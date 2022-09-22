News
4 Georgia guards convicted of inmate assault and cover-up
MACON, Georgia — Four former corrections officers at a Georgia prison were convicted Wednesday for their role in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the ensuing cover-up, federal prosecutors said.
U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten, 31, served a year and two months behind bars and assistant corrections officers Brian Ford, 25, and Jamal Scott, 35, each received a year and a day for the crime. Sharpe was also convicted of beating another inmate in a separate incident, the US Department of Justice said in a news release.
“The efforts of these officers to stage, execute, and then cover up a retaliatory assault on a handcuffed, docile inmate is a gross abuse of power,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. . “These convictions make it clear that no one is above the law and that when officers violate the civil rights of those under their watch – through violence or obstruction – they will be held accountable.”
According to court documents and statements made during Wednesday’s sentencing, on Dec. 29, 2018, Sharpe ordered his subordinates to assault the inmate in retaliation for an earlier altercation between the inmate and a female state prison officer in Valdosta. After the assault, Staten then took steps to conceal the offense, prosecutors said.
During the hearing, prosecutors asked for lighter sentences for Ford and Scott, pointing to their substantial assistance during the investigation.
“This case reminds us that individuals – regardless of status – will be held accountable for their crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary of the Central District of Georgia. “When sworn officers rape inmates, they damage society’s trust in law enforcement and tarnish the reputations of the many worthy people who accept the dangerous responsibility of policing our prisons.”
ABC News
News
James Cameron Q&A: ‘Avatar’ Could Make a Difference in the Real World
James Cameron has two pretty big projects coming together right now. The first is the National Geographic Super/Natural nature series, narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch and broadcast on Disney+ from Wednesday.
The second is a small film series titled Avatar.
A nature documentary series and a sci-fi blockbuster might not seem to have much in common, but they both have one clear goal: to encourage you to care about nature again.
Avatar 2: The Way of Water hits theaters on December 16. As with the original film, it uses state-of-the-art filming techniques to knock your socks off with Imax-sized action. Super/Natural, produced by Cameron, also uses incredibly clever filming techniques to show you breathtaking close-up nature. Dive deep under the waves or fly through the forest with drone cameras, the show focuses on the amazing abilities of animals big and small.
Cameron hopes these stories of fiction and non-fiction will reconnect you with nature to encourage us to tackle the climate crisis threatening and destroying many species — including us.
I spoke with the 68-year-old writer, director and documentary maker, Oscar winner and box office record, on Zoom from New Zealand, where he lives and works on the set of several Avatar sequels.
Why now for Super/Natural? Is there a particular technological breakthrough, or something that compelled you to do the show now?
Cameron: I have a long history with National Geographic that goes back a few decades now. I’m what they called an explorer-in-residence, which we all realized was an oxymoron, so we changed it to an explorer-at-large. We’re constantly looking for new things to do together, and they were developing something that we didn’t even have a title for at the time with Plimsoll, which is a big British natural history production company. [behind shows including Hostile Planet for Disney Plus and Night on Earth for Netflix]. When I read the summary of the incredible sensory apparatus of all these animals, and how it allows them to have all these different survival and mating strategies, I said, this is a super story. hero! Those are superpowers! This is where the idea “Super” comes from.
It seemed like an exciting way to use a lot of the new technology that was out there in terms of ultra low light cameras, ultra high speed cameras, things that are constantly being improved and working with the best natural history photographers working in this macro or underwater world and so on, and put it all together into a really interesting new narrative or a new way of looking at nature.
So in the Avatar films we create a fantasy world through which the viewer somehow perceives on a giant 3D Imax screen a fantastic vision of nature, but thematically underlying all of this is this idea of interdependence not only of nature with itself, but of us with nature, as inhabitants, as native members of nature. So it occurred to me that this series has a lot of the same thematic elements philosophically, right? We see these closely interconnected animal and plant systems that have evolved over millions of years. And we get this breathtaking sense of wonder. You can look at a squirrel or an owl and say, well, that’s a pet.
In Avatar we design these fantastic animals so if we told you that they can see in the ultraviolet and fly around the world and do all these things, you wouldn’t just shrug your shoulders would you ? But when you see that a squirrel can not only fly, but also identify its buddies in the moonlight by the ultraviolet reflective surface of the underside of their body, all of a sudden you look at our world, our amazing world, as a whole different light, literally and conceptually.
