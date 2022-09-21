News
Yankees get comeback 9-8 walk-off victory against Pittsburgh Pirates, Aaron Judge hits home run No. 60
Maybe the ghost of the Babe was watching over them Tuesday night.
Aaron Judge led off the bottom of the ninth inning of what looked like a blowout loss to the Pirates with a 430-foot shot to left-center field for his 60th home run of the season. Judge tied Babe Ruth’s 1927 home run record and sparked a four-run rally that was capped with Giancarlo Stanton’s walk-off home run for a 9-8 win over the Pirates at Yankee Stadium.
Judge is one shy of the American League record set by Roger Maris in 1961, with Maris’ family in attendance at the Stadium to see him challenge his record.
With the 430-foot shot off of Pirates’ right-hander Will Crowe, Judge became just the sixth player in Major League history (ninth time) to hit at least 60 home runs in a single season, tying Babe Ruth’s long-standing 1927 record of 60. Judge is now tied for the second most homers in Yankees’ history. He is one shy of the team and American League record set by Roger Maris in 1961.
Only Maris, Barry Bonds (73 in 2001), Mark McGwire (70 in 1998 and 65 in 1999) and Sammy Sosa (64 in 2001 and 63 in 2001) have hit more home runs in a single season.
Anthony Rizzo followed Judge with a double and Gleyber Torres drew a walk. Josh Donaldson had his fly ball to shallow center drop in and Stanton crushed his 27th homer of the season to win it.
The Yankees bullpen raised concerns again Tuesday night. After Nestor Cortes Jr. held the Pirates to a run over five innings, the relievers gave up seven runs — six of them earned — in four innings. Clay Holmes, who was a dominant closer at one point this season, has allowed four earned runs over his last five appearances.
Bryan Reynolds homered off Lou Trivino in the seventh to tie the game and singled in the eighth to put his team in front. He scored on Rodolfo Castro’s home run off Clay Holmes in the eighth to give Pittsburgh a 8-4 lead.
The Yankees had looked into acquiring Reynolds at the trade deadline, instead they got native New Yorker Harrison Bader, who had an excellent Bombers debut Tuesday night.
“With all due respect to Yankees fans, I mean, I think it is great for the fans here to have a New York native and a lot of the fans that have cheered us on during the games,” Bader said. “I was that when I was younger, so it definitely is special. And again, I just want to be the best version of myself for them. I think Jeter said it best when he said that fans boo because they want to cheer. So I’m gonna go out there and do my best to give him something to cheer for. And hopefully it’s a win after nine innings.”
Aaron Judge grounded out to second and third base in his first two at-bats. He got an unintentional intentional walk in the fifth and Duane Underwood, Jr. struck him out with a high cutter in the sixth.
After striking out in his first at-bat, Bader singled in a run in the fifth inning. He scored from second on an excellent read of Pirates’ center fielder Bryan Reynolds trying to come in on Jose Trevino’s shallow fly ball. In the sixth inning, after a wild pitch put runners on second and third, Bader singled through a drawn-in infield to bring in both runners.
The Bombers traded lefty Jordan Montgomery for Bader, even though he had not played since June because of plantar fasciitis. The New York native was excited to put the injury and rehab in the past and get going Tuesday night against the Pirates at Yankee Stadium.
“I’m excited to get on anything. I’m excited to put on any big league uniform and I’m excited to go out there and compete at the major level,” Bader said. “So it’s definitely some special history year for me here, I was in the stands here when I was younger.
“But, again at the end of the day, we got to be effective,” Bader said. “We got a baseball game to win so I’m just gonna focus on taking clean routes to the ball and go out there and just hit my first cut off man.”
Bader, who grew up in Bronxville and went to the private school Horace Mann, was a career .246/.320/.409 hitter in six seasons with the Cardinals. He has 52 career homers and 168 RBI. Bader is recognized as a defense-first player, one Cardinals official said they were willing to move him because they think he’s hit his ceiling offensively.
News
Twins lose bruising game to Royals
KANSAS CITY — The Twins suffered another loss on Tuesday and this one, well it might have been one of the most painful of the season.
Literally.
A day after seeing both members of their battery — Sonny Gray and Sandy León — leave with injuries on Monday in Cleveland, the banged-up Twins saw their injury woes worsen in a 5-4 loss to the Royals on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium.
