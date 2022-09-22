4 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including Lucas Patrick slamming again and Roquan Smith’s hip injury – The Denver Post

The Chicago Bears regrouped at Halas Hall on Wednesday after their Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers and began preparing for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

In addition to quarterback Justin Fields’ comments about starting the offense and a social media controversy, here are four things we learned from Bears coach Matt Eberflus and his players.

1. Lucas Patrick trained without the cast he wore in the first two games.

As he continued his recovery from surgery on his right hand, Patrick — whom the Bears signed in the offseason to be their center — wore a club in his hand in Weeks 1 and 2 that kept him from snapping .

So the Bears launched Sam Mustipher to center and put Patrick in a right guard rotation with Teven Jenkins. But Patrick was spotted without the cast during the media-open portion of practice, and he snapped a few times.

If Patrick can break the ball consistently, it begs the question of how the Bears will handle those two positions. Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy have avoided predicting offensive line starters for the past two weeks, so that may not be revealed until Sunday.

Eberflus said he thought Patrick and Jenkins each had a “solid performance” against the Packers.

“I’m going to have to talk to (offensive line coach Chris Morgan) about it,” Eberflus said Monday when asked about the right guard. “I know they both filmed there. I’ve seen Lucas play well at times and I’ve seen Teven play well.

“But we’ll see where he is in terms of the center position, where (Patrick) is at ball handling. So it’s going to become more clear on Wednesday and Thursday.

2. Linebacker Roquan Smith did not participate in practice due to a hip injury.

Smith played every defensive snap on Sunday and tied linebacker Nicholas Morrow for the team lead with 11 tackles, but he had no other game-changing stats. Eberflus called the performance “solid”.

Although Smith wasn’t at his best, his status this week will be important as the Bears try to recover from allowing the Packers 414 yards of offense.

Eberflus said Monday where Smith needs to improve: “We’re working with these linebackers right now, working downhill and playing across the line of scrimmage. And it’s really double – it’s for both linebackers. Because what it does, it helps our defense to line up, to take off the double teams. We have to do a better job with that.

Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who missed the first two games with a hamstring injury, was in a stretch uniform with the team during open media time, but the Bears listed him. like not training.

Tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) also missed out.

3. As former Bears coach Lovie Smith returns to town as Texans coach, he has the respect of Eberflus.

Eberflus and Smith share an acquaintance in Rod Marinelli, who worked under Smith in Chicago and mentored Eberflus with the Dallas Cowboys. Smith and Eberflus share some defensive principles, and the current Bears coach appreciates how Smith’s units work.

In Smith’s nine years in Chicago, the Bears were 81-63 and 3-3 in the playoffs.

“I appreciate what he has done for football,” Eberflus said. “He got his units to play the right way, respected the game that way. And the achievements he had – he was a head coach for a long time and he was stable that way and really good.

“I just appreciate that of him and what kind of man he is too, just hearing Coach Rod and everyone, Coach (Tony) Dungy.”

In Smith’s first season as head coach at Houston after a year as defensive coordinator, the Texans rank near the bottom of the league in running and passing defense but are tied for eighth. rank in third defense (33.3%) and tied for fourth in the red zone (28.6%).

“Their defense and our defense sort of come from the same family branch. A lot of the same things,” Fields said. “They play hard. I don’t think they have a (of) what everyone would call a star player on this team. But I’ll give them credit, they play hard, they play fast, they play like us. So it’s going to be a tough fight all day.

4. Bears defensemen worked on tackles during individual periods as they tried to recover from a poor performance.

Safety Eddie Jackson, who will serve as the Bears’ honorary captain this week, said he spent a few extra minutes in the individual period reviewing tackle fundamentals after missed tackles contributed to some of the Packers’ biggest plays.

“This is where it starts,” Jackson said. “We were giving up a lot of missed tackles. We stop the run, first contain the run and then we control the pass, the game will be different. So we just have to focus on that and the fundamentals.

Jackson said the mood at the Bears improved after a difficult Monday watching the Packers game footage.

“A football team in general, you don’t want to dwell too long on a loss, even if it’s tough, especially against Green Bay,” Jackson said. “But you just have to move on. We will see (these) guys again on the road.

“We know what we need to fix. A lot of these things that we did were self-inflicted, so we’re just learning about it. It started with the fundamentals today.

