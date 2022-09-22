12 eye-catching numbers as Chicago Bears prepare to face Houston Texans in Week 3 – The Denver Post

Lovie Smith is on her way back to Chicago. In his first season as Houston Texans coach, Smith’s trip to town this weekend to face the Bears will be a bargain, even if it takes place on a stage at Soldier Field that produced an abundance of good memories over its nine seasons. The Bears are favorites by 3 points on Sunday. But it’s far from a win, as two lower-tier teams work to meet again on the last weekend of September. Ahead of the game, here are a handful of eye-catching facts and figures.

1-4

The Bears’ all-time record against the Texans, including a blowout 36-7 victory in the last meeting in December 2020 at Soldier Field. Running back David Montgomery had an 80-yard touchdown on the Bears’ first play after scrimmage as the offense racked up 410 total yards and navigated.

8.1

Montgomery’s per-run average Sunday in the Bears’ 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He had 122 yards on 15 carries, the third most of his career. In his eight 100-yard rushing games, Montgomery has averaged over 8 yards per carry on three occasions, including two years ago when he slashed the Texans for 113 yards on 11 carries for an average of 10.3 yards.

103

The Bears ran for yards on their second-to-last possession in Sunday’s loss, a 13-play drive that ended with Justin Fields running scoreless on fourth base with 8 minutes and 7 seconds left. The Bears have run the ball 11 times on that drive. Mix in a false start penalty and a 10-yard sack by Preston Smith, and the Bears’ walk from their 10-yard line to the Packers 1 included over 100 rushing yards. Somehow they always found themselves aimless. Go figure.

.563

Lovie Smith’s winning percentage in his nine seasons as Bears coach. Smith had five winning seasons and took the Bears to the playoffs three times, including the 2006 run to Super Bowl XLI.

.283

Smith’s winning percentage in his three head coaching saves since the Bears fired him. He is 0-1-1 in his first season with the Texans. He went 17-39 in five seasons at the University of Illinois (2016-20). And he was 8-24 during a two-season stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15). Smith’s only postseason game as head coach since the Bears lost in the 2010 NFC Championship was the 2019 Redbox Bowl, a 35-20 loss to Illini against Cal.

310

Carried by Smith’s Bears defenses in his nine seasons in Chicago, an average of 2.2 per game. The Bears led the NFL in this category in 2006 and 2012, amassing 44 takeouts in each of those seasons. They also finished in the top 10 takeout five other times.

153

Bears passing yards through two games, the last in the NFL. By a country mile. The Bears could double their passing yardage total and still trail the 31st-ranked New York Giants (318). The Bears are also last in the league in completions (15) and pass attempts (28). The San Francisco 49ers are second to last in those categories with 28 completions and 52 pass attempts.

199

The Dolphins passed for yards in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Tua Tagavailoa completed 13 of 17 passes during the quarter and threw four touchdowns, compiling more passing yards in a quarter than the Bears had in two games.

4

Receiving yards from Darnell Mooney this season, which ranks 264th in the NFL. Mooney, who had 1,055 receiving yards in 2021, has caught twice this month. He caught 8 yards in Week 1 against the 49ers and was stopped for a loss of 4 on his lone reception against the Packers on Sunday.

11

Combination tackles made by Roquan Smith against the Packers, tying Nick Morrow for team leader. But only three of Smith’s saves came within 4 yards of the line of scrimmage, an indicator of the defense’s flight on a night in which they allowed 414 yards total and 203 on the ground.

8

First-round pick on the Texans roster. That includes rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. and rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green, who were selected third and 15th overall in April. It also includes defensive end Jerry Hughes, who was drafted 31st overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 2010. Hughes, 34, is in his 13th season and in Week 1 became the third player in the team history to record at least one sack, one interception and forced fumble in the same game.

4

First-round picks on the Bears’ active roster: quarterback Justin Fields, linebacker Roquan Smith, defensive end Robert Quinn and offensive tackle Riley Reiff. (Receiver N’Keal Harry remains on injured reserve and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood was placed on the non-football-related injured list two weeks ago.)

()