Shortstop Carlos Correa, who has not attempted to steal a base since 2019 for fear of injury, was thrown out on his way to second in the seventh inning and stayed down for a couple minutes, prompting a team trainer and manager Rocco Baldelli to come out and check on him.
Correa, who was limping just after, stayed in the game, throwing out a runner trying to score at the plate in the bottom of that inning. The Royals would score the go-ahead run later that inning, with Bobby Witt Jr. coming around to score on a Salvador Perez double to center.
An inning later, Gio Urshela and Gary Sánchez were both hit with pitches by Royals reliever Jose Cuas. Both were lifted for pinch runners, an opportunity the Twins were unable to capitalize on.
Those two weren’t the only players lifted early.
Baldelli also removed Gilberto Celestino from the game in the fourth inning in an apparent effort to send a message to the young outfielder. Celestino was unhappy when a 3-1 pitch that appeared out of the zone was called a ball. Celestino, who had dropped his bat to take a walk, raised his palms up in frustration to home plate umpire Malachi Moore before picking it up again. He then grounded out and walked slowly back to the dugout, after which he was lifted from the game.
The Twins finished the day with 12 hits, scoring first in the second inning on a Matt Wallner RBI double and a two-run Correa single.
But the Royals chipped away at that lead — and eventually took one of their own — in the fifth inning against starter Dylan Bundy, who gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings. After the Twins tied it once more in the sixth, the Royals scored once more against Michael Fulmer, snapping their seven-game losing streak to Minnesota.
News
Aaron Judge chasing down Roger Maris: Complete list of Yankee slugger’s 2022 home runs
Home Run No. 1: April 13; vs. Toronto Blue Jays; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Jose Berrios (solo). — Final: Blue Jays 6, Yankees 4.
No. 2: April 22; vs. Cleveland Guardians; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Eli Morgan (2-run).
No. 3: April 22; vs. Cleveland Guardians; Yankee Stadium; 5th innings off Tanner Tully (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Guardians 1
No. 4: April 26; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Alex Wells (solo). — Final: Yankees 12, Orioles 8
No. 5: April 28; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Paul Fry (3-run). — Final: Yankees 10, Orioles 5
No. 6: April 29; vs. Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 7th inning off Dylan Coleman (3-run). — Final: Yankees 12, Royals 2
APRIL TOTAL: 6 home runs
* * *
No. 7: May 1; vs. Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 1st inning off Daniel Lynch (solo).
No. 8: May 1; vs. Kansas City Royals; Kauffman Stadium; 9th inning off Josh Staumont (solo). — Final: Yankees 6, Royals 4
No. 9: May 3; vs. Toronto Blue Jays; Rogers Centre; 6th inning off Alex Manoah (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Blue Jays 1
No. 10: May 10; vs. Toronto Blue Jays; Yankee Stadium; 9th inning off Jordan Romano (3-run). — Final: Yankees 6, Blue Jays 5
No. 11: May 12; vs. Chicago White Sox; Guaranteed Rate Field; 7th inning off Ryan Burr (solo). — Final: Yankees 15, White Sox 7
No. 12: May 13; vs. Chicago White Sox; Guaranteed Rate Field; 4th inning off Vince Velasquez (solo). — Final: Yankees 10, White Sox 4
No. 13: May 17; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 3rd inning off Spenser Watkins (solo).
No. 14: May 17; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 5th inning off Joey Krehbiel (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Orioles 4
No. 15: May 22; vs. Chicago White Sox; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Kendall Graveman (solo). — Final: White Sox 3, Yankees 1
No. 16: May 23; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Jordan Lyles (solo).
No. 17: May 23; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Jordan Lyle (2-run). — Final: Orioles 6, Yankees 4
No. 18: May 29; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana Field; 8th inning off Colin Poche (solo). — Final: Rays 4, Yankees 2
MAY TOTAL: 12 home runs
* * *
No. 19: June 2; vs. Los Angeles Angels; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Shohei Ohtani (solo). — Final: Yankees 6, Angels 1
No. 20: June 3; vs. Detroit Tigers; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Elvin Rodriguez (solo). — Final: Yankees 13, Tigers 0
No. 21: June 4; vs. Detroit Tigers; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Beau Brieske (solo). — Final: Yankees 3, Tigers 0
No. 22: June 7; vs. Minnesota Twins; Target Field; 1st inning off Cole Sands (2-run). — Final: Yankees 10, Twins 4
No. 23: June 11; vs. Chicago Cubs; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Matt Swarmer (solo).
