trial.

Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, responded in a letter to Judge Kaplan that granting Carroll’s request would be “extraordinarily prejudicial” to Trump and violate his rights.

The letters from Roberta Kaplan and Habba were dated August and had not yet been publicly filed by the court.

Carroll, a longtime columnist for Elle magazine, wrote in a 2019 book and in an article for New York magazine about the assault she accused Trump of carrying out.

In the magazine, Carroll said that Trump threw her against a dressing room wall at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s. Trump then pulled down her tights, opened her pants and forced himself on her, she asserted.

After Carroll’s allegation was released, Trump said she was “totally lying,” that the assault never happened, and that he couldn’t have raped her because she wasn’t. his “type”.

“She’s trying to sell a new book,” he said in a statement. “It should be sold in the fiction section.”

Carroll initially filed his libel suit in state court, but in September 2020 the Justice Department, at the request of the White House, took over Trump’s defense from his private attorneys and transferred the case in federal court.

The department, then led by Attorney General William Barr, argued that Trump could not be sued for defamation, citing a law intended to protect federal employees from litigation arising from the performance of their duties.

Judge Kaplan, who was appointed to the federal bench in 1994 by President Bill Clinton, spoke out against the government, saying Trump was not acting in his official capacity when he denied Carroll’s allegation. .

“His comments related to an alleged sexual assault that took place decades before he took office, and the allegations have no bearing on official United States business,” Judge Kaplan wrote.

The Justice Department appealed the decision to the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals, where it is still pending.

Roberta Kaplan, in her letter to the judge made public on Tuesday, also said she now plans to seek Trump’s deposition, which she previously said would not be necessary.

Kaplan wrote that Trump and his lawyers had “barely participated” in the process known as pretrial discovery, in which parties hand over documents and answer questions, called interrogations.

Kaplan wrote that his earlier statement that Trump’s deposition would not be necessary was based on the expectation that the documents and questioning responses would be sufficient “to elucidate the defendant’s defenses in this case.”

“But a deposition now appears to be the only way to do so,” the attorney wrote.

Habba, in her response, said Roberta Kaplan’s letter “contains numerous inaccuracies which are apparently intended to create the impression that the defendant is in breach of its discovery obligations.”

“That’s just not the case,” Habba added.

Habba did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening; Roberta Kaplan declined to comment.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.