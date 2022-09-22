News
12 eye-catching numbers as Chicago Bears prepare to face Houston Texans in Week 3 – The Denver Post
Lovie Smith is on her way back to Chicago. In his first season as Houston Texans coach, Smith’s trip to town this weekend to face the Bears will be a bargain, even if it takes place on a stage at Soldier Field that produced an abundance of good memories over its nine seasons. The Bears are favorites by 3 points on Sunday. But it’s far from a win, as two lower-tier teams work to meet again on the last weekend of September. Ahead of the game, here are a handful of eye-catching facts and figures.
1-4
The Bears’ all-time record against the Texans, including a blowout 36-7 victory in the last meeting in December 2020 at Soldier Field. Running back David Montgomery had an 80-yard touchdown on the Bears’ first play after scrimmage as the offense racked up 410 total yards and navigated.
8.1
Montgomery’s per-run average Sunday in the Bears’ 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He had 122 yards on 15 carries, the third most of his career. In his eight 100-yard rushing games, Montgomery has averaged over 8 yards per carry on three occasions, including two years ago when he slashed the Texans for 113 yards on 11 carries for an average of 10.3 yards.
103
The Bears ran for yards on their second-to-last possession in Sunday’s loss, a 13-play drive that ended with Justin Fields running scoreless on fourth base with 8 minutes and 7 seconds left. The Bears have run the ball 11 times on that drive. Mix in a false start penalty and a 10-yard sack by Preston Smith, and the Bears’ walk from their 10-yard line to the Packers 1 included over 100 rushing yards. Somehow they always found themselves aimless. Go figure.
.563
Lovie Smith’s winning percentage in his nine seasons as Bears coach. Smith had five winning seasons and took the Bears to the playoffs three times, including the 2006 run to Super Bowl XLI.
.283
Smith’s winning percentage in his three head coaching saves since the Bears fired him. He is 0-1-1 in his first season with the Texans. He went 17-39 in five seasons at the University of Illinois (2016-20). And he was 8-24 during a two-season stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15). Smith’s only postseason game as head coach since the Bears lost in the 2010 NFC Championship was the 2019 Redbox Bowl, a 35-20 loss to Illini against Cal.
310
Carried by Smith’s Bears defenses in his nine seasons in Chicago, an average of 2.2 per game. The Bears led the NFL in this category in 2006 and 2012, amassing 44 takeouts in each of those seasons. They also finished in the top 10 takeout five other times.
153
Bears passing yards through two games, the last in the NFL. By a country mile. The Bears could double their passing yardage total and still trail the 31st-ranked New York Giants (318). The Bears are also last in the league in completions (15) and pass attempts (28). The San Francisco 49ers are second to last in those categories with 28 completions and 52 pass attempts.
199
The Dolphins passed for yards in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Tua Tagavailoa completed 13 of 17 passes during the quarter and threw four touchdowns, compiling more passing yards in a quarter than the Bears had in two games.
4
Receiving yards from Darnell Mooney this season, which ranks 264th in the NFL. Mooney, who had 1,055 receiving yards in 2021, has caught twice this month. He caught 8 yards in Week 1 against the 49ers and was stopped for a loss of 4 on his lone reception against the Packers on Sunday.
11
Combination tackles made by Roquan Smith against the Packers, tying Nick Morrow for team leader. But only three of Smith’s saves came within 4 yards of the line of scrimmage, an indicator of the defense’s flight on a night in which they allowed 414 yards total and 203 on the ground.
8
First-round pick on the Texans roster. That includes rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. and rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green, who were selected third and 15th overall in April. It also includes defensive end Jerry Hughes, who was drafted 31st overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 2010. Hughes, 34, is in his 13th season and in Week 1 became the third player in the team history to record at least one sack, one interception and forced fumble in the same game.
4
First-round picks on the Bears’ active roster: quarterback Justin Fields, linebacker Roquan Smith, defensive end Robert Quinn and offensive tackle Riley Reiff. (Receiver N’Keal Harry remains on injured reserve and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood was placed on the non-football-related injured list two weeks ago.)
With the nuclear threat, Putin withdraws into Ukraine
Is it all a bluff?
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s renewed nuclear threats have raised concerns that his escalation plans in Ukraine are about more than mobilizing more troops.
While he has made apocalyptic threats against the West before, Putin’s thinly veiled warnings in a rare national address on Wednesday signaled that he was prepared to increase the risk of nuclear conflict to avoid an embarrassing military defeat.
The Russian leader accused the United States and its allies of “nuclear blackmail” and said without giving further details that senior officials of NATO states had made statements about the possibility “of using nuclear weapons of mass destruction against Russia”.
Then he delivered a notable reminder:
“If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people,” Putin said, an apparent reference to Moscow’s large nuclear arsenal.
“It’s not a bluff,” he added.
Whether Kyiv and its allies should now be more concerned about the threat was up for debate, analysts said.