Do you have a favorite innovation used on the show?
Cameron: The way they used the racing drones to fly through the forest and move with the animals, it was really combining elements of technology that were advancing. Got the high speed cameras [which] become smaller. Got probe lenses, now the optics are getting better. And by using different coatings, they can make them sensitive to ultraviolet, which people weren’t necessarily looking at, or infrared, and so on. Ultra low light cameras have always interested me because in the depths of the ocean there is no light. If you want to see bioluminescence and you want to see the strategies deep sea animals use for vision, some of them have such big eyes because there are so few photons there. [You need] low-light cameras and high-speed photography. We like that.
We hit very, very high frame rates, watching a stonefish take down its prey in 16 milliseconds. It’s so fast you can’t even see it with your eyes. But then we are able to slow it down to expand our human perception. Our superpower is that we use technology to examine all spectrums and frequencies of sound used by animals. They had to do it the hard way through millions of years of evolution. We are able to do this in a much shorter cycle of technological evolution.
How do you hope to influence viewers’ attitude towards the environment?
Cameron: I think the goal of either of my major projects right now, Super/Natural or Avatar: The Way of Water, is to remind us how important nature is to us. , and to put us back in this sort of childlike perspective where we have this sense of wonder and connection to nature. Children feel connected to nature. They’ll come out, they’ll come back filthy, they’ll come back after grabbing things and playing with them and studying. All the kids are natural historians, natural scientists, and then they give up and we move on and we live in a growing state of nature deficit disorder.
So a film like this recreates that connection, that childlike sense of wonder, showing us things we take for granted. This owl does very, very interesting things, or a spider or a lizard that has its own diving system. It’s pretty cool. We engage in something that people didn’t know about, because people are naturally curious. We engage through a narrator, Benedict Cumberbatch, who not only tells it, but he kind of plays it. It puts a bit of deflection on literally every line.
We took it as a challenge to write it in a way that puts you in the head of these animals that are just trying to survive, whether it’s from a predator’s perspective or from a prey’s perspective, or from a from a family perspective, how they preserve their lineages. We have an episode called Bloodlines. It’s about parenthood, basically – how do you keep your kids alive?
This episode mentions that a growing danger to young elephants is dehydration as their environment heats up, which really struck me. Do you think the climate crisis has become more urgent and attitudes towards climate change have changed, especially 10 years after the first Avatar? Do you hope viewers will react to this series and the Avatar movies with heightened urgency over the next few years?
Cameron: Well, I’d like to think they see it as entertainment first, and kind of a moral and philosophical message second. We focus more on the oceans in The Way of Water, so greenhouse gases are also carbonizing the ocean and threatening many species and disrupting ecosystems. But the message is kind of between the lines. The message in Super/Natural is also between the lines — we want you to have a new connection with nature because you’re not going to defend or fight for what you don’t love and respect, don’t is this not ? Jacques Cousteau established this principle in the 1960s with his specials.
We do a lot of things as a human species that are really harmful to these fragile ecosystems. Many of the animals we see, enjoy, and learn about in our series are endangered. They are threatened.
And by the way, the human species is in danger and under threat. Potentially even an existential threat if you go out far enough, a few hundred years or so. Maybe even earlier.
I think we are also in this state of being more aware but also more in denial. We are certainly not changing fast enough. Certainly, people of conscience brake or buy electric cars. Maybe they’re starting to vote for people who actually care about this stuff, for a change, after a terrible time when it didn’t happen. But it’s not fast enough. We must therefore double or triple what we are doing to avoid this catastrophe.
I think everyone knows that, but they just don’t want to think about it. So you can’t go there directly. We don’t make documentaries about climate change, we make documentaries about nature. I’m doing a fictional nature story [with Avatar], working on social awareness in a different way. Not with warnings and cajoling, but showing beauty. Connection display.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
The best TV shows of 2022 you can’t miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more
View all photos
CNET
News
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find ‘murderers’, ‘rapists’ and ‘criminals’ at the border and ‘dump them into Democratic towns’
-
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democratic-run cities.
-
Taylor said Trump specifically wanted “murderers” and “rapists” identified and expelled.
-
Taylor said it was not necessary to have an attorney to “recognize that it would probably be very illegal.”
Miles Taylor, chief of staff for the Department of Homeland Security in the Trump administration, said this week that former President Donald Trump once asked his team to find murderers, rapists and criminals on the border and to send them to Democrat-run cities.