No. 24: June 11; vs. Chicago Cubs; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Matt Swarmer (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Cubs 0
No. 25: June 15; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Shane McClanahan (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Rays 3
No. 26: June 22; vs. Tampa Bays Rays; Tropicana Field; 4th inning off Shane Baz (solo).
No. 27: June 22; vs. Tampa Bays Rays; Tropicana Field; 7th inning off Colin Poche (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Rays 4
No. 28: June 26; vs. Houston Astros; Yankee Stadium; 10th inning off Seth Martinez (3-run). — Final: Yankees 6, Astros 3 (10)
No. 29: June 29; vs. Oakland A’s; Yankee Stadium; 1st inning off Cole Irvin (2-run). — Final: Yankees 5, A’s 3
JUNE TOTAL: 11 home runs
* * *
No. 30: July 6; vs. Pittsburgh Pirates; PNC Park; 8th inning off Manny Banuelos (grand slam). — Final: Yankees 16, Pirates 0
No. 31: July 14; vs. Cincinnati Reds; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Jeff Hoffman (solo). — Final: Reds 7, Yankees 6
No. 32: July 16; vs. Boston Red Sox; Yankee Stadium; 5th inning off Nick Pivetta (solo).
No. 33: July 16; vs. Boston Red Sox; Yankee Stadium; 6th inning off Kaleb Or (2-run). — Final: Yankees 14, Red Sox 1
No. 34: July 21; vs. Houston Astros; Minute Maid Park; 9th inning off Brandon Bielak (3-run). — Final: Astros 7, Yankees 5
No. 35: July 22; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 3rd inning off Tyler Wells (3-run).
No. 36: July 22; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 5th inning off Tyler Wells (solo). — Final: Yankees 7, Orioles 6
No. 37: July 24; vs. Baltimore Orioles; Camden Yards; 3rd inning off Dean Kremer (2-run). — Final: Yankees 6, Orioles 0
No. 38: July 26; vs. Mets; Citi Field; 1st inning off Taijuan Walker (solo). — Final: Mets 6, Yankees 3
No. 39: July 28; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 9th inning off Scott Barlow (solo). — Yankees 1, Royals 0
No. 40: July 29; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Kris Bubic (2-run).
No. 41: July 29; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 8th inning off Jackson Kowar (grand slam). — Final: Yankees 11, Royals 5
No. 42: July 30; vs. Kansas City Royals; Yankee Stadium; 2nd inning off Jonathan Heasley (2-run). — Final: Yankees 8, Royals 2
JULY TOTAL: 13 home runs
* * *
No. 43: Aug. 1; vs. Seattle Mariners; Yankee Stadium; 2nd inning off Marco Gonzales (2-run). — Final: Yankees 7, Mariners 2
No. 44: Aug. 8; vs. Seattle Mariners; T-Mobile Park; 9th inning off Ryan Borucki (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Mariners 4
No. 45: Aug. 10; vs. Seattle Mariners; T-Mobile Park; 7th inning off Penn Murfe (solo). — Final: Mariners 4, Yankees 3
No. 46: Aug. 12; vs. Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 3rd inning off Nathan Eovaldi (solo). — Final: Red Sox 3, Yankees 2
No. 47: Aug. 22; vs. Mets; Yankee Stadium; 3rd inning off Max Scherzer (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Mets 2
No. 48: Aug. 23; vs. Mets; Yankee Stadium; 4th inning off Taijuan Walker (solo). — Final: Yankees 4, Mets 2
No. 49: Aug. 26; vs. Oakland A’s; RingCentral Coliseum; 5th inning off JP Sears (3-run). — Final: Yankees 3, A’s 2
No. 50: Aug. 29; vs. Los Angeles Angels; Angel Stadium; 8th inning off Ryan Tepera (solo). — Final: Angels 4, Yankees 3
No. 51: Aug. 30; vs. Los Angeles Angels; Angel Stadium; 4th inning off Mike Mayers (3-run). — Final: Yankees 7, Angels 4
AUGUST TOTAL: 9 home runs
* * *
No. 52: Sept. 3; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana Field; 9th inning off Jason Adam (solo). — Final: Rays 2, Yankees 1
No. 53: Sept. 4; vs. Tampa Bay Rays; Tropicana Field; 1st inning off Shawn Armstrong (solo). — Final: Yankees 2, Rays 1
No. 54: Sept. 5; vs. Minnesota Twins; Yankee Stadium; 6th inning off Trevor Megill (2-run). — Final: Yankees 5, Twins 2
No. 55: Sept. 7; vs. Minnesota Twins; Yankee Stadium; 4th inning off Louie Varland (solo). — Final: Yankees 5, Twins 4
No. 56: Sept. 13; vs. Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 6th inning off Nick Pivetta (solo).