“I think it signals that he wants people to think he would risk nuclear war,” said Phillips O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. “I don’t think that means he’s any more likely to do that than he was yesterday.”
In his February speech announcing the start of what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, Putin warned that anyone who dared intervene would be confronted with the full force of Russia’s nuclear arsenal.
This time, however, he faces a different reality: his army has suffered humiliating setbacks, his troops are demoralized and exhausted, and he faces rare criticism at home.
Desperate for a victory, the Russian leader has combined his nuclear threats and the call for reservists with a plan to annex the occupied territories in the east and south of Ukraine.
“He doubles up politically because he loses militarily,” said Michael Clarke, professor of war studies at King’s College London. “Creating more ‘Russian’ territory is an attempt to scare the West because Russian nuclear doctrine has always maintained that nuclear weapons would only be used for the direct defense of Russia. He says, “That’s not a bluff,” which shows that it is.”
While the country’s military doctrine limits the use of nuclear weapons to direct threats to the existence of the Russian state, observers noted that in his speech Putin used the ill-defined term “territorial integrity” when he talked about the conditions that would merit a nuclear response. .
Apparently extending the terms of possible nuclear use in the middle of a war, and just as Russia plans to absorb four Ukrainian regions, means Putin had “locked himself in”. analysts said.
“If Ukraine keeps trying to liberate its own territories after holding a referendum, a sham referendum, does that mean it will attack right away?” said O’Brien, the professor of strategic studies. “I think he sort of locked himself in with it. It’s certainly aggressive rhetoric, but it’s not necessarily smart policy.
Kyiv has already indicated that Russia’s attempts to annex new territories are not changing anything and promised that its army will continue to push on the battlefield. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also skeptical Wednesday about Putin’s use of nuclear weapons.
Washington has widely called the threats irresponsible, but nothing new, although NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has denounced Putin’s “dangerous and reckless rhetoric”.
While they may not be a precursor to nuclear war, O’Brien said Putin’s threats should be taken seriously given Moscow’s capabilities.
“But I think it shouldn’t be either, ‘We’re going to end up with the end of the world’ either,” he added.
In fact, when Ukraine this summer launched attacks on annexed Crimea, a territory Moscow considers Russian, Putin did not hit the nuclear button, O’Brien noted.
“If he says any attack on the ground he calls Russia will be a nuclear trigger, Ukraine has already smashed it in Crimea,” he added.
Putin could also try to dissuade Western countries, including the United States, from supplying Kyiv with more of the weapons he has used to such potent effect on the battlefield, said Russian expert and consultant Keir Giles. principal at Chatham House, a London establishment. thinking group.
“Putin’s speech is full of indicators that he recognizes that Russia was unable to defeat Ukraine on the battlefield, so it must seek victory elsewhere. And that victory, Putin hopes, could come from the erosion of international support for Ukraine,” Giles said. “That is why Russia challenges the West to support Ukraine more and appeals to the most fearful and timorous Western leaders, especially those most sensitive to Russia’s repeated nuclear threats.”
Pro-Kremlin voices have welcomed Putin’s escalation, which comes after months of media coverage dominated by talk of the possibility of nuclear strikes on European capitals.
As Russian plans to annex new Ukrainian territory emerged on Monday, a top Kremlin propagandist said: “This week marks either the eve of our imminent victory or the eve of nuclear war. I see no third way.
Apparently, neither did Putin.
News
Autumn officially begins today, and this map shows fall color has begun in much of MN
Today is the start of astronomical fall, and already the leaves are changing in many parts of the state.
Where exactly? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a map for that, and the department’s Fall Color Finder is showing some parts of the state at 25 to 50 percent fall color.
If you are waiting for peak color, it typically starts along the Canadian border in mid to late September and reaches southeastern Minnesota in early to late October, according to the DNR.
The autumnal equinox officially is at 8:04 p.m., according to the Farmer’s Almanac, so enjoy those last few hours of summer while you can.
Gyanvapi Mosque Line | Varanasi court issues notice for ‘Shivling’ carbon dating, next hearing September 29
mini
Case of the Gyanvapi Mosque | A video survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri Mosque Complex was conducted in May this year, following which the Hindu side claimed that a ‘Shivling’ had been found near the ‘wazu khana’. This claim was contested by the Muslim side.
During the hearing of the Gyanvapi Mosque case on Thursday, the Varanasi court issued a notice to the Muslim side regarding a plea filed by the Hindu side requesting carbon dating of the ‘Shivling’ allegedly found in the mosque complex.
“We demand carbon dating. The Muslim side says it’s a fountain, but we say it’s a Shivling. An independent body should investigate and verify this,” Jain had said earlier. He also mentioned that the court rejected the eight-week deadline requested by the mosque committee to prepare for the next hearing.
The next hearing in this case will take place on September 29.
The Gyanvapi Mosque case concerns a plea filed by five women seeking permission to worship Hindu deities whose idols were allegedly found on an exterior wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque.