Taylor made this statement during an appearance on CNN this week while explaining how Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent migrants to places like New York and Martha’s Vineyard, respectively.
Taylor is best known for writing a 2018 opinion piece in The New York Times that said there was “resistance” within the Trump administration. He has since become a vocal critic of the former president.
“In January and February 2019, Donald Trump ordered us to pick up immigrants at the border and, in quotes, ‘bus and dump them in Democrat towns and blue states,’” Taylor told CNN.
“But he was much more specific,” Taylor said of Trump. “He wanted us to identify murderers, rapists and criminals, and, in particular, to make sure we didn’t incarcerate them, and we put them in those cities.”
Taylor explained what his team did next.
“It doesn’t take a lawyer or a genius to recognize that it would probably be very illegal. But put aside the murderers, rapists and criminals – could you pick up people at the border and dump them in blue states?” he said. “We went and we asked the lawyers, and they were like, ‘No, the feds can’t do that. “”
Recalling that his team told the White House it would be “illegal” to implement Trump’s plan, Taylor said DeSantis and Abbott “run into the same problem” with their recent efforts.
On Wednesday, Taylor re-tweeted a November 2020 thread in which he detailed the “senseless, unethical, un-American and/or illegal things” Trump had asked him to do while in office. Top of the list was what Taylor said was an instruction from Trump to “bust thousands and thousands of illegal immigrants (especially those with criminal records) to Democratic sanctuary cities to create instability and conflict” .
“DeSantis and Abbott are resurrecting Trump’s zombie policies that we called illegal (one of the reasons I resigned and warned not to re-elect him),” Taylor wrote in his Wednesday tweet. “Trumpism is alive and well – and its cronies are taking it to the next level.”
Representatives for Trump, DeSantis and Abbott did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.
Read the original article on Business Insider
yahoo
News
The parents of Azurée Charles charged for the death of a boy
Azuree Charles’ father has been charged with first-degree murder in the homicide of his child, and the child’s mother is facing accessory charges, according to Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli. Watch New Kensington’s report in the video above. .Court documents show a history of physical assault charges against Jean Charles, the father of Azuree Charles. , and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Luella Elien, Charles’ mother, faces charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and obstructing the arrest or prosecution of another person. According to court documents, she called Jean Charles the morning she discovered her son was missing and allowed him illegal access to her children in the days before Azuree died. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 cameras were at the New Kensington Police Department on Wednesday night as Azuree’s mother, Luella Elien, was taken to jail. Speaking to Action News 4 from Pittsburgh earlier this summer, Elien had this to say, “I’m in shock, I’m still in shock. I am numb. I’m mad. I am upset. He was supposed to grow up and he was supposed to be awesome,” Elien said. Jean Charles and Elien are both in detention. this little kid because this little kid didn’t deserve this,” Osie Taylor said. Taylor said he found Azuree the morning of May 4 behind her shed. Detectives said he was found lying under garden furniture, mud and dirt. “Why a child? Their own child,” neighbor Bill Olbeter said. According to court documents, detectives obtained a photo of Jean Charles walking near where Azuree was found that morning, carrying a shovel and pushing Azuree’s bike. “This horrific tragedy has shaken the community of New Kensington,” Ziccarelli said in a statement. Jean Charles is in jail tonight, without bail, and Luella Elien is being held on $50,000 bond. Watch the prosecutor’s statement in the video below.
Azuree Charles’ father has been charged with first-degree murder in the homicide of his child, and the child’s mother is facing accessory charges, according to Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli.
Watch New Kensington’s report in the video above.
Court documents show a history of physical assault charges against Jean Charles, the father of Azuree Charles.
Jean Charles, is charged with first degree murder, criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, unlawful restraint, strangulation, concealment of the death of a child and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Luella Elien, Charles’s mother, faces charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and obstructing the arrest or prosecution of another person.
According to court documents, she called Jean Charles the morning she discovered her son was missing and allowed him illegal access to her children in the days before Azurée died.
Pittsburgh Action News 4 cameras were at the New Kensington Police Department on Wednesday night as Azuree’s mother, Luella Elien, was taken to jail.
Speaking to Action News 4 from Pittsburgh earlier this summer, Elien had this to say.
“I’m in shock, I’m still in shock. I am numb. I’m mad. I am upset. He was supposed to grow up and he was supposed to be awesome,” Elien said.