No. 57: Sept. 13; vs. Boston Red Sox; Fenway Park; 8th inning off Garrett Whitlock (solo.) — Final: Yankees 7, Red Sox 6 (10)
No. 58: Sept. 18; vs. Milwaukee Brewers; American Family Field; 3rd inning off Jason Alexander (solo).
No. 59: Sept. 18; vs. Milwaukee Brewers; American Family Field; 7th inning off Luis Perdomo (solo). — Final: Yankees 12, Brewers 8.
Mo. 60: Sept. 20; vs. Pittsburgh Pirates; Yankee Stadium; 9th inning off Will Crowe (solo). — Final: Yankees 9, Pirates 8.
News
Aaron Judge hits home run No. 60, one away from tying Roger Maris’ American League record
He’s one away.
Aaron Judge led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a 430-foot shot to left center field for his 60th home run of the season. Judge tied Babe Ruth’s 1927 record as the Yankees were losing to the Pirates 8-5 at Yankee Stadium.
Judge is one shy of the American League record set by Roger Maris in 1961, with Maris’ family in attendance at the Stadium to see him challenge his record.
With the shot off of Pirates’ right-hander Will Crowe, Judge became just the sixth player in Major League history (ninth time) to hit at least 60 home runs in a single season, tying Babe Ruth’s long-standing record of 60. The second most in Yankees history and one shy of the team and American League record set by Roger Maris in 1961.
Only Maris, Barry Bonds (73 in 2001), Mark McGwire (70 in 1998 and 65 in 1999) and Sammy Sosa (64 in 2001 and 63 in 2001) have hit more home runs in a single season.
News
Gunnar Henderson’s first Camden Yards home run not enough for Orioles in 3-2 defeat to Tigers
The Orioles’ struggles against left-handed pitchers have stumped manager Brandon Hyde. For much of his tenure, Baltimore’s roster has been largely right-handed, meaning his club would have the platoon advantage in those matchups.
“I feel like in the past few years,” Hyde said, “that was our best shot.”
That led to a reshuffled lineup Tuesday as the Orioles tried to break out of those troubles. Rookie sensation Gunnar Henderson, the club’s lone consistent offensive force since he was promoted on the last day of August, landed in the leadoff spot, with the 21-year-old becoming the youngest major leaguer to start atop a lineup since San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2019 and youngest Oriole to do so since Manny Machado in 2013.
“We’re just giving it a try,” Hyde said. “I’d like to see him be at the top of the order to get as many at-bats as possible.”
It proved a sound strategy. Henderson’s single in the third inning off Detroit’s Joey Wentz prevented a Tigers left-hander from taking a no-hit bid into the late innings for a second straight night. His seventh-inning two-run home run off right-hander Joe Jiménez, his first at Camden Yards, spoiled the Tigers’ pursuit of consecutive shutouts. But as has been the case for much of Henderson’s time in the majors, the Baltimore lineup around him failed to produce. With a 3-2 defeat, the Orioles ensured a series loss to a Tigers team at the bottom of the American League Central and risked moving as many as six games back of an AL wild-card spot with 15 games left in their season, pending the Seattle Mariners’ result late Tuesday. Detroit is 5-0 against the Orioles and 52-91 against everyone else.
Henderson’s home run, the Orioles’ first sign of life in the series after Tyler Alexander kept them hitless into the seventh Monday, gave him 14 RBIs since joining the team Aug. 31. The team has scored 67 in that time, meaning Henderson has driven in more than a fifth of its runs.
But even Henderson was not impervious to the struggles with runners in scoring position that have plagued the Orioles (76-71) this month. Baltimore went 0-for-4 in those situations Tuesday, with Henderson’s fifth-inning groundout being the lone at-bat without a strikeout, and is hitting .205 in them in September.