This claim was contested by the Muslim side. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee declared that the Gyanvapi Mosque is Waqf property and questioned the maintainability of the plea.
(Edited by : Priyanka Rathi)
Letters: Look here in Minnesota for immigant success
Success here
I saw on the news that the Texas and Florida governors were complaining that the reason they sent immigrants to northern locations was that the rest of the country should shoulder some responsibility as far as immigrants go. I would inform them that right here in St. Paul we had 40,707 Hmong immigrants as of 2000 and that had grown to 66,000 by the 2020 census.
To see their success here in Minnesota you only need to look at their representation on school boards, in state government, as successful business owners, on graduation honor rolls, and the list goes on. 2013 revenues for Hmong-owned businesses totaled $100 million. One young woman, gymnast Sunisa Lee, is an Olympic champion, having won an All Around gold medal representing the USA.
What the governors of Florida and Texas must think are immigrants are the thousands of northern seniors who migrate to their states in the winter and bolster the economy by spending millions of dollars there.
Tom Kapsner, White Bear Lake
Single issue ads
I see about 100 political ads from the Democrats to about one by the Republicans. If there was a question about which party is really beholden to big money the answer should be obvious. But, what I’ve noticed is that virtually all the Democrats’ ads are on the single issue of abortion. No mention of crime, inflation or border security. That’s probably because of their dismal failure on any of those issues. Their woke policies are as much of a danger to this country as they are to the major cities that they run. So, if people want to vote on one single issue, go ahead. But, then watch the carnage continue.
Mark Ruecker, Roseville
Dodging questions?
Democrats: 3. Republicans: 0. That was the attendance rate at a candidate forum held recently by the respected Woodbury/Cottage Grove Area League of Women Voters. If one needs any further evidence that some Republican extremists are on the defensive, their absentee rate in a forum where they feared a reproductive rights question was likely to be asked should remove all doubt.
While extremists parrot the GOP talking point that abortion is not on the ballot, they said the opposite before the August primary. They extolled abortion bans then, but have now deleted those positions from websites and social media content in a futile attempt to hide that radical position from voters. They may wish it wasn’t on the ballot, but it’s Republican overreach that made the revocation of a 50-year-old constitutional right the pivotal issue that has transformed the anticipated “red wave” midterm election into more of a stagnant puddle.
Three strong Democratic pro-choice women, paramedic Judy Seeberger, school board member Pat Driscoll, and Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch, did not duck from the challenge of honestly answering questions from the public. If Tom Dippel, Mark Wiens, and Shane Hudella cannot be trusted as candidates to show up to a one-hour debate to answer voters’ questions, they cannot be trusted as elected lawmakers to work hard and reflect the will of southeast metro constituents.
Eileen Weber, Denmark Township
Hard to imagine here
While watching the extraordinary television coverage of the Queen of England’s funeral, I was astonished by the behavior of those people standing in line for as long as 20 hours to pay their respects. There were no problems with acting out, pushing and shoving or fighting in those long lines. Everyone appeared courteous and respectful and there were thousands of people standing there at times.
In a situation similar in this country, meaning a large group assembled for long periods, I wonder if the same civility and respect would prevail.
Dick Weinhandl, Aitkin
Garbage incentives
The upcoming expiration of the St. Paul organized garbage contract is a welcome opportunity to return to a free-market system of garbage collection.
In the Sunday article regarding the organized garbage committee, there is mention of ongoing service issues under the current organized system, and the committee response was to suggest moving billing and service in-house to the City of St. Paul. Nothing could be worse than to give the City of St. Paul more control over anything. The City has consistently mismanaged basic police, street maintenance and fiscal responsibilities. Giving them more to mismanage is not a solution.
A better solution is a return to a free market, where citizens and taxpayers choose service levels and providers, and replace them if necessary. The garbage haulers are then incentivized to provide good service and proper billing.
Roger Norris, St. Paul
UFC star Conor McGregor pours cold water on Floyd Mayweather rematch, claims ‘Money’ lied about how much he earned to fight Logan Paul in deleted tweet
Former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor has hit back at Floyd Mayweather’s claim that they are in talks for a lucrative rematch.
“Notorious” made his boxing debut in 2017 against Mayweather in “The Money Fight,” which remains one of the most successful pay-per-view events of all time.
The MMA fighter started off well against arguably the best boxer of his generation before draining and being stopped on his feet within 10 rounds.
Since going 50-0 against McGregor and retiring, Floyd has been in a series of exhibition contests.
The first of these arrived in Japan on New Year’s Eve 2018, when he knocked out kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.
Last year, Mayweather backed off the ropes again and went eight rounds with social media star Logan Paul.
In 2022, it has been much more active. Floyd began in May with a fight in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in which he defeated his former sparring partner Don Moore.
This Sunday, September 25, he will return to Japan and face MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.