Jean Charles and Elien are in custody.
The medical examiner determined that Azuree Charles’ death was caused by the strangulation.
“I just hope justice is served for this little kid because this little kid didn’t deserve this,” Osie Taylor said.
Taylor said he found Azuree the morning of May 4 behind her shed. Detectives said he was found lying under garden furniture, mud and dirt.
“Why a child? Their own child,” neighbor Bill Olbeter said.
According to court documents, detectives obtained a photo of Jean Charles walking near where Azuree was found that morning carrying a shovel and pushing Azuree’s bike.
“This horrific tragedy has shaken the community of New Kensington,” Ziccarelli said in a statement.
Jean Charles is in jail tonight, without bail, and Luella Elien is being held on $50,000 bond.
Watch the district attorney’s statement in the video below.
Cnn
News
Didn’t receive your Illinois income and property tax refund check? Here’s how long it could take – NBC Chicago
Income and property tax refund checks under the Illinois Family Relief Plan began being distributed to residents last Monday, but many likely haven’t received their checks yet.
According to Office of Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, distribution of refund checks is expected to take up to eight weeks, which means checks will continue to be sent out until late fall.
Millions of residents who paid state income taxes for the year 2021 or paid property taxes in the calendar year are eligible for rebates, with time left for residents to file. their file to find out if they are eligible.
According to Illinois officials, residents can still receive an income tax refund check if they complete their 2021 IL-1040 tax forms online (which you can find HERE.) Residents with dependents will also need to complete a 2021 Schedule IL-E/EIC form, officials say.
Those seeking refunds have until Oct. 17 to complete the appropriate forms, according to state officials.
Not sure about receiving a payment? If you filed taxes in 2021, you’ll receive rebates through the same payment method you received your refund with.
But if you haven’t filed a tax return, you may still be eligible for refunds.
Many Illinois residents may soon see checks in the mail or money in their bank accounts thanks to new income and property tax refunds this fall, but who is eligible?
Residents who are not legally required to complete tax forms must do so if they wish to be eligible for refunds.
For individuals who paid property taxes but did not claim them on their 2021 tax return, or did not file their 2021 tax returns, there is still a way to receive a refund. These people must complete Form IL-1040-PTR to be eligible, according to officials.
Taxpayers are entitled to an income tax refund of $50 for individual filers or $100 for joint filers, provided their income is less than $200,000 or $400,000, depending on the state of the statement.
Those with dependents will also receive a $100 refund per claimed dependent, and filers are eligible for up to three such refunds.
For those who paid property taxes, residents will be eligible for a refund of up to $300, provided they paid property taxes on their principal residence in 2021 and have a lower adjusted gross income $250,000 for single filers, or $500,000 for spouses. declarants.
Residents can check the status of their refunds by visiting the state’s website or by calling 1-800-732-8866.
NBC Chicago
News
NASA’s Webb Space Telescope just provided the best view of Neptune since Voyager 2
When we imagine a world surrounded by cosmic halos, we of course envision Saturn. You could say that Saturn based its entire personality on these dazzling rings – and rightfully so. They are solid. Easily visible. Luxurious even.
But if you didn’t already know, I have the honor to tell you that Neptune also has rings.
They’re just a lot trickier and therefore super hard to see without super-powered telescopes. The planet itself, in fact, lies 30 times farther from the sun than Earth and appears to standard stargazing instruments as nothing more than a faint speck of light.
Although despite our inability to admire Neptune’s fragile hoops from here, scientists spotted them wondrously circling the Azure Realm in 1989 thanks to NASA’s roving Voyager probe – and on Wednesday, the James Webb Space Telescope just as exceptional agency presented us with the second round.
“It’s been three decades since we’ve seen these faint, dusty rings, and this is the first time we’ve seen them in the infrared,” said Heidi Hammel, Neptune system expert and interdisciplinary scientist for JWST. , in a press release. “Webb’s extremely stable and accurate image quality allows these very faint rings to be detected so close to Neptune.”
And as if that weren’t enough, this new image shows Neptune, surely emitting a soft lavender glow under the JWST’s near-infrared lens, against a backdrop of galaxies expertly captured by the same next-gen space technology. This is unambiguous proof that the JWST is far too sensitive to capture what we might consider “empty space”. This machine is powerful enough to accidentally open a treasure box every time it stares into space.
Without further ado, Neptune:
Of all the images taken by the JWST so far, this is simply my favorite.