The Tigers (57-91) didn’t need a hit with a runner in scoring position for their victory, with Akil Baddoo’s two-run shot in the third off Austin Voth and Kerry Carpenter’s seventh-inning solo shot off Joey Krehbiel providing their offense. Baddoo came close to one in the top of the ninth, but a ranging catch from shortstop Jorge Mateo on a flare with an expected batting average of .900 ended the frame and kept Baltimore’s deficit at one. But Mateo struck out looking to open the bottom half, Henderson grounded out and Ryan Mountcastle flew out to the right field wall to end the game.
This story will be updated.
Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
News
Patrick Wisdom has battled a finger injury and figuring out his approach at the plate. How does the 3B fit in the Chicago Cubs’ 2023 plans?
Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom’s season is not ending how he envisioned.
A left finger injury continues to linger, affecting him in nearly every facet of play. Swings and misses, making contact — even putting on and removing his mitt — everything seems to irritate his finger, even after time on the injured list.
“My fingers are in a good spot to get hit all the time,” Wisdom told the Tribune on Tuesday. “There is a conscious thought, like, well, my finger’s killing me and I’m trying to swing and grip the bat and swing my ‘A’ swing every time.”
Wisdom did not start Tuesday in a 2-1 victory over the Miami Marlins and has been in the lineup only once in the last five games. David Bote drove in both runs with a home run and a sacrifice fly after right-hander Adrian Sampson exited, having held the Marlins to one run in six innings.
Wisdom sustained the injury on a headfirst slide into home plate Aug. 20 against the Milwaukee Brewers. X-rays were negative, and he initially tried to play through it. A week later, he went on the IL with a sprained left ring finger.
Despite the Cubs activating him Sept. 10, Wisdom’s finger is still not 100%. He doesn’t expect to need surgery on it after the season but plans to have it re-examined before he departs for his offseason home.
“As baseball players, your hands and your fingers are everything,” Wisdom said. “So it’s just one of those things that I’m trying to get through and try to finish the season strong.”
In limited action since coming off the IL, Wisdom is 1-for-17 with six strikeouts. He doesn’t want his finger issue to excuse his performance, but it’s clear he’s swinging tentatively.
“I want to be in there,” he said. “It’s hard for me to feel that when I just want to be out there every day and play. When it’s not happening, it’s frustrating.”
Wisdom’s overall performance this season has seen highs and lows with two key improvements: lowering his strikeout rate and drawing more walks. His 33.5% strikeout rate is 7.3% lower than last season, while his 10.4% walk rate is nearly two percentage points higher.
“I wanted to become a better hitter, and from my perspective, walking was one of those things I can improve on and I did that,” Wisdom said.
The Cubs wanted to see him cut down on whiffs after 2021, though his home run rate also has dipped along with fewer strikeouts.
“It’s been a lot of trial and error for him this year,” manager David Ross said Tuesday. “He’s made some strides in some areas he wanted to improve and we wanted to improve. I still feel, and I know he feels, like there’s a little more in there. He’s been set back with his finger thing, and trying to play through that at times has been tough as of late.
“I still think there’s a high level of a big-league baseball player in there.”
Wisdom’s biggest takeaway from the season goes beyond statistics. He gained clarity on what to focus on and how he wants to attack at-bats. Last year he felt he went to the plate with a “see ball, hit ball” mentality and a more free-flowing approach that resulted in harder contact.
Contrast that with this season, when Wisdom believes he too often focused on the wrong things, such as trying to figure out his swing plane.
Wisdom has discussed this with hitting coach Greg Brown and assistant hitting coach Johnny Washington.
“In season, for me, it was hard to look at that stuff because then I started focusing on that, and next thing I know I wasn’t worried about the pitch or a pitcher and I was beating myself,” Wisdom said. “That’s where I feel like I took a dip. Those kinds of steps ruffled me up a little bit.”
“I was looking at what I wasn’t doing well and how pitchers were going to try to exploit me instead of sticking with what I did really well (in 2021) and what I crushed and hit hard and waiting for a pitcher to give me that. So I’ve had some good moments, but it just felt like I was looking at the wrong thing.”
Wisdom’s fit on the 2023 roster is part of a long list of questions the Cubs must answer during the offseason. The 31-year-old slugger’s numbers, especially his power production, make him an intriguing hitter if he is part of a deeper lineup.
Slotting him in the lower half of the batting order behind contact hitters could provide value. Even with his struggles the last two months, Wisdom owns a 102 OPS+ with 22 home runs and 25 doubles in 122 games. That type of power can be tough to find.
Wisdom’s defensive consistency hasn’t been at the same level as last year, but he can play both corner infield positions. It’s clear Ross sees a lineup fit.
“He’s proven himself to be a major-league player and is a piece,” Ross said. “We know what he is and feel like there’s a lot of value in some of the things he brings to the table. … If we match his skill set up the proper way, he’s really impactful in our lineup.”
Difficult 40-man roster decisions await the Cubs in the coming months. Wisdom feels better positioned than when he entered last offseason. He knew where his standing within the organization should have been given his 2021 numbers, but he didn’t have a good grasp on how the Cubs viewed him for 2022.
“It’s not a knock on the Cubs, but it wasn’t communicated to me,” he said.
It’s a completely different vibe this time as the offseason nears. Wisdom has appreciated more open communication from the Cubs about how they view him for 2023 and is confident he can play a role on what he hopes is a winning team.
“Being able to fit anywhere has really helped me fit in their puzzle, so it’s comforting going into the offseason with that knowledge,” Wisdom said. “But I’ve still got to go out there and prove that.
“That lights more fire in my belly. I want to win, I want to be a part of this winning team and do everything I can.”
News
MN Supreme Court hears arguments on cameras-in-the-courtroom debate
The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments on expanding the media’s ability to bring cameras and recording equipment into the state’s courtrooms.
Ramsey County District Judge Richard Kyle, who chaired the advisory committee, presented a report recommending that the state not drastically expand camera access.
The panel of judges and other legal professionals raised concerns that expanding media access could have negative effects, such as distorting public perception of cases and polluting jury pools by creating the impression of a defendants’ guilt by showing them in court before the trial has moved forward.
Mark Anfinson, an attorney with the Minnesota Newspaper Association and Minnesota Broadcasters Association, argued that there’s little evidence that expanded media access has harmed the justice system in other states, and argued that it could, in fact, lead to greater transparency and accountability.
“If you look at the Supreme Court precedents on why public access to criminal proceedings is important, one of the most important reasons is it provides assurance to defendants in criminal cases that they are being treated fairly by the court system,” Anfinson told the seven justices.
Multiple groups representing media organizations, including the Society of Professional Journalists and the News Media Coalition, presented arguments in favor of expanded access. Prosecutors and public defenders have opposed the move, citing concerns including victim protection.
Many states have looser restrictions on TV cameras in courtrooms, including North Dakota and Wisconsin. Federal courtrooms do not allow any cameras. Minnesota allows expanded media coverage in criminal cases, but typically, all parties in court must agree.
Right now, media can bring cameras into the courtroom for sentencing hearings with a judge’s approval, but are barred from doing so in almost all other cases.
Other than the four cases connected to the deaths of George Floyd and Daunte Wright, Minnesota judges granted just one request for expanded coverage in pre-guilt proceedings since 2015, the committee found.
In 2021, Hennepin County judges allowed cameras in their courtrooms for two major cases. Judge Peter Cahill approved live media coverage in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for Floyd’s murder, and Judge Regina Chu later allowed the same for the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter in the shooting death of Wright.
In both cases, the judges allowed cameras in court due to the extraordinary circumstances presented by holding a trial during a pandemic and the high profile of the case.
Following the Chauvin trial, the state Supreme Court in June 2021 ordered a committee to review rules on cameras in court. Earlier this year, that committee opened a public input period where 13 submitted comments, with the vast majority in favor. Five of those commenters, including Anfinson, presented their cases in favor of expanded access to the court Tuesday.
Anfinson, with the newspaper and broadcasters association, argued the court should not adopt the committee’s recommendations for three reasons. He said the findings did not have factual substantiation; that evidence shows expanded media access actually does more good; and that it deprives the public of the benefit of transparency.
Others argued that cameras in the courtroom can have a positive effect on the conduct of everyone involved. When asked by Justice Natalie Hudson about those comments, Kyle, the committee’s head, said that might be the case in high-profile proceedings, but not with less significant trials.
“Everybody on that trial was on their best behavior because they knew the stakes,” he told Hudson regarding the Chauvin trial.
The new report on media access at trials is now submitted to the Supreme Court, which will eventually render a decision on access.
Yankees get comeback 9-8 walk-off victory against Pittsburgh Pirates, Aaron Judge hits home run No. 60