Its depth of field gives me existential butterflies because it’s disturbing to see an entire planet, rings included, hovering only in front of deceptively small galaxies that are actually hundreds of thousands of light-years in diameter. These galaxies are located gigantic distances from the cosmic neighborhood of our solar system (home to our own Neptune), but carry wads of After cosmic quarters.
Breaking down the objective of the JWST on Neptune
The bright luminescence we see in the JWST portrait of Neptune only exists because it is filtered out by the infrared powers of the telescope. We are looking at a representation of invisible infrared wavelengths emitted by the gaseous world.
We don’t look at the kind of visible wavelengths we’re used to – the ones that show us color, like those the Hubble Space Telescope works with, for example. Neptune still has its characteristic blue tint from elements on the planet, such as methane, but the JWST cannot show them to us. That’s not what it was built for.
“In fact, methane gas absorbs so strongly that the planet is quite dark at Webb wavelengths,” the European Space Agency said in a press release, “except where clouds at high altitudes are present. Such clouds of methane and ice are prominent as bright streaks and spots, which reflect sunlight before it is absorbed by methane gas.”
You can also see a thin line of brightness surrounding the planet’s equator, which the team says could indicate global atmospheric circulation related to Neptune’s winds and storms. “The atmosphere sinks and warms at the equator, and therefore shines brighter at infrared wavelengths than the cooler surrounding gases,” NASA said.
At the north pole, according to the agency, there is also an “intriguing luminosity” and at the south pole, further evidence of a vortex present on the surface of the orb.
Last but not least, of the 14 known moons of Neptune, the JWST captured seven: Galatea, Naiad, Thalassa, Despina, Proteus, Larissa, and Triton. Exhibiting the characteristic six-pointed glare of the JWST, Triton is seen in its odd aft orbit, offering astronomers hope that the JWST can help decode the bizarre situation.
“Dominating this Webb portrait of Neptune is a very bright point of light sporting the characteristic diffraction peaks seen in many Webb images,” the ESA said. “It’s not a star, but Neptune’s most unusual moon, Triton.”
It’s the context of the image that really appeals to me, though. If we zoom out on Triton and those delicately dusted rings of Neptune and those polar vortex mysteries, it becomes apparent that we can only see those cosmic details by sheer coincidence of existence in that iota of the universe.
CNET
News
Crooked Malaysian entrepreneur ‘Fat Leonard’ arrested in Venezuela
A Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” who orchestrated one of the biggest corruption scandals in US military history has been arrested in Venezuela after fleeing before his conviction, authorities said Wednesday.
The international manhunt for Leonard Glenn Francis ended with his arrest by Venezuelan authorities on Tuesday morning at Caracas airport as he was about to board a plane for another country, the official said. U.S. Marshals Service.
Interpol Venezuela Director General Carlos Garate Rondon said in a statement posted on Instagram that Francis had come to Venezuela from Mexico. Rondon said he was heading to Russia.
The arrest came on the eve of his scheduled sentencing in California federal court for a bribery scheme that spanned more than a decade and involved dozens of US Navy officers.
It was not immediately known when he might be extradited to the United States.
Francis was under house arrest in San Diego when he cut off his GPS ankle strap and escaped on September 4. Ten US agencies searched for Francis, and authorities issued a $40,000 reward for his arrest.
Leonard Francis, nicknamed “Fat Leonard”, is a 57-year-old Malaysian defense contractor who was recently arrested in Venezuela after being on the run.
This undated photo provided by the US Marshals Service shows Leonard Francis
US authorities have also issued a red notice, which asks law enforcement agencies around the world to provisionally arrest a person with the possibility of extradition. Malaysia and Singapore both have extradition agreements with the United States.
Francis pleaded guilty in 2015 to offering prostitution services, luxury hotels, cigars, gourmet meals and more than $500,000 in bribes to Navy officials and others to help his Singapore-based ship maintenance company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia Ltd. or GDMA.
Prosecutors said the company overcharged the Navy by at least $35 million for maintaining ships, many of which were routed to ports it controlled in the Pacific.
Francis had been allowed to remain housebound to receive medical treatment while he cooperated with the prosecution. With his help, prosecutors secured convictions for 33 of the 34 defendants, including more than two dozen naval officers.
His sentencing date had been pushed back for years as he continued to assist prosecutors. He was preparing to take the witness stand in a trial earlier this year to testify against five former naval officers, but he was never called.
Last year he bragged in a podcast about serving admirals with booze and prostitutes, and the sweet informant deal he made with the US government.
Francis is shown with Rear Admiral Bolivar, who has been investigated in connection with the scandal.
Senior Navy officials pictured at a party, Francis says he pitched for them in his unofficial role
“Everyone was in my pocket. I rolled them in my palm. I had the Navy by their balls. I turned my torpedo, my guns against them, because they betrayed me, ”recounts Francis in an episode of a series in nine episodes.
He also revealed that the government had arranged for visas for his entire family, saying, “Everyone came legally. Uncle Sam knows, everyone knows what I do. My children are my children.
In an episode of the podcast, he spoke proudly about going after Michael Misiewicz, a commander he supplied prostitutes to in Tokyo in exchange for secret shipping routes to Australia.
“Misciewicz had value, you know, he was like number two in the schedule department.
“If you look at him, he’s actually a really nice guy, very sweet personality, friendly, great dad to his kids, womanizer…” Francis said, adding that his number two – The New Yorker Edmond Aruffo – had “integrated” him.
“They wanted to have the good life that they couldn’t have. They wanted the fine food, the fine gifts, the hotel rooms, the sedans, the luxury cars, the watches, the handbags, the fancy meals, the booze, the cigars,” he said.
Francis had infiltrated Misiewicz’s family and friends while working on the USS Blue Ridge in Manila in 2011.
He gave him and his family tickets to The Lion King in Tokyo, bought his wife Marcy a Gucci handbag when she grew suspicious of him, and arranged for Michael to sleep regularly with prostitutes in Tokyo.
The scheme fell apart in 2013 after Marcy Misiewicz, Michael’s wife, suspected he was cheating on her and confronted him. He punched her, and she reported him to NCIS, who began screening Michael’s emails.
Among them were exchanges with Francis, where Michael had provided secret shipping routes to Australia.
Francis, who had a spy in NCIS, discovered him and tried to appease him, but he was eventually caught, along with Misiewicz, who was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Francis also suggested that some of the most senior admirals he bribed were protected by the navy, a claim reinforced by the fact that some were sanctioned in military tribunals, while others were prosecuted by the ministry. of Justice.
Leonard Glenn Francis aka Fat Leonard even bought a decommissioned British warship, renamed it Glenn Braveheart (pictured) and sometimes turned it into a giant party boat
Fat Leonard, aka Leonard Glenn Francis, on his battleship – the USS Braveheart – which he purchased. He is obsessed with American culture and speaks with an American accent, although he had never lived in the United States at the time.
The Braveheart, Fat Leonard’s warship, which he bought in 2003, was used as a “floating brothel”, according to some of those interviewed in the investigation.
“Some of the more experienced admirals have been manipulated by the Navy because then they can be glossed over, it’s little more than a slap on the wrist, they call it ‘different spankings for different ranks’.
“If you’re an admiral, you’re not punished to the same degree as if you’re a junior,” Wright said.
The case resulted in federal criminal charges against 34 Navy officials, defense contractors including Francis, and Glenn Defense Marine Asia.
So far, 26 of them have pleaded guilty and many have been sentenced to several years in prison.
US Navy Captain Daniel Dusek, center, handed over classified ship schedules and directed aircraft carriers to commercial ports controlled by Glenn Defense in exchange for prostitutes, booze and stays in luxury hotels
Navy Rear Admiral Robert Gilbeau (left) was sentenced to 18 months in prison and Commander Michael Misiewicz (right) was sentenced to six years
dailymail us
4 Georgia guards convicted of inmate assault and cover-up
James Cameron Q&A: ‘Avatar’ Could Make a Difference in the Real World
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find ‘murderers’, ‘rapists’ and ‘criminals’ at the border and ‘dump them into Democratic towns’
The parents of Azurée Charles charged for the death of a boy
Binance Led $22M Worth Jumbled Transactions in Confusion?
Didn’t receive your Illinois income and property tax refund check? Here’s how long it could take – NBC Chicago
NASA’s Webb Space Telescope just provided the best view of Neptune since Voyager 2
PRESALE Integrates Popular Launchpads Into Its Unique Platform To View and Sort Top-performing Presales
Stopping Foot Fungus in its Tracks
Crooked Malaysian entrepreneur ‘Fat Leonard’ arrested in Venezuela
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online